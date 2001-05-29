Butter Balls II

Rich, buttery cookies.

By Julia

24
4 dozen
Ingredients

Directions

  • Beat butter on medium speed for 30 seconds. Add sugar, beat until fluffy. Add flour, and beat at low speed until well blended, stir in pecans.

  • Shape into one inch balls. Bake at 325 degrees F (165 degrees C) on an ungreased cookie sheet for 20 minutes. Remove and put on wire rack to cool. Roll in confectioners' sugar when cool.

160 calories; protein 1.6g; carbohydrates 14.4g; fat 11g; cholesterol 20.3mg; sodium 54.7mg. Full Nutrition
