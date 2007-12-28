Gingerbread Folk
These are gingerbread people.
Friends and family couldn't get enough of them. Yes the dough was hard once you took it out of the fridge but I let it sit at room temp.(can't remember for how long). Then I broke off big chunks, kneaded it for a bit and it rolled out onto a floured board.
The flavor was great, but the cookies were too hard, not that dense, slightly soft gingerbread texture. I didn't over-mix, but maybe they needed more flour?
Thanks for the recipe, it was really helpful, I didn't have any molasses on hand so the recipe was easy to follow and make. It would be 5 star except for before I put it into the fridge, it didn't form a dough, it was very dry. Any clue as to why? It could just be my altitude.. anyhoo, thanks so much!
It was tasteless and dry. I only baked them 8 minutes and they were hards as a rock after cooling. My kids wouldn't eat them and I added extra spices.
I love these and i would really love to try and make them sometime as ive never tried to make them before.
This is a great recipe to use with your children. They can let their imaginations roam. We made the family, the pets, etc. Great recipe.
I didn't have any honey around, so I used corn syrup instead. I also added more ginger. They came out very well, but next time I'll add even more ginger (and maybe some ground cloves). Good, easy recipe!
