White Chocolate and Cranberry Cookies

My oven hasn't cooled yet and I had to write in..my husband took a 24 or so cookies I made from this batch and said "Is that all? I suppose we'll have to quadruple the batch next time." (what does he mean "we"!?) I thought these cookies were very easy an quick to make. I don't like things too sweet and didn't find them overly sweet at all. I saw all the reviews and thought this was worth a try. I don't quite understand the handful of negative reviews..I guess it's a matter of taste. I might try an oatmeal cookie version of this as I got the craving for a cranberry white chip cookie after having one from that famous lady's cookie shop at the mall (you all know her name!) I will definitely make these again and the recipe is a keeper! The variation ideas are great, that is what makes great cooks and recipes. I tested one cookie on my stoneware baking sheet as they take a time or two to warm up, I don't get discouraged if they are doughy at first, that is why you always test one cookie out first, that way you still have the whole bowl left to work with and you don't waste by throwing them out. If it doesn't work perfect the first time, try it again! Great cookie!!! :-) Jodie from ND