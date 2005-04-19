Double Chocolate Mint Cookies

Delicious! The people who had runny batter possibly were using margarine because I did not have that problem at all. Also, my cookies were not flat at all. I followed the recipe exactly scaled down to 24, which is enough for a ton of cookies! This dough freezes great, so I think next time I'll make the whole thing. TIP: If you're looking for the peppermint extract at the store, do not get the mint! It has to say peppermint specifically. I've not made this three times, and I've discovered the secret to keeping them from getting flat is to add about 1 or 2 tablespoons more flour. Keep in mind that I only made 24 cookies, so you made need to add even more flour. The batter will look fairly dry, but does not taste like it when the cookies are baked!