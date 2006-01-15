Buckeye Cookies III

These are just PERFECT. Be sure to use a stand mixer to get all the ingredients mixed. Not sure that many hand mixers can handle the heavy peanut butter mixture. Once mixed the balls are easy to roll. Only change I made was to use milk chocolate. I like the way it sets up better than semisweet. And just a tip...I don't use toothpicks to dip. Never had much luck with them and I get really frustrated trying to keep them room falling out. I used regular kitchen tongs to grab each ball and dip in the chocolate. Works just perfect and no holes to close over. Just remember to dip in batches of 8-10... keep the rest cold in the refrigerator until you're ready. I do wish I would have double dipped them for more chocolate but regardless these aren't going to last long.