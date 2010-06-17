Cashew Snaps

Butterscotch tasting cookie with cashews (these are also very good using pecans.)

Recipe by Patty Alderman

prep:
20 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
18
Yield:
3 dozen
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Lightly grease cookie sheet.

  • In a large bowl, cream together the butter, brown sugar, and egg. Stir in the chopped cashews, baking soda, salt, and flour. Drop by half teaspoon two inches apart onto greased cookie sheet.

  • Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 12 to 15 minutes.

Per Serving:
161 calories; protein 1.9g; carbohydrates 22.9g; fat 7.2g; cholesterol 23.9mg; sodium 102.6mg. Full Nutrition
