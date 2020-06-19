Coconut Pancake Syrup

1 of 95

Rating: 5 stars I live in Hawaii and have been trying for a year to find the right recipe for this stuff. Found it!!! You can buy coconut syrup in the yellow bottles here for a small fortune (plus they have preservatives). Once you have coconut syrup in a local Hawaiian pancake house it is addicting. I've experimented on my own and tried some other recipes. This one is right on. I think you can cut the corn starch a little bit. I also added a 1/2 teaspoon of vanilla at the end. Try chopping up some fresh pineapple bits and adding them to the top (gooey) side of pancakes while they're cooking. When you flip them the pineapple bits grill a little bit-yum! Then top it with this syrup and you have Hawaiian heaven. Much mahalo for the recipe. Helpful (196)

Rating: 5 stars This stuff was delicious!!! Whatever you do don't get any on your forehead....your tongue will beat your brains out trying to get to it!!! Helpful (92)

Rating: 5 stars My Son,Tad and his wife Laura brought some Coconut Syrup back from their recent Hawaiian honeymoon and he fixed me banana pancakes and Coconut syrup. I came home and used this recipe and it tastes just like his.I did as others suggested and used a bit less cornstarch..AMAZING!! Can't wait to Surprise Tad & Laura with a jar of it!!! Thanks for a great recipe!! Helpful (52)

Rating: 5 stars I live in Hawaii and use coconut syrup on my pancakes all the time. This recipe is very good. I used half of the corn starch and the consistency was just right. For those who want to taste the coconut more add some coconut extract like I did and the coconut flavor will burst through. Helpful (24)

Rating: 4 stars This is a good fresh tasting syrup but delicate. I only used 1 Tbsp cornstarch and that thickened it fine. Helpful (20)

Rating: 5 stars I've never had or made coconut syrup before so I didn't know what to expect I made it just as the recipe is written and it was fantastic. We used about 1 ladle full and then I stored it in an empty syrup bottle which it filled. Next time I would try it with a bit less surgar just seemed a bit overly sweet to me but hey no one complained! It's a winner. Helpful (15)

Rating: 5 stars I kept the 2 TBSP of corn starch and added 1/2 cup of COCA REAL cream of coconut I also skipped the shredded coconut and added 1 TSP coconut extract! It was awesome! Next I halved the recipe- bottling one ahalf and then I added 1 cup of V8 Splash Smoothies Tropical Coloda and an additional TBSP of corn starch to the other half. This was also a great topping for ice cream. It added additional coconut flavoring and a tang of pineapple! YUM:) Helpful (13)

Rating: 4 stars Tasty syrup! Similar to what I've had in Hawaii, but I think I will reduce the cornstarch next time. I made half a batch and it filled a pint jar. Helpful (12)

Rating: 5 stars I have been searching for a recipe to match the coconut syrup at my favorite restaurant in Kauai where they make tropical pancakes and this is it. Adding some vanilla gives it a more robust flavor. I serve this over pancakes that have shredded coconut and macadamia nuts added to the batter. Then put sliced bananas over the pancakes, pour syrup on top, and top with whipped cream. I double the recipe because they are all gone in a flash. Helpful (12)