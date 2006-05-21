Cinnamon Butter Cookies

This is my favorite cookie recipe. If you want to add frosting, I wrote a recipe for that too.

By Guinevere Barr

Ingredients

Directions

  • Cream together 1 cup butter and white sugar. Beat in the egg and 1 teaspoon vanilla. Combine together the sifted flour, salt and ground cinnamon and stir into butter mixture.

  • Cover and chill dough for 3 hours.

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Lightly flour a rolling pin. Roll out dough on lightly floured wax paper and cut with cookie cutter. As dough warms it becomes unworkable. Return to refrigerator as needed. Bake on ungreased cookie sheet 15-20 minutes until lightly browned.

  • To Make Icing: Sift confectioners' sugar into mixing bowl. Add vanilla, salt, and butter. Add milk one tablespoon at a time while beating until spreadable consistency. Continue beating on medium for 10 minutes. Ice cookies.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
158 calories; protein 1.2g; carbohydrates 20.9g; fat 7.9g; cholesterol 25.5mg; sodium 97.1mg. Full Nutrition
