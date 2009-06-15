Jumbo Banana Cookies

4.3
54 Ratings
  • 5 31
  • 4 16
  • 3 3
  • 2 2
  • 1 2

Large, soft cookies everyone will love! Don't omit the frosting.

Recipe by Bernadine O'Brien

Gallery
8 more images

Recipe Summary

Servings:
18
Yield:
3 dozen
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

18
Original recipe yields 18 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Mix together shortening, 1/2 cup butter, white sugar, eggs, bananas, vanilla, 1/2 cup evaporated milk and vinegar till light and creamy.

    Advertisement

  • In a separate bowl mix together flour, baking soda, and salt. Add to other mixture. Add nuts.

  • Chill one hour in refrigerator.

  • Drop by teaspoonful on greased cookie sheet about two inches apart. Bake at 375 degrees F (190 degrees C) for about 15 minutes. Let cool then frost them.

  • To Make Frosting: Mix 2 1/2 cups confectioners' sugar with 2 tablespoons soft butter or margarine, 1/4 cup evaporated milk, and 1/4 tsp vanilla. Beat until soft. Spread on tops of cooled cookies.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
367 calories; protein 4.8g; carbohydrates 48.5g; fat 17.9g; cholesterol 40.7mg; sodium 234.7mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 08/10/2022