Cake Mix Cookies IV
Yummy easy cookies with just 3 easy ingredients!
This is about as easy as it gets for a cookie recipe. Rip open a box of cake mix, plop in two eggs and a little oil, and voila! Great cookies! I made mine too big, so by the time they cooked on top, the bottoms were pretty well done. Just follow the recipe and make "little balls" and you'll be good to go! UPDATE: I made these the next night with lemon cake mix. I scooped a bit up with a teaspoon, rolled it in a ball, dipped it in sugar and baked. They were super delicious. Another Update: We made these with dark chocolate cake mix and 1/2 bag of chocolate chips. The best yet! Perfection.Read More
I LOVE this recipe! I love it's versatility and how quickly it can be prepared. I've tried several variations so far...yellow cake mix, with a chocolate drizzle...this were ok. Then I tried chocolate cookies, rolling some of the balls in powdered sugar, and some in cocoa powder. The cocoa powder disappeared, both in flavor and appearance. But the powdered sugar comes out really nicely and tastes great. However, my favorite variation so far was the one I just tried. I followed the recipe exactly...choosing a BC Butter Pecan Cake mix. Then I rolled the balls in a mixture of powdered sugar and cinnamon. When I put them on the cookie sheet, I flattened them into little patties with my fingertips. I let them bake just until they had risen a little. I pulled them out before they had a chance to brown really (the cinnamon gives that appearance) and they were still very chewy in the middle when they were all cool. I think it was about 7-8 minutes. They were DIVINE! I think they're my favorite cookie of all time, even better than chocolate chip cookies. So try this variation, I think you'll like it.
These are great cookies when you don't want to mess with a lot of indgredients. I read all of the reviews on the cookies with cake mixes and this is what I came up with. I used 2 eggs, a yellow cake mix with pudding, 1/2 cup of oil, 2 teaspoons vanilla, and 1 1/3 cups quick cooking oatmeal. I used a cookie scoop, patted the cookies flat and dipped them in a mix of cinnamon and sugar. I baked them on a stone for about 10 minutes. I removed them when they were still pretty gooey in the middle. I let them sit on the cookie sheet for at least 2 minutes before removing them to cool on foil. The next day, they are still crisp on the outside and chewy on the inside. They turned out like "snickerdoodles" which is one of my families favorites. My kids loved these, they were so easy to make, and I enjoyed one with a cup of coffee this morning. Thanks for the recipe!
These are great cookies. For those having trouble - too oily, too gooey, etc., it could be because you used the 15.25 ounce (Betty Crocker) cake mix rather than the 18.25 ounce size (Duncan Hines or Pillsbury). Betty Crocker pulled that little stunt a while back. And then they price the mix at $1.00 on sale, making you think you're getting one heck of a deal. Believe me, you're not! The loss of 3 ounces is significant in many recipes and shame on this company for trying to dupe us! Try this recipe with Duncan Hines.... it's terrific!
Can you believe this recipe only has 3 ingredients?!?! It is AWESOME. My husband said they were the best cookies I ever made. I used Cherry Chip Cake Mix and added 1 1/2 Cups of Semi Sweet Chocolate Chips. Wow. Soooooo Good! I recommend putting them in an airtight container. If you do this, they'll stay soft for 3+ days. I am going to try other combos like, Fun Chip Cake Mix with White Chocolate Chips or Chocolate Cake Mix with White Chocolate Chips and Macadamia Nuts or Banana Cake with Butterscotch Chips or White Cake Mix with Buttercream Frosting. Have fun with this recipe, it ROCKS!!!
I had a pineapple cake mix I really didn't know what to do with. I like to buy mixes just for cookies, and I like to try different recipes on here using them. I added 10 oz can drained crushed pineapple (squeezing out through 2 coffee filters works better than a collander) and 1/3 cup shredded coconut. Had half a tangerine and grated the zest of it also. These made a wonderfully fluffy soft cake-like cookie. Some of the coconut toasted which gave it a really nice flavor. These were a wonderful combination with the pineapple mix, crushed pineapple, and coconut. The batter was a softer batter I think because of the crushed pineapple, and although they did spread a bit, they weren't flat, but rose nicely and very soft. Very nice recipe.
Great, easy recipe. I used the white cake mix and added vanilla and pecans b/c this was all I had on hand. They were very moist. I'm anxious to try other variations. Hint... to keep cookies moist - stick a piece of bread in with them in an air tight container and this will help to keep cookies soft for longer.
Awesome and so simple (don't even need a mixer)- I took popsicle sticks and stuck them in the balls of dough before baking - the kids loved frosting and decorating to make their own "lollipops".
My mother-in-law gave me a recipe similar to this that called for rolling the dough into a ball around a Rolo candy and then rolling the cookie in powdered sugar before baking. The finished cookies have a cool crinkly look.
YUMMY. These were delicious and easy. They didn't have as much "sweet" as the cookies that I am used to. I did add some vanilla and some milk chocolate chips. Have to admit the cooking time threw me...there is a huge difference between 4 and 10 minutes...mine took about 8 1/2 to 9. Thanks for the post.
I am 9 years old and I made these cookies all by myself. I used a Party Rainbow White cake mix. They were beautiful and yummy. Rebecca
I have made this recipe several times with my kids because it is so very simple. For the cookie to have flavor, you need to buy a mix with flavor. Chocolate is our favorite but we have also enjoyed lemon, orange, funfetti, and strawberry. If you are using a white or yellow cake mix, those don't have any flavor as a cake and therefore won't have any as a cookie. If I don't have a flavorful mix on hand, I will add lemon juice, or peppermint extract, or some other flavor agent so that the cookie will not be bland. I have also noticed that some of the cheaper mixes don't make as nice of a cookie compared to some of the more expensive mixes, particularly where taste is concerned. Once I make the dough I sometimes roll it into a log and refrigerate for an hour or so. Once the roll is cold it is easy to slice in even 1/4 inch circles for baking. . Sometimes I will roll in sugar, nuts, or coconut for added flavor and texture before baking. You need to watch while baking as these seem to brown quickly at the end and can be easily overcooked.
1 package of cake mix, 1/2 cup oil and JUST 1 EGG (not 2) and you will get a perfect cookie not a cake like one. I promise. Yummy :):)
These taste strange. I would not use a cake mix for cookies anymore.
I'm impressed! I felt like baking today but didn't have much time. This recipe was a good pick. I had these cookies in and out of the oven in no time. But more important, they're really good! I'm really impressed! I used a devils' food cake mix, butter rather than oil, and added one teaspoon each of vanilla and chocolate extracts. For added measure I threw in a bag of semi-sweet & white chocolate swirl baking chips. If not overbaked these taste like a gooey, fudgey brownie. After chilling the dough until somewhat firm, I dropped them by small cookie scoopfuls, didn't flatten them at all, and baked about 10-1/2 minutes. Now here's a good use for a cake mix, that doesn't taste like a cake mix!
This is my first time reviewing a recipe. I am not a cook or a baker but this was SO EASY to make - I made a batch this morning while my son had breakfast! (so not typical of me) I made them for a cookie exchange, so I had to make a lot. I did Red Velvet cake mix with white chocolate chips mixed in. The first two batches (which were combined) I did with 1/2 cup oil (1 cup total). Did another batch this morning using only 1/3 cup oil and I think they came out better and softer so that's what I'll do in the future, with about 1/2 cup white chocolate chips. I baked them for about 8 mins, taking them out of the oven when the top started to crack. The batch with less oil is chewier. Also, I think I made mine really small (I was trying to make enough for the exhchange) - so I got 62 out of this morning's batch, even though the recipe says 48. I got about 210 cookies out of 3 batches (3 cake mixes, 6 eggs, and oil). HTH! This will definitely become my new cookie b/c they were so easy to whip up in a hurry! 4 stars b/c the first batch just seemed to have too much oil. 1/3 cup oil and these are 5 star!
Just a word of caution: The recipe calls for an 18.25 oz. box of cake mix. I thought all cake mixes were in the same size box. After I had assembled the recipe and it was really sticky, I glanced at the box I used, and it was 15.25 oz. That really is enough to make the recipe not work. I added some other to it and my husband and I could tell it was a really good recipe. Just be sure to check the size of your cake mix, it makes all the difference in the world.
Wonderful, and if I may, if they turn out great for me, then everyone should have smashing results. I am just not a baker, and really hardly ever eat sweets, which leaves me lacking a lot of ingredients needed for and impromtu sweet tooth. For some reason tonight, I had that semi-annual attack, and thanks to a similar attack some months back, that passed before I had a chance to make anything, I had a box of cake mix! I made them exactly as written and they were amazing. I love lemon, so I made a powdered sugar, lemon zest, lemon juice glaze to top them and it's yummy. I put half the dough in the freezer to make up later. Thanks Hannah for a great recipe (especially for we baking challenged)!
These were pretty easy and tasted good!... I cut the oil down to 1/3 cup and used a glass to flatten them before baking... Didn't bother to frost because I used funfetti cake mix with sprinkles inside the mix... Thanks!
As a gift for friend who like german chocolate cake, I made these cookies with german chocolate cake mix and made sandwich cookies with coconut pecan frosting in between. My husband thinks they are better than the actual cake!
Holy cow! This recipe is so easy and the results are so good. I tried another variation of this recipe using milk chocolate cake mix and peanut butter chips. They were like giant reese cups! I can't waitto try other variations, I have so many ideas now!
Delicious. Made Vanilla Iced Lemon cookies and Devil's Food with swirl chocolate chips. Rolled into teaspoon scooped balls, and baked for 10 minutes. Perfect. Thanks for the recipe!
These are super soft chewy cookies!! The only drawback is they are really greasy! I made a second time using 1/4 cup oil and 1/4 cup unsweetened applesauce, it helped cut the greasiness down, and they were still moist & chewy!
This is a great key recipe, but it screams for flavor/texture additions. Didn't have white cake mix so I used yellow. As for the additions I added 1/2 cup each of chopped walnuts and butterscotch morsels. I spread the entire batter onto a parchment paper-lined cookie sheet and baked at 325 for 18 minutes (rotating pan halfway through). Cooled in pan for 2 or 3 minutes then I flipped pan onto large cutting board then peeled off the paper. Nice, golden color. I cut 32 squares but probably could have cut into even smaller pieces for 3 dozen! The texture was amazingly soft and chewy. Pan cookies are great when you don't have many cookie sheets and don't want to wait around for a second batch.
This is my first time ever making any cake mix cookie recipe. I was quite surprised that they turned out pretty darn good. They are ridiculously easy to make, and require such few ingredients. I usually bake from scratch, but being in a hurry, you can't beat these cookies. I used Duncan Hines red velvet cake mix, and made little sandwiches using Duncan Hines cream cheese frosting. I tasted one of these plain, and thought they needed something else. I didn't think they were too sweet at all. The frosting made them so much better. That may be because I didn't use a white cake mix, so I don't know if that makes a difference. I would make these again for sure, trying other flavors of cake mixes. I do think these are better frosted or made into sandwiches. Next time I would like to try lemon with vanilla frosting, or strawberry with chocolate frosting. Very simple recipe, mine baked perfectly in 9 minutes. Thanks :)
I found the same recipe with a couple of extras.. 3 eggs, 2cps of instant oatmeal, 1/2 c of sugar, tsp of vanilla, 1 box of cake mix(any kind) I've made these cookies over 3x's in the past 2 weeks and I've used all different cake mixes each time and the best added ingredient MIX INTO "cake dough" a cup of your favorite add-on (shredded coconut, walnuts, pecans, chocolate chips...you get the idea; even a combo of ingredients works too as long as it's a cup full) then spoon out and place on cookie sheet on top of parchment paper(so it doesn't stick) place in preheated oven at 350 degrees and take out at 10-11 minutes..so they are soft..let cool then remove and put on cookie dish they'll go fast but with these ingredients you can easily make @ 36 cookies and 1 big 6" cookie for the cook!
Five plus stars for overall "bang"! You can normally find cake mixes at the 99 cent store and sometimes Target has them on sale of 89 cents. My local grocery store has even had a coupon for less than that. Bottom line - for five minutes mixing time and about a buck you can have warm cookies from the oven. You can't top that!!! Do yourself a favor and stock up on cake mixes next time they are on sale. You will always have a cookie trick up your sleeve.
This is the recipe found on the box, it's perfect as is! Mine took almost the whole 10 mintues to bake. For christmas, I used a red velvet cake mix, added chocolate chips, and smashed candy canes into cream cheese icing. I then added extra crushed candy canes to the icinged cookies. They were delicious and easy to make!
My 11 year old daughter made these for a cookie swap, and they turned out delicious. We made one with devil's food cake mix and one with yellow cake mix. This is the easiest cookie recipe ever. Thanks!
These are blissfully simple, and the flavor options are only limited by your imagination. Tons of different cake mix flavors out there, tons of yummies to add - I used milk chocolate cake mix and added Kraft caramel bits. Good flavor combo - however, the caramels hardened back up once the cookies cooled so if you're looking to try caramel, you might find softer caramel pieces or another option altogether. The cookies themselves were perfect, though - I chilled the dough for a few min. before rolling it into balls; also found if I made them too big they just a tad too gooey in the middle - and I love soft, almost gooey cookies! Can't wait to try all the other flavor possibilities ... this is an EXCELLENT, simple cookie recipe! Thanks so much for sharing!!!
Easy and delicious! I used a French Vanilla mix, the kind that has pudding in the mix too, and dipped the dough balls into cinnamon-sugar before baking. They turned out like snickerdoodles!
Easier than using the mix to bake a cake! I'll admit I've been making these at times for at least 30 years. They're great to fall back on when you don't really feel like doing a thing, but need a sense of accomplishment or a kid tells you at 9:00pm he needs cookies tomorrow for school. Just be sure there's someone to share them with in any case because they're high in fat - especially sandwiched with buttercream, as I prefer. Using a standard cake mix and level cookie scoop I get 46 cookies, or 23 sandwich cookies. They take 8 minutes in my convection oven. Today I made them with a yellow cake mix and a handful of mini MnM's. They are delicate and don't ship well, but they do get eaten. Btw, the buttercream icing I made is 3 c powdered sugar, 1/2 cup margarine and 3 T. orange juice. Food processor for a few seconds. Laziness knows no bounds. Enjoy!
I give this a 5* for the simplicity. SO easy. Crispy cookie with a soft center. I added choc chips and vanilla extract. think next time i will add M&M's and choc chips...
Oh!This is sooooo easy!I did chocolate with white butter cream frosting and smashedup candy cane sprinkled on top....Very pretty and festive for the holidays!And,don't worry about them drying out.....They were the first to go at the dessert table!Nobody knew they were from a cake mix!++++I tried the strawberry cake mix....Too sweet for me,and I have a sweet tooth...The kids might enjoy though....I plan to make the chocolate cake mix with mint m&m's.....!(:
These are insanely good. I used pudding in the mix choc fudge cake mix with choc and peanut butter chips. They were the best cookies I ever tasted! I also used pudding in the mix butter yellow cake mix with butterscotch chips then covered them in powdered sugar while they were warm. Soooo good!!!
Followed it exactly and they came out GREAT!!! Just a note on flavor combos: Golden Butter Cake Mix + Good Dose of Cinnamon = Easy Snickerdoodles :D
My husband and his buddies take golf trips and I bake treats for them. I used butter pecan mix with 1 cup chopped pecans toasted, also Strawberry Mix. The Guys said," These were the best cookies I had ever made" I rate this recipe 5 stars and will be trying different flavors. THANKS FOR A GREAT RECIPE
Not a big cookie person but this the best. Read all the reviews before starting and used 1/3 cup oil as suggested, added teaspoon of lemon extract. Used parchment paper and dropped by teaspoons on paper then sprinkled with cinnamon and sugar combo. Brought to church and were gone in a flash. Will make again and again using different cake mixes as suggested from fellow cooks.
this is a simple cookie recipe if this is what you need! they do taste different. like a cake, moist. i used a yellow cake batter & mixed in white chocolate chips. **TIP** for those who find the batter too sticky to ball up or touch, just stick it in the fridge for about 20-30min to solidify. easier & less mess! i also had to leave the cookies for 11-12min.
I think cake mix is meant to be cake mix, the cookies are OK but I prefer making them from scratch. I gave the recipe a 3 star rating for how convenient and quick it is to make. Thank you for the recipe anyway.
Just made these 10 mins ago and just like that gone.....already asking for more. Easiest recipe ever. I made with Banana cake mix and added nut and chocolate chips. ((Thumbs up, baby))
I had a spice cake mix in the pantry that needed to be used, so I went to AR to search for something quick and easy to make. I came across this recipe and decided to give it a try. I mixed in 1 C of quick oats, and a couple handfuls of Craisens, and baked on Parchment paper for 9 minutes, and they came out perfect, and tasty!! Thanks for sharing your recipe Hannah!!
I love this recipe! The cookies turned out perfectly, however, I wouldn't reccomend using a carrot cake mix. The carrots did not rehydrate and were hard.
These cookies are absolutely delicious! I used strawberry cake mix and white chocolate chips and they turned out great. They took about 6 minutes and my kids loved them :)
I used a 15.25 oz white cake mix and used melted butter instead of oil. I only used about 1/3 cup butter to compensate for the smaller size mix. I added a teaspoon each of vanilla and almond extracts. Instead of rolling balls (I didn't let the dough chill) I just used a spoon to scoop rounded tablespoons. I dipped the dough in powdered sugar before placing the ball-type shapes on the cookie sheet. I baked them for about 8 minutes and they turned out wonderful! Crunchy on the outside but soft on the inside. These are going to be dangerous...
I usually don't like cake mixes (I am a baking-from scratch snob) but these are delicious! Used a triple fudge super moist duncan hines mix with chocolate-mint chips. 5 stars!
What an amazing find.! This was beyond easy. I used a Duncan Hines Decadent Carrot Cake mix. I soaked the raisins and carrots as directed on the box but I drained them before adding to the cake mix. I then followed as directed. I made whoopie pies out of the batter. So good. I will make these for years to come! Thanks for the recipe!!!
Quick, easy, & delicious! Sweet, very yummy...my Dad even said.."These are light & fluffy! What did you make these with?" Thanks for the recipe!
Very good recipe!! I'm a big fan of easy, minimal ingredient recipes. I used chocolate cake mix and the butter cream icing recipe found on here and made whoopie pie cookies!
These are just sooo easy peasy. I only add as much oil as it takes to bring the dough together. Add any kind of chips, nuts, mallows that you like. Terrific!! Thanks Hannah for sharing.
These are delicious and SO simple! I tried them with spice cake mix and they just taste like gingerbread cookies! I baked for 8 min, took out for a minute or two and put them back in for 2 min and they were nice and soft :)
SO simple and SO delicous! The combination possibilites are endless. My personal favorite is Pillsbury Moist Supreme Strawberry Cake Mix with white chocolate chips added to the mixture. They just melt in your mouth! I get requests for them all of the time!
So easy! Spice and carrot cake mixes are good when frosted with cream cheese icing.
I made these cookies for a scouting event. They were a huge hit! I added all sorts of goodies and even subbed applesauce for the oil to cut out some fat. All got rave reviews. 75 cub scouts can't be wrong!
I would use the recipe on the side of the funfetti cake mix box and only use 1/3 cup of oil - 1/2 cup is too much. I wouldn't change anything else. Very good and very easy!
These turn out pretty good. a agreat way to use boxed cake mix.
This recipe is great. I used a spice cake mix and rolled the balls in a cinnamon sugar mixture before baking. They were fantastic!!
for what this is, it's awesome! i used a french vanilla cake mix and added 2 tbsp of home made vanilla extract, and a cup of mini semisweet chocolate chips! super good!! mine didn't flatten out like the ones pictured...stayed more like the shape of the ball i made it into, but baked all the way through in about 9-10 mins. just waited to see them slightly browning. thanks for a great easy last minute recipe!
These turned out to be very delicious cookies. We're having a barn put up by the neighboring Amish, it's raining, and I thought I'd make them cookies. I had to get my husband to run a big plateful out to them before we devoured them ourselves! I used a lemon cake mix and lowered the oil to 1/3 Cup. I also added 1 T of lemon concentrate but could have added more. I used a teaspoon scoop to 'measure' out the dough. It worked great. I refrigerated it some which made it less sticky. Some I rolled in confectioners sugar, some not. They don't spread much at all. The first batch I put in for 8 minutes and they were way to done. The second and subsequent sheets went in for 6 minutes and 45 seconds. They didn't quite look done when I took them out but after leaving them on the tray til cooled they looked great. Much easier, also, to take off the pan. Will make again for sure!
A little oily and an odd texture. I think I'll skip the 'shortcut' version of cookies and just make regular cookies.
This is a great, versatile recipe and so easy to make. My aunt makes them using only one egg and a stick of softened butter instead of oil. I've tried it both ways and can't really tell a difference--depends on which ingredients I have on hand. My favorite ones are the lemon. Rather than making them on a cookie sheet, I use a mini muffin pan to make little lemon muffins (warn people that they are not cornbread muffins:) -- I usually bake about 10 minutes for these. They're like teeny little cakes. I have aso lused a carrot cake mix and made sandwich cookies with cream cheese in the middle -- very rich. Other combinations: red velvet with white chocolate chips; fudge cake mix with peanut butter chips; butter recipe cake mix with chocolate chips and pecans; strawberry cake mix made into muffins with a dollop of cream cheese frosting on top, garnished with a slice of strawberry (my aunt made these for a pink-themed baby shower). The possibilites are endless!
I made this exactly as directions stated, and the cookies turned out perfect! I love reading through all of the variations - this recipe is just full of possibilities, yet it is perfect just as written.
This recipie is unreal... tastes great! I tried this with yellow cake mix, plain, and they tasted like sugar cookies. i varied my baking times and i found a light golden brown makes the best cookie. I also tried it with a combo of milk and semisweet chocolate morsels... totally amazing. I also tried it with butterscotch morsels and made them into ice cream sandwiches with 'dulce de leche' ice cream... i almost died and went to heaven...
This is a great recipe! I made these to give to people at work. The leftovers were fantastic and everyone loved their cookies. I made 6 different kinds: Strawberry with milk chocolate chips, Orange Supreme with cinnamon chips, Butter Pecan, French Vanilla, Devil's Food, and Spice. They all took about 8 minutes to bake. The Spice cookies took a little longer than the others. Great recipe! I will be making these again!
Super easy to whip together anytime. I made them into thumb print cookies. I rolled them into small balls and then placed an indention in the top of each. Then I topped some with a cherry from cherry preserves and others with red raspberry preserves. Easy to modify these to your liking.
Perfect and Easy! I used Betty Crocker Supermoist Lemon Cake, the eggs and oil, rolled into balls, rolled in sugar, flattened a bit with a spoon, cooked 7 minutes, and they are perfect. A little brown and crisp , on the edges, chewy in the middle. Just like we like them. The only word of caution for lazy cooks like me: make sure you get any bigger clumps out of the dry mix before you mix in the wet ingredients or the batter will not mix up well.
couldn't have been any easier and they were very good at the same time .....taste liked something you we in the kitchen all day for....and you can be a base recipe......I added coconut and peanut butter it was very good
Super easy to make and they taste great ... what more could you want. I wanted cookies but didn't want to make them from scratch and take a long time mixing. This was the perfect solution. I only had butter cake mix so that's what I went with. I made some cookies bigger and lighter in color than others. I like my cookies small and more of a caramel color and DD likes them super big and barely golden. A win win for both of us.
I've used other cake mix recipes before and for some reason these turned into puddles of guck..I followed the recipe EXACTLY and still didn't turn out. I have never seen a recipe that has cook times of 4-10 minutes...I dunno...I won't be trying these again...
Tastes like cake mix to me but my husband and his coworkers loved them. Super easy to make!
Wow, who knew that 3 ingredients could be such a success?!? I made these with a Lemon Cake Mix and turned them into Whoopie Pies with a homemade Cream Cheese Frosting (from Wilton). My friends were disappointed I didn't make these again instead of a cake recently! YUMMMMMMY!
The family loved these! Thanks!
This is so easy and fun. I made these and put popsicle sticks in them to make them look like lollipops. I frosted them and put sprinkles. Everyone loved them and have asked when I am going to make them again.You should deffinetly try these.
I am so surprised by these! I normally don't care for cake mix cookies, so I was really making them for my daughter (who loved them). I made these with a mixture of oil and butter and added some vanilla extract. Then I rolled them in cinnamon sugar using some very high quality Vietnamese cinnamon from Penzy's (the best!) Made yummy snickerdoodles, a bit sweet though. I think the cinnamon sugar masked some of the cake mix flavor. The texture was soft, moist, and just slightly gooey. 9 minutes was perfect for my oven.
Bein a guy cook that has not ventured too much into baking, I made these cookies for a men's Christian retreat. I added chocolate chips and chopped pecans, baked them for 9 minutes at 350 and they were perfect! My wife the cookie maker really likes them also. Will make again
In case nobody has ever tried it, you can use a brownie batter instead of the cake mix as long as it is a similar sized package. For half of the batter, i rolled the balls in powdered sugar, and the other half added dark chocolate chips. sooo good!!
easy and delicious! I added 1 and 1/2 tsp. of vanilla to mix rolled them into balls and rolled them into a cinnamon sugar mix. I patted them down and cooked them for 10 minutes. So quick and easy everyone loves them paired with hot chocolate! Great quick snickerdoodle in a time crunch!
Easy & delicious! I decreased the oil to 1/3 c. as suggested by other reviewers. Group of middle schoolers, "Best cookies EVER!" I made them with a chocolate fudge cake mix & rolled each cookie in powdered sugar before baking. Great recipe to have on hand when you need a quick snack. Thanks :)
Very nice and easy recipe for a young baker, my 12 year old is making them and just took her last pan out of the oven, and she is quite proud of herself. She used a devils food mix and chocolate chips. We know they pass the test because my 3 year old keeps coming back for more!
These were SO easy to make! & it only cost me $.88! already had the oil & eggs, so just went and bought funfetti cake mix. I baked them 8-9 minutes and they came out perfectly. I did notice that they are much poofier when you take them out of the oven, then they flatten. BUT they are still sooo soft in the middle! Thank you for this recipe! Now I want to try all sorts of things!
Please look-up 'cook4mycrew's review with her additions! DELICIOUS!! I copied hers and they came out soooooo yummy! Just add 1 and 1/3 cup of quick oats and 2 tsp of vanilla, roll em in cinnamon & sugar and bake! MMmmmmm Snicker-doodle-like and perfect with your morning coffee or tea. I can't wait to try different variations!
My 6-year-old daughter is diabetic. I made this recipe using a low-sugar white cake mix, add half a packet of sugar-free cheesecake flavored pudding mix and rolled in cinnamon. Delicious!
This is my favorite recipe EVER!!! I work with special education and we make this at school all the time. We usually have these 3 ingredients on-hand. I also make these at home all the time. Not knowing that they were made from cake-mix, a friend told me they tasted "Gourmet". The best are white cake mix with vanilla frosting and chocolate cake mix with chocolate frosting. Definitely a 5+ + + +
I just made this with a good quality devil's food mix. I rolled the chilled dough in powdered sugar and with almost no time invested, I had beautiful "homemade" cookies. But I have to say, they were pretty, but flavorless. Completely tasteless. I tried to salvage the rest of the dough by adding chopped semisweet chocolate (didn't have choc chips). That made them much better...but without choc chips or an equivalent, these are something I wouldn't do again. Soooo fast, but if their only flavor is a hint of cake mix...why make them? Good frosting would help them, too. One more note: I substituted 1/2 cup applesauce for the oil and they were perfectly moist and with a nice texture.
My Mom used to make these a lot when I was growing up, except she made them in a pyrex and cut them into bar cookies. She usually added raisins or chocolate chips, and drizzed frosting on top. I did the same, and baked it for 20 minutes. Probably could've gone a few minutes longer. So fast and easy!
I make these often, and my boyfriend always gobbles them right up. They are easy, and very yummy. I usually use Funfetti cake mix, but have tried other various kinds with good results.
Fantastic. This is my new "go to" cookie, when i'm in a pinch. I used spice cake and they came out perfectly. I rolled a dozen of them in sugar,which also worked nicely. Thanks, wish I had known to use cake mix a long time ago!
SO GOOD. I used white cake mix added 1 tblsp of lemon yogurt, a little lemon extrat. Baked at 350 for ten minutes topped with lemon juice, confect.sugar and lemon zest. "OH" "Mmmmmm" and "Yummy" were some of my friend's reviews, I concur!
very simple recipe to make tasty chewy cookies that taste like vanilla cake (or any other mix that you chose to use) I will try using other flavors of mixes. I substituted butter for oil for half the batch and I liked the texture that came out of them better then with oil . I used a little more then called for
These tasted good. I used yellow cake mix. And while I was mixing the ingredients, I noticed it was very, very, oily. And although when it bakes, and we don't really see or taste the oil, it's still there. But that shouldn't be a problem for those who don't care about calories. =) (trust, I didn't care either, though I felt guilty =) Tasted just like the cookies you get at those cookie places in the malls. But I prefer homemade cookies. But these were very addicting.
This is the first time I've ever written a review, for anything, although I read quite a few of them to get additional ideas. I've made these cookies at least 20 times, for home, for bake sales, for potlucks. I've been told by young and old that these cookies are great. I've tried different varieties, added sprinkles, frosted, etc. After many batches, I have found that a quarter cup of oil works well as long as there is pudding in the cake mix. They don't spread as much, but they are still very moist. Recently, I have made balls and then used the bottom of a cup to press them into perfect little circles. Even if you see a little imprint in the raw dough, this disappears when you bake them. When you prepare them this way, it ends up looking like sugar cookies. Overall, these are super easy and super quick.
I can't say enough about these. SO easy. SO versatile. SOO good! My favorites are lemon cake mix with lemon glaze or lemon chips, strawberry with white choc. chips, spice, and white with white chocolate chips and dried cranberries. Mmm mmm mmmm.
These are really easy to throw together in a hurry. I decreased the oil to 1/3 cup and actually use melted butter in the oils place. Our favorite is butter pecan cake mix with Heath toffee pieces mixed in.
A friend's daughter gave me the best tip--add a package of Jell-O, any flavor, to the cookies for variety. I made two batches last night using two different kinds of cake mixes--golden butter yellow and regular white. To the golden butter yellow, I added regular Jell-O black cherry flavor. These turned out more flat and crispy. To the white cake mix, I added store brand sugar free cherry gelatin. These turned out more cherry-flavored and more cakey. Depends on your preference, but both were good. This basic recipe is limited only by your imagination and the number of flavors of cake mix and Jell-O in your grocery store!
I cannot stress how EASY these are to make! The dough is so easy to roll into little balls, and it doesn't feel all nasty and stick to your hands! I will make these over and over - VERY convenient for bake sales! I used different toppings; chocolate chips, mini-m&ms, cashews, and shredded coconut. Also EXCELLENT plain. Make sure you take them out when they start to wrinkle on top, because they won't look brown. VERY good!
Okay. So these are the best cookies I've ever made. I don't know if that my regular baking is just that bad, but these were amazing. First, talk about easy!! 3 ingredients?? A perfect recipe if you ask me. Second, the possibilities of what you can do with this is limitless. I made French Vanilla cake and a light layer of vanilla frosting. They were chewy, gooey, just perfect. I've already shared this with my friends and will be making a batch for the office soon!!
I used Orange flavored cake mix and put in chocolate chips, pecans and coconut - wonderful! The recipie doesn't say how big to make the balls - the cookies don't spread all that much so it's just your preference.
I followed the recommendation using oatmeal and vanilla, etc and have tried every cake mix there is. Tonight it will be carrot cake mix. I am everyone's favorite person at work. They haven't found a cookie they don't like! Thanks for sharing the recipe. Awesome!!!
No muss, no fuss! It IS a very sweet cookie, though...(so of course it was a hit with the kids! But I do have to say adults liked them just as much!) Made it for a 4th of July party, and tried it with 2 different cake mixes: devil's food cake mix, and a white cake mix. I added semi-sweet chocolate chips and walnuts to the devil's food version, and the result was a "brownie-like" cookie (used a 1 1/2" dough scooper and baked for 9 mins. on a Silpat, removing immediately to cool. Yielded 30 - 34 soft, chewy cookies). For the white cake mix version, I used 3 egg whites instead of the 2 eggs (wanted the cookies to turn out looking white instead of yellow), and next time would use less than 1/2 cup veg oil (1/2 c was too oily); then dipped them in red and blue sugar sprinkles to fit the occasion. These are great, especially if you're short on time (or too lazy to bake from scratch!) I had a batch ready to go into the oven in the time it took to pre-heat it!