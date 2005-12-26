Oatmeal Cranberry White Chocolate Chunk Cookies

These white chocolate cranberry oatmeal cookies are made with rolled oats, dried cranberries, and white chocolate chips for tender and chewy holiday treats!

Recipe by Christina

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
30
Yield:
2 1/2 dozen
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

30
Original recipe yields 30 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

  • Beat butter and sugar with an electric mixer in a large bowl until light and fluffy; beat in eggs one at a time. Combine oats, flour, baking soda, and salt; stir into butter mixture one cup at a time, mixing well after each addition. Stir in dried cranberries and white chocolate.

  • Drop spoonfuls of dough 2 inches apart onto ungreased cookie sheets.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until edges are golden, about 10 to 12 minutes. Cool on the baking sheet briefly before removing to a wire rack to cool completely.

Tips

You can use semisweet chocolate chips if you wish.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
134 calories; protein 1.9g; carbohydrates 18.8g; fat 6g; cholesterol 24.1mg; sodium 119.7mg. Full Nutrition
