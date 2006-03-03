Lemon Madeleines

Good tea cookies.

Ashley

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large bowl blend eggs and sugar add butter and blend well. On low speed, blend in flour, baking powder, lemon, vanilla.

  • Cover bowl with towel and let sit for one hour.

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C) and butter and flour madeleine molds. Whisk batter then spoon into molds 3/4 full. Bake 10 minutes. Remove from molds and cool. Dust with confectioners' sugar.

129 calories; protein 1.9g; carbohydrates 18g; fat 5.7g; cholesterol 43.7mg; sodium 53.1mg. Full Nutrition
