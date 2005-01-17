Good Cookies I
These cookies melt in your mouth.
These cookies melt in your mouth.
My son: These cookies are great! My husband: Crunchy but chewy These have a nice texture.Read More
These cookies were too dry and lacking in flavor. They also didn't want to stay together.Read More
These cookies were too dry and lacking in flavor. They also didn't want to stay together.
My son: These cookies are great! My husband: Crunchy but chewy These have a nice texture.
The flavor of these is very good, but the texture is kind of greasy. The cookies aren't chewy, rather they're crumbly like old shortbread cookies, leaving a greasy feel on your fingers.
Name says it all! Makes a ton.
These are good! Very buttery flavor. This recipe makes a lot more than 24 small cookies! I made at least 24 very big cookies. I used my pampered chef large scoop. Also, the recipe calls for salt but doesn't say when to put it in. I added it with butter/oil step and I also added the vanilla at this step NOT at the end. The recipe says to stir in the oatmeal, coconut, cereal and flour. That seems kind of odd so I added the flour after the oil/butter, etc was mixed NOT at the end. Then I stirred in the oatmeal, coconut and cereal. My husband thinks I should add some white chocolate chips. Maybe.
My youngest daughter and I tried these on a whim today because we wanted something sweet, looked in the cupboard, and found only a package of coconut to work with! Lucky for us because these are wonderful - nice and soft but with a bit of crunch. I did make a confectioner sugar icing and topped it with toasted coconut, which the recipe does not call for, but added so much. This is a great recipe, especially if you are looking for something just a little different.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections