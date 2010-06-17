Cashew Snaps
Butterscotch tasting cookie with cashews (these are also very good using pecans.)
I looked at the recipe and thought it could use a little more flavor, so I added 1 tsp. of vanilla to the wet mix and 1/4 tsp of ginger and a pinch of cloves to the dry mix and it turned out great. The baking time was closer to 12 minutes, but i prefer my cookies a bit more chewy than crispy.Read More
This recipe makes way more than 3 dozen. I got about 60 cookies using the half teaspoon scoop. They were very tasty though, although I was expecting a more "lacey" effect to them, crackly like. They came out like solid cookies, which was ok. I sandwiched them with milk chocolate..and stuck a cashew into each top before baking. Yummy :)Read More
Very good! Initially, I thought that dropping the dough by 1/2 teaspoon increments wasn't large enough, but it definitely is, so don't make my mistake and drop by 1 teaspoon increments; this dough spreads quite a bit. I'm going to add some coconut the next time I make these. As written though, this is a fabulous recipe! Thanks for sharing it.
These are delicious! I made the recipe as is, no alterations. They did not spread too much at all. I wouldn't call them "snaps" because they are chewy, but I prefer chewy cookies so they're perfect. Unlike other reviewers, I didn't have a problem with the cookies spreading too much. I used real butter and softened it by smashing it up with a wooden spoon rather than the microwave. That might be why they didn't get super thin in the oven.
I just made these yesterday. They did expand quite a bit (not in a bad way) and the batch made 32. I took them out of the oven while they were still a bit soft but my son still thought they were too crunchy for his liking. Not hard but crunchy. The flavor was good and they came out perfectly round. Very easy to make.
I made these for my cashew-loving boyfriend and he says these are 5 stars all the way. Small problem with the instructions... if you follow the recipe (which I did) and drop them by 1/2 tsp. you better not even think about making them for 12 minutes. Mine were done in 6-7. I made one batch and dropped them by full tsp. and those were done in 8. 12 minutes?! Not in my oven, that's for sure. Thanks for the recipe, there aren't too many cashew cookies on here!
Crispy, yummy, quick, and delicious! I can't stop eating them, so yes these are really good! I love them!
This is a 5 star recipe as is, but I added a pinch of nut meg and a little bit cinnamon for more flavor. They didn't spread much I used real butter at room temperature. The bake time was close to 12 min.
This was a really great recipe and the guys at work just loved it!
Mmmmmm!!!
Quick to make--I baked half and froze half in 1/2 tsp mounds to bake later. Fresh, they were done in 8-10 min in my convection oven, for a chewy, soft cookie. Took closer to 12 min straight from freezer. Added vanilla as suggested, and toasted my raw cashews before adding to the dough. The flavor was ok, not too cashew-y, but it is such a mild nut. Toffee chips would be a nice addition, or browned butter...
Lovely, crispy texture and deep taste. In my oven 8-9 minutes was enough and it made 5 dozen.
I've been needing to make some different cookies then my usual, so tried these and they are a new favorite! So yum!
I was looking for a way to use cashew bits and this was a great way to do it. Super simple and easy recipe with things I always have around. Did up the salt a bit, next time will add vanilla or almond extract too. Thanks!
