Bow Tie Pasta with Broccoli, Garlic, and Lemon

Pasta tossed with a garlic & lemon sauce. So simple, yet so delicious.

Recipe by Maryann D.

Credit: Stashley
prep:
10 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

4
Directions

  • Warm olive oil in a small frying pan over low heat. Slowly cook garlic in oil until golden, about 2 to 3 minutes. Be very careful not to burn garlic. Stir in lemon juice, and season with salt and pepper.

  • Meanwhile, cook pasta in a large pot of boiling salted water. About 5 minutes before pasta is done, drop broccoli into the pasta water. Continue to cook until pasta is cooked and broccoli is crisp-tender. Drain.

  • Toss pasta, broccoli, and lemon sauce in a large bowl. Sprinkle with grated Parmesan cheese.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
380 calories; protein 11.7g; carbohydrates 47.7g; fat 17g; cholesterol 4.4mg; sodium 395.3mg. Full Nutrition
