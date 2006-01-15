Buckeye Cookies III

These are like little peanut butter and chocolate balls. You basically mix it all up together. It is a perfect recipe to do at a sleepover or for parties. It is pretty simple and it really doesn't take too long. It takes about as long as chocolate chip cookies do, maybe a little longer, but if you love chocolate and peanut butter, you'll love this.
I am the mother of 7 boys and the wife a an Ohio State Buckeye fan...buckeyes have been a favorite in our family ...i tried this recipe and must confess that it is WONDERFUL ! it is easy and the measurements are perfect. ( using the calculator for ALL RECIPES, i did alter the recipe to make 30 buckeyes) ...everything works together well and tastes even better. i highly recommend this to first time chocolate dippers and remember that when you are dipping, slightly tilt your rolled peanut butter ball to keep it on the toothpick. i have had so many compliments on the taste as well as their appearance...this is definetly a bookmarker on my favorites.
The shortening added to the chocolate was to over powering. It made the chocalate taste terrible. Irecommend reducing the amount of shortening by at least half.
This is one of those recipes we seem to only make for Christmas. My son said he loved these so I made them for a snack for an after school snack! I scaled the recipe back to 9 servings and easily got 18-20 1" sized balls. I also put them in the freezer for 5 minutes before coating. Used a melting candy chocolate to cover instead of using shortening and semi-sweet chocolate. To give a different twist I dipped some in a white chocolate candy coating on one side, stuck in the fridge for a few minutes, then covered the other side with the chocolate. Family LOVED the new twist!
This was an awesome addition to my yearly Christmas cookie collection. All the reeses lovers couldn't get enought of these. Very easy to make.I do recommend keeping them small so you get just the right amout of chocolate with the peanut butter. Thanks for the fabulous recipe
GREAT RECIPE!!! I found this recipe 4 years ago on this website and it is all the rave at all my parties and cookie exchanges! I always double the recipe because everyone loves them. Plus, they are so easy to make. I always use a toothpick when dipping the balls in the chocolate and them smooth the holes with a spoon.
Yum! Perfect, extremely addictive, recipe! I made these into bars instead of the usual buckeye shapes by spreading the peanut butter dough into a pan and topping with the chocolate, and they came out really well, although the chocolate was too hard to cut easily. I think next time I make bars I will add more shortening and maybe some milk to the chocolate.
I absolutely love this recipe.My husband is from Ohio and has been eating Buckeyes for years, he tells me this is the best recipe yet. My friends and family cannot get enough and I cannot praise this recipe enough!!!! A MUST try!!!
These are delicious! I choose this recipe because they are wheat-free (a temporary diet, hopefully). I did have a little trouble, but I think it had to do with the fact I used a natural organic peanut butter. It is much stiffer than regular PB, so as a result, I ended up adding an extra 1/2 cup PB. (I should have just added less powdered sugar, but I wasn't thinking and added the whole amount of sugar all at once). I ended up with 52 cookies! So my advice is to add the powdered sugar slowly and until you have your desired consistency. Once I got it all straightened out (hey, we all have our "off" days!) they turned out great and I just adore them!
Like others I cut the sugar down by half. I only made these about the size of marbles. I had to hide these from the Hubby.
My husband has been looking for this treat for awhile. He was reallys suprised when I found it. He loves them and so did all the company I had that day. They sure don't last long. Everyone comes back for more.
For the balls: I used 1 1/3 cups peanut butter, 3/4 cup butter, and 3 cups powdered sugar. For the filing: I used 2 cups semi sweet chocolate chips and 1 tablespoon of shortening. That's the hershey recipe. I'm originally from Ohio. My mom and I make tons of these and then freeze them.
"FANTASTIC!!" was the response from my hubby - an OSU fan, Ohio native and Reese's junkie. Now he gives me sad puppy eyes when he wants me to make more. The dough freezes extraordinarily well for a long time in a freezer ziplock which makes it easy to make a few at a time when he needs a buckeye fix. If you don't care about eye-appeal, but merely tastiness, you can fling the balls of dough into the melted chocolate and fish them out with two forks. Wonderful recipe, Sally. Thank you for sharing.
Taste= FABULOUS!!!!!! I read other reviews, and used 3/4 cup more peanut butter to take some sweetness away:) It took me a while to make, I made my own chocolate to dip it in, but added too much butter, so it didnt stick to the balls very well.... oops, my mistake :) anyways, will definitely make again!!!!!
I made this because a family member is gluten free and I wanted to take a dessert to Thanksgiving dinner that everyone could enjoy. They were great, I received many compliments and was told that I am now to make this at every family get together! If you like peanut butter and chocolate, this is your recipe! I also loved the fact that they were simple to make and require no baking. Next time, I will double the recipe for the cookies, but not the chcolate. If you are making a single batch you may be able to halve the chocolate. Even with double dipping the cookies, I had quite a bit of chocolate left over. This is definately a keeper!!
This is my mainstay recipe for Buckeye candies. One tip that worked well for me,chill the peanut butter mixture. I then rolled it into balls. After rolling into one inch balls,I kept them chilled. I have made this many times. I have used the butter instead of shortening for the chocolate because I hadn't shortening.:-) Also have used the wax for candies. No butter or shortening. It turned out well, allowing the chocolate to set up quickly on the chilled ball. It had a nice snap. Key is not too much wax or the chocolate is nasty. I live in a hot place its why I chilled the dough.
Loved this recipe! We wanted something sweet one night and didn't want to go to the store or spend to much time in the kitchen (it's was movie night!) Made these in no time and they were a huge hit! My husband loves peanut-butter cups and devoured these! I will definitely make these again (more next time)! Thanks! :)
These were so yummy. I used almond butter instead of peanut butter and they had a more complex taste, but were still very good. I did add about a half a cup more almond butter though because it was a little dry, but I suppose if you use something like JIF, that has more oil in it, they would be fine.
Whenever i get a craving for a peanut butter cup, I make these. They are delicious and easy to make. The only changes I made was adding a 1/4 tsp of salt to the peanut butter/sugar mix. You can alter the sugar to your tastes and preferences. If you like a creamier inside just use less sugar and freeze before coating in chocolate.
I have tried several buckeye recipes and I like this one the best. I melt the chocolate in the microwave instead of using a double boiler. I also freeze the peanut butter balls for about 20 minutes instead of putting them in the fridge before dipping. My son loves to eat these frozen.
These are just PERFECT. Be sure to use a stand mixer to get all the ingredients mixed. Not sure that many hand mixers can handle the heavy peanut butter mixture. Once mixed the balls are easy to roll. Only change I made was to use milk chocolate. I like the way it sets up better than semisweet. And just a tip...I don't use toothpicks to dip. Never had much luck with them and I get really frustrated trying to keep them room falling out. I used regular kitchen tongs to grab each ball and dip in the chocolate. Works just perfect and no holes to close over. Just remember to dip in batches of 8-10... keep the rest cold in the refrigerator until you're ready. I do wish I would have double dipped them for more chocolate but regardless these aren't going to last long.
I am 54 and have done alot of baking for many years. This never did come together right. It was crumbly, and I even added more peanut butter out of frustration. I didn't want to waste it, so I sat for more than an hour and smashed each ball together to make the balls. WIll not ever do this recipe again.
These were, good but a lot of work and overly sweet - sweeter than a peanut butter cup even. Next time I'll add a full cup to a cup and a half of graham cracker crumbs in place of the same amt of sugar that should mellow out the sweetness a bit. My husband is a true choco-holic too so it take a lot for something to be too sweet for him!
I made these for my friends mom who is gluten free, not only did she absolutly LOVE them so did every other person I have them to they're a great sweet treat for all ages. Though they do tend to get melty so keep them in a cool spot also I use a stick of butter in stead of shortening because I find shortening gives everything a nasty taste and used half the amount of chocolate chips
These cookies were wonderful! Very sweet, but delicious! I might use a little less sugar next time, and add graham cracker crumbs as other people did. These cookies are also great frozen. I put half in the freezer and half in the fridge...excellent!
I made these with almond butter and 3 cups of sugar. They were yummy and everyone could eat them.
This is such an easy and delicious recipe! I added chopped walnuts and mixed in 1/4 cup of semi-sweet chocolate to a bag of milk chocolate. This is definately going to be in everyones christmas gift baskets.
These are fabulous. The only drawback is that they got sticky and melty too quickly. I think that I will stick with the recipe for melting chocolate that I got from a coconut ball recipe, it uses veg oil instead of shortening. Not sure why that would make a difference but I have tried 2 recipes with the shortening and both were too soft while the coconut balls never get like that for me.
As I was going through my Christmas cookie recipes, I forgot that I had made these last year and had never commented on them. These were so good and my fiance has requested that they be made again this year for Christmas. Thanks for the great recipe.
I tried one of the other very popular buckeyes last year. And it was nasty. I didn't taste like peanut butter at all. I used this recipe and added 1/2 cup more peanut buttter and they turned out perfect. I also used dipping chocolate which I got a candy store instead of chocolate chips and omitted the shortening. TFS
OMG!!! these ROCK!! i made these to take to a picnic and had to try one, now i don't know if i want to share. i wasn't sure how much i wanted to make so i halved the recipe, but next time i will be sure to make the whole recipe. i will also be using this in an upcoming bakesale. thank you so much.
I made a double batch of this recipe, covered itin plastic wrapped overnight in the fridge. The next day, I used a #50 scoop to help portion into balls and then let freeze for an hour. Heated the chocolate and 1 pkg of vanilla bark in the microwave for 30 seconds each increment till melted. Then transferred to a narrow crockpot on warm.
I have made these many times but I do not use shortening with the chocolate. I add 1/3 bar of household paraffin wax to the chocolate chips heating them together. Trust me this makes a lot better dip than shortening. You cannot taste the wax and it is safe to eat. Mine are always a 5 star from everyone. I am also from Ohio and a big Ohio State Buckeye fan!!!!
I have made buckeyes for years and I am a dark chocolate fan so these are perfect. Instead of the shortening (which I didn't care for) I use a quarter chunk of paraffin wax. Melted it in the pan first, then the chocolate. Yummy
I just made them -- they are great and the kids really enjoyed them. I always buy low fat peanut butter but found that the peanut butter mixture was a little dry. I added 1 tablespoon of water and stirred it with the mixer. That worked out great. Also, used a pastry brush to fix any "tarnishes" on the cookies. I'm going to a OSU v. Penn State game party. Watch those Lions eatem'up! Enjoy
Made these for Christmas and when I tasted them I was transported back to the time when Brachs made a recipe similar to this for their Christmas Santa chocolate peanut butter Santa and their Easter peanut butter eggs! PURE HEAVEN! Will definitely add to my holiday keepsake recipes.
Make these every year for my Christmas cookie trays. Every one loves them . Get many compliments. The only thing I would do is make them smaller. Dough is crumbly but if you roll them with warm hands and then refrigerate them before dipping they are fine.
My son's been bugging me to make these for a long time. He's a very happy kid right now. Helpful suggestion: I used a fondue pot to melt the chocolate/Crisco. It also kept it warm while I did the dipping.
We made three different recipes for these from this website today and this recipe was the winner. It had the best consistency for rolling and dipping as well as the best taste. I measured the confectioners sugar AFTER it was sifted and it was the perfect amount. Sift first, then measure. We also dipped in 3 different chocolates: milk, semi sweet, and a half and half mix of milk and semi sweet. Milk was our favorite. If you have trouble melting chocolate, the easiest way is to place the chips and shortening in a heat-safe bowl or mason jar. Place in a crock pot, fill the crock pot with water half way up the sides of the bowl or jar and turn on high. Leave the lid off. In 30 minutes give it a stir and your chocolate will be melted and stay soft while you are using it. Thanks for the great recipe.
I did use less powdered sugar as recommended. They dip easier when they are very cold. I used my mini crockpot as a double boiler. Did make it harder to dip 3/4 of the ball. I should have made them smaller. Delicious
YUMMY!! Very good. Couldn't find my peanut butter ball recipe so used this. Everyone loved them. I used 3T parafin melted with 2 bags choc chips. I'm sure it would also work wonderfully with chocolate almond bark as coating (all the stores were out for christmas so I will try it this way next time) I did mix with an electric mixer and it didn't seem like they would stick together but they did. Perfect. Thanks!
I make these a lot. I cut the sugar back to 1/2 and the add additional sugar as need to get the consistency I am looking for. Be sure that your butter is softened and not melted. That is key for the texture!
These were fabulous. Instead of melting chocolate chips with shortening, I used Baker’s Dipping Chocolate (semi-sweet) which made the process very easy. I used a small cookie scoop to make the balls even in size. This is the 2nd year I’ve made these as a gift. Half for them, half for us. :) Yum.
