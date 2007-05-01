Cake Mix Cookies IV

888 Ratings
  • 5 640
  • 4 171
  • 3 39
  • 2 27
  • 1 11

Yummy easy cookies with just 3 easy ingredients!

By deleteduser

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.
143 more images

Recipe Summary test

Servings:
24
Yield:
4 dozen
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Mix together cake mix, eggs and oil in a large bowl.

    Advertisement

  • Make little balls with the dough and set on ungreased cookie sheets.

  • Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 4 - 10 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
137 calories; protein 1.5g; carbohydrates 16.6g; fat 7.3g; cholesterol 15.5mg; sodium 147.2mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 02/17/2022