Becky's Sugary Sugar Cookies

97 Ratings
  • 5 21
  • 4 28
  • 3 9
  • 2 14
  • 1 25

Light, wonderful cookies that just make your day!!

By Becky Schramm

Recipe Summary

Servings:
24
Yield:
2 dozen
Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Melt the butter or margarine over low heat.

  • Mix together the sugar, butter and the eggs. Beat well. Sift in the flour and the baking powder. Mix in the vanilla. Drop by teaspoon onto cookie sheets.

  • Bake for 10-15 minutes or until golden brown at 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
174 calories; protein 2.5g; carbohydrates 22.4g; fat 8.3g; cholesterol 35.8mg; sodium 101.3mg. Full Nutrition
