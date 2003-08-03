Babe Ruth Bars

296 Ratings
  • 5 186
  • 4 75
  • 3 20
  • 2 13
  • 1 2

These taste like the candy bar.

By Suzanne Stull

Gallery
9 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
additional:
15 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
18
Yield:
18 bars
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

18
Original recipe yields 18 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large saucepan over medium heat, combine the peanut butter, corn syrup, brown sugar and white sugar. Cook stirring occasionally until smooth. Remove from heat and quickly mix in the corn flakes, chocolate chips and peanuts until evenly coated.

    Advertisement

  • Press the entire mixture gently into a buttered 9x13 inch baking dish. Allow to cool completely before cutting into bars.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
291 calories; protein 5.9g; carbohydrates 43.5g; fat 12.8g; sodium 147.6mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022