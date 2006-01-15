Buckeye Cookies III

4.7
129 Ratings
  • 5 104
  • 4 20
  • 3 2
  • 2 2
  • 1 1

These are like little peanut butter and chocolate balls. You basically mix it all up together. It is a perfect recipe to do at a sleepover or for parties. It is pretty simple and it really doesn't take too long. It takes about as long as chocolate chip cookies do, maybe a little longer, but if you love chocolate and peanut butter, you'll love this.

Recipe by Sally E Forsythe

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.
6 more images

Recipe Summary

Servings:
18
Yield:
3 - 4 dozen
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

18
Original recipe yields 18 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • You'll need wax paper, a double boiler, a cookie pan, and a medium bowl. In the medium size bowl, mix peanut butter, butter, vanilla, and confectioners' sugar (mixture will be stiff).

    Advertisement

  • Shape into balls and place on a pan covered with wax paper. Place into the refrigerator.

  • In double boiler, melt chocolate and shortening. Pour into bowl and dip balls with chocolate. Refrigerate for thirty minutes until chocolate is firm.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
400 calories; protein 6.4g; carbohydrates 45.5g; fat 24.4g; cholesterol 13.6mg; sodium 137.9mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/21/2022