Bow Tie Pasta with Broccoli, Garlic, and Lemon
Pasta tossed with a garlic & lemon sauce. So simple, yet so delicious.
Great side dish! I love broccoli and pasta and so does my husband and this was no exception. This was very light, with a nice garlic flavor and a hint of lemon. I used penne pasta and instead of heating the garlic and lemon juice in olive oil, I used minced garlic from the jar and whisked the "dressing" in a small bowl. I added a bit more lemon juice and some lemon zest. Once the broccoli and pasta were done, I tossed everything together and used a combination of parmesan and romano cheeses. This was a perfect light side dish to accompany "Apple Cider Chicken Marinade" from this site. Note: If you want to add a little kick to this dish sprinkle a bit of crushed red pepper flakes on top!Read More
Is this the correct picture for this recipe?? Mine didn't look anything like this...Read More
Light and awesome for summer! I substituted snow pea pods for part of the broccoli as my family isn't big on a lot of broccoli. I think this time I might add some chicken to make it an entire meal!
Great recipe. My family loves it. Easy recipe to vary. I make it a little different every time. Have added red pepper flakes, used whole wheat pasta & low fat parm & even grilled chicken, substituted lime for lemon, and added extra spices (thyme, oregano, basil), or leave as is. You really can't go wrong w/this recipe
Does anyone have a photo? The one posted here is incorrect.
This was very good! My family ate it all up. I added chicken to it like the other reviewer. With the addition of the chicken, I think it could use a little more lemon juice next time.
Ive been making this for years, but I always use 1/2 oil and half butter. Its fantastic!
This was really good. I added chicken and green onions. My whole family gobbled it up!
I added grilled marinaded chicken strips, another garlic clove and crushed red pepper - it was great! Next I want to try it with grilled shrimp.
This was really good. I cut the oil in half to make it healthier.
My husband and kids loved this recipe! I added grilled chicken to make a meal. Next time I will try shrimp with a little more lemon.
The pasta was...ok. Nothing special. Quick and easy.
very easy meal. spent no time at all... to much lemon juice. need to add some whipping cream or white wine... my husbands home made bread made this meal great......
Excellent and easy dish! I added some chopped up chicken with the garlic.
I used 4 oz. thin spaghetti pasta and one and a half cups of organic broccoli. I used half butter and half extra virgin olive oil and added about a half teaspoon of dried basil. The family thought this was pretty tasty. I served this with Grandma's Chicken Chardon.
I make a similar dish with olive oil, chopped broccoli and garlic over angel hair pasta. It is a family favorite that I grew up with. this was very close but more suited for shrimp with the lemon in this recipe.
Very good, but I think I'll use butter next time.
not enough liquid, not a good flavor 5/27/2013 Diane's Memorial day
I added meatballs and might add chicken or cod next time.
This was really good and flavorful. Didn't take too long to make either.
I loved this recipe! I added a little fresh lemon zest to the sauce and used whole grain penne. It was a perfect light summer dish!
So easy and incredibly tasty! Not sure if I cooked the garlic just right, but it still was truly delicious. I will be making this again. It was a great pairing with teriyaki chicken.
This dish is great! I add caramelized onions and put yellow squash on the side. Its awesome!
This was so easy and delicious. The only changes I made were to add pre-cooked shrimp and some fresh basil at the end!
I made this for my family and no one would eat it-they didn't like the lemon sauce it was bitter
Yummy. Great as a side or a main dish.
Good recipe. You should have a picture of actual bow tie pasta on it though. That is penne pasta, and the rest is regular spaghetti/angel hair pasta.
Easy last minute dinner idea
This dish was amazing! My family ate it right up! Next time I think I'll add some apple chicken sausage :)
Good easy meal. I added lemon zest and cut back a little on the lemon juice and it really boosted the flavor. I also tried the suggestion to add crushed red pepper flakes another time when I made this dish and it was a hit.
I did not like this recipe at all as it was too bland. I tried adding different spices, but nothing really worked. Perhaps a broth might have helped, but it was just not flavorful.
It needed some more ooomph, perhaps adding butter as someone suggested and perhaps red pepper flakes. It was however, a quick and easy side dish when I didn't have ingredients for anything else. Thanks!
We liked this dish, and it was quick and easy. I made it as a side dish but you could add more veggies and some protein to make a complete meal.
i may have already rated this but i have to do it agian if so. this is so good and refreshing. the garlic is sutle and the broccoli is perfectly cooked. yummm
This is such a simple and great recipe! I agree with the other reviewers that you need to add more lemon. Two variations I made were to add mushrooms to the olive oil and lemon sauce. The mushroom packs the zest of the lemon juice even more and I used penne pasta made from lentils. It gives the dish an earthier taste. Love it love it love it! My husband also loves it! Thanks for posting this recipe!
tastes awesome and super easy to make. paired it with chicken katsu.
This a great start to this pasta. I however thought there was too much garlic. I took other suggestions and used half butter, half olive oil.
Delicious! Simple , quick and easy. I also add red pepper flakes to for a little something extra.
Very quick and easy recipe. Adding the broccoli to the pasta water makes it super quick. Double the lemon juice. I used the juice from two lemons and liked the way it turned out.
I added both broccoli and cauliflower to the pasta.
This dish was just ok for me. Something was missing it was bland.
I cooked my pasta and broccoli first. While the pasta and broc were draining, I made the sauce in the pasta pot. Then tossed the pasta and broc back in to the pot to finish putting it together. Garnished with some fresh basil from my garden. Voila! Simple, delicious, and only one pot to clean.
This was lovely accompanied by shrimp that I'd sauteed in garlic and lemon. I dropped one star because it turned out rather bland until I upped the seasoning. Next time I might add a pinch of red pepper flakes for a bit of zing.
It was simple but delish! Easy to prepare and easy to eat! :) Will definitely be making this again. The only thing was that I didn't add enough salt (for my taste anyway).
I make something almost exactly like this, but I add a tbsp of butter with the olive oil. Gives it a bit of extra richness. I also cook the pasta in chicken broth for an extra pop of flavor.
This recipe is DELICIOUS! I just made it and it is so tasty! I would definitely recommend this recipe if you love garlic, broccoli and pasta. The lemon is perfect with this dish also! It adds to the garlic and broccoli perfectly! I couldn't stop eating it that's how good it was. I will be making this recipe often.
Very nice. The lemon is refreshing. Healthy and satisfying.??
Amazing dish i love it
This is very good side dish. I served it with Alice Chicken, from this site. I will make again but either increase the broccoli or decrease the pasta for a better balance. I also cooked the broccoli for 3-4 min. Everyone loved the sauce, made exactly as the recipe. .
Added chicken. Nice light meal.
Very good! I added grilled lemon chicken
I loved this. It's wonderful! I will definitely be making this again and again.
I added grilled, sliced chicken breast to make it a 5 star recipe. Will be making this again.
Pretty easy and quick. At first I thought there may be too much lemon but after letting everything settle a few minutes the flavor was good. May try with only 2tbsp next time. Served it with rotisserie chicken. Yum!
Too much lemon. I ended up rinsing off some of the sauce. but when you add the parmesan cheese its really yummy. I was the only one in my picky family that liked it also. but i liked it.
This is Wonderful Love it !! Famliy wanted more !!
Just made this for a quick dinner.I had a can of chicken in lemon sauce i picked up by accident.So i threw that in (undrained).Needed a bit more flavor so i also added about 1 tsp italian seasoning to it.I didnt have parm so i used mozzarella & penne pasta instead.Tunred our really well.Quick & both my teens loved it! So i will be making this again thank you :)
Making tonight - no doubt will love it. I am going to add 2 tbs of finely chopped parsley. I'm not a chef but saw this in another recipe - hopefully the lemon and parsley go together.
This recipe was amazing but you can sub the noodles for any noodles!!! I recommend this recipe on days you need a dinner but do not know what to make also 8 ounces is not enough I used 16 ounces!!!=)
First time making it. Loved it! Next time I will add shrimp. It was delish and easy. Came out perfect!!
Loved the flavors, and I'm a pasta and fresh broccoli snob. Suggestions: up the pasta, garlic, and broccoli by 50%. One caution: focus carefully on not overcooking the broccoli.If anything, undercook it - perhaps 4-5min tops. Having it sparkling green & fresh was the bomb, with the lemon juice adding brightness & pizazz. Bravo!
This recipe turned out so good! Very simple with ingredients I usually have on hand so nothing extra to buy. My three kids all ate it, and loved it, even though at first my youngest was disappointed that it had broccoli. He quickly got over that, and ate two big servings. I will make this again soon since everyone loved it!
smaller portion for two with leftovers.
Yes I added some pine nuts
Bland...
This was flavorful and light. Could have added chicken to make it a complete meal.
Love it nice and simple
Quick and easy. Loved the lemon but cooked the broccoli first. That was a mistake. Next time will make exactly as written. I believe I would like it cold as well.
I only made 1/4 of the amount stated. My husband does not eat pasta. I made just enough for me. I did not add meat because I do not eat meat and that is anything living. I would highly recommend this to a family with more than 2 people
So easy and delicious! I added sliced baby portabella mushrooms and diced cooked chicken breast to the olive oil, garlic, and lemon juice, browning all while the pasta cooked.
So simple, quick and very tasty.
I added some shrimp and goat cheese to help make it a full meal. I think the review that says to do half butter and half olive oil is interesting. I would like to try that next time. Next time I would like to use feta cheese instead since the goat cheese wasn't a strong enough taste.
I made this and added Vegetarian Italian sausage which I added to the olive oil and browned before I added the garlic. A little more filling and very yummy! I served with salad, garlic bread and a beverage. A nice dinner. Fits the 1200 Calories a day diet. I did cut down on the cheese just a tiny bit, using a low fat Parmesan.
No i didn't make any changes. i enjoyed it the way it was
I enjoyed making this dish. The only thing I added was lemon rind and extra lemon. I also used very good parmesan cheese with a wonderful flavor and chili flakes. I made this for 30 people and they came back for seconds. Wonderful
It was really easy to make and good!!
This was very easy and I liked it. Next time I will put more broccoli and less pasta.
Very tasty! Used more lemon juice and added grilled chicken. Great summer dish.
Super easy and nice and light. I used Gluten free spaghetti added some snap peas and mushrooms and a couple extra cloves of garlic. served with garlic bread and a perfect dinner.
So easy. It was perfect with some leftover quinoa pasta I had. I mixed all the ingredients then tossed them all in the same pan.
Very good . Light and fresh tasting . The broccoli only needs about 3 minutes to cook.
It was easy to make and so delicious!!
I made a few changes. I used butter instead of olive oil. and added shrimp. Excellent!
This is a very simple and tasty side that could easily be a main dish. Used a bit too much pasta; but otherwise, the recipe works well. I would agree that zesting the lemon would be a great addition. We had grilled chicken thighs and cut the last one into the leftover pasta for tomorrow. May try adding more veggies next time.
I used penne instead of bowtie pasta, one clove of garlic. Came out great and the family ate it up!
Excellent !!! Add more garlic and lemon No salt add we don't use it.
Yes I made it it's delicious
I love this dish. I did a steamable broccoli in the microwave then added it to the bowl while tossing everything.
Excellent, easy recipe! To make it a main course, while the pasta and broccoli was cooking, I sautéed mushrooms in a little olive oil and combined them with the broccoli, pasta, sauce at the end. Then I topped it with roasted shrimp (drizzle with with olive oil and roast 6-8 min at 400 for large shrimp) lemon zest, and cheese. ❤️
It was tasty. Less lemon is fine too.
added red pepper flakes as one suggested along with chopped celery and onions...mmmmmmgood....bow ties are so cute!! Used frozen chopped broccoli ....saves much time!!
Delicious! Used different pasta, used shredded parmeson. But we all loved it.
I made it as the recipe is other than I added some mushrooms to the garlic and olive oil. It was very bland, not much flavor. I had grilled chicken strips and some homemade white sauce on the side to make it more of a meal. It helped some but it wasn’t my favorite recipe. I won’t make it again
I paired this with chicken on the side and I added some red pepper flakes and used penne, fresh lemon juice and fresh parm instead of bagged. It was amazing!
Will make again…luv the lemon pepper garlic flavor.
