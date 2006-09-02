Earthquake Cookies
These cookies are so easy to make, you'll probably crumble! You can use any flavor cake mix you like for these cookies. The possibilities are endless!
I have to give these a 5 for ease of prep, versatility of recipe, few ingredients, presentation, and taste! I used a D.H. devil's food mix, and perhaps it was that particular mix, but it tasted just like I made these with Hershey cocoa powder. There was not one hint of cake mix taste that sometimes can occur with yellow and white mixes. They present so well with the cracked tops. The dough is stiff so thanks for the headsup on not mixing with a mixer. I just creamed my shortening and beat in eggs and water with electric mixer then added mix by hand. The dough is stiff enough that it is very easy to work with especially if using a cookie scoop; just scoop them into the powdered sugar and roll them around; no messy fingers. I didn't even bother to chill the dough; if pressed for time I don't think it needs to be. The cracked top looks just like a blacktop highway that has crumbled from an earthquake. Perhaps that is why they are called this? I'd not hesitate to put these on a christmas cookie tray they are just that attractive and good.Read More
I am so sorry to rate these poorly. They didn't rise, theywere hard and burnt. I even let them sit in frig for an hour! Very sticky too. What I could scape out of the an tasted ok. I used chocolate devils food cake. Sorry :(Read More
These are easy. I used a chocolate cake mix and butter instead of shortening. They came out picture perfect. The taste is kind of bland. Maybe some chocolate chips would jazz them up.
This is a good and easy recipe. I used a lemon cake mix and the cookies disappeared quickly. I will make these again and eager to try other flavors.
Great cookies! I preheated my oven (I assumed I was supposed to) and didn't have any problems. The batter is VERY thick so definitely use only a spoon to mix it, or be ready to scrap your beaters. Bake them until the sugar has almost disappeared and they'll be perfect.
i absolutely LOVE this recipe for its ease and its versatility. I've even used butter instead of shortening, and it came out great! i've done it with strawberry cake mix for strawberry cookies. for the chocolate ones, i've even placed some halved andes mints on the top, let it melt, and spread it around for chocolate mint cookies. it's the best! thanks for the recipe!
VERY simple cookie that packs a lot of punch! I used a devil's food cake mix and they turned out great! Only one word of warning: they crumble easily so I would't use them for a cookie exchange. I did and found that they fell apart much quicker than the other cookies.
These are FANTASTIC! They will still be very soft when you take them out of the oven, but they become less soft as they cool - don't leave them in too long or they'll be hard when they cool. I took 3 dozen to about 15 college students and they were GONE in no time!
I used butter pecan cake mix in this easy, easy recipe and it was great. Makes a very chewy cookie. I can't wait to try it with chocolate mix! There are better homemade cookies, but not this easy...
I made these the other day and we absolutely loved them!! They are so easy! I didn't chill them at all and they were not hard to handle at ALL. Then after I rolled them into balls I put half of a pecan in the middle of each one, which added even more to the already good cookies. I have never seen such an easy cookie recipe.
These are so easy and awesome. A very chewy cookie with just the perfect sweetness from the extra powder sugar on the outside. I made these with rainbow chip cake mix...no frosting needed. The kids can even make these!!
These are Fabulous!I made this recipe using German chocolate Cake mix. I threw in some crushed pecans and sweetened coconut flakes into the mix and stirred! They came out delish!
I couldn't believe how easy these cookies were. I also did not chill the dough. I used a devil's food cake mix and added in some mini chocolate chips for my husband. We love these! ;- )
These are spectacular. Perfect for us poor college students as they are cheap and simple. Used margarine instead of shortening. I had no powdered sugar but granulated sugar does the trick. I have now made these with chocolate fudge, devils food, red velvet (lovely color and taste!), lemon, and orange cake mixes and have yet to be disappointed!
I just made these cookies this morning and WOW! They are easy and the possibilities are endless with the different combinations you can make. I used DH caramel cake mix added 1 tsp of cinnamon to batter and placed a pecan halve on top as soon as they come out of the oven. I will most definitely be making these again!!! :)
Great easy cookie recipe to make! I have used chocolate, strawberry and lemon cakes all were yummy! Kids can help make as well.
my cousins came over for the day last sunday so i made these to have while they were here and lets just say they don't last very long around my family! the only thing was when i pulled them out from chilling they were still really sticky so i coudn't shape them into balls but when they came out they were amazing. thanks so much for the recipe will absolutly use agian!!!!!!!!!;)
This recipe was my lifesaver this Christmas. I had a couple baking disasters and needed cookies in a hurry. You can't get much easier than this. The only reason it didn't get 5 stars was it was kind of bland, I think it needs chocolate chips added and it would be perfect!
very fast and easy cookies. I did make some changes though. I doubled the recipe and added about 1 1/2-2 cups of peanutbutter to the mix, about a tbsp of vanilla, I substitued butter for the shortening and 1 cup of chocolate chips. I made these for work and they loved them! thanks for the recipe!
Not only the easiest recipe but DE-licious! When I feel bad about eating chocalate cookies I make carrot cake. LOVE THEM!
These are delicious and soooo easy! I added chocolate chips for an extra chocolately flavor and my cookies turned out perfectly.
LOVED THEM~! The devil food flavor taste like a brownie and we also made a cinnamon swirl one and it was the best version of a snicker doodle EVER~!
Easy to make and yummy to eat. The taste is like a cookie crossed with a cake.
These were super easy to make and delicious! I added white chocolate chips to the original recipe. They were a hit with the whole family.
I have made these for years. My favorite cake mix is double fudge. Lemon is second. If you like more zing with lemon like I do, add 1-2 Tb. of lemon zest and add ascorbic acid to the powdered sugar. Start with just a touch, 1/8 t. Sift well. Totally awesome. If you like an awesome dessert, turn this into a pizza-roll out or pat on a pizza pan ( I prefere stone)to within 1inch of edge. Use the Dble. fudge. Bake for 15 minutes no more. Cream 1-2 8oz pkgs of cream cheese with 2 T of butter, 1/2 c Coco Lopez. Add sifted powdered sugar to a spreadable consistancy. Spread on cooled pizza. Top with coconut and ch. pecans, walnuts or nut of your choice. If you don't want a crisp edge, carefully cut off about 1/2 inch all around and crumble on top. Enjoy. My friends love this one. If you like Mounds candy bars this is for you
I mixed in white chocolate chips for one batch and peanut butter chips for the second batch. As they came out of the oven I sprinkled Christmas colored sprinkles on top pf them. My hubby migraines to nuts, so I was careful to use another color of sprinkles for the PB ones so he could eat the others freely. My rating is for the ease of making these. I used butter like others suggested and added a teaspoon of vanilla, too. Mmmm
Very good! I did NOT use a chocolate cake mix but made it from scratch. I did this by folling a cake recipe and just using the dry ingretents. The next time i make these i will try a diffrent flavor.
Very good and very easy to work with.. I was amazed at how quick I was able to whip these up. Thank you...
I could taste the box, but the rest of my family couldn't and they loved them.
These are great! Extremely easy, which I love. They're a TAD bland, but I know a lot of people who like things not as sweet as I do, so they still get 5 stars :)
These were super yummy and very easy for my 7 year old to make with very little help from mommy. We are using them as his entry for his cub scouts cookie bake off. :) I love how I can make them again using any variation of cake mix. Can't wait to try a different flavor! TY for sharing!
Love these cookies, they were gone practically as soon as they were done!!
i get asked to make these all the time. they are fabulous. my favorite.
These are easy & mess free cookies. However, I had to bake a couple of extra minutes for a crispier edge and for them to be less gooey in the center. They look just as pretty as the other photos=)
Very easy to make, but we didn't like the taste, ended up throwing out most of them.
I made this recipe with a french vanilla cake and red sprinkles mixed in. They were awesome. Thank you very much. UPDATE: I use Butter Flavored Shortening
We did not care for this recipe. My husband and I were craving a new recipe for cookies and he stumbled upon this one. I was skeptical given the simple ingredients but am always up for new tastes and boy was this a mistake! Maybe it's because I tend to do more complex and yummy recipes, but we did this recipe exactly and changed nothing, we used the same package of Devil's Food and used shortening and did it exactly as this recipe states. To make matters worse, after a couple days the powder sugar ended up turning a slight green color because of the shortening used in this recipe. Absolutely unappealing. Maybe for children to bake this and to eat it's okay, but not for adults with more developed taste buds.
I thought these were great and they came out perfect. And they weren't too sweet. Sometimes chocolate cookies get loaded with all these chocolate chips and i think it makes it just too much.
I made the recipe exactly as indicated. The cookies were tasty, but a smidge bland. I think next time I'll use butter instead of shortening, and I'll add mint chips. Still, this recipe deserves another go round, especially considering how EASY it is.
This is the AWESOMEST cookie recipe ever and SO easy. I followed it exactly like the recipe and the cookies are so chewy and delicious. I've used all kinds of cake mixes and mixed so many things into them, the options are endless.
Wow so easy to make, I used walnuts in a chocolate cake mix. Rolled in normal white sugar and they turned out great! Can't wait to try another combination.
I love these cookies. There the best. every body at the party loved them!
Yum! Made a batch of these for Christmas presents...immediately had to make a second batch because the first may not make it out of the house! Used a small cookie scoop and made 2 1/2 doz. Baked for 10 minutes. They stay chewy like brownies. Easy, easy, easy!
I was looking for a recipe that used Cherry Chip cake mix. My sister-in-law makes a Cherry Chip cookie that I love the taste of, but I'm not too keen on the texture... they're too soft and bland. This recipe on the other hand is perfect! I get the same flavor because of the cake mix, but these cookies are crispy on the edges and soft in the middle. I am so happy that I found this recipe and I am excited to try it with other cake flavors as well. Thanks!
The easiest recipe and so tasty... I like yellow cake mix better than devil's food. Overall, I highly recommend it, especially for people like me who don't like cooking or baking :)
MADE THESE WITH THREE DIFFERENT CAKE MIXES AND TOOK TO GRADUATION PARTY. THEY WENT FASTER THAN ANYTHING ELSE ON SWEETS TABLE. THESE WILL BE MADE AGAIN AND AGAIN.
I used DH Spice Cake mix and rolled them in granulated instead of powdered sugar, and they were delicious! Just like chewy ginger cookies, but super easy!
The texture of these cookies is great, I just wish they were more flavorful, maybe next time I will use butter instead of shortening or maybe add some grated chocolate or cocoa. Of course the cake mix itself could also be to blame, I used Pilsbury Devil's Food.
These cookies were soo easy that its ridiculous. I definitely agree with others on their reviews..would be very fun with kids! They turned out good and people liked them a lot..I only gave them a 4 because I love making cookies and there are some great cookie recipes out there!
Unbelievably easy. I used a spice cake mix and added more cinnamon, cloves and ginger. Thanks to the person who mentioned beating eggs and shortening before stirring cake mix in with a fork. I highly recommend this.
this recipe is great I made this for a potluck at church and they were gone in minutes
These are so yummy. my first batch turned out rather flat, not puffy like the picture, but still very tasty. i added about 1 T. of flour to the dough before making another batch and they turned out puffier and very pretty :) i want to try this recipe with red velvet cake mix! by the way i highly recommend greasing the cookie sheet..i greased mine and they still stuck a little.
awesome! but i thought it was too chcoalatie with devils food cake. i had to cook it longer then it said but it was sooo worth it
Love Love Love these cookies:) They kind of reminded me of brownies. Super easy and super good!! Next time I'm gonna try a different kind of cake, Like red velvet!!
This was a great simple recipe. I added peanuts, chocolate chips and coconut (separate and mixed) to the tops of these and it made for a great variety!
These were really good. I followed the recipe exactly. I did add 2/3 cup mini chocolate chips as suggested by another person. There can never be too much chocolate! They were good the night I made them but excellent the next day. I baked them exactly 8 min. If this cookie is dry it's because they were baked too long. I would suggest making the day before so flavors can mellow. I stored them in a tin between layers of wax paper NOT plastic wrap or they will get too soft.
Delicious! This was a very easy recipe to make too. My kids had fun rolling the balls in the sugar. I used dark chocolate cake mix and butter flavored shortening instead. I have also tried this with vanilla cake mix for those non-chocolate lovers (although they aren't as cool looking). I took this to a Christmas party and they were gone in no time.
These cookies are amazing! I am addicted to them. I tried using vanilla cake mix. It didn't turn out so well. I have yet to try making these with Strawberry cake mix. Yumm.. :)
Very simple and quick. My brother & sister ate them right up!
These were amazing! I hope to make them again soon! I think I will use butter instead of shortening next time though
Very good, but did taste cakey.
This recipe was extremely easy and the cookies are good too. I used regular yellow cake mix, I wanted to use sprinkles but had none in the house and the cookies still came out tasty!! Very simple, definitely try this recipe. Next time I might try cinnamon cake mix!! :)
Very good! Perfect if you like fudgy desserts.
very good and simple! I skipped refridgerating the dough and my first batch looked nothing like the photo, no earthquake effect. second batch was in the fridge for 15 minutes and looked great. I do not think an hour is necessary. I also used butter in place of the shortening.
I made this with a lemon cake mix. It was quick and easy to make. I found that I had a lot of powdered sugar left over. Next time I will defiantly roll heavier in powdered sugar, they needed it. Everyone enjoyed, will make again and will try different types of cake mixes.
These were good and oh so easy I almost felt guilty. Every chocolate lover in my home loved them . i added about 2/3 of a cup of chocolate chips just to make sure they would. I will definitely make them again especially when i need to have something fast.
these were super easy. i used devils food and butter. they came out pretty, but... they were so bland and tasteless! they tasted like (or worse) than the frozen cookie mixes you buy at school fundraisers. maybe i should have used a recipe from scratch. :(
Easy to make! I rolled the balls in regular white sugar before rolling in powdered sugar, so the powdered sugar wouldn't disappear after baking.
I used yellow cake mix and margarin instead of shortening, and my brother and I thought they were absolutely amazing. I can't wait to try a different type of mix! There are so many possibilities!
Instant hint with my husband and kids. Wonder how they would taste if I use confetti cake mix?
made this cookie with red velvet cake mix. i used butter instead of shortening and added white chocolate chips. i didn't chill the first batch, and it was really messy, turning my hands nice and pink. but, while that batch was in the oven, i threw the rest in the fridge and this seemed just cooled enough and was a lot more easily handled. finished product still has remnants of powdered sugar, so maybe i rolled too much. i wouldn't call this recipe "easy", it just has a short list of ingredients, but not bad for using that cake mix that had been lingering in the back of the pantry.
Solid Recipe. I used ricotta instead of butter which added a new dimension to the flavor.
Moist, chewy, easy, & delicious! I made these yummy morsels with a chocolate cake mix.
easy to make and were a big hit! tasted like brownies :)
quick, simple and my 3 yr. old loved rolling the dough in the confectioners sugar!
These cookies were just what I was looking for. An easy out of the box cookie crave! they were perfectly moist and the powder sugar adds an extra nice touch. This is definetly a recipe to keep! Thanks Topoac
I used a milk chocolate mix as that was on hand. I scooped the batter with a spoon immediately into the icing sugar and rolled them into 1 1/2" balls. Got 29 large cookies. I took them out after 10 min. when they were still soft ... and YUMMY! A little sweet for me. I would reduce the sugar if they were from scratch, but they will be loved by the kids.
I used a Red Velvet mix so they came out decorated in a way. How fun to have an Earhquake emerge from my oven!
I have made a similar recipe so many times that I've lost count. I found that if you take the cookies out of the oven, about 1 1/2 minutes before they're done, they are perfect!!! They don't get hard, but instead they stay nice and chewy. I'm looking forward to trying this recipe too! :)
These cookies are awesome! Very easy to prepare and hardly no mess to clean up. I used Betty Crocker's super moist devils food cake mix, butter flavored shortening and mixed with my mixer and did NOT chill. Not sure how others said they were messy and sticky. No mess or stickiness here!!
They looked gorgeous! I used butter instead of shortening. I also followed other reviewers advice and added a tablespoon of flour. I also notice if I cooked them a few minutes longer they puffed up.
Love this i had a cake mix but wasnt in the mood for cake so when i seen this i was so happy and my kids loved them thanks!
Last night I made these, tonight the cookie jar is empty.I shall have to double the recipe next time. I just happened to have a box of devil's food mix in the cupboard & thought-Why not try it-- I rolled 1/2 of them in the icing sugar & 1/2 in cinnamon sugar-the cinnamon sugar was liked the best. Also, be it my oven or my altitude, I baked them for 14 minutes as 10 minutes left them raw. I used a heavy duty mixer instead of the spoon & they turned out great- the texture was the same as the picture. Prep time is short & sweet ( 'cept for the scooping and rolling, of course) Very tasty! Will be watching for when cake mix comes on sale & stock up!
I love these cookies! They're super easy and delicious. I make it with devils food cake mix for chocolate cookies and a spice cake mix for a spice cookie. I make them every so often for work and they're gone within the hour!
Delicious & easy = Diet Dangerous in my book. However I will definitely be making again! Mine came out flat as pancakes so be sure to follow directions and chill the dough for an hour!
This cookie was fun and easy to make. We decided to put m&ms to make it a little more fun! The cookies really look like earthquakes.
amazing! used butter and white cake mix=delicous
I don't think I'll be making these again; they tasted okay but there are easier cake mix-style cookies and I wasn't a fan of the texture. The dough is very sticky and hard to work with.
I used a spice cake mix with a cinnamon- powdered sugar coating. Today was a trial session but I can't wait to make some for my family! This recipe is amazing! I love how my first batch disappeared before i could put the second batch into the oven (and there is only one other person home with me tonight..and I only ate 2)
EXCELLENT! And oh so easy, used yellow cake mix..remember to let chill or dough will be very sticky
After reading some of the reviews, I made mine with the caramal cake mix, I added 2 teaspoons vanilla flavoring, and 1/2 small jar of sugar free caramal icecream topping, put them in the freezer for thirty minutes in a metal bowl that helps keep the mix cool. They were the best cookie ever if you like chewy cookies, so delicious is what everyone said, should have made two batches was gone in a hurry.
These cookies were divine!! I would not change a thing. I cooked the cookies for 14 mins and they came out perfect every time. I can not wait until my daughter's 3rd grade class try them tomorrow at the school's end of the year cook-out!!
There are not enough stars for me to rate. I used lemon cake mix and they were to die for, I mean really. My mother in law was here and we could all use extra points lol! I really hope you try it. I think many variations of cake mix could be used. Thanks for the great one!
These cookies are amazing! I made a few changes though. I used butter flavored shortening, a tsp of vanilla and rolled the dough in regular sugar. Rolling the dough in regular sugar gave the cookies a dutch cocoa cookie taste, kinda like the ones you buy in the supermarket.
I made the mistake of mixing the confectioners sugar right in. Didn't realize it until I had it incorporated in the rest. I was concerned about the sweetness, but still baked them and they were wonderful! Chewy and delicious. I topped them with mini-chocolate chips for presentation and they turned out fabulous. Did take nearly 11 minutes to bake though.
Absolutely fabulous! Followed the recipe to a T and they were great! :)
an excellent an very easy cookie. I, unfortunately made my cookies a little large and they spread together. Otherwise, they are yummy.
Delicious!! This one is definately a keeper! So easy to make, and quick!! Love them. I added chocolate chips, and sprinkled icing sugar on them after they were baked. Will definately make again, and try new flavours :)
I made these cookies last night and they are awesome! Extremely simple to make and took no time at all, I was in a hurry so I skipped the hour in the refridgerator! My husband loved them!
