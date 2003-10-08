Pudding Cookies I
I got this recipe from my aunt. It is a quick and easy cookie recipe using pudding--pick any flavor you like!
This is Russell Wright, the original poster of this recipe. Just thought I would state a few things: * If you use a large box of pudding, double everything else in the recipe. * You can also use chips (choc., PB, butterscotch, etc.), coconut, or other things instead of walnuts as needed. * Please post what results you have had with various pudding flavors. For example, in my experience, lemon has had the best results.Read More
This was listed as a "low carb" dessert, but it is very heavy in carbs!Read More
The first batch I tried came out crumbly so the next batch I used unsweetened applesauce for the oil and used sugar-free instant pudding and added 1/3 cup brown sugar and they came out very moist and light. Also, they only have a trace of fat and sugar in them. I tried butterscotch pudding with a handfull of mini chocolate chips and they were good. Next time I will try the chocolate pudding. Thanks for the receipe - I love pudding & cookies-great combination!
This is the kind of recipe I was looking for tonight! I doubled the basic ingredients, but I used vanilla pudding. To that I added: 1 tbsp vanilla, 2 tbsp lemon juice, the zest of one orange, and 1/2 cup of brown sugar. Oh, and I used the "add water only" pancake mix, rather than the "add milk & eggs" kind. The didn't spread hardly at all, and were very soft. We'll see how they are tomorrow, but tonight they were excellent! I almost forgot - even though I doubled the recipe, and added extra stuff, I only came out with 30, small-medium cookies.
Wow! Easy to make. I mixed it, which was a little hard since they are not creamy. My 6yr old put them on the cookie sheet. He loves them!!! He would eat all of them if I let him. I used pancake mix. Can't wait to try different flavors of pudding.
If you're using sugar free pudding mix, be sure to add either 1/4 cup sugar or brown sugar, or a few tablespoons of light corn syrup. Otherwise your chocolate cookies will taste quite bitter, as other reviewers have mentioned.
Cookies taste great. Very tasty, and super quick and easy. I use a little less oil since the batter was very slick and oily the first time I made the recipe.
This recipe was very easy and quick to make but I used sugar-free pudding and it had a very bitter taste. I think if I had used regular pudding, it would have been much better.
These werent so great. I used sugar free white chocolate pudding. I changed these up because my batter didnt taste good at all. It was so thick & chunky, so I added abbout 3 tbs buttermilk and 1 tbs water. I also added a little sugar free caramel ice cream topping and chocolate syrup (no exact measurement). The finished product was decent and okay for wanting a quick dessert. However, I dont think I'd make these to impress someone.
I make this recipe once a month or so and everyone at work LOVES them. I'm a pizza driver and everyone always wants me to bring these in.
I made these tonight for a healthier dessert to have after dinner. They were super easy to make. I used sugar free chocolate fudge pudding mix, and used unsweetened applesauce in place of the oil. I also added a tsp of vanilla extract just to add a little something extra. The cookies aren't super sweet like most cookies, but definately will satisfy a sweet craving in a healthier way! The dough is very thick, but too difficult where you can't mix the ingredients well. One tip is to make sure to mold the cookies in the shape you want them in. They will for the most part keep the same shape after they bake.
I just made these for the first time. I used Vanilla Pudding and added a little vanilla extract too. I love them, they are better than expected. Next time I will make chocolate with chocolate chips. And I also want to mix some toffee bits & chocolate chips into the vanilla, it sounds like it would be great! I did only make 10 large cookies with this recipe too...made them a little big, and they are chewy and delicious!
WOW. This recipe was awesome and so easy! For me it only made about 15 cookies... but that was the perfect amount to curb my chocolate craving! I can't wait to try the recipe with the other pudding flavors I have!
Great idea, but something must have been left out of this recipe. Probably the sugar. I am sorry, but I made this recipe exactly as stated and got about 15 very small bitter tasting cookies. No one would eat them.
easy & versible
Edible but I wouldn't make these again. I made exactly as shown and they are very bland. Bland as in very similar to eating choc chips out of the bag. Also, the instant pudding left a slightly acrid aftertaste after eating 2 cookies. If I were going to do this again, I would add about a 1/2 tsp of vanilla, a couple spoons of sugar and sift some confectioners sugar on the tops after baking. Such a lovely idea being so quick and so few ingredients but sadly, not a keeper.
Easy enough, but my cookies came out really bitter tasting, even though I added a ton of sugar, brown sugar and vanilla extract (I used butterscotch pudding). My dough was super sticky and hard to work with. The texture of the finished cookie was good, smooth and moist, but with a bitter aftertaste.
Tasty little cookies.. added some chopped walnuts. I used a Tablespoon and got 21 cookies
yummy!!!! all I added was peacans...... yummy!!!
I tried the recipe exactly as listed. They are pretty tasty and perfectly satisfied my craving. I had chocolate pudding on hand, but didn't feel like making pudding. I'll make them again.
Don't try this with sugar free mix unless you plan to sweeten it otherwise. It will result in tasteless, bitter cookies. I'm sure with regular puddings mix it's much better. My batter was extremely dry and I had to add milk to make it form cookies.
I was looking for low carb and low sugar cookie for my diabetic son and he loves these. Easy to make dough is a little crumbly but great taste. I added coconut to half the batch.
These were pretty good for low carb & eating for your macros. I used egg whites instead of an egg. They were a little dry. Probably needed the fat in the egg yolk.
I dont know what i did wrong with this recipe but they did not turn out well. I used a package of instant pudding that was 2.1 oz it said on the box but it seemed as though i needed to add double of the liquid ingredients or water or something! to get them to actually take form i added some water. They turned out OK but how can chocolate pudding and chocolate chips taste bad.
For a low carb snack this takes the cake, it is fairly dry even if you under cook the snacks. Will use this again for it's specific purpose... extra gluten and extra carbs are always better
Followed the recipe as written. Used chopped pecans. These tasted like brownies to me! I wonder if anyone tried using the gluten free baking mix? I think I will try with chocolate chips next time. I only got a dozen 2 1/2 inch cookies.
These were terrible.
I tried this using gluten free baking mix and the cookies fall apart and didn't taste very good!
I used cheesecake pudding, which may have been the problem, but I didn't even like the consistency of these cookies. They reminded me too much of biscuits. Overall, bland flavor, and although easy, not tasty. Of course- could be the pudding flavor, so give it a try.
Maybe I did something wrong but these did not spread at all, I had to cook them for 5 extra minutes to get them somewhat cooked and they tasted very bland. My husband said these were basically bad chocolate pancake balls. :( Had high hopes!!
