Cherry Ice Cream
Delicious cherry ice cream! It's a fabulous, dark shade of magenta and has a tart flavor that kids (and adults) will love. I have been experimenting with tart cherry juice, and I love this recipe!
OK, I wrote this recipe, but I have to add a comment--BE SURE TO USE CHERRY JUICE CONCENTRATE. This is not cherry juice, and not frozen concentrate. Rather, it is more like cherry syrup. It is in my grocery store in the produce section, near several varieties of specialty/organic juices. The kind I buy is made by Brownwood acres, but there are other brands out there (and I have seen blueberry and pomegranet concentrate as well--I may have to do more experimenting!!). Tart cherry concentrate is advertised for joint pain--I don't know about that, but it tastes great, and is super-sour and full of flavor and color!
Odd blend of flavors, but it is creamy as promised. I believe the yogurt plays a good part in that - do not leave it out! For the life of me, I could not find cherry concentrate ANYWHERE in the grocery store. So, that wasted a good part of my time. Ended up just using "juice w/concentrate". I also wasn't willing to buy almond extract - so I used vanilla.
OK, I wrote this recipe, but I have to add a comment--BE SURE TO USE CHERRY JUICE CONCENTRATE. This is not cherry juice, and not frozen concentrate. Rather, it is more like cherry syrup. It is in my grocery store in the produce section, near several varieties of specialty/organic juices. The kind I buy is made by Brownwood acres, but there are other brands out there (and I have seen blueberry and pomegranet concentrate as well--I may have to do more experimenting!!). Tart cherry concentrate is advertised for joint pain--I don't know about that, but it tastes great, and is super-sour and full of flavor and color!
This was fantastic! Like some of the other reviewers, I couldn't find cherry concentrate so I used cherry syrup instead. Also added in a cup of semi-sweet chocolate chips the last five minutes it was in the ice cream maker.
Nice texture, outstanding cherry flavor. I agree w/ another reviewer about the yogurt flavor- next time I will sub 3/4 cup half and half for the yogurt. Also, I did not add the full amount of almond extract- too fake of a flavor in my opinion. And I added 2/3 cup bittersweet chocolate chips- tastes even better then my favorite name brand cherry/chocolate ice cream!
I have made this ice cream twice using pomegranate syrup. If you can not find the syrup yourself, get one cup to a cup and a half of 100% juice and boil down to the 1/4 cup needed.
I'd give this recipe 10 stars if I could! I've been making ice cream for many years and this is the absolutely best recipe I've ever tried. Couldn't find the cherry juice concentrate so I used grenadine (as another reviewer suggested). I used Stoneybrook farms organic french vanilla yogurt and added some mini chocolate chips during the last 5 minutes. I followed the recipe exactly and we had the most flavorful creamy ice cream I've ever made. My guests thought it was Ben & Jerry's or Haagen Das!!!!!! They were shocked when I told them it was home-made. It was just as good the next day... no ice crystals. I'm looking forward to experimenting with this same base recipe but different fruits... will try peach as soon as they come in season.
DELICIOUS!!! It tastes like Cherry Garcia, without the chocolate. Will try it with chocolate chunks next time. Took slightly longer to freeze in my ice cream maker, don't know if it was the yogurt, or if I didn't leave my freezer bowl in the freezer long enough. Either way, it was still great! Also, couldn't find cherry concentrate, so I used grenadine, yummy!
Good recipe! - I love cherries, and if you do too, you'll like this recipe for cherry ice cream. I followed the recipe exactly, except with these modifications: instead of 1 cup yogurt, I used 1/2 cup yogurt and 1/2 cup of half & half - still has a bit of yogurt taste, but tastes fine to me; also instead of 1/2 cup of sugar, I used only 1/3 cup of sugar - still tastes fine; and instead of 2 tsp of almond extract, I only used 1/2 tsp of instead. (Also, to be technical, instead of fat-free milk, I used 1%.) YUM!
this was very yummy. i used a maraschino syrup found in the alcohol mixer section of the grocery store, and i thought i came out fantastic. made extactly as written.
This is excellent! The only change I made was to add some semi-sweet chocolate (1 bar--3.5 oz., chopped) and added it the final 5 minutes of the churning.
This was really easy to make and very good. My only complaint was the yogurt made it taste more like yogurt and less like ice cream. I think if I were going to make again I would take out the yogurt and add the 1/2 in heavy cream. My husband and son loved it.
excellent cherry ice cream, i'm eating it now :)
Delicious! The only thing I would change is to double the recipe! It doesn't last long. :)
YUM! This is delicious. Tastes like fresh cherries, not artificial at all. Couldn't find cherry juice concentrate in any grocery store. Google search found it at GNC. The juice is a little pricey for 16 oz. but I know I will be making this again soon so it is worth th $.
I used lactose free heavy creme for the milk and heavy creme portions, lactose free 3% greek yogurt since we prefer a creamier Ice cream. Didn't know what cherry concentrate was but prefer homemade ingredients in ice cream so I made a cherry syrup with real cherries,water and sugar. Worked nicely and I found the end result was more light like yogurt ice cream and sorbet then rich traditional ice cream. I will make again
Very tasty! My company enjoyed it a lot! I did make a few changes found in the reviews. I only used 1/2t of almond extract instead of 2t. Used Half and Half instead of the yogurt, and added half of a large semi sweet dark chocolate bar chopped into small pieces. Granted the texture isn't Ben & Jerry's but the flavor is!!
Simple, tasty and a great treat on a warm evening. I could not find the concentrate so I simmered and reduced a pint of cherry juice to the required 1/4 cup. I also threw in about a half a cup of dark chocolate shavings. Wonderful! Thanks for sharing.
Wow...amazing. Followed recipe exactly and only change I made was to add dark chocolate. The Cherry Garcia addict I made it for proclaimed it was better than the Ben and Jerry's ice cream because it had more cherry flavor. Will definitely make again. Thanks for sharing. Oh, I got the tart cherry concentrate at the health food store.
This was the first recipe I tried in my new ice cream maker! It came out good. I made some substitutions to make it semi-lowfat. I used sugar substitute, fat free milk with butter instead of heavy cream (I didn't have any) and fat free greek yogurt. I used fresh cherries and boiled down cherry juice to a quarter cup. Then I used my immersion blender to mix it all up before pouring it into the ice cream maker. I kept some big chunks of cherries in there. It turns a pretty pink color and was not quite as creamy as ice cream, but with my substitutions I didn't expect it to be. I added chocolate chips based on others suggestions, but it didn't need them at all. This has an excellent flavor as is. Good recipe, thanks!
FABULOUS! The smoothest, creamiest ice cream ever. We used frozen, bing cherries, but we couldn't find the cherry concentrate, so, we used cherry syrup. Stays soft even after freezing "the day after"... wow Thanks!
Luv this recipe. Roxs!!! =]
This was ok. I like mine with more realy cherries.
Instead of using cherry concentrate, I macerated the fresh cherries over night in some sugar and a little water, then I used that juice. It came out just fine & saved me a couple of bucks :) I have been on a coconut craze lately so instead of almond extract I used coconut. This is a fun recipe to experiment with. I thought about trying chocolate yogurt next time.
This is a great cherry ice cream. It was a challenge finding the cherry concentrate, but I was finally able to get some dark sweet cherry concentrate, which is definitely needed. I had 12 oz. of dark sweet cherries, so increased the ingredients by 1/2. As others had stated, there really isn't the need to use the ice cream freezer since the food processor "churns" it enough. 5 minutes in the ice cream freezer over churned my batch and made it stiff and brittle. The taste was great, so the texture issue resolved when it started melting. I will definitely make this again.
Very yummy! I forgot to put in the almond extract, but honestly didn't miss it. I also used maraschino syrup instead and it turned out delicious!
This is excellent. I did reduce the almond by 1/2 and then followed recipe
Wow, this has great flavor. Didn't have any yogurt so I used 1/2 and 1/2 instead. Turned out great.
First off, I’m the one who orders a Reese’s Blizzard at Dairy Queen and has them add peanut butter sauce in it. I made this without substitutions and high hopes. I was not disappointed! If you’re a peanut butter like me, give this a try. You will NOT regret it!
This ice cream was awful. It tasted very artificial. My kids wouldn't even eat it. I believe the cherry juice, almond extract and vanilla yogurt were the culprits.
Excellent!
I am in heaven! Yumm! I changed the dairy around based on what I had in the refrigerator. With ice cream recipes, as long as the volume is the same it works. I had fat free vanilla yogurt so I used low fat milk instead. I love hearing all of the solutions for the cherry concentrate. Mine was to use the juice from the frozen cherries to make a cherry simple syrup. So good. Of course for Cherry Garcia fans, chocolate chunks are a must add.
Halved yogurt, added extra 1/2 cup cream, halved extract also. Added mini chocolate chips. Perfect ice cream, very cherry with that concentrate!!
Very easy and very good. I made two batches. I used fresh cherries and left some chunkier, omitted salt and almond extract. Added chocolate chips to one of the batches. Will definitely make this again.
This was a good recipe as it is listed. It is very rich. I will probably make it again with a few alterations. My family really liked it.
I'm not a great fan of cherry ice cream (I made it because my husband loves it), but this really is fantastic! The only changes I made were omitting the almond extract and using cherry syrup instead of the concentrate. We didn't think that there was a strong yogurt flavor at all. I'll definitely make this again, it's too good and easy not to!
My favorite ice cream ever! Omit cherry juice and replace with a little more cream and vanilla extract for vanilla cherry or add chocolate shavings or chunks for your own version of cherries Garcia - YUM
