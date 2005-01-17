Good Cookies I

4.1
6 Ratings
  • 5 3
  • 4 1
  • 3 2
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

These cookies melt in your mouth.

Recipe by Miss Daisy

Gallery

Recipe Summary

Servings:
24
Yield:
4 - 5 dozen
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a small bowl, dissolve baking soda in milk. Cream together the sugars and the egg. Mix in the oil, butter or margarine, baking soda mixture and cream of tartar. Stir in the vanilla, oatmeal, coconut or chopped nuts, corn flakes and flour.

    Advertisement

  • Make small balls and flatten them with a greased and flat bottomed glass. Bake 325 degrees F (165 degrees C) for about 12-15 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
322 calories; protein 3.1g; carbohydrates 37.7g; fat 18.1g; cholesterol 28.1mg; sodium 176.1mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 08/23/2022