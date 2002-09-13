Anna's Chocolate Chip Cookies

These cookies were great and had the perfect texture, crisp on the outside and soft in the middle. I followed the suggestion of cutting back on the salt to 1/2 tsp. It tasted good but I felt it could have used the whole 1 tsp. The full tsp. brings out more of the sweetness of the cookie and rounds out the flavor better. Just make sure to use UNSALTED butter. I also doubled the vanilla. I baked these cookies at 330 degrees for 12 minutes on a dark nonstick baking sheet. Also make sure to use keep your dough cool. I kept my bowl of dough in the fridge between batches baking. And I also rotated the baking sheets so that I was also placing the spoons of dough on a cool sheet, too. This will keep your cookie from melting too quickly and flattening in the oven. For a more aesthetic look and for the chocolate lover-- before you bake, press several chocolate chips on the tops of each spoon of dough while on the baking sheet. The cookies will come out looking like you bought them at a bakery!