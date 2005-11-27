White Chocolate and Cranberry Cookies

I make a basic chocolate chip cookie dough, but use white chocolate chips, dried cranberries, and brandy (instead of vanilla). Great for Christmas time!

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
10 mins
additional:
25 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
2 dozen
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Grease cookie sheets.

  • In a large bowl, cream together the butter, brown sugar, and white sugar until smooth. Beat in the egg and brandy. Combine the flour and baking soda; stir into the sugar mixture. Mix in the white chocolate chips and cranberries. Drop by heaping spoonfuls onto prepared cookie sheets.

  • Bake for 8 to 10 minutes in the preheated oven. For best results, take them out while they are still doughy. Allow cookies to cool for 1 minute on the cookie sheets before transferring to wire racks to cool completely.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
147 calories; protein 1.5g; carbohydrates 21.9g; fat 6.1g; cholesterol 19.1mg; sodium 63.8mg. Full Nutrition
