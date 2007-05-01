Cake Mix Cookies IV

This is my first time reviewing a recipe. I am not a cook or a baker but this was SO EASY to make - I made a batch this morning while my son had breakfast! (so not typical of me) I made them for a cookie exchange, so I had to make a lot. I did Red Velvet cake mix with white chocolate chips mixed in. The first two batches (which were combined) I did with 1/2 cup oil (1 cup total). Did another batch this morning using only 1/3 cup oil and I think they came out better and softer so that's what I'll do in the future, with about 1/2 cup white chocolate chips. I baked them for about 8 mins, taking them out of the oven when the top started to crack. The batch with less oil is chewier. Also, I think I made mine really small (I was trying to make enough for the exhchange) - so I got 62 out of this morning's batch, even though the recipe says 48. I got about 210 cookies out of 3 batches (3 cake mixes, 6 eggs, and oil). HTH! This will definitely become my new cookie b/c they were so easy to whip up in a hurry! 4 stars b/c the first batch just seemed to have too much oil. 1/3 cup oil and these are 5 star!