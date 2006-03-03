Lemon Madeleines
Good tea cookies.
Just finished making these, and they are delicious. I didn’t have the proper mold so I ended up using a regular cupcake pan. It worked fine I just had to cook them for close to 20 minutes to get them to rise completely. I ended up using close two 4 tablespoons of zest. Very good and very easy to make.Read More
Taste-wise, this was a great recipe. The lemon flavor was perfect as is; I didn't add extra zest as some did. Everything else about this recipe misses the mark, though. I knew I was taking a risk when I picked this recipe, though. They are much too moist and dense to be madeleines as is. My suggestions: beat the eggs and sugar until they are thick and fluffy (5 minutes should do). Whisk together the baking powder and flour, then sift and fold them into the egg mixture. This should help fight the denseness that might be a problem.Read More
I made these for our cookie exchange needed 10 dz. so I made half of them with orange instead of lemon then I dipped the tips, melted white choc for the lemon and milk choc for the orange ones wonderful tasting
More lemon zest! Use 4 Tbsp for a real lemony flavor.
I LOVE THIS RECIPE!! Fast easy and excellent for dunking in tea or coffee. I did not find them too dense at all but I do whip the eggs and sugar until they are nice and fluffy. I also use the zest of a whole lemon rather than half. I make them all the time now and I've only had one mishap (used too much lemon juice and they came out like pucks!).
Great tasting cookies and very simple recipe! This is much simpler than others I've tried over the years, and the cookies were not too dense. To begin, I changed the recipe yield to 36... and I got 60 (which is great because I inevitably eat some while baking). I followed other reviews and beat the eggs and sugar until frothy, and I sifted the flour and baking powder twice. I used 1/4 tsp more vanilla and slightly less lemon & zest in my batter. I used an electric mixer, so the batter was moving as I added the room temperature butter and the dry ingredients. All of that extra air really made for light cookies. My mold was already non-stick, but I used a light spray of baking spray with flour EACH time I filled the molds, and wiped out the crumbs after every batch. I used about 1 1/4 tsp. batter per each mold, baked for 9 minutes @ 365 degrees on convection/bake mode and the cookies were perfectly golden on the edges and had a springy texture in the middle. When the cookies are completely cool, I dipped them in melting chocolate and let them harden on a wax paper lined tray. They were very dramatic looking.
Yummy lemon madeleines! Easy to make, even for a beginner.
I made a glaze for these with lemon juice and powdered sugar and dipped them in the glaze while hot....... yummmmmmmm
I must have done something wrong. Mine came out really heavy and tasted terrible. I know I should have baked them for longer, perhaps that was the problem. I tried a different recipe ("Madeleines II") and had great results with that recipe.
Easy to make and very yummy. I suggest to sift together the flour, sugar and baking powder. Also to try whisking the eggs until almost double in size. The madeleines came out dense with a fine crumb.
This is truly a lovely batter! I added some more lemon to acquire my taste, and left out the vanilla extract. I didn't have Madeleine molds so I just greased a pan. It came out really nice and I am happy with this recipe. it really inspired me to try lemon flavored cakes and cookies.
LOVE these cookies! I used juice and zest from a whole lemon for more lemon flavor. Taste great on their own or when dipped into coffee.
Great! We also made a glaze using powdered sugar and the other half of lemon juice. We also followed some of the users advice and used all the lemon zest from both halves.
I <3333333d this recipe!! I used orange juice instead of lemon zest, it was wonderful! I did add a larger amount of orange juice as one of the reveiws suggested, and the cookies tasted better than I could've imagined!!
easy to make and very tasty..not too sweet. I used little cookie molds and they came out fine.
Very good basic recipe. I followed suggestions and added more lemon juice. My husband and children enjoyed them.
They are so so good!! high-recommended!!!
Very simple and always come up good. My son just loves them
This recipe is actually quite forgiving. I did not have confectioners sugar and used white cane sugar. I also added a bit more vanilla extract (but it was a bit too much and I advise against it because then the vanilla flavor would be too strong). I did not have an electric mixer so I just mixed it by hand. Quite tiring but it worked really well! Awesome madeleines that taste just like the ones you get in France - not the ones in Costco! Thank you!
I only had a silicone bunny-shaped mold but they still made amazingly lemony sponge-cake like cookies!
I made this recipe exactly the way it says to make it. They turned out perfect! I made them for a tea party with a friend and she thought they were great too. I would say the recipe actually makes more like 14 madeleines, rather than 12. Also, they are best on the first day, but still delicious after two days. I would recommend sprinkling additional confectioner's sugar on them because after the first day, they seem to absorb the confectioner's sugar.
It seems like there are two types of madeleines, and just based on the descriptions and ingredients from various recipes I couldn't tell which one I should go for. I guess I chose the wrong one. They taste good and I'm sure the cookies will get eaten, but they definitely have a more cake-like consistency than I would prefer. As a point of reference, I think Starbucks madeleines have the perfect consistency. Aside from that, I doubled the recipe because I wanted two dozen, but I ended up with four dozen. I don't know if there are different sized pans but the recipe as is would have made two dozen for me. Also, I didn't have lemon zest, and since I had so much extra batter I decided to do half of them plain and half lemon. So for the first two batches I just left the lemon out, and then I added about a tsp of lemon extract to the remaining batter for the second two batches. I ended up with a delicious lemon flavor that was not overpowering. Yum!
I followed this recipe to the T. It was a bit dry and crumbly, but I would gladly make again because of the taste. They are light and so delicious.
Per another reviewer - I followed instructions for Madeline’s II and didn’t wait the hour resting period in this recipe - who has time for that?! I used 4 tbsp of lemon zest, reduced the lemon juice to a squeeze (since I was worried about sogginess/denseness other reviewers warned about) and added 1/4 tsp lemon extract instead. Tip - butter the mould but also the flat surfaces in between the Madelines so if they puff over - they can still come out of the mould easily! These came out perfectly baked! Not dense or too airy. Not too rich or dry and perfectly lemony. A light dusting of confectioners sugar finished them off. Planning to make again this weekend!
8.28.16 I set my timer for 9 minutes, and they were done and browned more than I would have liked. In the future, I'll start checking at 7 minutes for doneness and color. They have a subtle lemon flavor, and I think I'll try adding lemon extract instead of vanilla next time or adding zest of the entire lemon for a more natural flavor (personal taste preference). Texture was very light, and we really enjoyed these madeleines.
I used 3 Tbsp lemon juice and no zest. They turned out good, but were not as lemony as desired. Next time, I'm use zest. Also in the cookie molds, don't overdo the batter. I heaping teaspoon made a perfect sized cookie.
They were outstanding but I added lemon extract to them to enhance the lemon flavor. Excellent!!
I didn't have madeleine molds so I made a double-batch and poured them into cupcake pans and it turned out spectacularly, especially with some homemade whipped cream as a topping. I also added a little extra lemon-juice which gave it a slightly punchier flavor.
These were very tasty. Like a lemon sponge cake. I did some using the madeleine pan and the rest in a cake pan since I was short on time. The madeleines were fluffy and light but the batter made in the cake pan was more dense. I think letting the batter sit for an hour allows the air bubbles to form and I just lightly scooped the batter into the madeleine pan. When I put it in the cake pan I just scraped it in and it eliminated a lot of the bubbles. So for those who thought it was too dense, perhaps just be very careful with the batter. But this is my first time making madeleines, just an observation. I thought they were tasty and think they would be even better with the glaze made with lemon juice and powdered sugar as another lady suggested. Thank you!
I used 4 Tblsp zest as suggested by others ... Also tried this with orange and they were AMAZING! Perfect for the holidays when you're eating a lot of heavy food because they're light and just sweet enough to satisfy. A new part of our family's Christmas tradition
These were light as a feather. I've made Madeleines before, just not lemon. The trick to these is that I blended the sugar and eggs for five minutes with a hand mixture; then added the butter and blended for another five minutes. I added 1/4 tsp. of pure lemon extract rather than the juice, and added the zest of one lemon. I let the batter sit in the fridge for a couple of hours, covered. The other trick is to not overfill the molds! Fill them at a max of 3/4 full. To make them extra fancy, once cooled, I dipped the ends in super white chocolate and then yellow sprinkles. Very delicious, elegant desert.
I followed the ingredients in this recipe, except for the zest (4 Tbsp). But followed the steps in another recipe, "Madeleine II". I also made orange madeleine instead of lemon. They came out so perfect that my mum and i ate 8 pieces in like 10 mins !!!!
No changes and it turned out very tasty! They sure didn’t last long and are so easy to make,
tried 3 different lemon madeleine recipes, only difference it orange zest and half an orange squeezed for the juice. This recipe is the best, but I prefer with orange instead of lemon. This recipe is also the easiest. Try it with orange or if you go with the lemon, squeeze half of the fruit in it. Be careful of seeds. Maybe I will try a different fruit. Thank you.
Nice, easy recipe. I make these for my husband because he loves them and they are cheaper to make than to buy. He loves lemon, so I upped the lemon zest by at least double. I also added 1/8th teaspoon almond extract in addition to the teaspoon of vanilla. I omitted the lemon juice. To stretch the recipe the second time I also added an additional egg and 1/4 c flour but probably could have gotten away with a little more flour. My 2nd batch came out perfect at just under 10 mins @ 375.
I didn't have the mold so I put in the cupcake mold. The cake is good and soft. But I didn't taste lemon much. I think next time i would put more lemon in.
My favourite madeleines! I added some more lemon zest to give them a stronger flavour.
Pretty good and easy; Recipe made 12 madeleines (I could have probably filled them a little bit more than I thought) and 2 small ramekins (although I overcooked those and they turned out tough); ALSO, I didn't butter & flour pan; I just buttered and they didn't stick!
Really liked it but creamed the eggs and sugar together until light and airy. Melted the butter and added the lemon, vanilla, and zest and beat until very smooth. Then folded in the sifted flour and baking soda. This made them light and very tasty. Will use again and again.
Just dusted with powdered sugar and tried. Delightful! I made one change to the recipe. Since I love the lemon flavor so much, I used the zest of one whole lemon (recipe calls for half). Simple to make and I'm sure they won't last long!
I used White Spelt flour instead of white flour. The result was fantastic. Within minutes all of what I made was gone.
I would agree with a few who said it was a bit too moist. I've made these three times, and beating the eggs sugar and butter a bit longer until quite fluffy , is best , otherwise they are slightly heavy , but only slightly. Someone who has never eaten this before would be perfectly satisfied , however , madelines ,should be light, delicate and fluffy while still firm and golden outer edges. . Great for dunking if you wish. Some recipes call for icing sugar instead, this might help lighten up the batter. In any case these are quite good , all the same:)
Sooo yummy
