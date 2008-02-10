White Chocolate Pumpkin Cookies

These are a yummy cookie to make in the Autumn. I had to tweak it a little though. I increased the pumpkin pie spice to 2 Tsp. This gave the cookie a more of a pie flavour! Ugh! A whole CUP of butter? I did without the butter and used 1/4C applesauce & 1/4C of oil. I also reduced the white chips to 1C. I think 2C. would be too much and take away from the cookie itself. I wanted these cookies to be plump so I added 2 Tsp of baking powder. Also, for my first batch I followed the directions and baked at 300, but I decided to finish the rest at a 350 oven and baked for 15min. In direction #2, it says to put in Pumpkin PIE puree, but in the ingredients it say pumpkin puree. There is a difference in the two products. I used plain pumpkin puree. Overall, I think the cookies are good. They have a cake/muffin texture, very soft and moist. THX

