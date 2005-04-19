Double Chocolate Mint Cookies
This is a simple cookie that my family loves.
96 cookies!? Yow! After reading other reviews, I halved the recipe and used only 1 cup of butter. Absolutely delicious. Best cookies I have ever made.Read More
This recipe called for too much butter. The cookies were extremly oily and could barely hold its shape. The flavor was quite good though so I will give it another try with some modifications. 2 cups instead of 2.5 cups of butter. I would also increase the peppermint extract also to 1.5 tsp.Read More
96 cookies!? Yow! After reading other reviews, I halved the recipe and used only 1 cup of butter. Absolutely delicious. Best cookies I have ever made.
Excellent! We are eating them up! I altered the recipe by using only 2 cups butter, for the sugar used 2 C white and 2 C brown and lastly used 1.5 tsp peppermint. Wow! They turned out great!
This recipe called for too much butter. The cookies were extremly oily and could barely hold its shape. The flavor was quite good though so I will give it another try with some modifications. 2 cups instead of 2.5 cups of butter. I would also increase the peppermint extract also to 1.5 tsp.
I love these!! Halved the recipe but ended up with 61 cookies. Reduced the sugar to 1.5cups of sugar (vs. 2 cups). Omitted vanilla. Increased peppermint to 3/4tsp. Reduced chocolate chips to 1/2 cup (used peppermint chocolate chips) Pressed crushed candy canes into them fresh out of the oven and they turned out great. (also tried pressing the cookies into candy canes pre-baking but the candy melted and looked messy)
This was a wonderfully soft and tasty cookie! I had to bake mine an extra two minutes, but everything else was perfect.
I made this with two cups of butter as advised by the other reviewer, and the cookies came out of the oven so pretty and soft. I baked some of them a little longer because I wanted to have crispier cookies, but my kids said that the softer ones were better. They absolutely loved these cookies. Thank you so much for sharing this recipe.
These were much better than I thought...very tasty, perfect combo of chocolate and mint. They are crunchy on the outside and chewy in the middle. I didn't give them 5 stars just because I had a lot of trouble keeping the bottoms from burning, while insuring they weren't completely doughy in the middle. Yummy!
The flavor was great, but the cookies went completely flat when they were done baking. I put them in the oven an extra five minutes, and they were still flat. Also, they seem to not have baked completely. I halved the recipe.
I was attracted to this recipe by the good reviews, and wasn't disappointed. I baked most of them tonight. (I'm saving some dough in the fridge.) I recommend taking other bakers' advice on reducing the fat in this recipe. I used 2 C unsalted butter, and altered nothing else. They came out a little flat, but nice and chewy with a pleasant, light mint flavor. Using butter that is barely softened, just enough to cream the sugar, would probably fix the flatness. If you have convection, bake them at 330 degrees for about 7-8 minutes. Take them out when they look set and puffed. I really like these with crushed candy canes on top - the candy does melt a bit, but they look and taste festive. Eat these within 2-3 days: brownie-type cookies get hard fairly quickly.
Yum!!! Cut recipe in half for 4 dozen. Mistakenly added 1-1/4 sticks butter instead of 1-1/4 cup. Cookies were still good! Also recipe called for 1/2 tsp peppermint - I added 1 tsp for extra minty flavor.
I added mini chocolate chips, 4 T flour so they stay fluffy, 2 t peppermint, and rolled the dough in crushed candycanes- taste GREAT, look pretty, and are easy to make!
I had to add one more tsp of peppermint extract because I couldn't taste the peppermint. Aside from that, I followed the recipe exactly and my cookies came out really flat. I think I'll stick to my old reliable recipe.
Surprisingly enough these cookies were bland and I don't plan on making them again. I'm disappointed.
This recipe is so good! My son made them and my whole family loved them! My kids asked if they could have one every night.
LOVE this recipe! I agree with other reviewers who only used 2 cups of butter, and increased the peppermint extract to 2tsps. I dipped the tops in egg white and then crushed peppermint candies for a wonderful effect. I'm going to use the same dough for another variation. I'll put in butterscotch chips and top them with Skor bits. Thanks for this keeper!
these are super easy to make and my coworkers all loved them. i halved the recipe and used a little less butter (1 cup instead of 1.25 cups). Also doubled the mint extract, and used MINI semisweet chips. I highly suggest you do the same three things - lil less butter, lil more mint, and MINI. i dont kno how well these last from day to day since they all disappeared within hours, but they def taste better 3 hrs later than they do straight out of the oven.
Halved the recipe and ended up making some adjustments! Used half a cup of butter and half a cup of Crisco, added half another egg, an extra 1/4 tsp of mint extract, and this is the important part-- let the dough chill in the fridge for 24 hours! It's not necessary, but it made my next night's cookies beautiful and flat and chewy as opposed to the crunchiness of the first night. Already have requests for this cookie lined up for the next get-together :)
These are my favorite cookies in the whole world!!!!
4 out of 5 stars only because of the need to reduce butter. I also switched all white sugar for half white and half brown & then halved the recipe and happily have more than enough cookies! For those of us who like sweet things, but still find many sweet desserts a bit "too much" the addition of the mint balances these out quite nicely. Watch for over-cooking, one batch of mine I inadvertently over-did just a hair and the bitterness of the slight burn on the bottom is underscored by the slight bitterness of the chocolate making it worse, so def. watch these -- they're well worth it when they come out right!
With a few modifications this AMAZING cookie has become "MY" Christmas cookie. I only make 1/2 the recipe at a time so it doesn't overflow my Kitchen Aid. I use butter flavored Crisco instead of butter (don't forget the added water that is necessary - check the box for directions), I double the listed amount of peppermint and also add a cup of Andes Peppermint Chips. These have proven difficult to find in my small-ish town, but fortunately there is the internet! These are wonderful!
they taste good and the recipe is simple. the only complaint I have is that they are sooo soft when the come out of the oven, they fall apart... I cooked them for the allotted 9 minutes and let the first batch sit for about 3 minutes on the pan.... when i went to move them they started falling apart.... I'm letting the second batch set for 5 minutes and hopefully they won't fall apart as bad
Yummy and easy!
Delicious. I used margarine instead of butter and next time will use less because the cookies were a bit too flat and greasy. Also, used a mixture of semisweet and mint chocolate chips -- double chocolate AND double mint! Finally, cut the recipe to 24 servings, although next time I'll double the batch because it simply wasn't enough -- the cookies were gone by the end of the day.
I made 2 batches of these cookies and within 4 hours of baking them, they were gone. GREAT cookies. Very flavorful, I even added in some mini peanut butter chocolate chips to some. they were great!
also cut recipe in half. added a little extra mint. they were awesome!
I set out to make these after craving double chocolate cookies for about a week. Imagine my dismay when I discovered I only had about 1/2 cup of cocoa, and no unsweetened chocolate. Oh, and it was 10pm. Anyway, I ended up quartering the recipe, adding 2 melted squares of semi-sweet chocolate (after creaming, but before adding the flour), and only using about 1/2 cup butter. I also replaced the peppermint extract with additional vanilla. I can honestly say these are the best double chocolate chip cookies I've ever eaten! Crispy on the outside, chewy in the middle...heaven on a plate. Just what this exhausted mom of 2 little ones needed tonight.
Delicious! My husband is a mint chocolate addict, so I decided to give these a shot. I followed the advice of other reviewers and halved the recipe (still made 5 dozen small cookies), put in half white and half brown sugar, and added an extra 1/4 tsp peppermint extract. The texture is perfect and flavor is an excellent balance. Will make these again!
these are wonderful! i used half brown sugar and half white and substituted bittersweet chips for the semisweet. perfect amount of mint.
Oh yum! These taste like Girl Scout thin mints except chewy and soft! I read the reviews, so I made half of the recipe with only 1 cup of butter and 1 cup brown sugar and one cup white. I also used the new mint chocolate swirl chips and they are delicious. I wish I would have made a whole recipe...so I might have to make some more. Thanks!
I have made these twice, the first time they were AMAZING. As others said I upped the amount of peppermint to a full T. The second time I must not have creamed the butter long enough or something because they fell flat. Not sure what I did but either way, fantastic cookies! My husbands new favorite!
Good chocolate flavor and great soft texture. I only gave it 4 stars because there is too much butter...cut down by 1/2 c. The other problem I had was that you need to bake the cookies at least 2 minutes longer than the recipe states. Unless you use actual peppermint extract (which is extremely hard to find) the cookies won't taste minty at all, but the chocolate flavor is still yummy.
Great cookies, but better freshly baked. They have an odd smell to them after a few days. Overall, yummy.
These cookies are delicious and fun. A bunch of reviews that i read said to decrease the amount of shortening, so i used about half a cup less - but i think it would have been better if i had left it all in, i think they needed the moisture. i like chewier cookies, and these were a little crisp - but the extra shortening might have remedied that. i guess if you like soft cookies, use the whole amount. also, i would just put two teaspoons of peppermint extract instead of one mint and one vanilla. i added some crushed peppermint candies too.
Makes a ton of cookies in fact the batch mixture was so large my brand new kitchen aid mixer could hardly handle it i had to take a little of the mix out....however These cookies are delicious just be sure to take them out early enough or they do get crispy!
These were good, but I cut back on the butter a little. I cut the recipe in half and used 1 cup of butter. They were great fresh out of the oven. I used half whole wheat pastry flour and mint chocolate chips (used the whole bag). Very easy to make. Dried out in a few days, but that might have been because I reduced the butter.
These are very good. I rolled mine in pearl sugar, which made them very pretty for the holidays.
I was nervous about the large amount of butter used in this, plus the volume of cookies to make. I almost halved the recipe, but am glad I did not! These are amazing. I used 1 3/4 cup butter, adding 1 cup flaxmeal to replace it. I also subbed 1 1/2 cup brown for the white(only that amount since I ran out). I also added 1 3/4 tsp peppermint. I subbed 1 cup 10 grain flour as well. WOW! I am cooking them for more than listed. Mine are good at about 12 minutes. I have a convection oven and my family likes them crisper. They are STILL cooking now! I have hardly made a dent in the batter. Make sure you have lots of time for baking when making the full recipe. I can see how rolling them in some colored sugar would be great for the holiday presentation. I plan on freezing these to give as gifts for upcoming parties. Will most definately make again!
I used red and green m&Ms instead of chocolate chips to make them look more festive. By far the best cookie from all my Christmas baking. They had a nice crisp outside but were so soft and chewy on the inside. Sooooo good!
My family loves this recipe. I altered it alittle by adding 1 cup semisweet chocolate chips and 1 cup of swirled mint and semisweet chocolate chips and reduced the mint extract by 1/2 yielding 96 servings. They were perfect. This is a great summer recipe for chocolate in the summer.
I have made these cookies for past few years from the recipe I got on here. I LOVE THEM!! They are my favouriye and my family loves them. If I had my choice I would keep them for myself
Amazing! we have used this recipe many times and it's my favorite cookie, by far!!
Awesome recipe. Will make again and again. I made them for a school fundraiser and they were a huge hit.
We omitted the mint and used three types of chocolate chips, including reese peanut butter. Awesome!!
only got a 4 because i have had to alter the recipe to include more flour otherwise the cookies fall flat.
Delicious! The people who had runny batter possibly were using margarine because I did not have that problem at all. Also, my cookies were not flat at all. I followed the recipe exactly scaled down to 24, which is enough for a ton of cookies! This dough freezes great, so I think next time I'll make the whole thing. TIP: If you're looking for the peppermint extract at the store, do not get the mint! It has to say peppermint specifically. I've not made this three times, and I've discovered the secret to keeping them from getting flat is to add about 1 or 2 tablespoons more flour. Keep in mind that I only made 24 cookies, so you made need to add even more flour. The batter will look fairly dry, but does not taste like it when the cookies are baked!
This is a great base chocolate cookie recipe that can be played around with. I just threw these together last minute and used what I had on hand. I scaled the recipes back to 24 (it makes more), used margarine instead of butter, doubled the vanilla, used 1 part white flour to 2 parts whole wheat, and used mint chips instead of chocolate. LOVE them, will make them again!
EXCELLENT cookies! I halved recipe (and still made 6 sheets!), using, as suggested, 1 cup Crisco for butter, 1 cup white/1 cup brown sugar, and increasing mint to 3/4 tsp. Y-U-M-M-Y! and since i'm vegan, I also substituted the 2 eggs for 1/2 cup silken tofu. They turned out delicious, just as I always wish my other cookies will turn out, nicely shaped (I formed balls as i put them on the sheet, the dough is very easy to work with; they don't spread much on the sheet, so you can put them pretty close together) and nicely soft, with gooey chips. I had to bake them the full 9 minutes (hard to tell when they're "done") and then left them on the sheets longer because I got busy, but they still turned out great. I'm bringing them to work for a friend's BD who loves mint/chocolate cookies - she's going to SO love me :) Thank you for sharing this recipe!
Great recipe. My 14 year old made the cookies and we loved them.
really great. i cut it in half but it turned out great. served warm over vanilla ice cream. huge hit. will make over and over again. thank you so much for the recipe.
Yummy
I also halved this recipe and used one cup of butter. They were perfect! A huge hit :)
These were easy to make - especially for a non-baker like me! And they were delicious, almost cake-like!
These are delicious cookies if you like chocolate/mint combos. I use 2 eggs, reduced oil to 1/2 cup. I use all white wholewheat flour with no problems. Milk or semi-sweet chocolate chips work well. Soft, sweet and minty. Great for Christmas or holidays.
I used suggestions and reduced the butter a bit and upped the flour a bit and I really liked these. I added holiday themed white chocolate chips and peppermint decorating sugar and it was a nice touch. Consider decorating with crushed candy canes and mint chips.
These have an AMAZING texture. I use half the butter. As a variation, I used half the mint extract and used mint chips instead of chocolate (their green color is more festive for Christmastime). Great recipe!
I made these cookies for my floor(I'm in university) and they loved them. I baked them a little longer than called for, but they were AMAZING!
Extremely good cookie! I scaled it down to 24 cookies and added a little more peppermint cause I like a "mintie" cookie. Other than that I followed the recipe exactly. They turned out perfect. Exactly what I was looking for!
Simply fantastic! I halfed the recipe and used one cup of butter as the other reviews suggested and they are absolutely wonderful!
When the first batch came out of the oven I waited the allotted time to transfer the cookies to the cooling rack and some fell apart. The next batch I simply allowed the cookies to cool for 5 minutes before placing them on the cooling rack and this solved the crumbling problem. The cookies are crispy on the outside and soft on the inside. The chocolate flavor is rich with the mint flavor being very subtle. They were enjoyed by all at the gathering. Thank you for the recipe.
I followed the suggestions of others, cutting back on the butter by 1/2 cup. I initially had the cookies in the oven for 9 minutes, but it wasn't long enough. The cookies were way too soft for my liking. They were too doughy and fudgey after they cooled, so I put them back in the oven for a few more minutes until they were crisp on the outside and soft on the inside. Even with the alterations, I still love this recipe. The cookies have a really good, chocolatey flavor.
I have also halved the ingredients and instead of using peppermint extract which I do not have, I used fresh chocolate mint leaves as I start my herb garden.
I rated this after making changes to the original recipe. I enjoy finding a recipe that I can adjust to work with ingredients that I have on hand. These cookies came out awesome. I cut the butter down to 2 1/2 sticks and added 1/4 cup oil. I also added about a cup of chopped white chocolate peppermint kisses to the recipe. I omitted the peppermint extract and upped the vanilla to 2 tsp. This recipe makes a lot of cookies so I ended up making the last 2 dozen cookies using a large cookie scoop. I added 4 minutes to the cooking time for the larger cookies and they turned out great. I think next time I'll make all the cookies the bigger size, they turned out nicer than the smaller ones. This recipe will make 8 dozen small cookies or 4 dozen large.
I have made these for a few years now, just realized I never reviewed them. They are everything I want in a cookie - nice flavor (actually something different without being fussy) and they hold up great in lunches. I only make half a recipe (and at half, I only use one cup of butter, so less than half). Great cookie.
This recipe was AWESOME! I halved it because I don't need 96. I also used 1 teaspoon of vanilla extract instead of 1/2 of vanilla and 1/2 of peppermint, since a) my family didn't want mint and b) we didn't have any! The cookie was not too sweet and kind of flat, which is fine. It was crispy on the outside and chewy on the inside. Very good!
This was delicious...made it for a cookie swap and I won up against 7 woman! I did not change a thing...great flavor!
Halved the recipe, used one cup of butter and the full teaspoon of peppermint extract. Soooooo good!!
This is definitely a 5 star cookie... it is SO GOOD! However, I was very frustrated after the first batch came out of the oven flat as pancakes... not even pancakes... crepes! They tasted so good but they looked horrible. So, I added 1/4 cup of flour to the remaining dough and this helped them puff up. I did cut the butter down, but maybe I will use shortening next time instead. Thanks!
halved the recipe, added milk and some extra flour so the batter would actually stay together when i mixed it, turned out more like cake than cookies. very well-received. small cake bites are the best.
excellent... a new favourite :)
First time out I used GF flour and 1.5 tsp peppermint oil. The GF flour tends to be drying so the cookies didnt spread out while baking, but stayed in the shape I dropped them onto the silpat mat. The cookies tasted good and were semi-soft, but next time I will use more butter to see if the cookies spread out while baking. Not a loss, but a lesson learned.
These cookies came out great! Reduced the amount of butter to 2 cups as the others recommended! Sprinkled crushed candy canes on top! They were a big hit!
Upon other reviewers comments, I halved and used 1C butter. I used a true 1tsp cookie scoop leveled and made 105 1.5inch cookies(plus what I ate while baking)!!! Turned out beautiful and extra good. Thanks for the recipe and all reviews.
Used 2 cups butter and only three cups sugar. The cookies came out great. It makes a very large amount of cookies but giving away the extras to friends is the best part of cookie making.
I made these last night, and they are the most incredible cookies I have ever had. i am officially bringing these anywhere I go for the rest of my life when I want to bring food as a gift!
I halved the recipe and it made about 36 decent sized cookies. Used only 1 cup butter and only mint extract (1tsp total). Super easy and very tasty!
Loved these. Used margarine instead of butter. I never had peppermint so added mint chocolate chips (1/2 cup)I also chilled the dough and made cookie pucks. So I can toss a dozen in the oven when the grandkids are coming over. Great cookies.
Very good. Made with just the vanilla. They are a bit soft and thin so you need to really cool them before taking off the sheet. I might add a bit more flour next time
Our cookies needed more time to cook, and still weren't quite firm. The flavor was very good. They were popular with our tasters.
these are addictive. I half the recipe and use 1.5 c sugar instead of 2c, and they're still great! the chocolate chips taste like mint nuggets somehow and it's amazing. a new holiday fave.
These were very tasty, minus 1 stick of butter, HOWEVER, VERY GREASY even still! The butter amount CANNOT BE CORRECT. I’m thinking it should be 2 1/2 STICKS of butter and NOT 2 1/2 pounds of butter .
these are the most delicious and moist cookies! Mine always come out flat but I can't complain about how they taste!
This is a delicious cookie. It's just the right amount of mint and it's not overpowering at all. My cookies came out flatter than the picture shown with the recipe but the texture was still very nice.
i haven't made this yet but can i just make chocolate cookies instead of these?
Love! Best cookies I've ever had!
very good......added more peppermint
I replaced the chocolate chips with mint chocolate chips. They were excellent!
Wow! This is a fantastic recipe. I used a bag of Mini M&Ms and half a bag of dark chocolate chips instead of 2 cups of regular chocolate chips. I used 2 cups of regular flour, 1 cup of self-rise flour and 1 cup of whole wheat flour. These are moist and so delish!!! Highly recommend!!!
My kids loved this cookie! So tasty!
I just love chocolate and mint together turned out super to take for snacks on our trip
I use another tsp of mint extract, but great recipe
These are delicious but the recipe should be halved... makes more than 100 cookies as published.
Probably won't make again, they looked good while in the oven but when they cool they go really flat. Don't quite have the flavor I wanted, I was looking for a recipe I'd made before and thought this was it. Made about 4 dozen tablespoon-ish sized cookies. Decent for what it is but not great.
These are SO YUMMY. After reading reviews, I opted to make only 1/2 the recipe. I used Nucoa margarine and shortening(reduced to 1 cup total) to make it dairy-free, and added a tad of salt to make up for the shortening.
These were delicious! I halved the recipe and used 1/2 cup butter and 1/2 cup butter Crisco. They came out great!
I ended up with no mint in this when I realized the mint extract I bought was a combination of spearmint and peppermint rather than the peppermint extract I intended to buy. So I added more vanilla instead and then threw Candy Cane Kisses on the top after I took them out of the oven. They were a hit at work. I was happy with them, too, so I will probably make them like that again. Though I may still try them as they were intended later as well.
4.5 stars. Taste is good, but the cookie gets flat. Even after reducing the butter to 1 c. (for 1/2 recipe) and refrigerating the dough for several hours. I baked in my oven for approx. 9 minutes and let sit on the cookie sheet for 1 minute. However, the cookie itself was soft...just flat. So, I would make this one again with the understanding that it's just a flat cookie...but the taste is good. What's not to love...chocolate and mint!
That's a lot of cookies! We made the full recipe (FIVE SHEETS!!!), but reduced the butter to 2 cups, as per the other reviewers. The mint/chocolate flavour combo was delicious. Just enough mint. I cooked them a little longer than called for, but that could be my oven.
i love the taste. Just cut down on butter.
My first round were under baked so I increased the temp to 375F and baked them for 11 mins, much better!
