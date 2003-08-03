Babe Ruth Bars
These taste like the candy bar.
These taste great, yet they are unattractive. I brought them to a bake sale and nobody was buying them, yet when a man tried one he said "Wow, these are great!" and he bought the whole plate. The next time I made them I frosted them and put sprinkles and a cherry on them, and they sold right away. These are fabulous, and I'd recommend them to everyone.Read More
It was okay but not great. I had a hard time cutting them I ended up rolling them into balls and I put them in little candy cups. Don't think I'd make them again,Read More
Every one loved it. I think those who had problems with it didn't cook the peanut butter mixture long enough. I used the last cup of chocolate chips in the bag as a frosting on top. As easy as making rice crispy treats! Thank you Mignonne
I've never tried the bar, but these are definitely YUMMY!... heavy, too! They go rock-hard pretty quickly, so cut them into squares BEFORE they're cooled. Also, to make them edible after 2-3 days of storage (if they last that long!), nuke them in the microwave until barely warm - the peanut butter mixture will soften again, and they will be as chewy and wonderful as when you first made them!
These are great! I have found that the kind of peanut butter and corn flakes does make a difference, though. I tried it once with natural peanut butter and "healthy" corn flakes and it was a disaster ... they were so hard I broke a knife point trying to cut them after they cooled. But with really creamy peanut butter (I used Peter Pan) and commercial cornflakes (Kellogg's) the result was crunchy, light, and delicious. I was even able to cut back a little on the corn syrup and substitute 2 T. of water, and they still came out perfect. I also like to sprinkle a few extra chocolate chips on the top, since the chocolate has a tendency to melt when the mixture is still warm.
I had this recipe in a beloved cookbook . . . I have not made them in years - but am over-joyed to find this here! I had a horrible time cutting them - my ex had to do it for me wearing heavy-duty gloves to protect his hands. What I ended up doing was making "balls" of the dough and dipping them into melted chocolate . . . ***edit*** I make these for my chocolate-hating, Baby Ruth-loving manchild. I roll them into logs and don't dip them in chocolate - for naked Baby Ruth Bars for the chocolate hater. He loves them!
I have been making these for years and am just now rating them...they are great!! Quick, easy and always a hit... not sure that they taste like a babe ruth bar, but who cares, they taste great. Only tips I have: I mix the corn flakes PB and choc chips in a large bowl then am able to dump them in the melted mixture and get a better blend of ingredients. I also line a 13x9 pan with aluminum foil and then press the bars into it. Once in fridge for little while, you can pull them out of the pan by the foil and then use a pizza cutter to cut them into squares of any size. Be careful you don't fridgerat them too long though--they become a real booger to cut.
These were great. The kids love them. I followed the advice of the previous reviewer and lined my 13 x 9 pan with foil, sprayed a bit with some PAM and then put in the fridge to set them up a bit. Once you cut them up you should keep them in a tupperware container to keep them nice and fresh and out of the fridge since they have a better texture at room temp.
I have been making these for years. My Mom used to make these to put in our lunch boxes, and I did the dame for my kids. They are also great for showers and holiday cookie exchanges, with a little bit of fancying up! I eliminate the white sugar, and use 1 cup brown sugar. The white sugar may be part of the reason people have trouble cutting the bars. Also, since I have always used chunky peanut butter, I don't use extra peanuts. Often, I just leave out the chocolate chips, or I use them spread on top as a sort of icing. You can change up this recipe so many ways, and it is always great if you can get past its homely appearance!
Good even without the peanuts
I needed a quick recipe. I found this one and it was so quick and easy. The dessert did so well someone actually wanted to pay for the recipe. I have made it many times. I added white chocolate chips seperate from the chocolate and it tastes great too. Thanks.
These were awesome! Read all the reviews and took some advice from some of the others and decided to make the first time with the Honey Graham cereal instead of the corn flakes. I just figured it would give it more flavor and I was right. I also, before they cooled, melted a bag of peanut butter chips in the microwave, adding a tsp or two of shortening, and spread that on top, along with extra peanuts and the baking mini M&Ms. That made for a nicer presentation. Found it easier to cut AFTER they were cool, versus before, though. Brought half the pan to work and they were gone right away and left the other half at home for all the teenagers in the neighborhood......they also disapeared right away! This is one I will definitly add to my Christmas baking list!
Granted these gems are delicious, at least what I scraped out of the pan, the remainder are cooling before they are cut. I agree, they are more like Watchmacallits than Baby Ruth's. I must admit, I felt like Lucy minus Ethyl at the Candy Factory while preparing this recipe! I needed another set of hands, as the concoction sets up VERY QUICKLY when the cereal is added. Not thinking when the spatula was not working to mix everything I "dove in" with my hands. Can you say HOT LAVA????? Even though I had a bit of trouble making these, they still get 5 stars. BTW, burn ointment works as good as buttered hands when pressing into the pan to cool.
Haven't eaten any yet, but based on all the reviews it should be great! The only reason I gave it 4 stars was because I wasn't sure how long to cook the mixture. It seems my mixture was smooth when I put it in the pot, so how long was I supposed to cook it? 2 min - 15 min?? Any help is appreciated, I cooked mine until it started to get a bit dark brown, so probably too long, we'll see.
Really easy to make and good. I put wax paper on the bottom of the dish, coated it with non-stick spray, then I pushed the bars into the dish. To get them out I just flipped the dish upside down and gave a tug on the wax paper. I added a full cup of peanuts, and would only add 5 cups of corn flakes if I make this again. Would like to try making them with Golden Grahams, instead of corn flakes.
I'm not sure these taste like the candy bar, but they are certainly tasty. I gave these away to friends on pretty little Christmas plates. I do agree with another reviewer that I was disappointed in the appearance, but mine weren't crumbly. In an attempt to make my second batch look more appetizing, I made according to the recipe, but after they had cooled, I cut them into 1/2 inch squares, and rolled them in a melted combined mixture of 1/4 cup milk chocolate chips, 1/4 cup peanut butter chips and 1 teaspoon shortening. It was sure messy, but they came out looking good and tasted even more chocolatey. So far four people have asked me for the recipe! Thanks Suzanne!
These were good. A true fan of Babe Ruth bars said they tasted just like the real thing. I made a mistake by adding the chocolate chips to the PB mixture before adding the corn flakes. It might have changed the texture but the taste was great.
I took these as a quick treat for my co-workers, the cut up bars disappeared in no time, I used frosted flakes as they are a bit thicker and hold up better in recipes. This recipe was delicious and so simple. clean up was easy too.
These were AWESOME! I used Honey Corn Flakes and low fat Jiff creamy pb, and instead of 1/2 cup white sugar I used about 1/3 cup Splenda/Sugar blend. I also only mixed in about 4 cups of corn flakes but used maybe 1/2 cup more as a topping along with some extra chocolate chips. I think it would be nice to try milk chocolate chips next. But these were great and easy!!!
Simple recipe, really addictive bar "candy". I made the bars without the chips inside, and instead melted the chips in a makeshift double boiler with a little milk and about a 1/2 c. of creamy peanut butter. Adding the milk made the chips more creamy and easily spreadable. The whole family liked these and they could be easily made with ingredients that most people have on hand. I will make these again, but I will try butterscotch chips mixed in with the cereal mixture. Edited 06/09/08: If I make these again, I will skip the melted chips on top. It's too much. I'll just keep the recipe as is. YUM!
These bars were super easy to put together and really quite tasty. Unfortunately my chocolate chips melted when everything was stirred together so it looked more like a chocolate bar. My only real issue was the chewiness of the bar. I realize that's because of the corn flakes, but it may still prevent me from making them again.
Very tasty bars, and easy to make, but very crumbly and unattractive.
my nine year old son and I made these in less than 15 minutes! We also added the extra pnut butter to help it stick together. The idea for the extra chips melted on top really helps this recipe stay together after it cools! Delicious!
These were delicious!! I used about 4c. of corn flakes and honey roasted peanuts. Everyone was quite fond of them. I put them into a greased 9x13 baking dish, but I foiled it first, and greased the foil. Made clean up a cinch!
My husband was in heaven. The bars don't keep so long as the cereal loses its crunch.
Made this today, really good. Used the amounts listed, wouldn't change a thing. Soft and chewy. Melted the chocolate and drizzled it on top instead of mixing it in. The best part was how fast and easy this is to make. Thanks:)
I made these bars for a bake sale at my husband's work. I followed the advice of some other reviewers and lowered the cornflakes to 4 cups (crushed), melted more chocolate chips on top for "icing" and sprinkled chopped peanuts on top. They looked really nice and tasted wonderful!
It does taste like the candy bar, but i think appreance also counts in taste and it really doesn't look appetizing
A great treat for the kids - or summer days, when you dont want the oven on. Sweet, a great variety in tastes...but nothing fancy. Thanks.
I have made these bars before (very tasty made per the recipe!), but I was looking for a foundation for making something similar to the Nature Valley protein bars. I had to go with what I had in the pantry, so I used brown rice instead of corn syrup, brown rice puffed cereal instead of corn flakes, and an unprocessed cane sugar instead of white sugar (and used dark brown sugar--again just what I had on hand). I also added 2 cups peanuts (roasted at home and very lightly salted)and the whole bag of chocolate chips (bittersweet chips is what I had on hand), and I added a splash of vanilla and a scoop of protein powder to the peanut butter mixture before I added the dry ingredients. My end result was almost spot on for what I was going for, and it actually tastes even better than the store-bought bars. I cooked my mixture in the microwave for about 2 1/2 minutes. It turned out perfectly!
My bars were nice and chewy. Over cooking the sugar mixture would be what makes them hard. One daughter thought it needed more peanut butter, the other more chocolate. I will make them again, but maybe try and cut back on the sugar to help with the sweetness and see how they turn out.
These are delicious and so easy. I whipped them up in under 10 minutes. I made a couple of changes based on the ingredients in my house. I did not have any white sugar (ahhh!!!). I substituted it for another 1/4 of cup of brown sugar and 1/4 cup of condensed milk. This seemed to work out just fine. Also, my cornflakes were fairly stale, but that did not make any difference. I will be keeping this recipe on hand for a quick and delicious dessert!
amazing!
DELICIOUS! Brought these to work and they were gone in a matter of minutes. I don't think they taste like a Baby Ruth, however. They taste like that candy bar called "Whatchamacalit". I don't if anybody remembers those candy bars - they were one of my faves!
YUM! Perfect as is. I just wait until the last minute to stir in the chocolate chips...and it is soooo good.
Considering the changes I made, these were mighty tasty cookie bars. I substituted Special K cereal for the corn flakes, but then after starting, realized I didn't have enough Special K, so then I added in some Rice Krispies. Even with the mix of strange cereals, it's hard to go wrong with this recipe, regardless of the cereal choice. As others suggested, I did not add in the chocolate chips, but melted them in the microwave and spread on top. These were really good cookie bars and super easy to make (provided you don't let your 6 and 3 year old shell the peanuts and have to clean up the mess. Just buy a can, lol.)
I agree that these do not taste like Baby Ruths, but like Watchamacallits - not a bad thing to me, since I love those. I left out the peanuts. This is a good recipe when you want to use up odds and ends of cereal in your cupboard, too.
I have to agree with whomever said they taste like the old Whatchamacallit bar, and not Baby Ruths. They're very sweet - got mixed reviews in my household, but they were still gone in less than 2 days!
Would have been even better if I hadn't taken them to a SUNNY picnic!!! Will definitely make again. YUM
These are so easy and so GOOD!!! Yum! I followed the recipe exactly and they turned out great! Absolutely addicting!
Great recipe! I used 6 oz of choc chips and 6 oz of butterscotch chips and omitted peanuts.
I can't say that these taste much like the candy bar but they sure are good! Some reviewers said these ended up hard. I cooked my mixture pretty much just to the point of boiling and boy are they chewy! YUM! I made a sling of sorts out of waxed paper for my pan so I was able to easily remove and cut the bars.
My Kids loved it!
Taste nothing like the Candy Bars. Messy to cut and not very appetizing looking.
VERY easy....tastes pretty good, perhaps a little too chocolately...a little more peanut butter might have increased my satisfaction.
Easy to make and surprisingly, we found them to be not too sweet. They disappeared quickly. I'll make this recipe again.
this is the best no bake cookie i have ever had.
My hubby and I thought these were just ok, but my cleaning lady loved them.
These were only okay. I don't know why they are called Babe Ruth bars because, to me, they didn't taste anything like my favorite candy bar.
These were very quick, easy and tasty. My only suggestion would be perhaps to sprinkle some chopped peanuts over the top before they set to make for a prettier looking bar. I would recommend these and will make them again.
I cut back on the cornflakes per other reviewers to 5 cups. It did not taste like a Babe Ruth bar at all. It was just okay, but I will not make again. FYI...if you cut back on the cornflakes, it would be good to cut back on the corn syrup as well. I didn't do that and I think it would have been much better if I had.
After reading some reviews and noticing most users said the bars didn’t look pretty I decided to sprinkle the chocolate chips on top of the mixture after putting it into the baking dish. They looked pretty but these bars are way too sweet for my taste. I wouldn’t change anything on the recipe; the bars are good but for people with a sweet tooth.
These were good, but they did turn out kinda soggy. Not quite what I was looking for. If I try these again, I will probably cook the mixture longer and add more cereal. It was very easy to make, though.
really good.... what's not to like about chocolate and peanut butter. :)
These are so good. It's amazing how much they taste like the real thing. They are always a hit when I take them to parties.
First bite and these def tasted like Baby Ruth bars. I added 5 cups cornflakes and planned on adding 1 cup honey roasted peanuts-but I fell short in my supplies. They were great anyway. If you are looking to make something diff from your average cookie or are in a rush to make something quick and easy- these are def worth making with a great taste.
This recipe is really good! My co-workers went crazy over it. I did make one little change. I didn't have any peanuts the first time I made it so I just used super chunk pb instead. Turns out I acually like it better than addint the peanuts!I also spread chocolate over the top instead of mixing it in...it does look much nicer.
I brought it to work and everybody LOVED it and kept asking for the recipe =] thanks suzanne!!!
Just not good! Even used other suggestion of melting chocolate and topping with peanuts. Never again. Tasted nothing like a candy bar.
These were wonderful and divine. I put them out on New Years Eve and they were gone in about 15 mintutes! A+A+
These were so SCRUMPTIOUS!!! I saw this recipe, went home on my lunch break, had an extra 10 minutes and made a pan, quick. YUM!! QUICK & EASY & GOOD! I sprinkled the choc. chips on top right away, and waited a few minutes, then spread out with a spoon. They look and taste great!
Very good! Taste similar to the actual candy bar, but it has its own unique (and good!) taste. I would definitely make this recipe again!
excellent but for a cookies -- they should be cut a little smaller
I made these bars for a girl's ski weekend. The treats were devoured in less than 24 hours and they were begging me for the recipe! They were so delicious and addicting!
delicious and so easy! I used 5 cups of flakes and it seemed to turn out a good consistancy. Drizzled melted chocolate on top for a better appearance.
Made a hit - better the first few days.
Like most others, my bars crumbled a bit... but oh, were the crumbly bits delicious! My husband loved these and has repeatedly asked for round two. I might try adding more corn syrup for a greater gluey effect:-)
I made these and brought them to work. Everyone loved them and even got a few requests for the recipe. Thanks for sharing this!
Very quick and easy to make. My 4 kids loved these. I used crunchy peanut butter instead and didn't add any more peanuts. This was great. Thanks!
Don't waste your time! This was very disappointing, the cornflakes turn out to be too soggy. It might be better with oatmeal or graham crackers? I took them to work and they didn't get any good reviews everyone likes the baseball bars better
I made this for a company picnic and won second prize in the bake sale! These are great and perfect for warm weather when you don't want to turn on the oven!
I'm sorry to say these didn't taste like the candy bar at all to me. As a matter of fact, they tasted more like peanut butter bars than anything else. However, they are VERY easy to make and I'm sure they'd be a real kid-pleaser.
Once the word was out on these, they didn't stick around very long at all. Great recipe.
I thought these were fantastic!! I took the advice of some people here and reduced the cornflakes to 5 cups. They were SO good! I brought them to a cookie exchange and people just raved about them. They were so easy, too. I lined the pan with waxed paper and sprayed it with cooking spray before I spread it out. This recipe is definitely a keeper!
Well, they don't taste anything like Baby Ruth bars, but they're pretty good. Next time I'm going to add a little extra peanut butter. Also, some other reviews commented that these are very messy, something I didn’t find to be true. If you follow the recipe as instructed and be sure to press the mass firmly down into the dish and allow it to fully cool, they cut very easily and hold their form well.
I've made these a few times now. Love how quick it comes together. This time I sprinkled white & choc chips on top!
These bars are delicious. They might not have the greatest appearance, but will disappear quickly once people start tasting them.
These were a real hit at the office-everyone wanted the recipe!
Delicious! The only thing I changed on this was I added extra peanuts (approx 1 1/4 cups). They are really tasty and will be making these a lot from now on.
I made 2 batches for church coffee-hour last Sunday, and they were GONE in about 10 minutes! Lots of raves from adults and kids alike. Next time'll crush the corn flakes just a little, just to smooth out the texture a bit. Fast, easy, delicious -- love it!
This recipe was even better than expected, given some of the reviews... I melted chocolate chips and spread them over the top (though 1 cup doesn't quite spread over the entire surface), and they turned out delicious and didn't look too bad either. I actually thought they DID come close to the taste of a Baby Ruth, but maybe it's been too long since I've had one. Anyway, a good recipe, not so super sweet as you might fear.
I didnt think these tasted much like the candy bar. That being said, they were very good, and everyone that tried it liked it, even those that dont care for peanut butter. I followed the recipe exactly, and had no problem with the bars getting hard. They were a tad bit crumbly but no big deal. I do agree with others though; these are tasty but not attactive.I probably wouldnt serve them to guest.
I added this item to my Christmas goodies this year. I had to make two batches as my husband keep eating them. He test everything for me and went overboard on these. This one is a keeper.
I was hoping to share these with others, but my family ate them all before I could!
Some people loved this some didn't touch it again.
Very easy to make and very tasty. I also only used 4 cups crushed flakes and added a little more nuts.
I have made these twice and both times was asked for a copy of the recipe. That makes it a hit in my book and a will be a favorite.
I used chunky peanut butter, and melted 1c. each semi sweet choc and butterscotch chips for the top, no chocolate inside the bars. very good, and very easy.
These are excellent and very easy to make! I did use crunchy PB and saved the peanuts to sprinkle on top (be sure to press in while warm) for a nicer presentation.
Very easy to make. Sweet and gooey. Next time, I'm going to try making them with Rice Krispies instead of Corn Flakes. The Corn Flakes seemed soggy or stale to me.
My family loved these treats, though we didn't think they tasted like baby ruth candy bars, but were still delicious. We are our second batch this week. I took other viewers advice and put chocolate on top, and added M&M's to mixture. I would like to try Reese's pieces in them also. I had no problems getting mixture set up correctly and I added 6 cups corn flakes.
These lasted about 10 minutes at work. Everyone loved them and they're so easy to make!
These may not taste EXACTLY like a BabeRuth but they're very good! I didn't have any cornflakes so I used corn chex instead and they still turned out yummy!
What fun this recipe is. This is an awesome recipe. Not too sweet if you don't mix the chips in the batter. Just a thin layer of chocolate on top is all you need.
Fast, easy and delicious. I use milk chocolate chips. I also substitute Corn Chex for the flakes to make them gluten free. This probably gives them better texture too.
I used chunky peanut butter instead of adding in the peanuts.
This made a great Super Bowl snack. Everyone loved it! I WILL be making this again. Thanks!
Very good recipe. We loved it. Thanks, Christina
