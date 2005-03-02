Super Dooper Peanut Butter
This cookie recipe doesn't need eggs, so you can eat the batter! My friend Tara and I invented these. They are good refrigerated as fudge.
I made a small amount of adjustments: I added a little more brown sugar and used about 1/2 cup of crunchy peanut butter. I found that mixing the butter/margerine was much easier after I melted it. I also left the cookies in the oven for about 2 to 3 minutes more because anything less than that was not solid enough and broke transferring to cooling rack. Other than that, this is a fabulous recipe for when I get a sweet tooth! Thank you!
Not really peanut buttery enough. I cooked these without the cocoa powder and the chco chips. Found that 3 tbsp of vanilla was a bit much, almost overpowering. I did cook the without the eggs and they held up very well. Good drop cookie, but comes out rather flat. Recommend you spay the cookiesheet and let the cookies stand a few minutes after baking or they smoosh up and crumble. Don't think I will try these again, or if I do I'll add more peanut butter and modify the recipe for a thicker dough.
This should rightfully be a fudge recipe. The cookies are all right, but refrigerated, the dough is excellent!
This is a good cookie recipe, just needs a little tweeking. I used 1/2 cup Peanut Butter instead of 2 tbsp and instead of chocolate chips (which I didn't have at the time), I chopped up Hershey's kisses. I also added 1 tbsp more cocoa. The end result was delicious, slightly chewy and crispy along the edges. They do thin out a bit, but I like to make bigger cookies, so the "thinning" did not really affect my batch. Hope this helps!
I can only rate this as a fudge. I thought it was good enough and did not bother baking it as cookies. I made only half of the recipe and added a 1/2 cup chopped peanuts. It's not exactly like fudge but good enough to satisfy a craving
