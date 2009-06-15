Jumbo Banana Cookies
Large, soft cookies everyone will love! Don't omit the frosting.
These cookies are awesome. Soft, chewy and tons of delicious banana flavor. Because of previous reviews concerning cooking time and temperature, I baked them at 350 degrees for 12-14 minutes. They came out perfect. Thanks for a new great way to utilize over-ripened bananas. I got 31 jumbo sized cookies from this recipe.Read More
These are horrible! They are very dry, even if you decrease the cooking time. They definitely are not 'jumbo', I don't understand where that reference came from. Also, with only 1/2 cup of sugar, they are very bland and 'floury' tasting. I couldn't even give them away, down the disposal they went! Although, the frosting was delicious.Read More
Good recipe! My kids loved them.
These cookies are very good even without the frosting. Tastes like banana bread, only in cookie form. Exactly what I was looking for.
These tasted like little banana breads with soft cake like cookie consistency. I didn't add the frosting but did add chocolate chips to the batter. It was yummy for a light cookie desert.
THE BEST COOKIES IVE BAKED YET! The recipe was super easy, & the cookies were amazing! Taste like banana bread but better! The frost does add a extra "yum yum!" to the cookie. People (Including me) Rave about these cookies. WILL bake again!
These are moist, cakey cookies that definitely taste better the next day. I wouldn't omit the frosting either especially since I think the frosting helps keep them moist. I can't give 5 stars though since without my additional of 6 oz of chocolate chips I think these would have been a bit bland.
Great cookie, even if you don't want the frosting Was out of evaporated milk...checked allrecipes for sub...light cream...out of that too. Used coffeemate vanilla...worked great Have sent this recipe on to family
Really good recipe they taste great
Taste is very nice however , they are not Jumbo. Just ordinary sized cookies. My first batch burned and I only cooked them 10 minutes. When I reduced time to 7 minutes they came out very nice.
I'm not too sure 3 or 4 stars...4 for taste, but they are quite complicated for what you get. They taste pretty much like banana muffins and there are simpler recipes for that! However, they do spread, and so they're pretty big! "Jumbo" is not too much of an exaggeration, just use big teaspoons or tablespoons of dough. Raisins could work instead of walnuts. Again they taste very banana, nice texture, but there's easier ways to do it.
These cookies were awesome! There were very moist, halved the walnuts and added pecans, icing was missing something to me, fam loved it anyways! Oh and also added nutmeg and cinnamon
Giving this 5 stars because these cookies are phenomenal!! Didn't make the frosting because my kids ate them up before I had the chance to coat them. PERFECT RECIPE FOR THOSE OVER RIPENED BANANAS!!!
Wow! These are great! Soft, moist and yummy! I have taken them to cook outs, Girl Scout meetings and Church dinners. They always disappear fast and I get many requests for the receipe
For the time it took to make these cookies, I could have made a dozen banana breads, which is what the cookie somewhat tasted like anyway. I had to turn the oven to 325 degrees to get it somewhat right. I would not recommend making a banana bread instead...it's much, much easier.
An excellent recipe!! It was absolutely delicious! The cookie is moist and tender - almost cake-like. Even my friend who "isn't fond of bananas" liked them. They were especially loved by the children. Thank you for submitting this wonderful recipe.
These are really good. Mine got done on the bottom before they got completely done on the top, but it is probably just my oven. Really moist, like banana bread. Thanks.
These are like banana bread in cake form. Yum!
These are great. I might add a little more banana next time as they're a bit dry, but the taste is fabulous. I also baked at 350 for 12 minutes based on other reviews. YUM!
everybody loves this cookies
very good and sooo moist
oh my goodness. they are SO good!
The frosting makes this recipe. I really enjoyed these. The recipe make a lot, so I shared some with my parents. They come out in more of a cake-like texture but that was ok for me. I will probably make these again closer to the holidays.
Tasted good but seemed to much banana for the batter. But everytime I cook with bananas the recipe turns out a little different.
I couldn't make them fast enough! My husband and kids were practically eating them off the cookie sheet. :)
I made exactly as stated minus the oven setting. I baked at 350 for 13 minutes. Rotating the cookies sheets at the half way point to ensure even baking. I really liked the cookies but they were a bit bland. I would have preferred a stronger banana flavor but I will make these again.
these puffed up kinda like muffin tops when i made them. they didn't come out as pretty as they look in the pictures on this site, but when my friends and family tried them, i didn't feel bad anymore. they were a huge hit. soft and delicious. i did half with the frosting listed here and added cocoa powder to half of the frosting. both were great. thank you!
These cookies lack something. I put Coconut Extract and fresh lemon zest in the icing and that made them a bit better. But they are not something I will be making again.
I thought these cookies were kind of bland, and so was the icing. I added cinnamon to the icing to add some flavor, but I doubt i'll make these again...i've had better. Definitely reduce cooking time as others have said if you do try them out.
These cookies are great! It was delcious that they had kind of a cake consitency. DEFINETLY don't leave out the frosting.
Delicious and huge.
These were great! I used 1 1/2 cups all purpose and 1 1/2 cups white whole wheat flour. The cookies were light and fluffy. I didn't think the frosting was all the great but the base cookie is a keeper!
These were good, but a lot of work for less than spectacular results. I could get the same taste by spreading purchased frosting on a slice of banana bread, which would be much easier. I think I liked the dough better than the baked cookie! I'll probably NOT make these again.
Husband and I loved these cookies but giving 4 stars due to huge typo (apparently) in the directions. Thankfully, I questioned "drop by teaspoonfuls" equating to jumbo. Then looked at full nutritional info and found yield is supposed to be 18 cookies. I used a heaping tablespoon and cookies were good-sized and made 38 cookies. I left oven at 375, might try reducing to 350 in future, baked for more like 12 minutes. I'm not sure why several reviews say too many steps, too much work, etc. unless ir's the chilling of the dough? Didn't find these any more work than other cookies or banana bread, which has to bake for over an hour. Only thing I did differently was use more like 1-1/2 cup banana (extremely overripe) and store bought frosting, just because I had it. Delicious and love how some describe as banana muffin tops, that's a good way to put it.
5 stars just for the taste, but these aren't cookies, they are small breads. I ended up making small breads instead and used chocolate chips on the mix. They tasted really good anyways =)
Very moist and filling. Added a little more bananas (very ripe), chocolate chips, pecan pieces. My husband loved them!
the cookie was good, but almost not worth the work. the icing was amazing,though.
This one is my submission - I wouldnt mail it if it takes that long. I would say that these would be fresh and safe to eat, if not refrigerated, no more that 4-5 days.
Nice mild cookie. I didn’t change anything on the recipe. We will make them again.
Had it without the frosting. My family and co-workers loved them!
Not as moist as I would have preferred and the icing did not taste like anything beyond icing sugar (I would suggest adding a flavour or maybe adding more vanilla). For all the steps/ingredients - I don't think these banana cookies were worth it.
These were really interesting, like a banana muffin top with frosting.
finally found another recipe that I can use my ripe bananas. Tired of banana bread. The cookies were easy to make and tuned out great. Love the taste with the frosting. nice change.
Made these cookies for a family get together. They was a huge hit. I even had a few say they are better then chocolate chip cookies. I didn't add the nuts because my parents have false teeth. But other then that, I made the cookies to the t.
I did not have white vinegar, so I used apple cider vinegar with mother, and I will use this recipe again. Next time I am going to try using coconut milk and oil.
Does anyone know how long these cookies stay good for? I wanted to make them for my husband who is deployed right now and it takes about 10 days to ship anything to him, and I was just concerned that they would be good by the time they reach him...
Awesome cookies never made banana coookies before.
My husband told me I’d better not lose this recipe. He loves them. I was surprised at how much banana flavor they had. Will be making these a lot. Thanks for sharing.
Great cookies'
