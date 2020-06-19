Pickled Watermelon Rinds
My mother never threw anything away and when it came to summer, watermelons were no exception. Seeds went in the ground for growing and the rinds were pickled!
This recipe is a very very OLD one... it's from the days of the depression and before. My family is Polish though I'd never be able to accurately say this is a Polish recipe. I could comfortably refer to it as an Old World recipe. *** People certainly saved most everything and pickled many things the average person wouldn't understand or even think appetizing. *** My Grandmother made these every Summer and they were a big hit and a standard item on the dinner table. It's certainly an acquired taste and you NEED to let them pickle for a duration of time to get the full taste. Most people try them and are surprised to learn they are watermelon rinds. They are flavorful, sweet and tangy. *** This recipe is rather close to our family's recipe. *** I am pretty sure, my Grandma stuffed the jars with the rinds, cinnamon sticks and the other spices then poured the brine into the jars, then properly followed her typical canning procedure. As a child, I seem to remember the rinds being raw or blanched (they were firm) when they went into the jars. I would have to confirm with other family members about this.. but can assure you these rinds were cut in longer 3-4 inch lengths. I don't believe she colored her brine too often, but seem to remember seeing a few green Watermelon Pickles on extended family member's tables. *** This recipe isn't for everybody.. but for those who enjoy Watermelon Pickles, this would be a great recipe to try! Just don't limit the spices when boiRead More
pickled watermelon is an acquired taste, but I do like the stuff. I had a recipe I liked and lost so tried this one. I liked my old one better. Not sold on liking mustard seed in my watermelon.**woo hoo found my old one! It has more sugar, as well as lemon and cloves.Read More
I grew up canning and eating watermelon pickles at my grandmother's and great-grandmother's. They have always been my favorite pickles. When we make them though, we never brine them overnight or pre-boil them in water. Just put the vinegar, spices and rind in a stock pot and boil until translucent, about 1 1/2 to 2 hours. Then put in about six pint jars and seal. This a lot faster and easier.
Tried this recipe because my Husband had eaten it as a child, tho I'd never heard of it. What a pleasant surprise!! If you enjoy Sweet Pickles, you'll like this, as did all my family & co-workers!! My first batch was with 1 rind as per the recipe, but after increased demand, my next batch I used 2 rinds. I increased the cider vinger to 2 quarts & the suger to 3 cups, also over mesured the spices slighty. Tasted just like the first batch!!! Note: My Husband used the discarded spice bag in his garage for a week! What a wonderful smell!
Loved the recipe-made without the mustard seed. I didn't remember my mom using that ingredient, so I left it out. When I took a jar over to the nursing home to visit an elderly relative, several people there sampled. Their consensus-the pickles tasted like they remember making/eating them when younger. They should know!
I didn't want these to get too rubbery in texture so I didn't boil them as long as stated. I hope this makes no difference in the canning of them as to them staying viable in the jars for the duration. The jars did seal and I opened one up after two weeks. I was pleasantly surprised, these are delish! Beware these are addictive, but sooooo goood!
A very unusual recipe...and to be quite honest, these weren't even tasty. Very bland despite the pickling. Don't think I will be making these again.
I have always heard of pickled watermelon rinds but never had the spunk to complete the task of actually doing it. I have to say that since I've made them me and my whole family LOVE them. The taste is similar to a sweet pickle so I love substituting them in recipes. I had a great time making them and an even better time enjoying them. I now make them with every watermelon we buy.
I made these as my first pickling adventure, and also my first time using watermelon rinds. I made "refrigerator" pickles instead of canning them. They are ok, but the vinegar taste is too strong for me. I think next time I will dilute the vinegar. My boyfriend really liked them though.
I tried this reciepe to a T, and the finished product resulted in a flimsy,wilted pickle...the flavor was nice, but the over all presentation was not executed well.
I have not tried this recipe yet, but I remember this from years past when my grandparents used to make this. It was very good and I used to use it as a side dish.
I have never tried pickled watermelon rind before. An old farmer told me I was missing out. Tried this recipe and WOW! it's not only very easy recipe to follow but the pickles have a superb taste. I am crazy for pickled items I place this one over refg pickles, and pickled beets. Great with a cheese & cracker platter and some wine. YUM!
Excellent! Just like my grandmother used to make.
I haved looked awhile for this recipe. It turned out great. I will pass this along to my daughter.
I made these following recipe but the results were a sour,salty,soft pickle. The watermelon pickles I have had before were very sweet not really firm but not wilted.
Sounds wonderful! Am trying a "quick" version w substitutions; will let you know next wk how it turns out...ac vinegar, water (1/2 & 1/2), sugar, salt, cinnamon, cloves and cardemom, didn't have mustard seed, threw in some orange peel...and since I don't know what I'm doing, I'm using the rind, very thin white and some pink...We'll see ;D
Never had watermelon pickles, never put anything in a jar before, but hey, there's a first for everything. I did change it up a bit. I used half raspberry wine vinegar with half apple cider venegar, 8 cinnamin sticks and a few dashes of ground cinnamin, also 1/8 tsp ground mustard. no cheese cloth, just left them in the pot and canning that way to get the most flavor. (Almost didnt have enough sugar either). I'm terrible about checking ingredients FIRST! But it still came out fabulous and the whole family likes them. I havent even gotten them into the jars yet and people are digging in. Yea me. one point for the horrible chef.
Irs a very good recipe just what I wanted thank you.........
YUMMMMY!!! We love these!
So pretty and I know they will be great
