Babe Ruth Bars

These were awesome! Read all the reviews and took some advice from some of the others and decided to make the first time with the Honey Graham cereal instead of the corn flakes. I just figured it would give it more flavor and I was right. I also, before they cooled, melted a bag of peanut butter chips in the microwave, adding a tsp or two of shortening, and spread that on top, along with extra peanuts and the baking mini M&Ms. That made for a nicer presentation. Found it easier to cut AFTER they were cool, versus before, though. Brought half the pan to work and they were gone right away and left the other half at home for all the teenagers in the neighborhood......they also disapeared right away! This is one I will definitly add to my Christmas baking list!