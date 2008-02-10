White Chocolate Pumpkin Cookies
This recipe was given to me by my aunt. Easy to make and everyone loves it. The hardest part is not eating them all while you are baking them!
These are a yummy cookie to make in the Autumn. I had to tweak it a little though. I increased the pumpkin pie spice to 2 Tsp. This gave the cookie a more of a pie flavour! Ugh! A whole CUP of butter? I did without the butter and used 1/4C applesauce & 1/4C of oil. I also reduced the white chips to 1C. I think 2C. would be too much and take away from the cookie itself. I wanted these cookies to be plump so I added 2 Tsp of baking powder. Also, for my first batch I followed the directions and baked at 300, but I decided to finish the rest at a 350 oven and baked for 15min. In direction #2, it says to put in Pumpkin PIE puree, but in the ingredients it say pumpkin puree. There is a difference in the two products. I used plain pumpkin puree. Overall, I think the cookies are good. They have a cake/muffin texture, very soft and moist. THXRead More
I doubled the spice and these cookies still lacked something. Maybe a cup of golden raisans would increase the flavor. They also needed a hotter oven, 325 degrees seemed right.Read More
This is now my standard cookie for the fall and Christmas season! I tried this a couple of years ago, and now get requests for it repeatedly. My step-mom even wanted me to make it for her birthday instead of a homemade pie! I would highly recommend trying it...the only word of caution is that it is a little hard to tell when they are done. Don't want to overcook them. (I leave out the pecans.) This was the first recipe I ever tried from this site...it made me want to come back for more! :)
This cookie was delicious!! The only change I made was to substitute 1 cup of the new cinnamon chips with 1 cup of white chocolate chips (instead of 2 cups of white chocolae chips). They were yummy!! I made them for a luncheon and they disappeared in no time.
My family loved them. However, they are not nearly as good as the Mrs.Field's Pumpkin Cookies.
There needs to more stars to add because these were KILLER! My man said they were amazing! I added my own spices though because i believe when working with anything pumpkin you can never have enough spice! :)
These were really scumptious even after subbing 3/4 cup whole wheat flour for white. As good as these were,1 cup of white chips would have been plenty as these were pretty sweet. I did use butter, but couldn't taste it at all, so a lower cholesterol fat alternative would work better for me.
Good easy cookie to make, doubled the spices, exchanged shelled salted pumpkin seeds for the nuts. Did bake for 20 mins at 325.
Like little lumps of lard- way too much butter, no flavor!
Good cookie - I added 1/2 Teaspoon of Cinnamon and did half shortening / half butter. Next time I'd maybe do 2/3's shortening, 1/3 butter as the consistency of this cookie is naturally more cake like. Came out great, none the less. Word of caution (as noted in other reviews) it's a bit hard to tell when these are done. I did the fist batch at 300 for 23 minutes and they needed another 4-5 mins. I did the second batch at 325 at 22 minutes and they were perfect. Obviously all ovens are a little different. Very good! Not TOO sweet which is nice in my book. Great for autumn. I may add a touch of nutmeg to the mix next time, just to see how that changes things.
These were really good! I made them exactly as called for, except without nuts because my boys don't care for anything with nuts. My kids loved them, office staff loved them, EVERYBODY loved them! and super easy!
I loved this recipe. Usually I make the iced pumpkin cookies from this site, but I'm glad I went out of the box on this one. The white chocolate chips are the perfect compliment to the pumpkin spices. My husband ate his plain, but I frosted one pan of them with powdered sugar icing and decorated them with candy corn.
A fluffier cookie than I usually like, but great for what they are. I'll make them again for a Fall occasion.
these are good but nothing spectacular. i followed the recipe exactly except that i doubled the amount of spice and they still taste pretty bland. something seems to be missing from them but i can't figure out what. i baked them at 350 for 15 mins and they turned out fine.
I switched added sliced almonds and got a lot of compliments. I followed the rest of the recipe exactly and they turned out great!
Yummy! My dh and our daughter made these together, the dough was softer than you would think cookie dough would be, but they didn't spread out very much. i think it's the low oven temp and longer bake time that helps with that. this may just make it to our Christmas platters.
These are the best!! I get requests for them all the time. I leave out the nuts and add a little more spice. They have officially been renamed "Those Cookies" in our circle and about this time of year I hear "Did you make any of Those Cookies yet?? Those were really good"....Think that's a hint?? LOL They do require a little extra TLC in handling when done but are sooo worth it.
I just made these and I like how they're not cloyingly sweet. They're really amazing. I'd make these again in a heartbeat.
is it better to use pumpkin puree or pumpkin pie puree? or does it even matter...i loved the texture but not so much with alot of the pumkin flavor.
I make a lot of pumpkin desserts and I was excited about these cookies. I doubled the spices (as some others recommended) and added 1 tsp of cinnamon and these still tasted bland....I didn't even taste the pumpkin. Not very sweet either. I will try adding some other spices to see if I can make it work...it is a great base to start from.
I tried using milk chocolate chips - but the white chocolate is truly the best match. Also, I highly recommend eating these frozen - they don't freeze solid due to the cake-like properties.
After reading the reviews I tweaked it a bit... 2 1/4 cups all-purpose flour 1 tbs. pumpkin pie spice 1/2 teaspoon baking soda 1/4C applesauce 1/4C of oil 1 1/2 cups packed brown sugar 1 cup solid pack pumpkin puree 2 eggs 1 tablespoon vanilla extract 1 cups white chocolate chips 3/4 cup cranberries 1 cup chopped pecans bake at 350 oven and baked for 15min.
Delicious cookie! I made them around Thanksgiving and my family and friends loved them - they all disappeared really quickly from the tray. The only thing I did differently was skip the pecans. Thank you for sharing!
I agree that these cookies are good but only after some tweaking. I used salted butter (the salt brings out flavors). I also used 2 & 3/4 cups flour and added about 1/2 teaspoon nutmeg (since some reviewers mentioned that the cookies were a little bland). Like others, I only added 1 cup of white chips but added a few extra pecans. Lastly, I baked for 20 minutes on 320 (instead of 300). They turned out perfectly!
Everytime I make these everyone asks me "oh my god, what are amazing." I actually don't include the pecans in my recipe ... I think the massive amount of chocolate chips is already enough. If you want an original cookie that will make people think you're more than just a sugar cookie, this is the one!
These are ok. Everyone else like 'em way better than me, I think I just don't care for pumpkin that much. This recipe is easy to make, but it makes a lot! Next time I may omit the pecans, or chop them very fine. Prepare to be baking for awhile if you make this, the batch is huge and the bake time is long.
i think they are good they are not quite done yet but the dough is very cake like not very thick added more flour than i was supposed to it just didnt seem right hope they turn out good
This is such a yummy recipe.. I don't usually lick the bowl but the batter was good and the after baking product was great... The kids loved it. Jan
Excellent cookie! The white chocolate really compliments the pumpkin flavor
Being at 7200 feet above sea level, the flour content is too much. Cook time is down to 15-18 minutes at 300.
yummy
They were good but a little bland, so I would double the pumpkin pie spice next time.
These cookies were quite tasty. I would love to see a version that was more "cookie-like." They are more cakey in texture. Just don't judge the cookie by the batter. The finished product tastes much better!
Unremarkable. Not enough flavor from any of the ingredients.
Easy and loved it
I recommend making the cookies the day before you plan on serving them..the ones I tasted right after I made them tasted like nothing but sugar..after they set over night in an airtight container the pumpkin flavor came out and mixed with the white chocolate chips and they were the most amazing cookies I’ve ever made!! Will definitely be making them again!!
This was a great recipe, with the following adjustments. Use a full can 15 oz of pumpkin, this way there is NO waste. I used 1 cup white sugar and 1/2 cup brown sugar so it wasn't too sweet. I cut the pumpkin pie spice by 1/2 and used 1 t cinnamon. I refrigerated for 1 hour, scooped out the cookies and topped them with a view more chips. Kinda like pumpkin bread extreme. Yummy!!
Pumpkin cake with white chocolate chips. Good, but cakelike. I increased flour to 2 3/4 & subbed 1/2t cinnamon,1/8t each allspice & nutmeg for pumpkin pie spice.4 dozen.
I subbed butterscotch chips for white chocolate. Will have to try the cinnamon too. Not reals sweet. Doesn't bowl you over. Really smooth mellow taste. I used all the spice I had left but prob could have used more.
My family isn't crazy about pumpkin but they all enjoyed these! I baked them for 20 minutes at 325 degrees and they came out perfect. My mother even took some to work to share with her co-workers!
These were very good. I added 1/2 tsp cinnamon and 1/4 tsp nutmeg. I also took the advice of another reviewer raised the oven temp to 325 and baked for exactly 22 minutes and they were perfect. Definitely making these again!
Sooooo good!!!
This cookie is really yummy!! It's even hard not to eat the dough. I made it just like it said and they turned out perfect :) The cookies are cake like and the kids have been eating them fast!
Great recipe! I left out the nuts. However I did add more pumpkin spice because what can i say? I'm a fiend. I used 100% pumpkin puree instead of a pumpkin puree, and I'm glad I did because I think the cookies would have been WAY too sweet. My cookies are so fluffy! Though when I make these again I may go and add more baking soda like some of the other bakers did!
These cookies really disappointed me. I love white chocolate, so pumpkin and white chocolate sounded interesting. They turned out too cakey for my taste. I'm a gooey chewy guy.
Great recipe!! My father in law fell in love with these, he said they reminded him of his mother's pumpkin empanadas. What a compliment! I did change the recipe a bit but not because it needed it. I really wanted to make them but I was out of butter so I found in another review you could use 1/4 cup applesauce and a 1/4 cup oil. The applesauce really adds to the flavor! I also by accident had them cooking at 350 which worked out great they were finished in about 7-8 minutes.
My family absolutely loves these cookies!!! They are amazing! I put a little bit more cinnamon in mine. They stay safe and are a nice soft cookie that is so tasty. Every year when I process pumpkins this is the first thing I want!
They're very cake-like. The dough is loose and hard to work with.
These cookies are to die for! Super moist and soft. I made them exactly as the recipe states - omitting the pecans for personal perference - and I can't wait to share them this thanksgiving. Thanks for sharing such a great recipe, this one will definitly become a thanksgiving tradition.
Delicious cookies! The only thing I did differently was leave out the pecans. Kids loved them!
Love the cakey texture, but instead of pecans I added crushed macadamia nuts. Turned out great! It was a lot of white chocolate chips also, they literrally fell out if I broke the cookie in half. Only had cinnamon lying around the house, so only used that instead of pumpkin pie spice, which I think would have made them even better!
I made these for a cookie exchange. Pumpkin and white chocolate is a delicious flavor combination.
Oh my gosh.... These are amazing. It's like a pumpkin cake in a cookie! Perfect for fall and the holidays.
The recipe was great! I used walnuts instead of pecans and instead of 2 cups of white chips I did 1 1/2 cups with 1/2 cups of cranberries.
awesome cookies, when i make them, they go soo fast!!!
I've made these cookies only 2 times because with my recipe they are extremely hard! But they are worth it every once in a while. Everyone I know loves these cookies and so do I. I am glad I found this recipe. They are great in the fall
I think these are delicious! I did follow a few other reviewers and cooked them at 350 for 15 minutes. The top rack of cookies was cooked perfectly, the bottoms on the second rack were a little dark. But they were delicious and cakey. I did forget to buy Pumpkin Pie Spice, so I just used a little more pumpkin filling and then about two and a half teaspoons of cinnamon (I did this to taste and eyeballed it...) They were dense, and the white chocolate added a great complimentary flavor. Awesome, easy recipe! Great first for my new kitchen aid (:
Will definitely make again. It was every filling.
This was really delicious. I thought the pumpkin, pecans and white chocolate were very complimentary. I didn't have white chocolate chips, so I chopped some almond bark bars up instead. They tasted just as good. I do wish there was a bigger pumpkin kick, so I may try playing around with more than one cup in the future.
these cookies were great! The only thing is that I would definately at a little more spice. I did what anotehr user said like 1 teaspoon ginger and 1 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice and 1 teaspoon cinnamon. If/when I make them again i would probably double the pumpkin pie spice and more ginger. I also am thinking about using actual pumpkin pie mix rather than pure pumpkin. would that make a consistancy difference?
