Easy Lemon Bars
These bars are great and easy to make. Hope you like them!
These bars are really good despite how easy they are! I've found that to take away the "cake mix" flavor of the bars, I use a yellow cake mix and add a tablespoon of lemon juice, and a tsp. or so of lemon zest (or lemon extract works well if you don't have fresh lemon zest). To make these bars a bit prettier, I drizzle them lightly with a powdered sugar/lemon juice glaze, and cut them into diamonds or triangles.Read More
These lemon bars were pretty good and very easy for my kids to make. Although they didn't like them, they did have fun making them. I listened to some of the other reviewers and doubled the filling, I don't think these would have been very good at all if I hadn't.Read More
Made these for a graduation party!!! Fabulous and so easy...I couldn't find a Lemon Cake mix with the pudding already in, so I added a small package of Lemon Instant pudding and it worked out great! Will make again!
very nice. Made exactly as stated but did add 1/2 tsp. lemon extract to the cream cheese layer and the grated peel from 1 lemon. These were not sweet and sickening, and had a wonderful lemon flavor with the zest. The cream cheese layer offset what could otherwise be a very sweet rich bar. I didn't think they tasted like cake mix at all. I would definitely make again. *Make sure they are completely cool before cutting. Thanks for the nice recipe.
I made these for a party, and was a little leery, only because I don't like making things for gatherings that I haven't tried before-it's so embarrassing to make something that turns out terrible. These are awesome. So much better than any lemon bar I have ever made, and I'm a huge lemon bar fan. So for those of you that are non-believers like me, this one rocks. As per other suggestions, I did double the filling, and added a little extra lemon (juice of two lemons, total) Perfect. I'd give it more than 5 stars if I could!!
This was a really good lemon bar recipe, however it really needs to have double the filling. Also, the amount of lemon juice the recipe calls for makes for a really mild lemony flavor. I would suggest, if you like the bars to be lemony, increasing the amount of lemon juice. We used 5 tbls in ours. This recipe passed my boyfriend's taste test--and we've been through every box recipe the stores have to offer!
I used a lemon cake mix and a small box of lemon pudding for the crust and then i doubled the filling, using juice from 3 lemons, it was a hit everyone loved them!
A very quick and easy bar to make. Nice and light and lemony tasting. Cuts well for great presentation. Will definatly make again! Thanks!
Very good. I did decrease sugar in cream cheese mixture to 1/4 cup, doubled juice and added lemon zest. Not too sweet as others had said.
We really enjoyed the recipe....very tasty, and so easy to make. We like ours a little more lemony so we used juice from two large lemons. Very good....A keeper!
Made changes as suggested by others and these were AWESOME!! This is one of those things that tastes and looks so good you will find it hard to believe you made it yourself. Notes for next time: Used 12 oz cream cheese and a bit less than 1/2 cup sugar. Used the zest from one lemon and 1/4 c. lemon juice (from 1 1/2 lemons), put 1/3 of the zest and a Tablespoon of juice in with the cake mix and the rest of the zest and juice in the cream cheese filling. Cooked as directed but with the extra liquid it needed about 25 minutes for the second stay in the oven instead of 15. Dusted with powdered sugar once it was cool. Soooooo yummy!!
This recipe got me 2nd place in a cookie contest today! It was a big hit. I made a double batch and the only thing I might change for next time is using less cake mix for the bottom crust because it was very thick. I added a pack of instant lemon pudding mix in with the crust as well. I did double the of filling so for a double batch I used 4 cream cheese. I used 2 fresh lemons for lemon juice and also put a little lemon zest in with the cream cheese filling and another pack of lemon instant pudding mix. I baked it with the filling and crust crumbled on top for about 25 minutes. Do let it completely cool before cutting to cut smoothly. They stay very moist. I rate this 5 stars and will bake again!
I CAN'T BELIEVE HOW GREAT THESE TURNED OUT!! THEY'RE JUST DELICIOUS. THE LEMON FLAVOR WAS VERY GOOD, AND THE CREAM CHEESE FILLING MADE THEM LUCIOUS. BEST OF ALL, THEY'RE RIDICULOUSLY SIMPLE. THIS IS A KEEPER!!
So easy and so yummy! I was skeptical of how this would turn out but it was great for a casual mother's day dessert. I used Lemon Supreme cake mix with a box of instant vanilla pudding mixed in and I used 1.5 packages of cream cheese with half a juicy lemon, a bit more sugar than asked for and a tsp of pure vanilla. Will definitely make again for friends.
I just made these to bring to a baby shower. I was nervous because i dont like t bring something i have not made and tried before, but these seemed easy enough too not screw up. I was nervous when I pulled them because the edges of the crust were browning but I thought the filling was still too jiggily. i cooled on the counter and that didn't help much. I chilled them in the fridge and that did the trick. Everyone at the party RAVED about these and wanted the recipe. I just emailed it out right now to about 5 ladies. What a simple dish and what a huge hit! THANKS FOR MAKING ME LOOK LIKE A ROCK STAR!
Holy Cow, these were good! They were gone an hour after I made them. Terrific Recipe!!!!! I always read the reviews before trying any of the recipes on this site; a lot of people doubled the cream cheese layer. I only had one package of cream cheese so I used 1/4 cup of lemon juice and that made Plenty to cover the bottom layer. I don't think you need to double the cream cheese unless you want some RICH bars.
very good, so rich and creamy, I tried some suggestions others had made, I mixed cake mix and added the pudding mix, I doubled the filling and used about 5tbsp of lemon juice in total and about 1tsp of zest, and some yellow food colouing to the filling. I made this and another lemon bar recipe from this site (Lemon Coconut Squares) at the same time to see which everyone prefered and this got the most votes with everyone also commenting on how great the crust was
These were REALLY good. I increased the filling ingredients by 50% as suggested... they are definitely not like traditional lemon bars but they are much easier to make and taste lovely. These will be made again, I'm sure! (I used Betty Crocker Super Moist Lemon Cake mix... no pudding, but that didn't seem to matter.)
These are delicious! I could not find lemon cake mix with pudding added so I took someone elses suggestion and added a small box of lemon puddingto the cake mix. Other than that I followed this recipe exactly. If I could give it more stars I would!
These were so easy and tasted great. I made them for a work function and they were a big hit. I used the juice from half a lemon in the base, and the juice from the other half, along with the zest from the lemon for the filling. I dusted the top with icing sugar before serving. I will definitely be making them again.
This recipe is incredibly good, the only thing I changed was that I used 8 tablespoons of lemon juice. So many people called them phenomenal! I enjoyed sharing Peggy's recipe with my sisters-in-law and mom. Thank you!
I wasn't thrilled with these. I added toasted pecans and allmonds to the topping - which ended up being my favorite part. I think they might be better with a yellow or butter flavored cake mix. I'm a big cake mix fan, but the lemon tasted really artificial and chemical to me. It's a good idea for a quckie dessert, just didn't work out for me. Thanks for the chance to try it. :)
Once again I've been fooled from seeing so many 4 and 5 star ratings for this recipe.It's been 2 days since I made this and I've still got over 2/3's of a pan left.If this was good it'd be all gone by now.I'm not sure what I'd do to improve on this,one thing I'd definately do would be to use fresh lemon juice,the bottled stuff just doesn't have enough taste.Then there's the taste of the cake mix base,all I could taste was the chemical preservatives in it and I used a leading brand too.Any recipe that I've tried that calls for a boxed cake mix as a base always has that taste.Sorry but I'll never be making this again.
Very Good! My family ate them up fast! I doubled the filling and it was perfect. Will add these to my recipe box to make regularly.
Going by the other reviews, I also doubled the "filling" for this cookie bar. I don't believe the amount written would have been enough. I also, like many other reviewers like a stronger lemon flavor, so I used the zest and juice from 1 1/2 lemons. I also added 1 box instant sugar-free lemon pudding to the cream filling and couple drops of yellow food color. The bars are very good. My family liked them. They are kind of like a little cheese-cake cookie. Very good.
Delicious and so easy to make. I've made them several times and they've always turned out great. Everyone that has tried them says they're really good.
I absolutely love this recipe. I add a different twist by crumbling coconut macaroons on top instead of the reserved cake mix. Delicious.
These are very good. I added extra lemon juice to it. It was about 3 Tablespoons. I took them to a party and got RAVE reviews!!
Followed directions exactly. Way, way way too sweet. Never again.
If you are looking for a traditional tart lemon bar this is not the one to make. I prefer traditional style but made this one because I had some lemon cake mix in my cupboard. I myself did not enjoy the imitation lemon flavour created by the cake mix. I took them over to my mother's house because my boyfriend and I couldn't eat them. RAVE REVIEWS! I was shocked. My mother served them with tea to some of her friends and they all wanted the recipe. One lady took some home to her husband who hates lemon bars I might add! He loved them, he told her to get the recipe so he could have his own batch. I rated this with 3 stars because I didn't think they were that hot...but got rave reviews from others. I guess this is one of those recipes you either love or hate!
These are easy and fast to make. The Cream Cheese makes them pretty rich. They are not like the traditional Lemon Bar.
Made these as a dessert for Easter dinner. Everyone loved them!! Great recipe, very easy!
Definitely easy. These are not quite as good as a true lemon bar, but are still great. I took these to work and they were all gone by the end of the school day. I had no problems with assembly, and although the crust seemed thin when I was pressing it into the pan, it did puff up and was fine. I let these cook to room temperature and then refrigerated over night, which made them cut easily and cleanly.
I had been craving a good Lemon Bar recipe for a little while and thought this one looked easy. My whole family and I really enjoyed Peggy's recipe for Thanksgiving.
Super simple to make and delicious to eat!
My husband doesn't like most lemon bars, but he loved these! My kids and I liked them too and they're easy enough for my kids to help me with.
Yummy! I like these bars better than traditional lemon bars. The crumble topping is very good. I took the advice of other viewers and added the juice from half of a lemon and also zest from half of a lemon to the crust mixture. I also added extra juice and more zest to the filling and they turned out with lots of lemon flavor. They are good as is but next time I will double the filling as some others suggested to see if I like it better. Overall, this is a very good and easy recipe.
I LOVE THESE THINGS. I loves these as much as I love chocolate and that is saying a lot.
I just made this recipe for a Mother's Day brunch and it turned out beautifully! Very easy, yet very tasty as well. Very subtle on the lemon so it's not overpowering. I am so pleased with these that I will definitely make them again. Couldn't be happier!!
These are different from usual lemon bars. The base is very cake-like, so the bars end up very soft and dense. The recipe does not exaggerate - the dough for the base is dry when you mix it, about the consistency of Play-Doh, but is very soft after baking. The flavor is good, very rich. I followed other suggestions and doubled the filling mixture and added even more lemon juice, about 6 Tablespoons total. With the sugar and richness of the cake base, they were not too tart. If I made these again, I would probably only reserve about 1/2 cup of the base to sprinkle on top, and maybe top with some sliced almonds for texture.
This recipe is mediocre at best. Even with an extra tbsp. of lemon juice added into the filling.
Delicious and easy!
These are very good...my family and friends ate mass of them at a barbeque...
YUM! I'm not a huge craver of lemon stuff but these are just delicious! I made two small changes per previous reviews. 1) I doubled the filling. Hey, I AM a craver of cream cheese and figured it wouldn't hurt. :) and 2) I added a Tbls of lemon juice with some zest into the cake mix. I might add some more next time just to make it a little more tart but they're yummy as is. Thank you so much for the recipe!! They sure were easy - except for the 2nd trip to the store because I was out of sugar. Haha!
I've been making these lemon bars for years, I believe this recipe was originally from Duncan Hines. I remember my mom copying it from Good Housekeeping magazine many years ago. :) I always thought the bars were delicious and easy to prepare but a little too thin. To remedy the problem, I started making a double batch and using a small browie pan for the "second" pan. Doing this gives you enough to make the whole bath a little thicker. I also agree with others that add some extra lemon juice or lemon zest...gives a more lemony flavor.
I didn't have lemon flavored cake mix on hand so I used a yellow cake mix and added one box of instant lemon flavored pudding. I also doubled the amount of lemon juice. This was quick and easy for a last minute party. Next time, I might try adding chopped nuts to the top of the cake or toasted coconut. Thanks!
Easy to make and people seemed to enjoy them, but I personally wasn't too fond of them.
This was pretty good. I think the brand of cake mix you use probably makes a difference. I altered slightly: for the filling I added 1 cup of whipping cream and an egg. Whipped it all together with the cream cheese and powdered sugar (didn't have any other) and it was fluffier. I baked it and it tasted good, but I think next time I'll leave off the top layer and freeze the bars instead. I think this could be interesting to try with chocolate cake mix or a cookie crust, and mint added to the filling in place of the lemon.
I thought these bars were really good. I made them for mothers day and was not disappointed. I did double the cream cheese mixture and added 1/2 tsp more of lemon juice to the cream cheese. Yumm!!!
My husband seemed to really like these but I just don't really care for fruity type desserts. He said he would like me to make again so that makes it a winner for me. They were easy to make which was a huge plus! Also I didn't find mix with pudding so I used plain lemon cake mix and I used lemon extract in place of lemon juice since I did not have it. It seemed to work out fine.
Too dry
i definitely found this lemony enough! additions i made: *i doubled the cream cheese mixture and found it to be too much so I would stick with the original recipe. *i used the juice from 1 lemon. i microwaved the lemon for 15 seconds before squeezing to yield more juice. *also added lemon zest from the one lemon i used for juice.
These were not lemony enough.
Tasted too much like cake. Its also very heavy and thick. I'll eat what I made, but won't be making it again.
Yummy! I couldn't find a cake mix with the pudding inside, so I bought a lemon cake mix and lemon pudding. So tangy and sweet! It was perfect. Everyone at the office loved them! Thanks!
Great and easy lemon bars! I doubled the filling like others had suggested.
This is a great recipe, easy and I too got loads of compliments. Changes I made... I doubled the filling as suggested Used golden cake mix and small package of lemon putting mix. Juiced lemons, half a lemon in the crust and 1 1/2 in the filling. Zested the lemon rind and put zest from half a lemon in the crust and zest from 1 1/2 lemons in the filling. I added lemon extract to the filling and some yellow food coloring for presentation. I found when baking, after 20 minutes the top crust was not toasting, so I put the oven on broil for just a minute and it came out perfect. Sprinkled with icing sugar also.
These were pretty amazing!I took the advice of some other's and doubled the filling and added a little more lemon juice to the filling.Everyone loved them,including my daughter who does not care too much for lemon.I can't wait to make these for my mom when she comes for a visit.Easy to make and taste amazing,thanks for the recipe!
I liked these for the simplicity . I did however tweek it a bit, added fresh lemon juice to cake mix, and added 1/2 cup of lemon curd (found at grocery store international section) to the cream cheese mixture. Yummy!
A big hit and truly easy! I made 1.5 times the filling and used 4 tablespoons of lemon juice. These were even better the next day, they need time to sit!
Good lemon bar BUT the cake mix in this is obvious. I think if you tell people then they'll be impressed by the versatility of the cake mix, if you don't tell then it's not so hot. I made an addition to the recipe. Many people said there wasn't enough cream cheese so I decided to add another filling. I made a lemon meringue type filling by whisking together 1/2c sugar, 1/2c water, 2 tbsp cornstarch, 2 tbsp butter, and 3 tbsp lemon juice and bringing to a boil. I spooned that directly on top of the cream cheese and swirled the two together a little and finished baking as instructed. It's a little more tart that it would have been but I love it like that.
YUMMY..my husband loves them..thanks
I can't overemphasize how easy this recipe is. More specifically, how easy this crust is. And cheap. For about $1 you have a perfect crust. I was a little concerned how thin it was, but it expanded while cooking and was great. I'm going to use this crust recipe for all sorts of bars now. A great shortbread crust is good, but with the cost of butter these days, this takes the cake! The filling was also good, although I prefer a traditional lemon bars topping over this cream cheese one.
What's wrong with me? I made this just as the recipe states-- but there was too much bottom crust and not enough filling or topping so the crust on the edge curled. I would try this again but I would reserve more of the cake mixture for topping and press the bottom crust a little thinner and I would double the filling. It could be good.
These were so good!!! The cream cheese really made a difference. I could not stop eating these bars and by the end of the day, I had ate most of them!! If you love lemon bars, then you should definitely love these bars!!!!
I LOVED this recipe but will probably never make it again. It was two good, I could probably clear a pan alone.
Just like other reviewers, I found that there was not enough filling. The cake mixture that you're supposed to save to crumble on the top expanded in the oven - when i took the bars out of the oven, they resembled Barney Rubble bars! Taste was fair....
I wouldn't have believed it. I was desperate for a non-dairy lemon bar recipe and all I had handy was HALF a box of lemon cake mix, some lemons and some Tofutti cream cheese (half a tub). I prepared the recipe exactly as directed, using HALF an egg (broken in a cup and stirred well) in the cake mix and HALF in the "cream cheese" mixture. Well, I wasn't expecting much, but it was actually very tasty, with almost no taste of cake mix at all! Made in a smaller pan, obviously, and I would recommend making a full-sized batch ... if only because everybody's going to want seconds!
Fabulous.
OMG, I love these. So easy! I didn't want to tell the girls at work that I made them from a cake mix.
Very easy and very good. Popular at my afternoon tea party.
I love these bars. So quick n easy to make. Cheap too. Everytime the lemon cake mix is on sale I always stock up. I usually add a little bit more lemon juice b/c I like the "kick" it adds to it. Great recipe. Thanks.
These were soooo good, and didn't taste like cake at all like others had stated. They had a really good lemony taste, and the cream cheese layer made them just delicious. Will be making these again.
Super yummy - I used a yellow cake mix and added a package of lemon pudding. I also added a bit of yellow food coloring in the filling. These are light, and taste wonderful!
These were very dense and chewy, kind of like fudge-style brownies. They had a fruit-loops taste.
As published, it's a 4 star recipe, pretty good & ridiculously easy. Once the numerous reviewer recommendations are incorporated, it's a 5+ star delight. What I did: coarsely shredded rind of 1 lemon added to crust mixture. 1/4 c sliced almonds added to reserved top crust mixture. Combined 1/4 c fresh lemon juice w/ low fat cream cheese, 4 oz tub of lemon yogurt, 11 drops of NuStevia extract to filling. Bake as directed.
I picked this lemon bar recipe because a lot of people said it wasn't too over powering with the lemon. Which was true but it still wasn't very good. I didn't like the crumbled topping. Maybe I'll try something different next time.
Took these bars to a party and they were a big hit!!
LOVE these! My mom used to make these back in the 80's and she had gotten the recipe from a magazine I think. I am so glad I found this recipe on here! I like to add the lemon zest and juice from one lemon too!
This is a great recipe. The only change I made was to increase the lemon juice to 1/4 cup, after reading reviews that 1 T. wasn't lemony enough. My husband HATES lemons and lemon-flavored anything, but said these were good and that even with the increased lemon juice, were not overpowering. All the reviews saying the filling should be doubled, I don't agree - I thought the amount of filling was perfect for a lemon bar, which I think of being more of a cookie rather than cakelike. To each his own! I will definitely make again! (Also, I used a plastic tumbler to roll over the crust in the pan, rather than pressing it with my fingers...much faster and less mess!)
Soooo good and fast! I added a bit more lemon and cream cheese to the filling and it came out wonderfully! I will make this again for sure!
This was the best recipe ever for Lemon Bars. I've made them for my family several times as well as for an office cookie party. There wasn't one left over, so you know they were good. I have finicky eaters at the house too, and they loved them. It's a great and easy recipe, and well worth trying - you will not be disappointed. :-)
I just made the recipe and loved them the way they are. Am taking them to a pinochle party of 12 and will share the recipe with the women. Betty F.
Make these for a bake sale to try them out. I love lemon so I too added 5 tbsp of lemon juice instead of the 1 tbsp. Very quick bars to throw together at the last minute! Great bars and had people asking for the recipe!
My mom used to make these for us growing up and they have always been my favorite! I wouldn't change a thing on these!
My boys inhaled these. I liked them because they weren't overly sweet, but nice and refreshing. Will definitely make again...thanks!
I thought I'd overcooked the "crust". After 15 min, it was pretty brown. However, it turned out crispy and delicious.
These were excellent. I wasn't sure at first if I was going to like them, but they came out great - especially after chilling for a day in the fridge. I used extra lemon juice (not sure how much, just used a large lemon and squoze the heck out of it). Great flavor. Hubby suggests using part oil and part butter for the cake mix to give the crust a more buttery flavor. Will try that and let you know.
I loved these bars! They were so easy to make. I did not change a thing in the recipe and they were perfect!
Enjoyed this easy recipe, with a few changes. Used yellow cake mix and added 2 Tbl. lemon juice consentrate. This resulted in the mixture not being dry and crumbly. So I had to spread it into the pan. Then to the reserved cup of batter I added 1/4 cup sugar, beat it and it became crumbly for sprinkling over the cream cheese mixture.
Just made these for my Grandkids as an after school snack...they LOVED them, as did hubby when he got home! Thanks for sharing:-)
Someone at work wanted Lemon rahter than my favorite, chocolate. The bars were a big hit
i loved the recipe, the only thing i change was the pudding, mix. I used Duncan Hines Moist Deluxe Lemon Supreme. It was really good, tasted just like when I was a kid. Our oldest had some before through a friend, and it left a sour taste in his mouth, and claimed never to try them again. Now after seeing them come out of the oven, and pacing for them to chill, he LOVED IT!!! This is a keeper. Thank you!!!!
Very yummy! Hard to press evenly into 13X9, but necessary since bottom crust puffs up quite a bit.
I usually use a different recipe for lemon bars, but I wanted to try something new and a little different. After reading other reviews, I also added more lemon juice. Overall, I just didn't care for this version. I like the idea of using cream cheese, but I didn't like the the packaged cake mix. I brought them to a party, and they received good compliments.
Good, but not great. A little too sweet and not enough lemon flavor even though I added 2 tbsp extra lemon juice as suggested by other reviewers.
I made these lemon bars just as directed and they tasted great and are super easy to bake. I think that this recipe is much better than the lemon bars that come in the box down the grocery isle too. I will be making these again and again.
Oh my goodness!!! I just made these bars and they are WONDERFUL! I did double the filling, based on other reviews, and I added lemon juice to the filling and the crust. These are much better than traditional lemon bars!
Very easy and absolutely delicious recipe! If you love cheesecake, you will really love these! Sprinkle with a little powdered sugar for a nice finishing touch.