Anna's Chocolate Chip Cookies

This is a recipe my friends' mom gave me and I thought the cookies were excellent!

Recipe by Anteekgal

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
48
Yield:
3 - 4 dozen
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

  • In a large bowl, cream together the butter and sugar until smooth. Beat in the vanilla and eggs one at a time. Combine the flour, baking soda and salt; stir into the sugar mixture. Finally, mix in the chocolate chips. Drop by tablespoonfuls onto ungreased cookie sheets.

  • Bake for 8 to 10 minutes in the preheated oven, or until edges are golden. Remove from baking sheet to cool on wire racks.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
120 calories; protein 1.3g; carbohydrates 16g; fat 6.2g; cholesterol 17.9mg; sodium 107mg. Full Nutrition
