Cloud Nine Butterscotch Squares
Butterscotch cookie squares with chips.
This recipe lacked a few specifications, so just for information, I used 'melted' butter, and a 9 'by 13' inch pan, which I greased and floured. (None of these things were specified in the recipe).I came out with 20 good squares. Very cookie-like, but a bit thicker and very moist because of the pudding. Not too sweet, but if you really like sweetness, you can do the chocolate frosting. (I didn't). Just sharing for others who don't know what to expect from reading the recipe. It turned out very tasty!Read More
This recipe was horrible! It tastes like butter and flour, desperately needing sugar. I was diasappointed to waste all the ingredients!Read More
I used two boxes of sugar-free pudding mix and 1/4 cups chocolate chips and 1/4 butterscotch chips. Awesome.
Did not turn out very well. It was very dry.