No Bake Bumpy Peanut Butter Nuggets

Kids love to make (and eat) these sugar free cookies.

By Ashley

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
additional:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 15 mins
Servings:
30
Yield:
30 small balls
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine peanut butter, milk powder, and coconut in a large mixing bowl. Stir in oats, ground cinnamon, wheat germ, and apple juice concentrate until thoroughly combined.

  • Shape the mixture into 1 inch balls. Chill thoroughly before serving; store remaining nuggets in the refrigerator.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
46 calories; protein 1.9g; carbohydrates 3.8g; fat 2.9g; cholesterol 0.2mg; sodium 17.7mg. Full Nutrition
