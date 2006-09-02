Earthquake Cookies

I have to give these a 5 for ease of prep, versatility of recipe, few ingredients, presentation, and taste! I used a D.H. devil's food mix, and perhaps it was that particular mix, but it tasted just like I made these with Hershey cocoa powder. There was not one hint of cake mix taste that sometimes can occur with yellow and white mixes. They present so well with the cracked tops. The dough is stiff so thanks for the headsup on not mixing with a mixer. I just creamed my shortening and beat in eggs and water with electric mixer then added mix by hand. The dough is stiff enough that it is very easy to work with especially if using a cookie scoop; just scoop them into the powdered sugar and roll them around; no messy fingers. I didn't even bother to chill the dough; if pressed for time I don't think it needs to be. The cracked top looks just like a blacktop highway that has crumbled from an earthquake. Perhaps that is why they are called this? I'd not hesitate to put these on a christmas cookie tray they are just that attractive and good.

