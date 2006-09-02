Earthquake Cookies

These cookies are so easy to make, you'll probably crumble! You can use any flavor cake mix you like for these cookies. The possibilities are endless!

By Topoac

Ingredients

Directions

  • Mix cake mix, eggs, shortening, and water in medium size bowl; mix with a spoon. Chill for 1 hour.

  • Shape dough into balls, roll in powdered sugar. Place on cookie sheet and bake at 375 degrees F (190 degrees C) for 8-10 minutes; or until brown.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
152 calories; protein 2.2g; carbohydrates 18.9g; fat 7.7g; cholesterol 19.8mg; sodium 164.3mg. Full Nutrition
