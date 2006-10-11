Peanut Butter Candy Blossoms

These were allright.... Made a batch to add to my Christmas cookie plates. I'm tossed b/t giving these a 3 or 4 * rating. Since I can't rate b/t the 2, I have to go with my opinion and give 3 *'s. On the contrary, my friends & co-workers would probably rate these a 4 or 5. The "wow" factor just isn't there for me. B/c I'm giving these as gifts, it's all about presentation. I was hoping for a round (ball) cookie w/ a firm texture (not crumbly, just firmer than what these were). My cookeis were flat and not pretty at all (but I guess they're supposed to be that way...). I clipped a recipe for these exact cookies back in 2002. It was in the Saturday paper's coupon section (a Snicker's ad). The only difference b/t this recipe and that one is the amount of flour called for and how the two bake. The ad recipe calls for more flour (3 1/2 c.). I think that is why the cookies pictured in the ad look different. NOTE: I followed the cooking directions (and the rolling in sugar step) from my clipped recipe, but used the measurements as per this one. I formed tablespoonfuls of dough around each Snicker's miniature, rolled in (granulated) sugar, spaced 2 in. apart on my greased cookie sheets and baked at 325 degrees for 15 minutes. My final verdict? These taste good, but won't be included on my cookie trays. Thanks anyways, Carole! :-)

