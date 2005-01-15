Cloud Nine Butterscotch Squares

5 Ratings
  • 5 0
  • 4 3
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 2

Butterscotch cookie squares with chips.

By Mary Adams Hogan

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

Servings:
6
Yield:
1 dozen
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Mix the butter or margarine, instant pudding mix, eggs, and vanilla. Stir well. Mix in the flour, baking powder, milk, oats and chocolate chips.

    Advertisement

  • Bake in 9 inch pan for 20 to 25 minutes at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Frost with chocolate icing.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
490 calories; protein 8g; carbohydrates 58.7g; fat 26.9g; cholesterol 104.3mg; sodium 473.8mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 02/17/2022