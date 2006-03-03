Lemon Madeleines

It seems like there are two types of madeleines, and just based on the descriptions and ingredients from various recipes I couldn't tell which one I should go for. I guess I chose the wrong one. They taste good and I'm sure the cookies will get eaten, but they definitely have a more cake-like consistency than I would prefer. As a point of reference, I think Starbucks madeleines have the perfect consistency. Aside from that, I doubled the recipe because I wanted two dozen, but I ended up with four dozen. I don't know if there are different sized pans but the recipe as is would have made two dozen for me. Also, I didn't have lemon zest, and since I had so much extra batter I decided to do half of them plain and half lemon. So for the first two batches I just left the lemon out, and then I added about a tsp of lemon extract to the remaining batter for the second two batches. I ended up with a delicious lemon flavor that was not overpowering. Yum!