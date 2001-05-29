Butter Balls II

Very good recipe. Just like a recipe that my mother has been making for Christmas for years and years. They really do melt in your mouth. I do add a couple of teaspoons of pure vanilla to the creamed butter/sugar. And I like to chop the nuts very fine so they almost become a part of the dough with little bits to chew on. Make sure that you let the cookies cool fully before tossing them in the confectioners sugar, otherwise you will end up with more of a glaze on the cookie. I use a zip lock bag for the confectioners sugar and do about 3-4 cookies each time. Lastly, I like to make the cookies bite size so that they are a delicious little one bite. Yummy and a classic. Everyone loves these......Thank you for sharing...