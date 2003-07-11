Becky's Sugary Sugar Cookies

UPDATE: I entered these cookies into a contest and I won FIRST place!!! The dough is SO versatile! I took half of the dough and rolled it into cinnamon sugar, for a cookie like a snickerdoodle. I used the remaining dough and decorated it with buttercream frosting and sprinkles. Original review: This cookie rivals if not beats the store bought "fluffy frosted sugar cookies"...IF you know what you're doing and how to make them right! Instructions: Do NOT melt the butter at all. You want to let it soften at room temperature. Then cream it w/ the sugar & add eggs one at a time. Next you need to sift the flour into your measuring cup! This is NOT the same as measuring then sifting (trust me I know what I'm talking about!!!) Once you've thoroughly combined the flour, add the baking powder & vanilla. I chose two slight changes: I used 1/2 tsp almond extract & 1 1/2 tsp vanilla extract. Then I bumped the sugar to 1 1/4 cup. I used a small spring hinged ice cream scoop to distribute the dough. Don't allow the 1 star ratings to sway you - if you know how to cook, and understand your way around the kitchen, give this recipe a try!!!!!