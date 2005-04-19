Double Chocolate Mint Cookies

This is a simple cookie that my family loves.

Recipe by Paula Jo

Recipe Summary

prep:
25 mins
cook:
8 mins
total:
33 mins
Servings:
96
Yield:
6 - 8 dozen
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Cream together, butter, sugar and eggs. Mix in remaining ingredients. Blend well.

  • Drop by teaspoonful onto a cookie sheet. Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 8-9 minutes. Cookies will be soft. Cool about 1 minute on cookie sheet then remove to a wire rack to cool completely.

  • Recipe Variation: For a different flavor, omit peppermint extract and use a total of 2 teaspoons of vanilla. Also substitute peanut butter flavored chips for the chocolate chips.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
117 calories; protein 1.3g; carbohydrates 15.3g; fat 6.3g; cholesterol 20.5mg; sodium 88.2mg. Full Nutrition
