Gingerbread Folk

3.5
7 Ratings
These are gingerbread people.

Recipe by Bowen

Gallery

Recipe Summary

Servings:
15
Yield:
30 cookies
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Original recipe yields 15 servings
Directions

  • Set the oven for 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Melt a little of the butter and grease baking sheets using a pastry brush.

  • Put the butter, brown sugar, and honey in a saucepan and stir them over low heat until they have melted.

  • Sift the flour, ginger, and baking soda into a mixing bowl. Add the melted mixture from the saucepan and egg.

  • Mix everything together and knead it into a ball. Chill the dough in a plastic bag for 30 minutes.

  • Sprinkle some flour on a flat, clean surface and on a rolling pin. Then roll the dough out until it is about 1/4 inch thick. Use cookie cutters or a knife to cut out shapes and people. Lift the cookies onto baking sheet, then gather all the leftover dough and cut out more shapes. Press currants into the dough to make eyes and buttons and bake for 10 to 15 minutes until they are golden brown.

  • To Make Icing: Sift the confectioners' sugar into a bowl. Add a little water at a time to make a thick, smooth paste. Spoon a bit of the icing into a small bowl and add a few drops of food coloring. Do the same with the rest, using a different color. Fill pastry bags with the icing and squeeze it onto the cookies to make clothes!

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
270 calories; protein 3.2g; carbohydrates 50.3g; fat 6.7g; cholesterol 28.7mg; sodium 136.9mg. Full Nutrition
