Easy Lemon Bars

232 Ratings
  • 5 145
  • 4 51
  • 3 20
  • 2 6
  • 1 10

These bars are great and easy to make. Hope you like them!

By Peggy

14 more images

prep:
20 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
15
Yield:
1 - 9x13 inch pan
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Pour cake mix into a large bowl. Add the egg and oil; mix until well blended. Mixture will be slightly dry. Reserve one cup for the topping, and pat the rest into an ungreased 9x13 inch pan.

  • Bake for 15 minutes in the preheated oven. Set aside to cool. Meanwhile, in a medium bowl, beat the cream cheese with the sugar and lemon juice until smooth. Spread the mixture evenly over the baked crust. Crumble the reserved cake mix mixture over the top.

  • Bake for an additional 15 minutes in the preheated oven, or until filling is set and the topping is lightly toasted. Cool before cutting into bars. Refrigerate leftovers.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
284 calories; protein 3.6g; carbohydrates 30.2g; fat 17g; cholesterol 37.7mg; sodium 295.5mg. Full Nutrition
