Anna's Chocolate Chip Cookies
This is a recipe my friends' mom gave me and I thought the cookies were excellent!
Deeee-licious! I am drooling thinking about eating another one. The only thing I changed was I used 1/2 tsp of salt...a full teaspoon seemed like just a bit too much. The cookies are wonderful. For those who had trouble...don't forget to only use eggs and butter at room temp. It makes a big difference! Don't use dark cookies sheets...they'll burn. The use of more brown sugar than white sugar keeps these nice and chewy for days! Thanks for the recipe!Read More
I have sort of a love/hate feeling about these. On the up side, there's a lot of butter in these cookies and the taste really comes through - they're buttery rich and delicious, and there's kind of a sweet/salty thing going on that really is good. On the flip side, however, there's a lot of butter in these cookies - which makes them not as thick as I prefer, and a little on the greasy side. I did add 1/2 tsp. of baking powder in addition to the baking soda to give them a little more lift and, as I always do with cookie doughs made with butter, I chilled the dough for about an hour. Still, they spread quite a bit while baking and a flat, spread-out cookie is not very attractive to me. This would be a five star cookie if I was eating them blindfolded!Read More
These were great! When I bake cookies like this though, I bake at 325 for about 10-12 mins, depending on the size. They are chewier that way, so I suggest this method only if chewy is what you like.
Recipe a 5...Some recommendations, 350 to avoid burning (375 they will begin to burn after 7 min), 1/2 tsp. salt (too salty w/ 1tsp.) and 1/2 cup chopped walnuts or other are a nice addition. The difference in this recipe has to be the ind. beating of each egg and vanilla - that's the key.
My boyfriend LOVED these cookies. I use to make the Mrs. Fields recipe all the time and he thought the cookies were too dry. I made these yesterday and they are already gone!! thanks for the recipe easy to make and I'll be making these many more times in the future.
this was a great recipe, made even better by...banana! I didn't have quite enough butter, so I put in a stick and a tablespoon that I had, and substituted half a medium banana for the rest. it is amazing! just subtle enough to add sweetness and a real melt-in-your-mouth quality. cream it with the butter and sugar, and you might need to cook it a little longer. dough is fluffier. great!
We loved these cookies so much... Now I must say that when I started making these cookies I thought I had a full bag of chocolate chips, well I didnt...LOL..So this is what I did... I used 1/2 cup chocolate chips,1/2 cup white chocolate chips, 1 cup oatmeal, 1/2 walnuts, and also threw in 1 (medium sized) mashed banana that needed to be used... They turned out so delicious!!. I have since made the recipe with the 2 cups of chocolate chips and they are great... This is the recipe that I always use now... Kiki (Brampton,Ont, Canada)
I have to admit, I am not a cookie baker. I haven't tasted a good homemade chocolate cookie, EVER...until last night, when I made this recipe. The cookies are filled with chocolate chips, they are gooey and chewy. My husband loved them, he even took some to work to share. These are delicious!!
These cookies were ok. They were not crispy. They were more like a cake cookie.
I never found a better cookie than this!Ihad always been useing a different one because I could'nt find another one,untill I found the all recipes site.if you want tall cookies add a little more baking soda.
I baked in greased 9x13" pan at 350 oven for 40 minutes. They were great!
I am eleven years old and I made these cookies for my family. They were so delicious. The cookie was nice and moist and the chocolate chips melted in your mouth! I will definetly make these again for the family!
These are some of the best cookies I've had, however, I made some improvements to make them even better! Buy 1 bag of mixed peanut butter and chocolate chips and 1 bag of straight semi sweet chocolate chips. Use the full bag of mixed chips and about half of the bag of chocolate chips. When you put the dough on the cookie sheet, make the BIG. (about double of a "normal" cookie). Bake them for 10 minutes. Take them out and squish the tops down with a spatula. Now, put them back in the oven for 2 - 3 more minutes. This will keep your cookies soft for days. My family loves these cookies and so do I.
Easy to make. Not too sugary at all. A big hit even with folks who supposedly don't like cakes, cookies, etc. Well, they love these. Use 1/2 the salt. Find them a bit too salty with the full amount.Use all the sugar and chocolate. Everyone comments on the rich chocolate taste- without being too sweet! Baked them in a convection oven for 8-9 mins. at 180 C. Turned out perfectly. Thank you for the recipe!
Very cakey cookies & not chewy at all. For the best CHEWY cookies try the recipe for the Best Big, Fat, Chewy Chocolate Chip Cookies on this website. It is awesome!
I just made these cookies expecting them to be, like the reviews say, beautiful and puffy and delicious. Unfortunately, all I got were flat discs that were burned on the outside and gooey on the inside. I was supposed to bring these to a party, so I had to use another recipe. I used the Nestle's Tollhouse recipe on the back of the bag, and those cookies came out beautifully. I would NOT recommend this recipe to anyone.
These cookies are good but a little more crisp than I would prefer. I tried decreasing the cooking time and while it did improve the texture, they still weren't where I'd like them to be. A good recipe but not the absolute best.
WOW! These were great cookies! I used butter flavored shortning instead of butter. I also made my drops larger than a TBS. These were the cookies I have been looking for. They were big,thick,soft,chewy, and just perfect. I baked mine on a pampered chef bar pan (I highly recomend). 8 1/2 minutes to chocolate goodness! Thanks, Steph
I have tried over 75 chocolate chip cookie recipes. If you are looking for a cake-like cookie, this one is very good. Here are some basic cooking tips to help with this recipe: stir in the dry ingredients by hand -- never use a mixer when a recipe says stir! The dough is very stiff on purpose - that's what produces the cake-like consistency in the end. The dough shouldn't spread out like other cookies - again that's what gives these their cake-like quality. The salt is perfect in balancing the sweetness of the chocolate (which may be too much chocolate if you aren't eating these solely for their chocolate). They stay soft and moist very well. Keeping the dough in the refrigerator between batches makes scooping with a mini ice cream scoop or melon baller easier. Enjoy!
This recipe was good, but honestly it did not taste much different than the traditional recipe on the chocolate chip bag from Toll House. I doubt I would go through the effort of coming back to this recipe when I could just use the one on the bag. Average.
Hint: for cake like bake as suggest, for criper flat 325 for 10-12 min
These were great! Initially, when I had some fresh from the oven, I thought they were too cake-like at first. But I let them cool for a few minutes, and then I couldn't stop eating them! Great cookies!
Excellent!!!!!
Perfect, my new standard choc. chip cookie recipe!! Easy, delicious, and ingredients that you'll always have on hand. They were devoured in less than a day. I used semi sweet, but agree w/ others who said milk choc & pb chips are a good combo to try too! I disagree w/ the "tollhouse" references to this cookie- I've always found those to be greasy, and this was the perfect texture- moist & chewy!
I think these are the best on the site. They are a little less sweet than most and that is what my family prefers. Nice tender crispiness with soft centers. I always add a few extra chips on top for the look and the flavor.
These are awesome! But the dough is much thinner than other CCC recipes. I almost added more flour but decided not to and I'm glad I didn't. They are moist and chewy! The thinner batter makes for a thin cookie, but if you refregerate the dough for a couple of hours, the cookies come out a little less flat. I followed the advice of some others and used 1/2 tsp of salt since I was already using salted butter. Thanks for the recipe!
These cookies had a somewhat cake-like texture with a flavor of a tollhouse. My family prefers a crispy outer shell with a chewy inner texture. These weren't for us, but others may find them delicious.Thanks Stacey.
My grandchildren love this one. I have a similar recipe but it does not come out as well.
I consider myself to be a good cook, but I have never been able to make really great chocolate chip cookies. This recipe is EXCELLENT, easy, and impossible to mess up! I used bittersweet chocolate chips to counter the very sweet batter, and it was perfect. Thank you Stacey for helping me keep my reputation!
I refrigerated the dough for a day and the cookies we fabulous.
I can't understand why this recipe has so many reviews, there is nothing outstanding about it.
This was a horrible recipe. The cookies were so cakey and didn't taste good too. In the end, I have to discard all the cookies. Luckily I half the recipe or else I will wasted more ingredient.
These taste great! I love salty, so I thought the amount of salt was perfect, but I understand when people say it was too much, so be aware of that. The texture is gooey and rich and they melt in your mouth. The thing is, they are very flat. I even added 1/2 t. extra baking soda hoping that would raise them a bit, but they still came out very thin. Visually, they are quite unattractive. That brought the score down a whole two stars for me because looks are important when it comes to baking, especially for others! So basically, this is one of those cases in cooking where it's not pretty, but it still tastes awesome!
Yum!
These cookies are very cake-like. Which wasn't what i was expecting. and it really really helps to grease the pan.
These are the best batch of chocolate chip cookies my daughter and I have ever made!! it was soo good. I was looking for a great chewy chocolate chip cookie recipe and I found it! I however baked about a dozen cookies the same day and regrigerated the rest over night. It made such a difference! The cookies tasted even better and chewier!
Such a delightfull cookie!! Very soft and 'cakelike'. Becareful not to over cook. I recomend that you don't add the full 2 cups (try 1 or 1 and a 1/2) of chocolate chips...its a bit much! And don't make them too thick, the inside wont cook so well.
Really good cookies!!!! THE BEST! I added M&Ms as well as chocolate chips :).
This is an excellent chocolate chip cookie recipe!!!!! We substitute milk chocolate chips for the semi-sweet chips and they become completely irresistible.
these cookies ROCKED!They were soft and cake-like and as far as the choc chips go, it was the perfect amount, though with m&ms they are nice too. i recommend these cookies to anyone! when i made them they were gone in sixty seconds! defiantly a keeper!!!!!
I have never gotten so many compliments on my cookies! These were a huge hit. I saw some of the reviews saying that the cookies came out too crispy, so I made my cookies a little bigger, which seemed to help. I made one minor change to the recipe by adding 1/4 tsp almond extract. Great recipe -- will certainly make again.
We made this recipe along with the award winning Debbi s recipe 722+ reviews. Side by side everyone we asked prefered Debbi's tasted better softer. Both were equally easy to make.I will never make this recipe again I think you could take any recipe off the chocolate chip bag and it would turn out as good. The Debbi Award winning recipe was well like and will use again until I find a better one. I have a bosch mixer so I Bake ALOT so I know what I'm talking about. If you are new to baking this recipe may be better than what you have used before.
friends could not believe that i baked these cookies from a recipe, thought that i bought them in the store. they are fabulous.
These cookies are great. They turned out very soft and fluffy. For those who say the cookies were flat you should make sure the pan isn't hot before you put the cookies on it or they spread out too much. Next time I make them I will use a little less sugar. Very good recipe. Thanks!!:)
I have made the twice in the past 1 1/2 weeks! My nephews were here while I baked the first batch and they disappeared. They are even better the next day if that's possible. I did as another review said and took the temp to 325 for 11 to 12 minutes on some parchment paper. Let the cookies sit on the pan for about 2 mins and perfection.
This was a horrid tasting cookie. They flattened out to "see-through" thin wafers that were "deep-fried" crispy on the edges and non-stop chewy in the middle. I feel like I am in the twilight zone with all these rave reviews saying how wonderful and soft and flavorful they are. I won't be trying these again.
These cookies are so tasty! The first batch I burned, you really only need to leave them in for 8 mins. Once I got that right, they were delicious, soft and chewy....its a definite keeper!
My search has finally ended. My family and I just loved this delightful cookie. I made sure to use room temperature ingredients and the cookies turned out just as described...soft, chewy & yummy. I might try adding cocoa powder to this some time for a chocolate variation. Enjoy!
This is an outstandly recipe for Chocolate Chip Cookies. Out of all the Chocolate Chip recipes, this was the best in texture, chunkyness, thickness, gooeyness, and was just perfect. We've made quite a few batches with this recipe and each batch has turned out wonderful.
These are the best!!!! I have tried a million chocolate chip cookie recipes over the years, but my cookies always turned out like hockey pucks. I've made these twice, and both times they have turned out soft and moist. I will definitely pass this recipe along to friends and family!
Yes, this recipe has been heavily reviewed, but I've made many a chocolate chip cookie and this is the best one I've found so far. It's a wonderful recipe to add things to, based on your personal tastes. Works well to add walnuts or split up the chips between milk chocolate and white, but I've had rather poor results with raisins. I've made this into giant hand-sized cookies, and they're fantastic. I also undercook for a couple minutes, but when I cook it for my father (who prefers crispness) I run it for about 12 minutes and he adores it. My boyfriend's roommate used to ask him, every time he came home, if I had given him extra cookies.
This recipe was awesome. I don't know how some people's cookies failed but I thought they were great. I brought them into work and they were gone before noon. These cookies are very simple. All you have to do is follow the recipe!!
Love this recipe! I made with white chocolate chips and macadamia nuts...Awesome!
These are the best chocolate chip cookies that I have ever made! I overbaked the second dozen and they were just a little hard, but that was my fault. The rest were perfect! They tasted wonderful and they were soft and chewy. The only change that I made was that I only used two cups of flour. Thanks Stacey for this recipe! I am going to bake a few dozen and take them to my youth group! (Note: If any cookies that you bake turn out hard put a piece of bread into the container that you store them in. It will make them softer.)
These cookies were a little too cakey for my liking. The taste was good, but they lacked that soft chewey texture that I like in chocolate chip cookies.
Probably one of the best chocolate cookies I have ever made or tasted. Kids had friends over and they couldn't get enough. Cut the recipe in half in case we didn't like, now I wish I had made the full batch.
These are truly the best chocolate chip cookies I've ever made. It was 90 degrees out today, high humidity, and I was cranky baking cookies...too hot. Once I popped one of these into my mouth though, I forgot all about the heat! Wow! These are the best!
This is a good tasting chocolate chip cookies, very easy to make.
I was adding ingredients when I looked on the side of the baking soda box and saw almost the exact same recipe! These cookies came out too cakey, probably from so much flour. I mixed together white chocolate chips and regular chocolate chips with peanut butter chips and pecans, then measured out 2 cups of the mixture, instead of just 2 cups of chocolate chips. My boyfriend thought they wee great, but from now on I'll just stick with recipe on the side of the baking soda box. Maybe those won't be so cakey and dry.
Oh NO!! I MISSED THE BROWN SUGAR >_
I followed the recipe exact, only using organic eggs. I made these for my husband and kids and did not try them myself but they all liked them only my husband did say they were a bit salty. I should have went with my gut and cut the salt back to a half teaspoon. I did chill the dough for most of the morning and went to bake them and they spread all over the cookie sheet and darn near burned, even when I reduced the temp. I had to warm it a bit, then add another half cup or so of flour to get it to a firmer consistancy. That was a total buzzkill. NOTE: When I first baked these chocolate chip cookies, I automatically baked them at 350*, after reading a few reviews that suggested that. Even turning it down to 325* was just too hot and they baked too quickly and burned. Once I added flour, it was a lot better. 350* for nine minutes was fine. These are a darker chocolate chip cookie that turn out kind of cakey. Because I had to play with it, I wouldn't make these again.
Based on reviews, I was dissapointed after I made this cookie recipe. I expected it to be a very basic chocolate chip cookie...soft, chewy and gooey. I followed the recipe exactly, but my cookies were cake-like mounds and kind of bland. My kids are eating them, so I won't say that they are bad, just not a chocolate chip recipe that I will make again due to preference.
I just didn't like the "brown sugar" taste. If you like that taste then you may love this recipe.
Sorry to rain on your parade, but cookeis were nothing special. *~The Princess~*
This is the Nestle Tollhouse Recipe tweaked to perfection!!!
One of the best chocolate chip cookies I have ever made! They had a great taste! Everyone loved them!
Better since my last review 2 years ago. This is my second review. I tweaked recipe. Cookies are dry, add just 1/4 whole milk or evaporated milk. I purchase Bakers chocolate and chop up the chocolate. I use some time all brown sugar, the brown sugar seems to make it softer. The temp for your oven should range 320-325 8-10 minutes(time is very important) anything higher higher will make your cookies hard. These are delicious with the chocolate chunks. I have tree nut allergies I had to change from the chocolate chips, and use the Bakers chocolate bar.
Just made these cookies this morning and they are absolutely fabulous! Eating one now with strong coffee. I used a bag of milk chocolate and peanut butter chips and they are sooooo good! This is my favorite cookie recipe by far and I will definately make these again, using semi sweet chocolate chips also. I used margarine and they turned out great!
The only thing I changed was the choc chips - used dark rather than semi sweet. These cookies were perfect. Delicious and just the right texture!
I guess the choosing the 'ultimate' cookie really depends on personal taste. I did not like these as much as the other reviewers; they were way too 'cakey' for my tastes, almost like sponge cake with chocolate chips! They won't be wasted but I wont spend the money on the ingredients again; butter and chocolate is never cheap!
These are wonderful cookies! I used a 1/4 measuring cup to make mine and increased the baking time to 11-12 minutes. Huge, soft and delicious... A lot of the problems I read that people had with this recipe can be attributed to dark baking sheets, uncalibrated ovens, warm cookie sheets, cold butter, cold eggs, etc... common baking problems. Read up on baking basics if you aren't completely familiar with the process! Then try these cookies - they are great!
My children adore these cookies and now I have to make them every week!
I was sitting around one day and noticed that a dessert wasn't prepared for the dinner my mother was serving that night. I found this recipe and it was incredible! The company couldn't believe they were home made!
I followed this recipe to the *T* and wound up with a thin, oozing puddle o' cookie mess on my baking sheet.
I didn't think the recipe was very different from "Toll House" in taste (except I do prefer the taste of brown sugar to white sugar) but they didn't spread as much as "Toll House." I agree with the previous reveiw that the salt could be cut. I used milk chocolate chips and added a cup of coconut but the salt taste overpowered the more delicate coconut flavor. This recipe is definitely replacing the current chocolate chip cookie recipe in my recipe box!
I thought that these were delicious cookies. I have tried the Tollhouse recipe and one from Williams Sonoma, and I thought that Anna's cookies blew the competition away. I couldn't stop eating them. I will definitely be making these again.
This was excellent!both of my kids and granddaughter loved it.My daughter thought this was her grammys recipe as it tasted like hers.
yummy! very easy, tasty & chewy!
Good, but not mind blowingly amazing! Taste and texture are a little off. They are still tasty.
My Husband told me these were the best chocolate chip cookies he has ever had! For a "basic" choc chip recipe I think I will have to agree. I doubled it and made 1/2 with walnuts. MMMmmmmmm
These were good. I think letting dough sit in the refrigerator for 2 days made them alot better. Good recipe, I will try again.
These are the best cookies I have ever had and they are even better when you add more Chocolate Chips.
I seem to be the odd one out here, but I didn't think these were anything special. It's pretty standard fare and I thought they were a little bit flour-y. Might have just been me though! They'll get eaten but I won't make them again...
These came out pretty crunchy (I cooked at 325 as others had suggested) instead of chewy. They were still good, but not what I expected.
These cookies had a great taste! I did not not like the cakey texture of the cookie, my kids love them. Call me old fashoined, but I like the chewy ones like "grandma" used to make.
My cookies had a good flavor...I followed the recipe but I must have done something wrong. The first batch they all ran into each other, so the rest of them I put in a small glass casserole dish. Turned out great as a bar cookie. Wonder what I did wrong?
FABULOUS! My husband finally said these were better than his mom's! Very quick and easy to make. Wonderful taste. Thanks Stacey! Lisa
I have finally found the perfect chocolate chip cookies! I just got done making these and they taste great. They were easy to make and came out just the way I like them...Not to flat!! Thanks for sharing this great recipe
My cookies always end up flat and too hard. These cookies were great, they came out soft and chewy, PERFECT!!!
Wonderful! I used to burn the bottom of cookies while trying to leave them in long enough to firm up, but now I can take these out a little early and they are perfect! I have gotten a ton of compliments when I've taken these to work, and I have had consistently good results.
Very good! I think using REAL butter is the key. I made the mistake of taking a batch to work...and now they want them all the time!!
Best chocolate chip cookies i've ever made. They're are very chewy, soft and, crunchy. I will definetly make these again.
I made these last night. My husband loved them!!! They were perfect cookies we ate some this morning and they are still soft and chewy!! And they weren't cakey either they were very cookie like.
I use a variation of this recipe every day in my bakery/cafe. It is our number two seller, next to our double fudge brownies. The funny thing is, both recipes are from my Grandmother...Anna! We use more white flour than oat, otherwise, the recipe is the same, and FABULOUS! TRY IT!!
These were delicious! I took the advice of other reviewers and only used 1/2 tsp of salt, and just 2 cups of flour. They turned out chewy and tasty! Oh, and the cookie dough is super yummy.
There was something off about these, but otherwise they were an enjoyable cookie.
These cookies were great and had the perfect texture, crisp on the outside and soft in the middle. I followed the suggestion of cutting back on the salt to 1/2 tsp. It tasted good but I felt it could have used the whole 1 tsp. The full tsp. brings out more of the sweetness of the cookie and rounds out the flavor better. Just make sure to use UNSALTED butter. I also doubled the vanilla. I baked these cookies at 330 degrees for 12 minutes on a dark nonstick baking sheet. Also make sure to use keep your dough cool. I kept my bowl of dough in the fridge between batches baking. And I also rotated the baking sheets so that I was also placing the spoons of dough on a cool sheet, too. This will keep your cookie from melting too quickly and flattening in the oven. For a more aesthetic look and for the chocolate lover-- before you bake, press several chocolate chips on the tops of each spoon of dough while on the baking sheet. The cookies will come out looking like you bought them at a bakery!
i make a few type of cookies where i found from allrecipes.com and my sister thumb up to rate this as the best cookie that she ever tried.
