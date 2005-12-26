Oatmeal Cranberry White Chocolate Chunk Cookies

I've made 2 batches in a week. I added 2 tablespoon of vanilla and about 1 tsp of cinnamon. I made half the batch with about 1/4 cup of walnuts.They are not real sweet which I like. They are best right out of the oven while they are still warm and the white chocolate is still melted.Ummmm! My husband loves them as well as my 1 1/2 year old. I made half the batch without walnuts for them. I am a nut person so I think they are best with the walnuts added. I made these last night for family members and everyone raved over these cookies. They all wanted the ones with the walnuts. I got this recipe the first time from the back of the dried cranberry package. It was thrown away not knowing what a hit they would be, so I went online and found this. I'm saving it this time.