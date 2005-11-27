White Chocolate and Cranberry Cookies
I make a basic chocolate chip cookie dough, but use white chocolate chips, dried cranberries, and brandy (instead of vanilla). Great for Christmas time!
I have made this recipe for 3 years now and everyone loves them. I've always used vanilla extract instead of the brandy and have used 3/4 a cup of cranberries when I didn't have a cup and they still were delicious and looked nice. I look forward to making them again for this years office cookie exchange.Read More
I bought some fresh cranberries on sale before thanksgiving. I didn't want to make cranberry sauce (boring) and I found this recipe. It calls for dried cranberries, I used the fresh, I rinsed them and put them in a glass dish on 250 degrees for 5-10 mins to soften them up. Then I folded them carefully into the dough right at the end!! I took them for thankgsgiving, they were gone before anyone even sat down to dinner. The cranberries popped open in your mouth. Absolutely the best cookie I've ever made or eaten!!!
One of my favorite cookies! Only a few alterations and comments: You must use brandy or other alternative (Capt Morgan would be good too, as one reviewer suggested). It makes it special. I always double to recipe and decrease the amount of sugar to 3/4 cup of both white and brown sugars. I also use margerine (I Can't Believe its Not Butter)and add a box of Cheesecake flavored pudding. Cook as Diane suggested, just until barely brown and leave on the cookie tray (I use stoneware) for 3-5 minutes. They will be scrumptious! I cannot tell you if they are dry the next day, as some suggest b/c ours never last that long! BTW, the dough freezes beautifully. I just drop it onto a cookie sheet with my "scoop" and freeze it. When baking the frozen ones, put them on the cookie sheet when you preheat the oven and they will be ready to bake when the oven is ready.
Wonderful Christmas cookies with just a few modifications. Since I hate it when cookies spread too thin (I feeled like I've failed somehow), I used 1/2 butter, 1/2 shortening - still delicious! Used just a little less sugar - 1/2 cup brown sugar, 1/4 cup white sugar and added 1/2 cup of chopped pecans and did not grease the cookie sheets which keeps them from spreading too much. I ended up with beautifully rounded, chunky cookies chock-full of crunchy, chewy, creamy bits - yum. 8 minutes baking and no more.
I formatted this recipe for cookies in a jar for Christmas. They looked so pretty being that 2 of the ingred. were red and white. I layered the jar as follows: 1/2 c. brown sugar (well packed & pressed down into the jar), 1/2 c. sugar, 1-1/2 c. flour, 1/2 tsp baking soda, 3/4 c. white choc. chips, & 1 c. dried cranberries. As long as you are consistant using the exact ingred. and slightly pounding the bottom of the jar on the counter, all the ingred. fit perfect into a quart size jar. Also, I found that using a hand made funnel out of paper helped a lot. I added a pretty Christmas fabric to the top and made a little recipe card that I tied to the outside of the jar: 1. Empty cookie mix into large mixing bowl. Use your hands to thoroughly blend mix. 2.Add: ½ cup butter, very soft; 1 egg, slightly beaten; 1 Tbsp. brandy. 3. Mix until completely blended. You will need to finish mixing with your hands. 4. Shape into walnut sized balls. Place 2” apart on sprayed baking sheet. 5. Bake at 375 degrees for 8 to 10 mins. in preheated oven. Remove to racks to cool. Makes 2 dozen. I enjoyed putting these together and giving them as gifts. I received such wonderful responses from the receivers and the ones that have made the cookies.
These cookies taste great!! Not too sweet, but not bland at all. The white chocolate gave it sweetness but not too much. I did make the following changes though: (1)Added 1/2 cup brown sugar and 1/4 cup white (2)I rolled the dough into balls and flattened them a bit before baking, if you don't flatten them they will keep their shape and turn cake-like and (3)I baked them at 350 degrees for 9 minutes. These cookies came out perfect and they were SO easy to make!
These were delicious!!!! Loved at both work and home. I had a hard time keeping away from them. The recipe doesn't make too many so I'd advise at least doubling or tripling the recipe. Also, I found that they held together better by pressing into balls before putting them on the cookie sheet. Simply doing a dropped spoonful made them too loose after baking.
These are a yummy treat which we all loved. I used vanilla instead of brandy and added 1/2 cup of chopped pecans. I also doubled the recipe as others had suggested and I'm very glad I did. These will have to be hidden if I want to keep them until Christmas!
What can I say? I've now found a family tradition that I will make for Thanksgiving and Christmas forever! This recipe is delicious. Like others, I used vanilla extract instead of the brandy and the cookies are heavenly. My whole family and my whole extended family couldn't get enough of these cookies. I was so proud of them, I made up cookie gifts for my neighbors :) I truly believe this cookie is one fo the best cookies I ever tasted. I used dried sweetened cranberries. I couldn't find any dried cranberries that weren't sweetned (don't really know for sure if there is such a thing anyway), but I will make sure I get the same kind of cranberries next time as well. I don't want to change a thing. Thank you, for this recipe. I can't give enough praises for it..
I found this recipe by accident, and I am so glad that I did. It's a wonderfully unique holiday cookie! Nice twist on a traditional cookie dough recipe! I used vanilla instead of brandy, and used dark brown sugar. I would also recommend using a good white chocolate chip, like Ghirardelli, and Craisins (sweetened dried cranberries). My son ate a half dozen as soon as I got them out of the oven!
These cookies are really delicious! They are my go-to recipe when I want to make cookies. My favorite combination is to cut down the dried cranberries to 1/2 a cup or 3/4 of a cup, and then to add 1/2 cup of chopped macadamia nuts. They are so delicious. I also use this basic recipe to make chocolate chip cookies, or to add basically anything I want. A note about this cookie: The first time I made them, they were very cakey... I really like them, and thought they were delicious. They will turn out this way if you let your butter sit out at room temperature and get soft. The second time I made them, I didn't have time to let the butter sit out and soften, so I heated it in the microwave and it was partially melted when I put it into the batter. These cookies spread a lot more, and were much thinner and less cakey. If you prefer your cookies like this, I would melt the butter before making the cookies to get a thinner, less cake-like cookie. If you like cakey cookies, then make sure that you let your butter get to room temperature and don't let it melt!
Scrumptious cookies - perfect for the holidays. I made the dough the night before, the flavors develop while it sits in the fridge. I doubled the recipe, and used half vanilla and half brandy. I also added a pinch of baking powder and based on the overly sweet feedback I used 1/2 cup brown sugar and about 1/4 cup white sugar per batch. I used a scoop and ended up with nicely shaped slightly rounded cookies that were not flat. The outside texture is lightly crispy and the inside is creamy, smooth. They are like a more adult version of the old chocolate chip classic!
These are great cookies! Nice change from traditional chocolate chip.
Everybody seemed to like these cookies, but my overall impression was that the after-taste was too sweet. I used vanilla instead of Brandy because thats what I had on hand. Brandy may have added too the overall flavor of the cookie. There was nothing bad about the cookie, and they are extremely easy to prepare but consider adding less sugar or fewer cranberries to soften the after-taste. ----- I am back. I have made a second batch and they were significatly better. I used rum, and a tsp of salt and they are perfect. The sweet after-taste is gone and the cookies are too!
This was a really good recipe. What made it 5 star for me was the addition of a little orange zest in the second batch. It really sets off the cranberries.
I made 8 dozen for a cookie exchange, tried drizzling a little melted almond bark on top to dress them up. Added a few chopped pecans I happened to have. they cooked up harder than I thought they would be and was a little disappointed in the flavor. BUT: The ones that stayed home were put in a tin. In a few days they softened some and the flavor came alive, one of the best tasing cookies I've had!
awesome! followed recipe exactly, except used spiced rum instead of brandy. YUM! *update* These were a bit too dry the next day, crumbly. I would not give them as gifts, but they were awesome right out of the oven.
I knew from the get-go that this would not be my kind of cookie, so I waited until Hubs could try them before I reviewed them. He enjoyed these immensely, remarking on their wonderful collage of flavors; the dried mixed berries I used in place of the cranberries contrasting deliciously with the white chocolate. For those who like their cookies soft, moist and sweet, this is it.
great cookies! i didn't have brandy on hand so i used vanilla...i followed the suggestion of cutting the white sugar in half---since many said it was too sweet---cookies turned out fantastic! will definitely make this again :)
This recipe is really good! I made it first exactly the way it's written and I did find it was too sweet. THEN I made it following some of the other reviews and LOVED it. Only use 1/4 cup of the white sugar. It's still really sweet AND this is my favorite I also tried making it with fresh cranberry's and it was divine. The tartness of the fesh berries counters the sweetness and makes it so good. I did what another reviewer said and put the cranberries in a baking dish at 250 degrees for 15 mintues to get them soft first. Then I just stuck about 5 or 6 berries in each ball of dough. SOOOOO good! Everyone who eat these will love them. Happy Christmas!
Yummy. I cut the white sugar in half, but next time I'll cut it out completely because the dried cranberries and white chocolate are already really sweet. I also substituted half of the butter with shortening and refrigerated the dough for an hour before baking so that the cookies didn't come out flat. I rolled the dough into balls and pressed it down a little. Great texture. After cooling for an hour, they were slightly crunchy on the outside and chewy on the inside. Great recipe! Thanks for sharing!!
We followed the recipe exactly and it came out chewy and tasty. Very nice. The next time we made it we added a little too much flour and the cookies did not work. Therefore the morale of the story is follow the directions right down to a tee.
These were great! I subbed whiskey and a splash of vanilla for the brandy. I also used 1/4 cup butter and 1/4 cup shortening to allow for a chewier, less flat cookie.
My husband, children and I stayed in a nice hotel in N.H that served these cookies in the lobby. It was the time I'd ever had a cookie like this and I loved it. The first thing I did when we got back home was to look up a recipe for them on All Recipes. I actually have made these twice. The first time I made them I took the advice of taking them out while still doughy. Unfortunately they were too doughy and didn't transfer without breaking. I also only had whole fresh cranberries that I softened for a few minutes in the oven. Others liked them but I thought they were too tart and too big to be put in a cookie. I just made these again today to use up the left over cranberries. This time I cut the cranberries up, softened in the oven for a bit, added nuts to the cookie mix, and oh my...heaven! Only down side is we can't stop eating them and will surely gain 50 pounds!
This is the second year I made these cookies and it has become and will remain a favorite for us. I did take some of the suggestions of others, I use craisins instead of cranberries, I also use Amaretto (Disaronno) instead of Brandy, and I make a batch with and one without Macadamia nuts. When I add nuts I reduce the craisins to cup and use cup of nuts and reduce the chocolate chips to cup. I also add the extra tablsp. of milk and I do reduce the white sugar to 1.3 cup. This year I tried to sub the white sugar with Splenda and they turned out just as great. I use all baking stones, so I take them out of the oven after 10 minutes and let them sit for about 5 minutes before I move them to a cooling rack. Like another reviewer I use a Pampered Chef Medium Scoop which is about 2 tablespoons perfect size. I make a double batch at a time. My Family absolutely loves them, I made them for work and everyone raved about it.
The cookies were very easy to make and they tasted delicious!!! The only thing I did different was to use Vanilla extract instead of brandy as I didn't have it at home.
I made these last Christmas for the first time. I don't like cranberries, so the recipe looked yuk but thought I would make them for my mom. Of course I had to taste at least one! I make these all the time! everyone loves them and asks for more! Thanks Diane
I made these twice with yogurt butter, vanilla and added chopped walnuts. The butter I was using made the cookies turn out cake like which isn't a preference of mine for a cookie, but everyone at work (including myself) still loved them. The 3rd time I made these, I switched to regular butter and used orange extract instead of the brandy/vanilla. They blew everyone’s socks off!!! I can’t wait to make these for Thanksgiving.
These were a nice change from regular chocolate chip cookies. If you substitute 1/4 cup cocoa powder for 1/4 cup of the flour, you end up with a dark chocolate cookie with the red and white of the berries and chocolate showing. Really yummy!
Great recipe! I used vanilla, only because I did not have brandy, but followed the recipe exactly and they turned out fine!!
i altered this a little, I substituted pecans for the white chocolate, used orange liquer for the brandy, added a little orange zest and then melted the white chocolate and drizzled it over the cookies. Yum. I tried the original recipe and was pleased with it, i just tweaked it a little the 2nd time I made it
375 degrees was way too hot! I burned most of the batch and the top was still uncooked, but I turned the temp down and the next batch was better. Next time I will lower to 325. A great cookie for the holidays! I did as other did and used vanilla in lieu of the brandy and they tasted AMAZING!! Thanks for a great recipe... a definite keeper (as long as the oven isn't at 375 for me).
My oven hasn't cooled yet and I had to write in..my husband took a 24 or so cookies I made from this batch and said "Is that all? I suppose we'll have to quadruple the batch next time." (what does he mean "we"!?) I thought these cookies were very easy an quick to make. I don't like things too sweet and didn't find them overly sweet at all. I saw all the reviews and thought this was worth a try. I don't quite understand the handful of negative reviews..I guess it's a matter of taste. I might try an oatmeal cookie version of this as I got the craving for a cranberry white chip cookie after having one from that famous lady's cookie shop at the mall (you all know her name!) I will definitely make these again and the recipe is a keeper! The variation ideas are great, that is what makes great cooks and recipes. I tested one cookie on my stoneware baking sheet as they take a time or two to warm up, I don't get discouraged if they are doughy at first, that is why you always test one cookie out first, that way you still have the whole bowl left to work with and you don't waste by throwing them out. If it doesn't work perfect the first time, try it again! Great cookie!!! :-) Jodie from ND
I made these cookies last night and they are AWESOME! They are now going to become one of my "gift-giving" cookies. Instead of regular brandy I used apricot brandy. YUM!
I planned on trying this recipe for a holiday cookie exchange, and wanted to do a trial run beforehand. I brought them into work and they were gone within an hour and I had several requests for the recipe! Made a few changes based on previous reviews: reduced white sugar to 1/3 c., used Ghirardelli white chocolate bar chopped up, reduced white chocolate to 1/2 c., reduced cranberries to 3/4 c. and added 1/2 c. chopped macadamia nuts. Cooked for exactly 8 min. and they turned out perfect! Will definitely be making these for my cookie exchange, and will probably add them to my cookie collection every year…may try fresh cranberries next time. Thanks-
Very tasty cookies but I think the oven temp of 375 is too high. My cookies were burnt on the edges and still a little raw inside. I added less white choc chips then called for (1/2 cup). But will definitely make again in 350 degree oven.
Yummy these were good. I'd make them again. Doubled the recipe, used a pampered chef cookie scoop, baked on parchment about 10-11min, really soft and tender. Didnt have brandy used same amount vanilla. Whole bag white chips( alittle more than recipe calls for) used 1 bag of craisins(a little less than recipe cals for).
Diane, thank you for this fabulous recipe. It is now my favorite and I have tried many variations. My favorite is with white chocolate chips and macadamia nuts, using hazelnet or amaretto liqueur instead of brandy. Even with milk chocolate chips and vanilla, it beats the Toll House recipe.
So yummy! I didn't have brandy, so I did you almond extract ... still delicious! And I also didn't have white chocolate chips, so I chopped up 4 one ounce Baker's White Chocolate melting squares.
I love this cookie. I don't use brandy because I don't have it on hand but substitute vanilla instead. I also add about 1/2 cup of coconut flakes which I think goes great with white chocolate and dried cranberries. Very yummy!
I am ADDICTED to these cookies!!! Never use brandy, sub vanilla extract and add about a cup each of white chips and cranberries. Have used almond extract as well with great results. Chilling the dough for awhile helps with the speading, as well as making them easier to work with. EXCELLENT cookies!!!
Mmmmm.... This is a great cookie when looking for a non-chocolate variety. Everyone loved it! I used vanilla instead of brandy only because I didn't have brandy on hand. Note: definately double the recipe... they went very fast!
this is the first time i've made a cookie without the salt. very, very good! the dough is great! thanks for the recipe!
I tried this for the first time and followed the exact recipe except I used vanilla extract and not brandy. The cookies were excellent. I baked for exactly 6 minutes. They were great fresh out the oven but next day seemed a bit dry but still tasty. I would make these again!! and again.. ;)
I just made 9 dozen of these for a Christmas cookie exchange and they came out beautifully! I used 1 pkg of Craisins (which I pre-soaked in warm water to soften) and 1 pkg of white chocolate chips. The only changes I made were that I reduced the amount of white sugar by half and added some salt (I personally like the salty/sweet combo in my baked goods) The cookies came out perfectly! Very tasty..and I am not a big fan of cranberries. This one is a keeper!
Absolutely excellent. I made 5 dozen of these for a cookie exchange at work. I used Madagascar Vanilla instead of Brandy, it costs a little more but well worth it. It makes all the difference when making cookies. Madagascar Vanilla can be found at William-Sonoma or at Cost Plus Imports. I have lots of ingrediants left over to make more in the next few weeks.
These are great! I soaked craisins in orange juice (microwaved the mixture to get it hot) while I was mixing the other ingredients, used a teaspoon of vanilla, left out the brandy, and used one tablespoon of hazelnut syrup, the kind you would put in a coffee drink. Took 9 minutes in my oven. AWESOME! Liked them much better than the Selma's cookie of the same type that I have tasted. Also, I liked that the recipe was only for 2 dozen cookies. That way, I don't have too many left for myself to gorge on, and also didn't lose my attention span while making them because the process was quick. Thank you for the recipe!
I've never had a white chocolate / cranberry cookie I've really loved, but I wanted to make something different for Thanksgiving. Made a trial run of these for Thanksgiving and ...DELICIOUS! The next time, I will use less white chocolate chips (1/2 c instead 3/4 c as others have suggested) because I too felt it was just TOO sweet. The craisins got completely lost in all that white chocolate. Don't even think about omitting the cognac - it REALLY does "make" the recipe! An awesome alternative to the thousands of pies and fudges around during the holidays and I like the idea of gifting the ingredients in the jars as one reviewer has done.
These cookies tasted great! I got many compliments on them. I cut down the white sugar to 1/4 C. as suggested by someone else and substituted vanilla for the brandy. My dough turned out quite crumbly though, and I had a hard time even getting the spoonfuls to stick together. Not sure what I did wrong, but they still tasted great!
I made this recipe (using vanilla) for a cookie exchange and it was the hit of the party - everyone loved it. I then made more to pass out at Christmas and I had several people call to tell me they had no intention of sharing with their families - they were keeping them all for themselves. This will definitely be one of my families favorite cookie recipes in the future.
Really great. The only change I made was to pour boiling water on the dried cranberries and let them sit for about 5 minutes then drained them thouroughly. No problem with dry cookie dough at all.
I've made this recipe half a dozen times during this holiday season and they're always a hit. I always get the curious and then satisfied yummy look because it's not a typical cookie flavor combination. I've tweaked it to my liking -- added 1/2 tsp salt (to bring out flavors), 3 tbsp butter (for richness), and 1 tsp vanilla (in addition to the brandy). I chill the dough before I scoop it onto the pans, which I line with parchment paper so they never stick. These are definitely a staple in my Christmas cookie rotation from now on. Thanks! Update: I didn't have orange zest so instead of brandy I used bacardi O. Orange zest is better, but you still get the hint with the bacardi.
This cookie is amazing! My husband told me to leave out the cranberries - which I didn't! - and he thought they were fantastic. Definitely going into my recipe box!! (I substituted 1 tsp vanilla for the brandy.)
I cut the brown and the white sugars in half and it came out wonderful!
WOW! 5 stars arent enough for this cookie!! I made 6 dozen of these to take to work for a special lunch and they all disappeared within an hour! I made them again(10 dozen this time) a few days later and passed them out in little care packages for a party, EVERYBODY who eats them demands the recipe for them. A great cookie for special occasions,as they are a bit costly to make.I also replaced dried cherries instead of cranberries for a switch and threw in some almonds in some of them and the flavor was just as good. I used paul mason cognac since it has great flavor instead of the cheaper kinds.
These cookies have an excellent flavor. I followed the recipe to a tee other than reducing the white sugar to 1/4 cup as suggested by other reviewers and adding 1/2tsp almond extract and 1/2tsp vanilla extract instead of the brandy. There turned out perfect. Thank you for the wonderful recipe!
I was given a recipe similar to this one that called for oats. I didn't have oats so I made this one instead. YUM! My husband and kids LOVE them! We added macadamia nuts too. Will be making this recipe again in years to come for the holidays!
I love these cookies. Although I soak the cranberries in cherry brandy overnight, get them good and drunk! ;-)
This is probably one of the best cookie recipes out there! Who knew that a simple recipe of your basic cookie dough plus white chocolate chips and dried cranberries would be this good? The contrast in flavors and textures was perfect! Not too sweet, not too tart. Not too crunchy, not too soft. Just right. Definitely something to try when you're bored of making chocolate chip cookies! I didn't have any brandy on hand, but the vanilla worked fine. Make sure not to overbake...take them out when it's still kind of doughy like the recipe says. Everyone that tried my cookies LOVED them! A warning though...they are surprisingly rich! It's okay, they'll still disappear lightning quick! :)
I gave 5 stars b/c this is a good basic recipe, and I added my own tweak. I have a recipe for Cranberry Bliss bars and REALLY love the candied ginger and orange zest in those. So - I added about 1 TB of minced finely candied ginger (probably could have gone up to 2 TB) and about 1/4 tsp orange zest. I used a good brandy and also added 1/2 tsp vanilla for added depth. To get thick cookies (I don't like thin ones) I refrigerated for a few hours. Meanwhile, that helped ALL the flavors to develop. The dough tasted richer. I used a cookie scoop to make a mound, then flattened slightly. Took 10min to bake from being cold dough. Hint: bake 2 "test cookies" before doing a whole batch so you know how they spread and if they need to be flattened.
A new favorite! The only thing is they were very flat. The cooking time took some figuring out. The first batch was brown on the edges and doughy in the middle but even after they cooled they turned out a little under done. I found the 10 min time worked better. I used vanilla instead of brandy. Very sweet cookie. Next time I will reduce the white chocolate chips and add extra craisins. Like others suggested there are many variations I would like to try with this recipe including substituting dried cherries for cranberries and making an oatmeal version. A very unique cookie that I am glad I found. UPDATE - I JUST MADE THESE FOR CHRISTMAS AS A OATMEAL COOKIE AND THEY ARE MUCH BETTER THIS WAY!
Great recipe! I did cut back on the sugar as recommended I doubled the recipe and used 3/4 c brown and 3/4 c white sugar rather than the full 2 cups. I also used fresh cranberries that I put in the oven at 250 degrees for 10 minutes as another reviewer suggested because that is what I had on hand. I also substituted vanilla for the brandy and used parchment paper instead of greasing the cookie sheets for easy clean-up. Will definitely make these often. They were a nice soft chewy cookie that looked great too.
Since I anticipated that this recipe would turn out a little sweet, I added a teaspoon of salt to the mix. Try it... it turned out great!!!
I absolutely LOVE these cookies. I've used orange extract instead of brandy. I lessen the sugar as i'm not really fond of sickly sweet cookies. I also added some chopped walnut. My family & neighbors just couldn't get enough of these pretty & yummy cookies. Thank you so much for submitting this.
Out of the 9 different cookies I made this Christmas season, these were the biggest hit. I couldn't get them out of my brother-in-laws hands!! I used the cherry flavored Cranraisins and also vanilla extract instead of rum. Wow!!
Excellent twist on chip cookies. Very festive for Thanksgiving and Christmas. Great for anyone who loves cranberries. It would also taste great if you used other chips or other fruit, based on your favs. Next time I am using dark chocolate chips!!
We enjoyed the cookies very much. They were both quick and easy to make. We did substitute the brandy for vanilla extract made with bourbon.
These were fantastic! Super soft and yummy. I used vanilla instead of brandy, but I'm convinced no taste was sacrificed. Even several days later these babies were moist and tasty. Great recipe!
I don't know what happened, but I followed the recipe, and these still flattened out and burned. I even chilled the dough beforehand.
These cookies are really good!!....and VERY sweet!! The only substitution I made was vanilla instead of brandy since I didn't have any brandy on hand..and unsalted butter instead of softened butter (my kitchenaid mixer does all the hard work for me!) I also rolled the dough into balls rather than putting down heaping spoonfuls. They are delish!
Made the cookies last year for presents, everyone loved them.I had to keep making more because my husband kept eating the cookies!
Very tasty and unusual cookie. These are a good choice when the same old same old gets boring. The tartness of the cranberries marries very well with the super rich and sweet taste of the white chocolate chips. Makes a very crunchy cookie which I don't usually like but the texture works very well in this combination. Also, very pretty to serve to guests.
Very easy & very tasty! I doubled the recipe & added extra white chocolate chips & craisins...also added orange zest. Yummy!
This is, by far, one of the best cookies I've ever eaten! Everyone that tastes this cookie asks for the recipe! I didn't change one thing within the recipe..they turned out wonderfully!
So I just made these cookies and I must say they are fantastic. My husband and three year old daughter love them and ate 3 as soon as they came out of the oven. I followed the recipe to a t...except I added a small box of instant French vanilla pudding (but that's because I usually put pudding in my cookies) and I also used vanilla extract since I don't have any brandy on hand. I also reduced the temp to 350 and used nonstick cookie sheets to avoid having to grease the pans. Yummy! :) Thanks for the great recipe.
These are wonderful cookies. Another family favorite to add to the list. Thanks.
Wasn't sure if I would like these since I'm not a big fan of fruits in cookies or cakes. But thought I'd try this recipe after the high rating. And the raters don't lie! These cookies are great! I put a little bit of vanilla extract in the mixture as well. It's sweet, but not too sweet. If you plop these down, the cookies will come out kind of stubby (chewier), but if you want, you can press down on them before baking so that they are a little flatter (a little crispier). Either way, these are great!
Loved the recipe as is. I was a little perplexed at adding the brandy, but borrowed some vanilla brandy from my neighbor and it added a great flavor to the cookies. Thanks for sharing the recipe!
I made these for assorted Christmas cookie bags for my co-workers. My husband says this is his new favorite cookie and he doesn't want me to put these in the bags. I did add extra chips and craisins brand sweetened cranberries. This is a new holiday traditional cookie. Thanks for sharing Diane.
These were absolutely delicious! I only made a few small changes. I used 1/4 cup unsalted butter and 1/4 cup butter flavored Crisco because I like my cookies a little thicker. I also added 1/8 teaspoon of salt. I also added some chopped pecans and used vanilla instead of brandy. PERFECTION!
these cookies will be to die for if you add 1/2 tsp. vanilla extract and 1/4 tsp almond extract and add 1 cup of macademia nuts. made 2 batches last night and this morning only crumbs remained
Great for a cookie exchange. I took others suggestions: cut down on sugar, chips, and cranberries. I also added a pinch of salt and subbed vanilla for brandy. These will be made again for sure.
Oh my God, these are good! My hubby usually only eats chocolate chip cookies, but he absolutely loved these, and so did everybody else! I didn't have brandy, so I used Drambuie - I think any liqeur would work great! Take them out before they're real brown and they'll stay chewy for days - YUM.
Would not make this again--this is the only cookie I have ever made that my husband said "they are OK but not that great." We have been married 39 years and that is a lot of cookie baking. Something is lacking in the basic dough. Marina Abbott Oshawa ON
This recipe is exactly the same as the one my American friend gave me a couple of years ago, only it uses some more interesting ingredients. It might be the easiest and, who knows, best recipe for choc chip cookies I found so far. I used only 1/4 cup white sugar with good results, as white choc is quite sweet on it's own. The combination of white chocolate and cranberries is wonderful!
Everyone loved these cookies, which I made with the following changes: -omitted the brandy, but added about 1.5 tsps of vanilla -only used one-third cup of white sugar -added about one-fourth tsp of salt (to cut the sweetness) -added between one-eighth to one-fourth tsp of ginger powder (next time I will add a full one-fourth tsp) -soaked the dried cranberries in boiling hot water for 5-10 mins to plump them up - then drain well pat dry..... I baked them only 8 mins and then took them out while they were still white-ish. They really did firm up a lot while cooling.
I made these cookies for my annual Christmas party and they were fantastic! The cranberries and white chocolate taste amazing together. I didn't use the brandy (just because I didn't have any on hand) and substituted vanilla instead. These cookies are my new holiday favorites!
YUMMY!!!!!
I loved the mixture of the cranberries and white chocolate! I made many cookies this holiday season and these were the favorite!
SO good! My new favorite holiday cookie. Used brandy and really adds something special. Wonderful!
Made these with vanilla instead of brandy. They were ok. I think it's the brown sugar to white sugar ratio that's off. I know that it's not the ingredients I used because I used a high quality white chocolate and craisins which I love. I also agree with another reviewer that they didn't taste that great the first day but was a little better the next day. Maybe tomorrow they'll be GREAT!
These cookies are good. I used vanilla instead of brandy. I scooped these with a 1 1/2"-1 3/4" diameter ice cream scoop, baking a dozen of them for 15 minutes on a regular (not air bake) cookie sheet. Cookies turned out crispy, the way I like them. I also made some cookies using a smaller scooper, baking for 10 minutes, but I think the larger ones turned out better (harder). In Hawaii, we prefer our cookies hard and crunchy rather than chewy.
These cookies are delicious. I followed the recipe exactly. I'm sure vanilla extract would work well, too, but the brandy is something special in these cookies. thanks for the recipe!
These are amazing... There's not much more to say!!! So yummy!!
These were excellent just per recipe, I made them once using less sugar and second time using sugar per recipe and both were just as good. I then tried a twist because I had other stuff on hand, using semi-sweet dark chocolate chips in lieu of the white, 2 tbsp orange juice in lieu of the brandy, the zest of 1 orange and 1/2 cup candied peels in lieu of the cranberries. Straight out of the oven though, they were a bit of a disappointment, but 12 hours later, OMG these were just amazing. Both versions freeze very well too!
Do not wait for the holidays to make these cookies. They are delicious. My kids even liked them although not as much as the adults I shared them with. What a wonderful twist to a traditional cookie recipe.
These cookies are delicious, i did reduce the white sugar slightly and i did not use liquor, but they went in an hour, i will make double next time..
We are diehard chocolate chip cookie fans in this house. . . I made these cookies and my husband said, "I think these are my favorite cookies you have made!" I subbed vanilla extract for brandy. Sometimes I sub SmartBalance baking sticks for the butter. Either way, these are delicious!! I have made these several times. I am not sure you can go wrong with the craisin/white chocolate combo. Thanks!
What a fantastic combo of flavors!! I substituted vanilla for the brandy and it worked just fine.
