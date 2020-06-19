Smooth Sweet Tea

1461 Ratings
  • 5 1271
  • 4 134
  • 3 32
  • 2 12
  • 1 12

Southern sweet tea, perfect for hot summer days!

By cookincode3

Recipe Summary test

prep:
5 mins
cook:
15 mins
additional:
3 hrs
total:
3 hrs 20 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
2 quarts
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Sprinkle a pinch of baking soda into a 64-ounce, heat-proof, glass pitcher. Pour in boiling water, and add tea bags. Cover, and allow to steep for 15 minutes.

  • Remove tea bags, and discard; stir in sugar until dissolved. Pour in cool water, then refrigerate until cold.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
73 calories; carbohydrates 18.7g; sodium 41.3mg. Full Nutrition
