Peanut Butter Candy Blossoms
Friend gave this to me a long time ago.
Friend gave this to me a long time ago.
This cookie is always a holiday favorite in my house. The only thing different I do is use chocolate kisses for the candy, putting them in the center of each cookie after they have already baked.Read More
These were allright.... Made a batch to add to my Christmas cookie plates. I'm tossed b/t giving these a 3 or 4 * rating. Since I can't rate b/t the 2, I have to go with my opinion and give 3 *'s. On the contrary, my friends & co-workers would probably rate these a 4 or 5. The "wow" factor just isn't there for me. B/c I'm giving these as gifts, it's all about presentation. I was hoping for a round (ball) cookie w/ a firm texture (not crumbly, just firmer than what these were). My cookeis were flat and not pretty at all (but I guess they're supposed to be that way...). I clipped a recipe for these exact cookies back in 2002. It was in the Saturday paper's coupon section (a Snicker's ad). The only difference b/t this recipe and that one is the amount of flour called for and how the two bake. The ad recipe calls for more flour (3 1/2 c.). I think that is why the cookies pictured in the ad look different. NOTE: I followed the cooking directions (and the rolling in sugar step) from my clipped recipe, but used the measurements as per this one. I formed tablespoonfuls of dough around each Snicker's miniature, rolled in (granulated) sugar, spaced 2 in. apart on my greased cookie sheets and baked at 325 degrees for 15 minutes. My final verdict? These taste good, but won't be included on my cookie trays. Thanks anyways, Carole! :-)Read More
This cookie is always a holiday favorite in my house. The only thing different I do is use chocolate kisses for the candy, putting them in the center of each cookie after they have already baked.
WOW! I had tasted one of these before and came on here and found it right away and made them in a pinch! I run the Lionel Richie Fan Club and wanted to send some to Lionel for his birthday and there it was. I didn't need to cut the snickers in half. I did use the very small bite size snickers though. One thing I learned really quick though was to leave them alone for a little bit after removing them from the oven. When I tried to remove them too early they fell apart. But if I let them sit and cool right on the cookie sheet for awhile, they slid right off and were perfect to finish cooling on cookie rack! Thanks for the great recipe!
I have a friend who's always doing nice things for me, so I wanted to do something for him. I knew he liked Snickers, and I knew he loves homemade cookies! I found this fabulous recipe, and decided to try it. The cookies are fabulous! Perfect texture, nice and chewy (even after 3 days--kept some at home!), they even look absolutely great! I cut the funsize bars in half too, and it made double the ammount of cookies. Thank you so much for this keeper!
YUMMY!! I actually used this recipe in place of the better recipes for Peanut Butter Blossoms with chocolate kisses because they have twice the peanut butter. I just rolled tsp. of batter in sugar, baked same temp and time, then stuck a kiss in the center immediately after taking them out of the oven. This will be a standard cookie at my house!
I am in cookie heaven! :) These are incredible! I chilled the dough for an hour and next time don't think I will. Liked the consistancy of the dough better before I chilled it. And I too cut the snickers in half and still had huge cookies. Think next time will roll the ball in sugar before baking like the classic peanut blossom cookies. Yummers!
Very good! I brought them to work and everyone raved. Rolling them in powdered sugar before you bake them really makes them look and taste better (I made them with and with out).
I've made this recipe for the last few years for the Christmas cookie platters I do as gifts. It still remains the #1 cookie of the several dozen cookies I have made over the years. Will try cutting Snickers in half next time b/c cookies to come out really huge!!
This gets rave reviews from everyone. I dust the cookies with powdered sugar and drizzle with chocolate when they've cooled. They are my new favorite cookie.
These were allright.... Made a batch to add to my Christmas cookie plates. I'm tossed b/t giving these a 3 or 4 * rating. Since I can't rate b/t the 2, I have to go with my opinion and give 3 *'s. On the contrary, my friends & co-workers would probably rate these a 4 or 5. The "wow" factor just isn't there for me. B/c I'm giving these as gifts, it's all about presentation. I was hoping for a round (ball) cookie w/ a firm texture (not crumbly, just firmer than what these were). My cookeis were flat and not pretty at all (but I guess they're supposed to be that way...). I clipped a recipe for these exact cookies back in 2002. It was in the Saturday paper's coupon section (a Snicker's ad). The only difference b/t this recipe and that one is the amount of flour called for and how the two bake. The ad recipe calls for more flour (3 1/2 c.). I think that is why the cookies pictured in the ad look different. NOTE: I followed the cooking directions (and the rolling in sugar step) from my clipped recipe, but used the measurements as per this one. I formed tablespoonfuls of dough around each Snicker's miniature, rolled in (granulated) sugar, spaced 2 in. apart on my greased cookie sheets and baked at 325 degrees for 15 minutes. My final verdict? These taste good, but won't be included on my cookie trays. Thanks anyways, Carole! :-)
This was a good recipe, but only if you can follow the directions precisely. I swear, I am good at that, but for some reason, it took me 3 times to get this one right. I think I had too many distractions. The first time I forgot the sugar, and I had great looking cookies that crumbled to powder when you tried to eat them. The second time, I only put in 1 cup of flour, so they spread all over the cookie sheet and ran into eachother, but they tasted good. Today I finally got it right and they came out tasting good and looking great. This is an easy fast recipe if you're not constantly interrupted and preoccupied. I'll make them again, they're almost gone already.
OMG!! These are so different from the usual cookie, and so good!! Made exactly as written, thanks for the recipe!
I really enjoyed these cookies! They were delicious,and apparently my dad thought so too-he cleaned them out. I substituted the nougat/candy bars for kisses, which I thought gave them an extra little kick!
I made these exactly as the recipe stated, and after 15 minutes, the edges were brown so I took them out of the oven and they were still doughy inside. so I made another batch( In case I did something wrong) and cut the 1/3 cup of dough in half and the snickers melted out of the sides...It was probably something I did, but I am not going to try to make them again.
Absolutely luscious cookie. The only change that I made was that instead of wrapping dough around candy, I added 1.5 cups of chocolate chips. My boyfriend ate the entire batch by himself (I made a double batch), and declared that not only are these his new favorite cookie, but that if I packaged them, I'd make a killing selling them. I didn't refrigerate them the first time, but when I didn't finish making them that night, the dough went into the fridge for the night. When I made them the next day, the only difference was that the cookie didn't spread quite as much, and when it did, it made itself a perfect circle. Thanks so much for this recipe!
These were a big hit at work. One co-worker had a similar reciepe that called for the snicker bar to have a pop-cicle stick in it, to make it a cookie lollypop! Her kids loved it.
I used this basic recipe but substituted the vanilla extract for butter extract and made cookie bars instead of plain cookies. It turned out delicious.
This was a good cookie. I would cut the recipe in half next time. The cookies were too big. I also drizzled melted chocolate over the cookie and then sprinkled it with powder sugar. It looked real pretty. Jenn
i actually made these with sunbutter because my son has a peanut allergy! they were sooooooo delicious!!
This is a great recipe! I actually only added snickers to half of the cookies, just b/c my husband like regular peanut butter cookies. Both turned out great! The dough is really creamy, and I thought it wasn't going to turn out, but it did and they are great! Thanks for the recipe.
The dough was really dry for this recipe and I feared that they wouldn't cook up right. They did however turn out wonderfully. I chopped the smallest Snickers in 1/2 and that seemed to work out well for me. Wonderful cookie, I'll definitely make it again.
These cookies were a little too big- maybe one half a snickers would be better. Thank you
I agree with most comments, that cutting the Snickers in half works much better. And you still get a good-sized cookie. I made a batch and brought them into the office this morning, and they are quickly disappearing!
We thought that the recipe was good but we put in chocolate chips in place of the chocolate-coated caramel-peant nougat candy and we can get over 5 dozen. We can't keep them in the house.
wonderful and yummy...I just used 1/2 of a snickers bar and 1/2 of the 1/3 of a cup it said to use. Still made nice 3" size cookies. I definitely will make these alot
Made very large cookies, kids loved these. Next time will try to cut candy bar in half and use half the amount of cookie dough to make smaller cookies. The recipe was very easy to put together and the ingredients were easy to work with after chilling. A keeper recipe for special snacks for all ages.
Absolutely delicious!! Thank you Carol!
These turned out great! I used the "mini" snickers, rolled them inside the dough into sort of a ball then rolled the balls in white sugar as someone else suggested. They looked really nice, looked like they were made in a bakery. Thick cookies but not mounds, crisp on the outside and moist/chewy on the inside. Everyone at work loved them too! I'm really proud, my first time to ever make real cookies, thanks Carole!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections