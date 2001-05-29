Butter Balls II
Rich, buttery cookies.
Mmmmmmmmmm!!! Nice texture, soft and sweet buttery cookies that will melt in your mouth. I really liked this cookies, extremely easy and non-time consuming. I divided the dough into two pieces and rolled one batch in coarsely chopped pecans and the other in gourmet white sugar. They looked beautiful, just be careful NOT to handle this cookies until they have completely cooled, or they will crumble in your very hands. Very good recipe, thanks for sharing!!! MoshiRead More
I'll be the oddball here. I made this recipe 3 times and all three times I followed the recipe. I figured I was doing something wrong because there's no way this recipe can have so many 5 star ratings and taste the way they do. These came out super dry. One review talks about rolling out the dough, HOW IS THAT POSSIBLE? I was able to roll them in balls but no way I could ever roll out the dough since it was too dry. Not only is the texture dry, there is no flavor to them at all.Read More
These were good. I made several different cookies for a Christmas party and wanted to make these for my boss b/c she doesn't eat eggs. She and everyone else loved them. I made them again for Christmas day but used unsalted butter b/c thats what I had. I must say they tasted better with salted butter!
I skipped the nuts and put the dough in the fridge overnight. I rolled the dough into about 30 balls. I rolled half of the balls in sugar that is two different shades of green (light and dark). I rolled the other half in a cinnamon-sugar blend, then rolled them again in red sugar. They look really pretty and have a wonderful, buttery taste. One drawback-they are slightly crumbly-but not so much that you'd be worried about carrying them to someone's house (I wouldn't mail them though).
These are great... so easy, little mess, nice texture, good flavor. Tip: Toast your nuts it's worth the extra time (350 for 10 mins)
Awesome! Just like I remembered from being a little girl. The perfect balance of sweetness. Mine weren't crumbly at all...I followed the recipe exactly as written...don't change a thing!
very nice! easy and quick to make, taste is just right! I left the pecans out and din't have confectioners sugar, so i rolled the steaming hot butter balls in sugar mixed with cinnamon, left them in there a bit so the sugar really sticks to the hot butter balls. did make the first time only half the batter. Tomorrow a whole batch goes out to my husbands work....it is that good! well done!
These are delicious. I first toasted the pecans (350 degrees for 10 minutes) then chopped them fine in my food processor. I didn't have a problem with crumbling so this may have helped.
LOVE it---added vanilla (one T) only dipped in powdered sugar after they cooled----everyone loved them secret----bake for only 8 mins----they may look like they are not done but that is the secret of a nice moist delicious cookies - trust me on this - PERFECT
This recipe was very easy to complete. However, it only indicates to use butter. Thus, my confusion. So, I made two batches: in one I used margarine and the other real butter. I tend to use real butter while baking but was just not sure with this recipe. I found that the margarine tasted better and was less dry and flaky. Overall, very good tasting either way
Grandma's revenge! I needed a butter ball recipe for traditions sake. I knew my dad would want to see one on the cookie tray. Holy Comoly...these were worth it. I never even knew I liked butter balls. Hint: make the balls small. They rise:)
Delicious! I was looking for a recipe that was similar to a cookie I ate Salzburg last week made by an Austrian Grandmother and this came very close! Light, crispy, and buttery. It's impossible to eat just one! I used chopped walnuts and ground almonds since I live in a small town in Germany and pecans aren't as readily available. Everyone loved these. This recipe is officially on my Christmas cookie list to stay! Thanks for sharing!
I was looking for a recipe to match my Granny's, which I lost long ago, and she is long gone. This one tasted EXACTLY like hers. Very pleased, and relieved that an heirloom recipe can once again be passed down
Very good recipe and easy to follow. i don't consider myself a baker and found this to be very simple and delicious. Bringing to a cookie exchange tonight I will see what everybody else thinks
LOVED these. That perfect nutty-buttery taste....I toasted the pecans @ 350 for 10 min before chopping them as a previous reviewer had suggested. Definitely should do that...it's worth it.
Very good recipe. Just like a recipe that my mother has been making for Christmas for years and years. They really do melt in your mouth. I do add a couple of teaspoons of pure vanilla to the creamed butter/sugar. And I like to chop the nuts very fine so they almost become a part of the dough with little bits to chew on. Make sure that you let the cookies cool fully before tossing them in the confectioners sugar, otherwise you will end up with more of a glaze on the cookie. I use a zip lock bag for the confectioners sugar and do about 3-4 cookies each time. Lastly, I like to make the cookies bite size so that they are a delicious little one bite. Yummy and a classic. Everyone loves these......Thank you for sharing...
I decided on this recipe to use up pecans I had for something else. I HATE pecans, so these were to be made for a cookie exchange. Of course, I still needed to sample my work after baking and holy cow - these are AWESOME!! I swear I don't like nuts, but I couldn't stop eating these cookies. To me, the pecans added more of a richness along with the butter than a pure nutty flavor. Next time I'm going to try making them in a longer biscotti-ish shape for eating with my morning coffee. Needless to say, these stayed home with me, and I made something else for the cookie exchange:)
these are an excellent basic sugar cookie and extremely easy to make. wonderful light buttery flavor and texture. i didn't use pecans, but you can really do anything with this dough. i made a simple homemade frosting out of shortening, sugar, lemon juice and milk to put on top, then sprinkled with cookie decoration and they were great.
I used walnuts since that is what I had. They taste really good, but I like my cookies softer these are not.
This was the first time I had ever made these cookies..I was impressed with the results. The only change I made was to the nuts..I was out of pecans and in a pinch used finely crushed walnuts. They worked out and tasted just as good as pecans I thought.. Everyone else must have thought so too as the cookies were gone in less than 24 hours.
very good cookies
This is pretty much the same recipe as Robin McCraw's almond cookies, this is half of her recipe. Except the nuts.. I did use half white wheat flour(was short on all-purpose), and added 1 tsp vanilla. So good and easy to make! I will make them with half AP flour and half white wheat(at least it would make them a little healthy! :)
Great recipe! I make them every year for christmas. I usually use finely chopped almonds insetad of pecans. I have had great results coating half of each warm ball in powered sugar then dipping the other half in melted chococate. I reccomend using powered corn sugar (bulk store), I find it doesnt melt as easily and stays more powdered. Thanks for posting this recipe.
My favorite cookie! And easy!
Excellent. Only use butter. I used chopped pecans and coconut. Wait until they are COMPLETELY cooled (do not handle, they will fall apart), roll in powdered sugar.
Wonderful simple recipe. I didn't have pecans, either, but it still was very yummy!
I've been making these cookies since I was a kid. I lost my recipe and was glad to find it here. These cookies are great with coffee, tea, hot cocoa...DO NOT use anything other than butter!
I was too lazy to dig through all my cookbooks to find the recipe I always used in the past. It has been many years since I had the time to bake, buying from our local bakery instead. So found this recipe, sounded like the one I used to use so made them, Perfection! I think even better than the old recipe!
Wish I could give it 10 stars! Great flavor and easy to make...a real winner!
Really easy and delicious. My family loved them.
These were tasty, but I wouldn't say exceptional. I had the dough in the fridge overnight and baked them the next day. I didn't find them crumbly at all. I'm not sure I'd make them again. Personally, its not a recipe I'd ask for if someone else had made them for me.
Great recipe!!! My Family and I had fun making them and they tasted absolutely delicious!!!
Came out perfect!!!
Easy but delish
These shortbread balls are both delicate and delicious! They remind me of some cookies I had when I was a kid. Very nutty! Kind of wondering how to keep them from flattening out. Mine didn't keep their ball shape very well, but still delicious!
Everyone said they were the best snowball they had ever had - I made them the size of a golf ball.
These cookies are excellent!! I didn't have any pecans so I used coconut instead...delicious!!! They are very delicate when they first come out of the oven so let them cool completely before rolling them in sugar!
Made just as the recipe said to
Loved them!
Will be added to my annual Christmas tray
Super easy and super good
I added extra butter, and used almonds instead of pecans.. toasted the nuts first, and added cardamom for flavor. We are in India, the cardamom sealed them as a hit! This recipe is rather small, and we doubled it!
these were just ok,easy to make
Simple and delicious . I used pecans.
Easy and delicious recipe. I didn't have pecans so I crushed about a half cup of almonds. They were delicious!
Another great recipe. Followed the recipe exactly as directed. Quick and easy. Perfect! Huge hit with family, friends an coworkers. Thank you so much for sharing!
