Peanut Butter Candy Blossoms

Friend gave this to me a long time ago.

By Carole Zee

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
15 mins
additional:
1 hr 15 mins
total:
2 hrs
Servings:
20
Yield:
20 cookies
Ingredients

20
Original recipe yields 20 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large bowl, cream together the butter, peanut butter, brown sugar, and white sugar until smooth. Beat in the eggs and vanilla. Stir in the flour, baking soda and salt until well blended. Cover and chill dough for at least one hour, or until no longer sticky.

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Take about 1/3 cup of the dough, and wrap it around a candy bar. Repeat, using the rest of the dough and candy bars. Place cookies 3 inches apart onto ungreased cookie sheets.

  • Bake for 15 minutes in the preheated oven, or until edges begin to brown. Cool on baking sheets.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
396 calories; protein 7.1g; carbohydrates 47.2g; fat 21g; cholesterol 45.6mg; sodium 304.3mg. Full Nutrition
