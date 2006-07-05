No Bake Bumpy Peanut Butter Nuggets

Left so much to be desired. Looking at the picture I was sucked in, as that bowl of balls looked so much like doughnut holes that my mind must have somehow assumed they'd be similarly delicious, if not in context and composition. Suffice to say, I was sorely disappointed. First, to be able to eat them at all they need to be frozen. They also warm up QUICK for some reason, and when they do they get mushy. The other issue was that the mixture had a tendency to fall apart, not being sticky enough to form into balls that stay together. Sure, you can add honey as others suggested but the amount needed to prevent a ball from falling apart sickeningly sweetens them too much. After trying that and wasting part of the batch I took another suggestion and used coconut oil to keep them from falling apart. Finally, the taste was unexpectedly atrocious. They also have a tendency to stay stuck in your gut, as what you're eating is essentially gobs of peanut butter. Thanks but no thanks. Interesting experiment that I won't be trying ever again.