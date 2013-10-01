Easy Lemon Bars

If you are looking for a traditional tart lemon bar this is not the one to make. I prefer traditional style but made this one because I had some lemon cake mix in my cupboard. I myself did not enjoy the imitation lemon flavour created by the cake mix. I took them over to my mother's house because my boyfriend and I couldn't eat them. RAVE REVIEWS! I was shocked. My mother served them with tea to some of her friends and they all wanted the recipe. One lady took some home to her husband who hates lemon bars I might add! He loved them, he told her to get the recipe so he could have his own batch. I rated this with 3 stars because I didn't think they were that hot...but got rave reviews from others. I guess this is one of those recipes you either love or hate!