Cherry Ice Cream

Delicious cherry ice cream! It's a fabulous, dark shade of magenta and has a tart flavor that kids (and adults) will love. I have been experimenting with tart cherry juice, and I love this recipe!

Recipe by HeidiLynn75

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place the cherry juice, milk, yogurt, and heavy cream into the bowl of a blender. Add the sugar, salt, cherries, and almond extract. Puree until only small bits of the cherries remain.

  • Pour into a 1 1/2 quart ice cream maker and freeze according to manufacturer's directions.

