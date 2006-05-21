Cinnamon Butter Cookies
This is my favorite cookie recipe. If you want to add frosting, I wrote a recipe for that too.
People cry of happiness when I make these cookies. Add a little bit more sugar and cut the frosting ingredients in half and you will have delicious cinnamon shortbread cookies.
I wasn't impressed. The cookies were kind of hard after baking. I don't mean crisp either. I won't make again.
I LOVED these cookies. They go good with the brown sugar frosting (http://cookie.allrecipes.com/AZ/BrwnSgrFrst.asp). Just dip them in the frosting and wha-la! YUMMY COOKIES....
one word... YUMMY!! I thought the dough was so nice to work with. I took out pieces of dough from the fridge to cut cookies with, and when I ran out I grabbed more as I went along..... MMMMMMMMMMMMMMMM....... lovely
Wonderful, light cinnamon flavor, and easy to make. A nice addition to my spiced cookie holiday platter. Great as a tea cookie or frosted.
These cookies are excellent! I was looking for a butter cookie recipe, but decided to try these instead. So glad I did! Thanks!
I did not like these cookies. They're ok while eating them, but I found them to leave an unpleasant cinnamon-salty aftertaste. However, it could just be me. My husband liked them, so he took the remainder of the batch to work with him: 2 of his coworkers loved them so much they have asked for the recipe. My sister also declared them to be "yummy". I definately recommend frosting them, as the cookies themselves are not too sweet.
I sorry they were not good. I must have done something wrong!
I thought that these cookies provided a nice variation from the standard butter cookie. The delicate cinnamon flavor makes them a very festive holiday cookie. The dough was reasonably easy to work with, though it did soften up before I could finish the half batch I made and I had to briefly return it to the refrigerator before continuing. After rolling them out, I cut them with a small star cookie cutter. I did not make the frosting with it, so I'm not sure how that would have turned out. All in all, very good and will make again.
Not impressed either. Tough, odd consistancy, just weird.
I've made these cookies 3 years in a row at Christmas. I don't even frost them, they're great as they are!
