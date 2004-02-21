Black and White Cookies II

1
2 Ratings
  • 5 0
  • 4 0
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 2

Big cookies frosted with half chocolate and half white frosting.

Recipe by Lori DeLosh

Gallery

Recipe Summary

Servings:
12
Yield:
2 dozen
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Spray 2 baking sheets with nonstick spray, or line with parchment paper.

    Advertisement

  • In large mixing bowl, combine sugar and butter. Mix by machine or hand until fluffy. Add eggs, milk and vanilla and lemon extracts, and mix until smooth.

  • In medium bowl, combine cake flour, all-purpose flour, baking powder, and salt. Stir until mixed. Add dry mixture to the wet in batches, stirring well after each addition.

  • Using a soup spoon, place heaping spoonfuls of the dough 2 inches apart on the baking sheets. Bake until edges begin to brown, 18 to 20 minutes. Cool completely.

  • Place confectioners' sugar in large mixing bowl. Gradually stir in enough boiling water to the sugar to make a thick, spreadable mixture

  • Put half the frosting in the top half of a double-boiler. Add the chocolate and corn syrup, and set over simmering water. Warm the mixture, stirring, until chocolate is melted and frosting is smooth. Turn off the heat, but leave chocolate frosting over hot water to keep it spreadable. With a brush, coat half of the top of each cookie with chocolate frosting, and the other half with white frosting. Let dry, and store in an airtight container.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
662 calories; protein 8.6g; carbohydrates 115.6g; fat 18.9g; cholesterol 105.2mg; sodium 157.1mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022