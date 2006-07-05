No Bake Bumpy Peanut Butter Nuggets
Kids love to make (and eat) these sugar free cookies.
These are fantastic!! I am giving these 5 stars, however, I did make some changes. I didn't have wheat germ so I used 1 scoop (2 T.) of hemp powder. Also, used honey instead of apple juice concentrate. I've made peanut butter balls before and these sure beat the other ones to pieces. I like the difference of putting coconut, oats, and cinnamon in them. I make a double batch, freeze them on a plate, then transfer them to a ziplock bag and store in freezer.Read More
I like this recipe alot..I love peanut butter. Here is an idea that will make them even better. Grind some oatmeal in a blender to make oat flour. After mixing ingredients roll in oat flour and chill. You can also roll in an oat flour/cocoa powder mixture, too.
These are so simple yet SO good. I used honey instead of the apple juice and liked that flavor combination quite a bit. I threw in 2 or 3 tablespoons of Grape Nuts to give an extra crunch and made 24 balls with my cookie scoop and stuck them in the freezer on wax paper. Take them out and eat them one at a time. They're more of a candy than a cookie but they are REALLY good.
Yummers, these were easy and good! I used milk b/c I didn't have dry milk, and used honey instead of apple juice concentrate. My husband and kids loved them too.
These are a comfort food for me, my mommy made similar ones for me when I was little. I did make some adjustments do to what I had on hand. I didn't have natural peanut butter, just used the 'fatty stuff.' I had no wheat germ, so I used graham cracker crumbs. I also didn't have apple juice concentrate, so I used apple sauce (a bit less than 1/4 c.). Then, I added a few Tbsp. of honey. To chill, I lined a paper plate with waxed paper, placed the 'nuggets' on that, then put the whole plate in a lare ziploc bag and froze. The only negative I have is that the recipe only made 11 'nuggets' would have to increase the ingredients next time. P.S. If you hadn't realized already, i wasn't really going for sugar-free. (BTW: coconut has sugar in it)
i have a home day care and the kids love to make the cookies. i love to let them because it requires no baking so i don't worry about the kids getting burnt. we sell the cookies at the local farmers market for the people who are on diets or are diabetic, and they come back every week for more and the people love it that the kids made it.
they were okay, must really enjoy peanut butter.
Our family loves this treat! I love the fact they are healthy and the kids consider them as much of a treat as cookies or candy. I always make at least a double or triple batch because we gobble them up so quickly.
These are really good. I'm going to try adding dried fruits next time.
I used 2 tbsp honey and 1/4 cup of applesauce instead of apple juice concentrate. This turned out to be a tasty and satisfying treat.
This is going to sound terrible, but I made them exactly as the recipe suggested and I couldn't eat them... and I can eat almost anything. I can't even describe the flavor and texture; just didn't like them at all. Sorry :(
flavour was 'off'. Something about it was just wrong. Tasted very 'diety'. Will not attempt again.
These are very tasty and easy to make. My family was upset that I ate more than my fair share.
I really like these, but instead of milk powder, I used vanilla protein powder. Big hit with my husband!
Amazing! Instead of nonfat milk powder I used soy protein powder. As suggested by previous reviewers, I also ground up some oats and rolled the PB nuggets in the oat flour to coat them. I've also coated them with cocoa powder. I used honey instead of apple concentrate and next time I'm planning to use maple syrup.
The taste was just okay. We didn't care for the cinnamon with the peanut flavor so I'll leave that out next time. Yes, there will be a next time. I used apple juice concentrate; will use honey in the next batch. The texture is nice, and they served well as a snack and/or something to hold us over until the next meal. I pressed mixture into mini muffin tins then wrapped each one in plastic wrap for the convenience of grab 'n go.
these are great! i didn't tell my husband they were 'healthy snacks' and he Really liked these. i have made these twice now, and doubled the recipe both times. Next time i make them i want to try rolling them in crushed dried bananas or kashi cereal, or maybe both. anyway, i freeze them in ziploc freezer bags and take them to work; they are thawed by first break and i have four of them with a kashi bar and water- A+++! thank you!
What a fun snack and great opportunity to let small children make it themselves. I did not have coconut or apple juice concentrate on hand so I used mini chocolate morsels and honey. I also added some flax seed which complemented the nuttiness and added some additional health value. These are much better served frozen - less of a mess. Very tasty and fun.
Easy to make with a toddler helping, and great for little hands to snack. I've made these with honey when I didn't have apple juice concentrate and they have been delish. I've also added flaxseed to boost the healthfulness of this snack.
so good and easy
I followed some of the substitutions others mentioned...used honey instead of apple juice (apple juice, even unsweetened has a higher glycemic index rating). I left out the wheat germ, used regular milk instead of dry milk. I was "iffy" about them after they were done, but I rolled them in cinnamon afterwards and I found them much better but less sweet than I expected. I plan on trying them again with a few more modifications...a friend of mine suggested mixing oats and honey and baking then blending and it would up the sweetness factor. I did take them to work and most everyone liked them and didn't think they needed to be sweeter, so maybe that's just my own taste! Definitely a recipe I'm going to play around with, though!
Awesome, and so versatile. I didn't have coconut, so I used puffed rice instead. I also added a bit more oatmeal after mixing it all together, because it seemed a little bit too sticky. I loved it, and so did my two year old, who I made them for. I used a half-tablespoon measuring spoon to form the balls, and got about 20 of them. Perfect. They aren't sugar free, but you can still feel good about giving them to your kids because the sugars are natural!
I LOVE these! I use honey instead of apple juice concentrate. To save time, I put the mix in a pan and cut into squares instead of rolling them into balls.
This recipe was amazing! They taste so good and they are also good for you. They are an awesome alternative to cookies because they have no sugar and have nutrients. I substituted the milk powder with almond milk to make them dairy free. I also used honey instead of the apple juice. I also had to add some whole wheat flour because they were too sticky. This is definitely a keeper! I wish i could give it 100 stars!
Making these for my diabetic great-uncle who seems to only eat sweets. I couldn't find flax seed at my local store (Sevierville, TN) so I omitted it. I took others advice and swapped out honey for the apple juice concentrate - I found that I had to use a little more honey than what was called for just for taste. I also added about 1/8 C of chopped walnuts for crunch. Point of story is he'd eat them all at once if I gave him that many. :)
Very good--with a modification!! I used honey instead of apple juice concentrate, as another reviewer did (but less than 1/4 cup), and I love the way they turned out! However, I made them once with the concentrate, and they were not good at all, so I wouldn't recommend that.
The texture is so not my cup of tea. I love peanut butter, so that did not bother me. However my kids did eat them without complaint.
I am always looking for a quick and easy snack to grab and go. These fit the bill perfectly. I didn't add the coconut because I don't like it and because of that it was a little too Wheat Germy so I think next time I'll add a little more PB or some crushed peanuts. I also didn't have apple juice concentrate so I put in 1/8 c. apple sauce and 1/2 c. honey. I will definitely make these again. :)
These where AWESOME!!!! I made them for an after school snack and my kids inhaled them. Did I mention that my kids are the PICKIEST eaters on the planet! I did make a couple changes only based on what I had on hand. I didnt have coconut or the apple juice. So I used chunky apple sauce instead. I also added 1/4 C flax seed. My three year old ate so many, he couldn't eat dinner. I wasn't upset either.
These were excellent! The only reason I gave this recipe four out of five is because I'm not going to waste a canister of juice concentrate for 1/4 cup (I don't make/drink fake juice). I subbed honey like other reviewers said and they turned out perfect! I eyeballed the cinnamon because my measuring spoons are packed for a move, probably added too much but still tasted great! The daycare kids I had for the day and my pregnant-picky sister loved them! I'll be making these again and again and experimenting with different ingredients.
Left so much to be desired. Looking at the picture I was sucked in, as that bowl of balls looked so much like doughnut holes that my mind must have somehow assumed they'd be similarly delicious, if not in context and composition. Suffice to say, I was sorely disappointed. First, to be able to eat them at all they need to be frozen. They also warm up QUICK for some reason, and when they do they get mushy. The other issue was that the mixture had a tendency to fall apart, not being sticky enough to form into balls that stay together. Sure, you can add honey as others suggested but the amount needed to prevent a ball from falling apart sickeningly sweetens them too much. After trying that and wasting part of the batch I took another suggestion and used coconut oil to keep them from falling apart. Finally, the taste was unexpectedly atrocious. They also have a tendency to stay stuck in your gut, as what you're eating is essentially gobs of peanut butter. Thanks but no thanks. Interesting experiment that I won't be trying ever again.
This is an AWESOME recipe! For those of you who have children with peanut allergies, cashew butter or soy butter works as an awesome subsitute in this recipe! Thanks for sharing this recipe!
I made these once and wasn't really impressed. But I might try again.
I know how much most of you haaaate to hear a rating when the recipe changed-- and I apologize in advance. I had to sub the apple juice concentrate for some xylitol simple syrup; and I thought I had wheat germ and it turned out to be flax seed. Still sooo delicious! I decided to experiment with a hazelnut flavored spread for the peanutbutter- very delicious. I omitted any other sweetner but feel that a little bit of coconut oil or grapeseed oil might have been the ticket for extra needed moisture. I wound up using about 1/2 tsp of almond milk. I also added a tiny bit of salt as I will usually add salt to anything sweet. (must be a southern thing) Both winners and will let you know what the neighbors say. Thank you for a seriously easy and delicious treat!
Added blackstrap molasses and rolled the balls in coconut, came out really tasty.
I tried a similar recipe and it was a success. I tried this recipe and I am not a fan.
Wonderful recipe! I used this for a small homeschool science class of 1st to 3rd graders as a lesson in measurement. We converted the amounts into metrics, then made the recipe. There weren't any leftovers! A very fun way to teach!
These do not taste good.
My kids and I loved them. I did make a few changes. I didn't have any coconut and used a little apple juice instead of concentrate and added a little honey to half the batch. I added some nutmeg as well as used a little extra cinnamon. You could easily add any extra flavoring or ingredients to it. A little cocoa sprinkled on them would be good as well as adding some crunch on the inside such as grapenuts or crushed nuts(almonds) My girls loved to help make them, a nice no bake treat that is actually good for them but they think it is like a cookie.
We really like this recipe, it's so quick & easy yet very healthy. I like more coconut, so I added more. Also, I didn't have apple juice, so I used honey and used ground flaxseed in place of the wheat germ, since that's what I had on hand. I've made it twice in one week and I'm sure it will continue to be a favorite around here. Great recipe just the way it is, but also would be fun to play with-adding a variety of ingredients-nuts, raisins...
Nice treat! And I do love peanut butter! I did as some other reviewers suggested...I had no wheat germ, so I added a little ground flax seed & protein powder mix AND I had no apple juice so I just squeezed some honey into the mix. Tasted great. I also rolled in a cocoa powder & splenda mix to improve the appearance and to reduce stickiness on fingers.
Good and easy to make. Not sure how you get 30 1-inch balls from the original recipe. I only was able to make about 12 from the listed amounts of ingredients.
These are good to satisfy a tea and munchie craving when sugar isn't an option. Just don't expect sweet peanut butter balls though.
These are interesting. I forgot to buy coconut, sadly, so I just added more oats and they were pretty good. I think I'll try replacing the apple juice with honey, also. They were good, but not quite sweet eough for me. Thanks for a healthy snack recipe! It's nice to eat a dessert that you don't have to feel guilty about.
Great, healthy snack that kids can help make!!! AND...they are delicious!!!!! Thank you so much for sharing! I used honey in mine as others suggested and the consistency was just perfect!
Took my son 6 days but he finally tried these and loved them. I followed the advice of some reviewers and froze them. They are fantastic frozen. I also rolled them in a tiny bit of powder sugar and coconut flakes and renamed them "snow balls".
Little peanut buttery bites of heaven! Like others, I subbed honey for the milk powder. I used close to 1 c regular creamy pb, which is already sweet, and added some crushed raisin bran flakes, coconut flakes, and more oats than called for. I just sprinkled cinnamon to taste and rolled them into cute little balls. Admittedly, my version certainly wasn't sugar-free, but they were exactly the no-bake treat my 4 year-old daughter and I were craving after a busy day of building blanket forts! Loved them, and will definitely make again!
Just fine. Probably would use normal Skippy Superchunk next time. Definitely coat with cocoa.
I absolutely LOVE the cinnamon flavor in these. It perfectly compliments the honey and peanut butter. The second time I made these, I added more rolled oats and wheat germ and a little less honey - I felt like the original recipe had too much honey in it. Even after refrigerating they were pretty sticky and just a little too sweet. The second go round was better - next time I'll be sure to measure it out and update this review.
I have to say I love these. I have a big sweet tooth and these satisfied me. I did not get 30 balls, more like 20, but I made them about 1 1/2" balls. I followed the suggestion to substitute the apple juice concentrate with honey. I still gave it five stars as I am sure it would be just as good as written.
Yum!! We didn't have coconut so we made these without it, and substituted honey for apple juice concentrate (about half the specified amount). I bet it would be great with coconut, too.
stored in freezer. used skim milk in place of dry, molasses in place of apple juice concentrate, and bran in place of wheat germ. rolled them in oats and cocoa powder/sugar mixture like one reviewer suggested. pretty good, but needed an extra kick. might make again but would add more chocolate this time.
Super easy and pretty good! Great for sugar free!
I was hoping for something sweeter
these are just ok.
Hmm.. I've had peanut butter balls before, my mom used to make them with us years ago, but they honestly were much better than these. Her recipe uses honey & grape nuts cereal, this recipe seems to be lacking a certain something-- for my personal taste, anyway. Haven't gotten other people's verdict yet.
I think these taste a bit bland. Unlike many others, I didn't deviate from the recipe. I think these would be good with more spices. I don't miss the sugar at all.
DELICIOUS!!! This was great for sugar free cooking! Although, I did use sweetened coconut.... I also substituted seedless blackberry polaner jam, (1 1/2 tablespoons) instead of the apple concentrate. It was very good!!!
I followed this recipe to the T. I thought I would love these because I love peanut butter and apples. Anyway, I didn't care for them at all. The apple juice flavor completely takes over. No one in my house liked them either.
My 4 year old had a friend over today. They took turns putting in the ingredients and stirring, and were rewarded with a delicious treat afterward. These were very easy, fun, and tasty. The only change we made was to use honey in place of the juice concentrate. We will DEFINITELY make these healthy treats again. Probably later today!
My kids will eat anything and they really didn't like these. Sorry, but something was missing.
Just made this recipe, it is AWESOME and easy! I didn't use the milk but use 1/2 teaspoon of nutmeg. Tasted great.
These were pretty good. I added some splenda because I found them a bit bland.
Just ok. Will try a different receipe next time. Easy to make though.
This is an easy one to make. The colder it gets the tastier it gets. So make sure you bite into them when they are at least in the fridge overnight. I loved the flavors with the cinnamon, wheat germ, and of course peanut butter. I love peanut butter but it wasn't "complete heaven" good that's why it didn't make the 5 star rating. It is a nice thing to make with your kids. That is if they can wait overnight to enjoy them.
I am always looking for something that I can make that is healthy for a snack. This is it. I loved it. And even my son and my husband loved it. We are all peanut butter fans anyway. I just didn't tell them that it was made with such healthy ingredients.
These weren't that great. I guess they're ok for sugar-free but they are too sticky when finished. My 2 year old hates sticky hands so these are way too sticky for him to hold and eat. I'll keep looking for a better recipe. On the plus side though he did have fun helping make them and they were easy.
* THESE COOKIES ARE NOT SUGAR FREE! THERE IS SUGAR IN THE JUICE CONCENTRATE, THEREFORE THEY CANNOT BE CLASSIFIED AS SUCH. THEY ARE HOWEVER NO SUGAR ADDED.
awesome, but needs coconut oil for moistness
Very yummy, although they are not sugar-free as the blurb states. Even though you don't add sugar in the recipe, there is sugar in apple juice and coconut and most types of peanut butter. Still, these are a fairly nutritious and delicious snack.
i thought they were too strongly appley sweet. not loved by the kids, either. actually a handful sat around for so long i threw them out...not something that happens around here often. i really wanted to like them since they would be a healthy kid snack option...but it just didn't happen.
For a sugar free treat, these are awesome! These will definitely get made again! Thank you!
Yummy snacks!
They were great! I needed to use honey/sugar cane syrup since apple juice concentrate doesn't exist where I live. They also could be dipped in chocolate for a special occasion 'truffle'
I love these! They were delicious! My dad, who is diabetic, also loves them as a late night snack! I used honey instead of the apple juice, as was suggested by several people, which adds a ton of sweet flavor. I also didn't have any wheat germ and I didn't really want to buy some when this was the only recipe that I have that calls for it, so I used super chunky peanut butter instead. I think it worked really well, it tasted wonderful and the nuggets held together really well.
I made these in an effort to have a healthier sweet and satisfying snack available when my husband and I get cravings, and they do the trick pretty well, my husband (who has a very sweet tooth!) says they really help curb the cravings. I did a lot of substitutes the first time I made this simply because I didn't have many of the ingredients, and many of the other reviewers had used the same sub's. . I found them tasty so I kept the changes for the next time I made them, and I double the batch, one batch only makes about 8-9 balls. Next time I'll try incorporating a banana mash to sub 1/2 the honey I mixed dry ingredients: 1/2 Cup vanilla flavored protein powder (in lieu of dry milk) 1/4 Cup ground flax seed (in lieu of wheat germ) 1/4 Cup ground Chia seed(in lieu of wheat germ) 1 TSP cinnamon 2/3 Cup rolled oats (roughly ground in my coffee grinder 1/2 Cup sweetened coconut flakes Then added wet ingredients: 1/2 Cup natural peanut butter salted 1/2 Cup natural almond butter 1/2 Cup honey Rolled into 1.5 inch balls, and coated them with a mixture of: 1/4 Cup finely ground rolled oats 1 Tbs cocoa powder 1/8 Tsp nutmeg 1/4 Tsp cinnamon refrigerate and voila!
I used this recipe to make buckeyes....love them.
We loved these! They were half gone 15 minutes after they went to the fridge. My daughter went to get me one and came back with her mouth full! I am going to try the oat flour trick because they were a little sticky, but still good.
These are easy to make and quite filling. While it will never replace a snickers bar, it certainly helps with sweet cravings while I try to reduce/eliminate carbs.
These were great a little sticky but a great recipe with not so much sugar, much appreciated thanks!
4 happy taste buds out of 5. Not the most spectacular thing, but pretty good anyway. I used unsweetened apple sauce instead of apple juice concentrate, ground up the oats into oat flour in the blender and rolled my peanut butter balls in it, and added 1 mashed ripe banana.
This worked well. I did substitute hemp meal for flax. And blended a little cocco with stevia to roll them in.
These were wonderful! I had everything but the apple juice so I used honey as others suggested. Not only did my 5 & 2 yr old love them but I did too! You can find unsweetened coconut- I thought I'd have to go to a health food store but my local Kroger had it! Great low sugar snack that we will make again & again. Thanks!
The apple flavor was too strong. Next time I will try replacing the apple juice concentrate with honey, or maybe half honey, half juice.
Surprisingly, the adults loved these more than the kids.
