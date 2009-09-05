Cow Patty Cookies

13 Ratings
  • 5 7
  • 4 4
  • 3 2
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

No bake peanut butter, oat, and nut cookies.

By Stephanie

Gallery

Recipe Summary

Servings:
24
Yield:
4 dozen
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Cover baking sheets with wax paper and set aside.

    Advertisement

  • Combine sugar and cocoa in a large saucepan. Stir in milk, butter and peanut butter. Cook and stir over medium heat until butter melts and mixture is combined, about 5-20 minutes. Remove from heat.

  • Stir in the vanilla, oats and nuts, and mix thoroughly. Take a teaspoon and scoop out a spoonful of the mixture; drop the spoonful onto the waxed paper-covered baking sheet. Repeat with the rest of the mixture. Place in the refrigerator until the cookies are cooled and set. Store the cookies in an airtight container.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
190 calories; protein 3.4g; carbohydrates 25.9g; fat 9g; cholesterol 10.6mg; sodium 29.6mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022