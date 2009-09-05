Cow Patty Cookies
No bake peanut butter, oat, and nut cookies.
I've been making these cookies since I was old enough to help my mom. I have never added nuts, but I'm sure that would be a good addition. Also, I add the peanut butter AFTER I take the saucepan off of the heat...I find it helps the cookies maintain some firmness.Read More
They tasted delicous, what of them I could get in my mouth! I don't know what I did wrong, but mine never hardened! I ate one with a spoon, but wound up throwing the rest away, they were just globs of goop on the wax paper!Read More
These were so good.. they didn't last long enough to keep in the refigerator. The one thing I will do different next time is to omit the walnuts. Or at least chop them down more.
Very good, the family liked them more than I did. I will add more peanut butter next time, I think that's what is missing!
Great recipe, I had lost my version and found this won, but I will add more peanut butter next time.
They were really good but mine did not stick together! I'm not sure where I went wrong but, I'm using what's left of them as a topping for an apple crisp.. mmmm!
Great cookies, my family loved them!!!!
I had the issue with these not setting as well the first time. Here is the trick.....do not add the peanut butter in the saucepan. Mix it with the oats instead. I bring the cocoa, milk, butter, sugar mixture to a boil slowly and once boiling, boil for 2 minutes only. The 5-20 wass way too long.
This was an excellent recipe turned out so great. I used peppermint oil as opposed to vanilla to give it a minty flavor. Yum!
subbed crushed peanuts for walnuts and added raisins & semi-sweet chocolate chips. Everyone likes them.
Easy to make.
The recipe is good with one exception. Cooking for 5 to 20 minutes is vague to say the least. 5 minutes is what worked for me and we prefer creamy peanut butter.
