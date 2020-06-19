Pickled Watermelon Rinds

This recipe is a very very OLD one... it's from the days of the depression and before. My family is Polish though I'd never be able to accurately say this is a Polish recipe. I could comfortably refer to it as an Old World recipe. *** People certainly saved most everything and pickled many things the average person wouldn't understand or even think appetizing. *** My Grandmother made these every Summer and they were a big hit and a standard item on the dinner table. It's certainly an acquired taste and you NEED to let them pickle for a duration of time to get the full taste. Most people try them and are surprised to learn they are watermelon rinds. They are flavorful, sweet and tangy. *** This recipe is rather close to our family's recipe. *** I am pretty sure, my Grandma stuffed the jars with the rinds, cinnamon sticks and the other spices then poured the brine into the jars, then properly followed her typical canning procedure. As a child, I seem to remember the rinds being raw or blanched (they were firm) when they went into the jars. I would have to confirm with other family members about this.. but can assure you these rinds were cut in longer 3-4 inch lengths. I don't believe she colored her brine too often, but seem to remember seeing a few green Watermelon Pickles on extended family member's tables. *** This recipe isn't for everybody.. but for those who enjoy Watermelon Pickles, this would be a great recipe to try! Just don't limit the spices when boi

