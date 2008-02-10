White Chocolate Pumpkin Cookies

4.2
71 Ratings
  • 5 36
  • 4 23
  • 3 8
  • 2 3
  • 1 1

This recipe was given to me by my aunt. Easy to make and everyone loves it. The hardest part is not eating them all while you are baking them!

Recipe by Jill Eshenbaugh

Recipe Summary

Servings:
18
Yield:
3 dozen
Ingredients

18
Original recipe yields 18 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a small bowl, whisk together the flour, pumpkin pie spice and baking soda.

  • In a medium bowl, with an electric mixer, cream butter and sugar. Beat in pumpkin pie puree. Beat in the eggs and vanilla. Beat in the flour mixture until just combined. Stir in the white chocolate and pecans.

  • Drop dough by rounded tablespoon 2 inches apart on an ungreased cookie sheet. Bake at 300 degrees F (150 degrees C) for 20-22 minutes until just set.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
387 calories; protein 4.6g; carbohydrates 43.3g; fat 22.4g; cholesterol 52mg; sodium 103.6mg. Full Nutrition
