Oatmeal Cranberry White Chocolate Chunk Cookies

I added the vanilla as other reviewers suggested but still thought the batter was missing something. I added abt 1/2 tsp orange flavoring and that was it! It was enough to "wake up" the cookie base and was a great compliment to the cranberry and chocolate. I also added 1 c pecan pieces for crunch. These freeze and travel well.
I really expected these cookies to be better, given the indgredients. They tasted fine (not wonderful) but were kind of crumbly and lumpy-looking. They taste better than they look though. I was going to add some vanilla like other reviewers suggested but forgot. That probably would have helped. I don't think I will make these again.
I've made 2 batches in a week. I added 2 tablespoon of vanilla and about 1 tsp of cinnamon. I made half the batch with about 1/4 cup of walnuts.They are not real sweet which I like. They are best right out of the oven while they are still warm and the white chocolate is still melted.Ummmm! My husband loves them as well as my 1 1/2 year old. I made half the batch without walnuts for them. I am a nut person so I think they are best with the walnuts added. I made these last night for family members and everyone raved over these cookies. They all wanted the ones with the walnuts. I got this recipe the first time from the back of the dried cranberry package. It was thrown away not knowing what a hit they would be, so I went online and found this. I'm saving it this time.
I'm impressed! A very tasty combination of flavors. I added 3/4 c. pecans and 2 tsp. vanilla as others suggested, and they were great. The dough wasn't very sweet and I almost added more sugar, but after adding the white chocolate chips it was the perfect amount of sweetness. This one is unique, a keeper!
Oh my goodness are these GOOD! But to be fair I did bake these according to the other raters suggestions. I added vanilla, used fresh cranberries (as I had those on hand), was out of flour (or I would have used whole wheat) so I used self rising (all I had), and I did flatten out the cookies before I baked them. I am also a nut lover, so next time I make these, and I will, I will throw in some chopped nuts. Oh, I also got 3 1/2 dozen from this batch, maybe I made them smaller than they need be, but I didn't want them baking too close together....and I did cut back on the baking time...9-10 minutes. Yummy!! Please give these a try.
Very good! I subbed semi-sweet chips and used margarine, and added 2 tsp. of vanilla to each batch. I made bigger cookies (heaping spoonfuls) and doubled the recipe, and I think I came out with about 3 and a half dozen. Well received both at home and at a party I brought them to. Will probably make again, since I like the brown sugar in place of white.
Without a doubt, these are my FAVORITE cookies EVER! I love that they use less butter and sugar than typical cookies yet in taste, you would have no idea. As if that isn't enough the recipe actually yields exactly what it says it will. A MUST try!
Lightly sweet and very tasty. I added a shot of vanilla to help round things out. Like other reviewers say, these cookies are fairly lumpy and don't flatten out in the oven. If you want a more traditional cookie shape, flatten them out by hand before baking.
I doubled the recipe. Added vanilla and cinnamon. Really needs the cinnamon, without it I thought the cookies were rather bland. I made one batch w/o cinnamon and my second with. A HUGE difference. Will make again with changes.
Used fresh cranberries, 1/2 cup unsalted butter, 2 tsp. vanilla, and 1 tsp. orange extract. I made half the batch with just the white chocolate chunks and the other half adding 1/2 cup bittersweet chocolate chunks. Everyone who tasted them loved the ones with the dark chocolate in them the best. Not very sweet...like a healthy bowl of oatmeal made into a cookie. Would have no qualms eating these for breakfast. Will use dried cranberries next time and instead of the orange, I'll use cinnamon and instead of white chocolate, I'll use the dark chocolate again.
If you want a moist version try using fresh cranberries. I prefer the tangy and tart of fresh cranberries with this.
I substituted in golden raisins for the dried cranberries ( used the same amount of raisins that were called for the cranberries). I can truthfully I can say these went quicker in my house than chocolate chip pan cookies.
These cookies are soo yummy. I made them for the first time around Christmas and brought them to my parents and in-laws. Everyone raved about them and asked for the recipe. They were such a hit that I made another batch for New Years when we had company over.
These are quite possibly the best cookies I've ever made. They are delicious right out of the oven. A little bit crispy on the outside, soft and chewy on the inside. Like some reviewers, I added 1 T. vanilla, plus I used Crisco instead of butter. I baked heaping tablespoonfuls of cookie dough for 9 minutes and they are perfect. Will definitely make these again.
I don't normally take the time write reviews, but this one deserved one. I followed this recipe and used a few of the suggestions left by other reviewers. Instead of butter I used shortening and added 2 tsp of vanilla. I also flattened my balls of dough a bit (I used a mini ice cream scoop for the dough) I think without the vanilla added they would not have been as good, but these came out delicious! I think vanilla was the key missing ingredient - perhaps why it got a few bad reviews.
I've already made two batches of this recipe this week. the first I made exactly as the recipe says but the second I changed the servings to 45 instead of 30 and added a tablespoon of vanilla and they are absolute heaven!
Great flavor, but made a couple adjustments: used 1/3 cup Crisco and 1/3 cup butter. Cookies came out nice and round, not flat. Reduced cranberry amount to 1 cup instead of a whole 6oz bag. Would make these again.
these cookies were pretty good. my kids are really enjoying them, but i think as other's have said, the addition of vanilla would improve the cookie's flavor. i also found it to be a little too crunchy for my taste, but that's my personal opinion. thanks!
Got together with friends and made these with our kids - great fun and a delicious finished product. I added vanilla and orange extracts as suggested by other reviewers. I also replaced half the flour with freshly ground whole wheat flour. We also flattened them prior to baking.
This Recipe was exactly what I was looking for. They came out PERFECT. I did use orange flavored driend cranberries, Splenda brown sugar blend which uses half as much volume than regular brown sugar and I used quick cooking oats because that is what I had on hand. I also added the 2t of vanilla that was reccommended by other users. I found that 11 minutes in my vintage oven was good for me. They came out very light and incredibly tasty! I will definately use this recipe again and I reccommend it to EVERYONE!!
Like most people I had to alter this recipe a little bit. I added 1/2 cup slivered almonds, 1 tsp vanilla extract, and 1/2 tsp cinnamon. I feel that this recipe really does need the vanilla flavouring and cinnamon or they would be rather bland. Next time I may try adding orange extract and orange zest for a different flavour. They are not too sweet which I really like. The cranberries and white chocolate is a nice combination. I baked them for 8 minutes and they came out perfectly golden brown and moist. I'll defiantly be making these again! :)
Made AS IS. Received a lot of compliments and are great holiday cookies. It is NOT a crispy cookie but more of a chewy one, especially when shaped into little balls. Definitely making it again. And again!
Great recipe. Didn't need to make any changes and it turned out very well. I did make the cookies a little larger and pressed down lightly before I put them in the oven. And, as always, watch your bake time. These cookies dry out very quickly if left in the oven too long.
PERFECT..YUMM :) just as others suggested, use at least 1 tsp vanilla. I also added 1 tsp almond and they were delicious! It gave them more flavor. I used 1 stick of butter and 1/4 cup shortening and everything turned out just great! Bake for 8 minutes for soft and chewy cookies
These cookies were fabulous. They have a rich flavor taste. I used quaker quick oats, because I didn't realize there was a difference. Other than that I followed the recipe exactly. Everyone in my family enjoyed them as well. They are really yummy in the morning with warm milk.
These are good, not too sweet and I like that. Great with a cup of coffee in the morning so we called them "breakfast cookies". Interesting note, this is the exact recipe that is on the back of the Craisins package. I agree that it needs vanilla, and I added chopped walnuts as well. Rounded teaspoons is too small for these cookies, rounded tablespoons worked much better.
Great cookies! There was just something stopping these from being 5 star. Next time I will use fewer oats and add some vanilla. But VERY tasty and relatively low in calories for a cookie. A great holiday snack.
I discovered this recipe on here about 10 years ago and have been making them around the holidays EVERY YEAR since then. Almost every single person asks me for the recipe! They are fantastic!!! The trick is to mix all the ingredients with your hands - that way everything really gets mixed in.
Excellent! I added some slivers of macadamia nuts just because I happen to have about a 1/2 cup left over from another recipe. These were good, very good. I think they are a very good cookie for gifts or taking somewhere, just special.
Great recipe! Loved it! Here are the changes I made along with some help from other reviews, and my own imagination: 1) Add 2 Tsp. Cinnamon 2) Add 1/4 Cup Unsweetened Apple Sauce 3) Add 1 Cup Chopped Pecans 4) Add 1 Tbsp. Vanilla Extract 5) Bake for only 10 minutes - Turned out Great :)
They were quick and easy to make but very bland and dry. I found adding vanilla extract to be a big improvement to the original recipe.
This cookie recipe was a big hit with my family. I followed other reviews by adding 2 tsp vanilla, 1/2 tsp orange extract, and 1 tsp cinnamon. I also used whole wheat flour. They turned out delicious and just the right amount of sweetness. I will definitely continue baking these for the holidays. For my next batch I will add shredded coconut to the mix. Yum!
I tried this recipe after seeing it on the back of the crasin bag and they were delightful, everyone raved about them. The only ingredients that I changed was adding the vanilla and a splash of heavy whipped cream. I glad that I found it on allrecipe now I can increase the recipe without messing it up.
i was so excited to make these i forgot to read the reviews, and, after tasting i thought i forgot the vanilla and went back to the read the ingredient and the reviews. yes they do need the vanilla even though it is not listed in the original list of ingredients. i will try them again with the added vanilla.
I admit I am not much of a cook, but I followed the recipe and added the vanilla. They taste okay, but are very dry. Is this how they should taste? Perhaps I should have taken the advice of others and shortened the cooking time.
Amazing blend of textures and flavors. I always substitute about 1/4 c whole wheat flour for white for a little more ctustiness on the outside (and a little more fiber). Walnuts also add to the flavor and taste dynamic. But the recipe is great as is. A big hit with my family and my classmates!
I was underwhelmed by these cookies. I followed the recipe and they tasted fine but between all the craisins and the white chocolate there was hardly enough oatmeal dough to hold everything together! I had hoped for something with more oatmeal augmented by the craisins and white chocolate, not a recipe where the oatmeal is just the "glue" to hold the other stuff together. I guess I'll keep searching.
I just started making these, after spending some time searching for a recipe to use ingredients I had on hand, and discovered that this is the recipe off the back of the bag of Ocean Spray Craisins. I wonder about copyright? Anyway, the six-ounce bag is not quite one and one-fourth cup. That's why I looked at the bag: to see if the measurement was given in cups.
I modified a little bit more. I added the suggested 2tsp of vanilla and 1 tsp of cinnamon. Then I used 3/4 cup ap flour and 3/4 cup whole wheat flour, the whole bag of nestle white chocolate morsels and I used 1/2 cup of craisins and 1/2 cup of raisins. These cookies are phenominal!
We love these cookies. Soooooo good. Cake-Like textrue. I used white chocolate chips and in addition to the original recipe added 2 tsp vanilla, 2 tlbs sugar and some chopped walnutes. 10 minutes in oven was sufficient.
These came out burned at 375, dry, and not too flavorful. I followed the directions exactly! I expected more because of the great reviews! NO WAY you bake these at 375 for 10 to 12 minutes! I was taking them out at 8 minutes and the bottoms were black. So disappointed!
Excellent! These are some of the best cookies I've ever made. I used white-chocolate/chocolate swirl chips, instead of plain white-chocolate. Next time, I may try adding some finely chopped almonds for a little extra crunch.
I read most of the reviews before I made this cookie. I added about 2 tsp of vanilla, 2 tsp of cinnamon, and about 2 tsp of orange zest. I also added abut 1 cup of chopped walnuts. I also found 10-12 minutes was too long so after the first dozen I reduced the time to 9 minutes and these cookies are awesome. I total favourite that I will make again. They are also very nice for the Christmas season. The only thing I would like to add is if you like a flatter cookie then press them to your liking. A definite cookie I will continue to make.
Excellent recipe. This cookie definetly needs to be flattned before baking, i use the bottom of a drinking glass dipped in white sugar. Also, after cooled, dip half into either white or milk chocolate and sprinkle with a few chopped nuts. Next to taste, presentation is everything, this little attention to detail helps to create an awesome looking and tasting cookie.........
These were nothing special IMO. The only difference I made was to add vanilla and soak the cranberries in warm water first to plump them. They were ok, but I won't be making them again. To me they were lacking in flavor.
I absolutely love this recipe. Not too sweet, not too thick, just right. The ONLY thing it needed was a tiny bit of extra oomph, so i added a small splash of vanilla, about 1 teaspoon. I advise: when baking, make the cookies a bit smaller, and do not flatten them out. Let them do their own thing in the oven, they'll come out in cute little ball-like shapes if you drop a one-teaspoon ball onto a cookie sheet. Bake for 10 minutes to avoid hardness. A tip: a butter spread such as SmartBalance made with olive oil worked much better for me than using butter after baking them a second time. The spread is softer and healthier. I thoroughly recommend these cookies and will DEFINITELY bake them again!
These were really good, especially while warm. My whole family loved them. I did not change a thing. I think next time I will add some vanilla extract for a little more flavor like others have suggested. But, they are delicious like they are.
These were my favorite cookies to make this Christmas! A nice break from the ordinary Christmas cookies!
as per some of the reviews, i added orange flv. 1/2tsp ... and it made the batter super yummy. Definately tastes great with the cranberries. I also used a cranberry trail mix with an assortment of nuts (minus the cashews) and they turned out FABULOUS !! my boyfriend REALLY enjoyed them! Mind you he eats anything. Definately a keeper of a recipe. ONLY downside is that the batter gets quite heavy with the oats and flower added, makes hard to stir in the chocolate and berries/nuts! :)
Ok, made a few changes (1tsp vanilla, 1/2 tsp cinnamon, added 1/2 cup almond slivers and decreased cranberry/raisin mix to 3/4 cup) But this was absolutely delicious. I've been looking for a really good oatmeal cookie recipe. and I've definitely found it. Easy to make, delicious to eat. Slightly crunchy on the outside nice and soft on the inside. Originally made for the boyfriend to try them tomorrow. Might have to make another batch tomorrow as this batch is disappearing fast.
YUM! I followed others advice and added about 3/4 tsp Cinnamon and some Vanilla. I used White Chocolate Chips and dropped the dough in round Tablespoons, not teaspoons. Baked for exactly 10 minutes and they are amazing! I imagination without the cinnamon and vanilla, they would be bland.
So yummy! I loved that it was jam-packed with cranberries and chunky white chocolate. I definitely had to cook with less time or they'd get overdone, about 8 minutes here. I couldn't help but add a tsp vanilla during the egg step. mmm
I tried this recipe yesterday and made 3 dozen cookies...this morning when I woke up there were only 2 left! Not 2 dozen but 2 cookies!!! My boys loved them!!! And so did I, so today I am making another 3 dozen!!! I had no problem with the recipe, the cookies came out perfect!Love!!!
This was very good. Crispier and lessy greasy than I expected. Good for anytime during the holiday season. I substituted dried fruit bits for the cranberries (the mix included cranberries) and chocolate chips for the white chocolate. Next time I would like to try it with a little more oats.
This recipe is always a crowd favorite among my family- I’ve made it on countless occasions. They taste just as good hot out of the oven as they do a week later and are perfect with coffee or milk! Using a little bit of vanilla flavoring DOES seem to brighten up the recipe more!
Will be using this recipe for a cookie exchange again this year. Renamed it 'Cranberries in the Snow' and pack the flour mixture at top with more colorful ingredients at the bottom. Put crinkled up wax paper on top of ingredients to prevent shifting. I use walnuts or whatever nut is the least expensive.I also use a wax paper funnel to add ingredients to the jar. It is a WINNER for sure!
I’m rating 3 because I made some changes to boost the taste. I added vanilla 1 tbsp, increased brown sugar by 1/4 cup, I also added 1 tbsp cinnamon and 1/4 cup walnuts. I made the recipe for 15 cookies so it’s half of the original recipe.
