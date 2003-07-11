Becky's Sugary Sugar Cookies
Light, wonderful cookies that just make your day!!
I think some of you people should suggest ideas instead of mocking becky. I agree that they are not good for drop cookies, I rolled them out with a pin and used cookie cutters. They turned out great and taste really good with frosting and decorations. I will be using this recipe for christmas cookies. For the people who say they are bland, they are not bland but not really sweet, however that is what the frosting is for. Too much sweetness is overwhelming, I think with a sweet frosting it gives a nice balance.Read More
I did not like these at all.. the consistency was strange.. it was thick and cake like and tasted really funky.. maybe too much vanilla? not enough sugar and way too much baking powder. Don't think I'll make these again.Read More
These cookies were absolutely delicious. My husband took one bite and without saying another word, grabbed 3 more cookies. For the holidays I pressed them with a glass dipped in colored sugar and flattened. Mmmmm. I was also told that when you bake you should use unsalted butter, so thats what I used. Next time I'll try with regular butter. They couldn't have tasted any better. Thanks for the delicious cookies. I have my husband at my mercy now!!!
Very easy to make! Cookie is cakey and light...just like my family likes them. I added a little more sugar to the recipe, and they have a really good taste. I'm real glad I found this recipe!
UPDATE: I entered these cookies into a contest and I won FIRST place!!! The dough is SO versatile! I took half of the dough and rolled it into cinnamon sugar, for a cookie like a snickerdoodle. I used the remaining dough and decorated it with buttercream frosting and sprinkles. Original review: This cookie rivals if not beats the store bought "fluffy frosted sugar cookies"...IF you know what you're doing and how to make them right! Instructions: Do NOT melt the butter at all. You want to let it soften at room temperature. Then cream it w/ the sugar & add eggs one at a time. Next you need to sift the flour into your measuring cup! This is NOT the same as measuring then sifting (trust me I know what I'm talking about!!!) Once you've thoroughly combined the flour, add the baking powder & vanilla. I chose two slight changes: I used 1/2 tsp almond extract & 1 1/2 tsp vanilla extract. Then I bumped the sugar to 1 1/4 cup. I used a small spring hinged ice cream scoop to distribute the dough. Don't allow the 1 star ratings to sway you - if you know how to cook, and understand your way around the kitchen, give this recipe a try!!!!!
this recipe is EASY and absolutely delicious. cookies are chewy, but still a little crisp. the texture is wonderful. the hint of vanilla really rounds out the recipe.
These people are so rude! They obviously did something wrong, because these cookies are very good.
Very tasty sugar cookies. I liked them because they weren't too sweet which is why I'm normally not a big fan of sugar cookies. I made them yesterday for a party and none were left! I'm making them again today. Yummy! I would suggest adding a little less flour and baking around 7 minutes instead of 10 to 15 for a softer, chewier cookie.
I liked these cookies and i don't think you people should be very RUDE!!! and critisize her cookies. they are better with icing and you can use cookie cutters, they are good like that.
Just came out of the oven..... delicious!!!!! They do have a cakey texture but they are sweet and chewy. I will definitley make this again.
These sugar cookies were easy to make, however, they were extremely bland. They reminded me of a fortune cookie; the color, the taste, EVERYTHING.
I hated this recipe. The directions were unclear and did not include whether to greese the pan or not. The dough wouldn't stay together( probally cause there was no milk in the recipe- who doesn't put milk in there food ). Please make the directions more specific or make the cookies better cause the end result was cookies that looked like miniture biscuts cracking with no sweet taste.
If there were negative stars as options, I would put them....Becky, your cookies stink!!!!
I was very excited to make these cookies- they sounded easy and delicious. While the batter turned out tasty, the final cookie was awful- incredibly dry and tasteless. I am very disappointed :(
My husband and I made these tonight. We both think that they are delicious. They have more of the consistency of tea cakes than sugar cookies, which suits me fine since I prefer tea cakes over cookies. We added some cinnamon and they are fantastic! We are keeping this recipe for sure!
simple ingredients for a super simple taste...I love'em and i can add ingredients to please my different moods. way to go Beck!
these were good cookies, really quick and easy to make just a bit too puffy for my taste.
Yummy and SO easy and quick.
uggh i hate fortune cookies and this is what tastes like it
I enjoyed the batter of this recipe, and my family did too. After I baked it though, it became tasteless and chewy.
Maybe the name should be Unsugary sugar cookies, this is by far the worst sugar cookie recipe I have ever come across...I wil never use this recie again......
Despite the many nasty reviews I thought these cookies were pretty good. I'm still searching for the perfect sugar cookie recipe but this was great. I upped the vanilla to a teaspoon and liked that these cookies aren't overly sweet.
Absolutly brilliant recipie! I even add M&Ms in at the end and bake! They are soft and fluffy cookies! Cant be beat!
VERY GOOD. try rolling in a cinnamon-sugar mixture for make-shift snickerdoodles. also good with peanut butter chips and chocolate chips.
These cookies are very good as listed, and you can easily make additions for flavor variance. I added a teaspoon of lemon extract to half a batch, and that was also delicious. The directions are also very easy to follow.
I just made these cookies, not bad. I did make some changes I added an extra tsp. of vanilla, half tsp. of salt, and three tsp's of milk. I also rolled them in powder sugar before cutting. They came out pretty good. I frosted them with some Buttercream frosting (powdered sugar, vanilla, milk, and butter) that I whipped up. My family pigged out. Yes I will make these again with my changes.
I love these cookies not too sweet .... perfect with a cup of tea or coffee. I add a teaspoon of lemon or orange juice when I want extra flavor. Perfect if you don't like very sweet cookies.
I made these as directed and also added almond extract to make them almond-flavored. Then, I flattened the cookies with a sugar-coated glass. Delicious!
I found this recipe to be very tasteful and delicious not to sweet not to bland..I love it and so does my entire family including my 4 year old..WTG Becky..Great Recipe..I added a touch more sugar and it balanced the cookie perfect..Will make these again.
Very Good Recipe! I added a TSP. of Cinnamon to the batch, and 1/2 tsp. more Vanilla Extract. It made the cookies really pop out in flavor, my fiance loves these cookies! Just be sure to drop cookies by Teaspoon onto cookie sheets because these cookies really do rise and expand, But in a good way :) Very very good Recipe!!
i love this recipe...the dough taste like good ole' homade cookies......they remind me of my grandmothers cookies...everytime i bake these cookies i think of er..so i call her up...thnxs becky!
These are more of what I was looking for! Not sure that I added all the flour...I just added till I got the consistency I wanted. Also...I substituted melted butter for unmelted shortening. I was always taught to cook with shortening...sooooooo good with Wilton's buttercream icing...yum!
Once some added sugar was sprinkled on top before baking they were wonderful
I would advise the maker of this website to take this recipe off as soon as possible...it is very deceaving on how quick and easy these cookies are. But the taste is YUK! No flavor, no color, no nothing, but a bad taste...and this comes from 5 adults between the ages of 25-28.
This recipe was so easy! Just what I was looking for. I had to improvise a little. I used Ener-G egg replacer and added a little maple syrup. Thanks so much for sharing!!!
I'm sorry to give a bad review, but these are definitely missing something. More butter? More sugar? They don't make a good drop cookie at all. The dough was very dry and crumbly. The finished cookie was crumbly and cracked. They didn't spread out like a drop cookie. Won't make again. :-(
Well, this seems like it is better as a rolled cookie recipe, unless the ingredients are incorrect somehow. I didn't want to roll out and cut cookies, so I rolled each cookie in a ball and placed it on the cookie sheet, took a glass, wet the bottom and pressed it in sugar and then pressed it in the cookie. I also frosted these. They came out fine. I think instead of calling them sugary sugar cookies I would call them reduced sugar. This is a nice base sugar cookie recipe that is not too sweet.
This recipe was great! my young children (2 and 4) loved helping me make these (sifting the flour was a favorite) and then decorating and eating was a great bonus! The batch made 34 cookies (I took a bunch to work!), and the recipe has been saved as a "make again" Thanks!!
I just made these cookies and rolled them out and cut them into shapes. Worked very well. My husband said they were the best sugar cookies he's ever had. I liked this recipe because it didn't require many ingredients and it was very easy.
This recipe I thought was going to be the bomb!..... It wasn't. I'm not really sure what I could do to make it better but I dunno. Allthough the balled cookies were okay I didn't like it. Make sure if you actually want to do this you roll it out after ward. Why? Well my cookies are these sphere shaped hard balls. And guys if you want to make a report make sure it is nice.
I didn't like these at all to plain not chewy enough
Yum this is a great recipe!!
gross, tasted like playdough!!!!
I followed the other reviewer's advice and made cut outs. I also added an extra 6 tsp of sugar and they came out great! The dough was really easy to work with and my family liked them. I sweetened them up with the butter icing for sugar cookies recipe on here.
a decent cookie but it needs a little zip. Im not sure what, more sugar?
Great recipee. I made one big cookie,added oatmeal,added some sugar on top, and it took about minutes 20-30 minutes till it was cooked but not too crisp.
very yummy!!
my cookies came out very dry and the dough was crumbly. i would have rather chilled the dough but i was in a rush. i would probably only use this recipe if it was for decoration and not to eat.
There are so many good sugar cookie recipes, but this isn't one of them. I added an additional cup of brown sugar, and without it, I don't even think this would qualify as a cookie. Dry, crumbly, difficult to work with.
I thought this recipe was delicious, I added some orange zest and almonds for flavor, but they were nice and thin and chewy
I love how simple and yummy these cookies are! I add M&Ms or Reese's pieces to do the dough!
I didn't even finish making these because the dough seemed so tough and tasteless. Instead, I switched to another sugar cookie recipe. I don't recommend this recipe, but there are several others on the site that are good.
Flavor: Excellent. Texture: Pretty terrible. These cookies are extremely heavy, and nothing like the description. Appearance: Blah as all get out. The color is boring, and the cookies do not change shape...at all...when they are baked. Generally a "drop" cookie isn't going to look exactly the way it does when you "drop" it. But that's beside the point, because the dough is more like clay (or playdoh) than cookie dough anyhow. You couldn't "drop" these cookies if you tried. If you're lucky, you can scrape them off of the spoon.
This recipe is pretty bland. I wouldn't say it's bad... just pretty flavorless. It would make an excellent recipe for Spritz cookies at Christmas time... but not very good for sugar cookies.
Note to self: Read recipe reviews before making recipes. These were the worst cookies I have ever made in my entire life....I followed this recipe perfectly and they were cakey and doughy. Sugar sprinkled on top didn't help.
I thought this was a very good and simple recipe. I did a couple other things to them. I added caramel bits (about half a bag) and sprinkled them with sugar before baking. They were very very good!!
This cookie was not full of flavor and it was bready. Not a cookie for this family! Chelita
I make cookies regularly. This recipe came out dry and cakey.
These cookies were good in a pinch. I needed a sugar cookie recipe quickly and didn't have 2 hours to let it chill in the fridge. Everyone liked them, but they were a little bit cakey.
I thought this recipe worked really well - even so I improvised (I hate using baking powder and I added some cinnamon for a kick). For people who dislike it or find it not "sweet" enough there is a simple fix for that - add more sugar! Even a few table spoons of brown sugar can spice it up.
I gave this recipe 2 stars because when I tried to make roll the dough into balls, the dough was WAY to crumbly! They were impossible to manage. I will never try this recipe again! I would never recommend this recipe to anyone.
they would be perfect for thumbprints or iced sugar cookies.
These cookies do not do well at all as drop cookies. They looked terrible after they were baked, like miniature dried-out biscuits. I only have one insulated cookie sheet, so I baked them in small batches. With the second batch, I rolled small balls and then flattened them, these did better. Not a very tasty cookie, though. Strange texture, bland taste, I don't think I'll be using the recipe again.
It wasn't the best, but also not the worst I've ever made. Granted the recipe was easy to make and didn't take much time to prepare and bake, but they were a little dry.
I followed everything to the T. These cookies tasted like playdough. I mean did imake at free cookies or something? I am looking now for a recipe for some cookies that taste like a cookie
My son absolutely loved these cookies!
cookies are dry and bland, they are a little better rolled in cinnimon and sugar. Needs more sugar. These are NOT sweet. They baked into little cracked lumps. Sorry
It tasted too bready. I don't know what was wrong, but I doublechecked each measurement.
vary easy, and quick... a must have for the busy bakers!
Horrible! They are colorless and tasteless. The insides were doughy. The ease attracts you to this recipe, but they are not tasty at all!
As an option you can always add Chocolate chips and sugar (after baking). Also watch out because they grow!
I made these for my little brother Callan and he loved them! And he's a very picky eater.
was terrible
These were the most horrible, dry, tasteless cookies I have ever eaten. Followed recipe to the tee, only to get disappointed!
These taste great. They have become a regular in my house because they arre so simple to make. And they ingredients are things I always have around.
this was an awesome recipe. my children loved it and it keeps well. also works well with different decorations before baking.
I did a little modification for this recipe I used softened butter not melted (cookies come out firm but not hard). They are a family favorite. They remind us of a Bakery Sugar cookie from growing up. I use a small ice cream scoop to mold them and just press down. We like them the way they are but you could add sugar to the tops or frost them if you wanted more sweetness.
This recipe does not make the cookies spread like a cookie should. The dough just stays clumped together and doesn't make for a wonderful cookie.
Not at all drop cookies, kinda dry, but I still thought they tasted good with a lot of milk :D
When I made the cookies they were very dry, and they didn't bake fast enough. The dough tasted like flour. It was a very easy recipe, but it might have been to easy. I don't know if it was the best recipe to use.
They came out kinda cakey but they were good. I probably wont make them again. :(
