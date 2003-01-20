Oatmeal Raisin Cookies III
Oatmeal Raisin Cookie that calls for boilng the raisins. This makes a very delicious moist cookie.
I'm giving this recipe four stars because my hubby and kids rated it, as they thought these cookies were very good. I, on the other hand, did not like them at all. Even though I chilled the dough, they spread like crazy and turned out as flat as poker chips. I do like a chewy cookie, but these were actually goopey. I had to cool them for the longest time before I could get them off the sheet without falling apart and I had to bake them for much longer then the suggested 12 minutes. Maybe I did something wrong; my daughter Ash was going for an MRI today so I was a little preoccupied, but I believe I followed the instructions correctly. Sorry!:)Read More
I was so disappointed with this recipe. I was to make it for my work mates as a Thankyou gift. I followed the recipe perfectly, and my 2nd batch needed alteration and still didnt turn out anything like an outmeal-raisin cookie. The cookies came out like mini-cakes. and my Husbands only response was a wierd facial expression and the Question "are you sure these arent gingerbread cookies?". Maybe they would be better baking in a pan, but then maybe it should havebeen called "Mini-Oatmeal & Raisin Gingerbread cakes". As for the Oatmeal, you could barely even notice there was Oatmeal in it, it seems that the proportions of the ingrediets are all wrong, and yes I triple checked everything written here. My advice: try a practise batch first and see what you think.Read More
After I made the batter, it was far too liquidy for cookies. So... I added a cup of oats and it was still too wet to spoon out. So... I poured it all in a 9"x11" and baked it at 325 for 35 minutes. Scrumptious! Good luck trying to make cookies out of it, though!
This recipe made a puffy soft cookie. I wanted a chewy one, so it isn't the one for me.
These cookies tasted really good...but they were so soft and delicate I also had a problem getting them off the pan without them falling apart on me(even after cooling over night). The last batch was poured into a cake pan, then cut into triangles...they were thicker and actually came out sturdier--maybe these should be oatmeal raisin bars instead of cookies? I only took one star away because I altered the recipe a bit, though not enough to make a huge difference.
These are so good. I followed the recipe exactly and they were not runny at all, as mentioned in other posts. Nor did they stick to the pan.
These were really good. I liked that they are not too sweet and they are so moist and chewy, like little cakes. I made them with half brown and white sugar. I should have doubled the recipe because they were gone instantly.
Wow! I wanted something different and these are it. Seems to thin to begin with, but don't worry cooks up great..though they are more cake like but wonderful flavor..my whole house smells like a October day. Thank you Paula
These have a "spice" flavor and are not real sweet, but they are good! I used whole wheat flour instead of white flour and brown sugar instead of white sugar and added 1 extra cup of oats for better consistency.
my family thought they were awesome. They are a little cakey, but I enjoyed that quality. I did reduce the amount of raisin water by half and added a 1/4 cup more oats. Thanks!
These cookies are delicious ! Be sure to follow the directions carefully. It calls for 1 1/4 c water and if you are not careful, you may add all the water to the recipe instead of the 9 T it calls for. The rest of the water is boiled into the raisins and added at the ende.
I have made this recipe for years, and it has always been a family favorite. Usually, I substitute 1 cup organic applesauce for the butter, and would use brown instead of white sugar, only 3/4 cup (less - due to sugar in applesauce). Yes, these are more cakelike than cookies...but sooo delicious!
Amazing cookies!! They are so soft and moist! They are Christmas-y though because of the flavors! I love it!
These cookies did not impress me, I found them quite "cakey". I would not make them again.
I made this recipe and instead of using cloves and nutmeg I just used extra cinnamon(because I didn't have nutmeg or cloves). These cookies were incredible. I love a soft cookie and this definately is what I was looking for.
Edible, but lacking. The dough was gooey and almost slimy. Definitely would not make again.
Yes, this recipe is messed up but all is not lost. Makes great waffles!
Followed the recipe as stated, careful that butter wasn't too melted. Batter is more like a muffin consistency. Once baked and cooled, cookies are light and fluffy, not too dense. We like them as is!!
I have to give this a 5* rating even though I made few changes. I am not particularly fond of raisins, so I substituted it with dates cooked the same way. As per other reviewers suggestions, I used only about 4 tbsps of date water. I didn't want to waste any date water for that is where all the flavour is, so I boiled the dates in only about 1 cup of water. The mixture was still too mushy, so I added about an extra quarter of a cup of oats too. It was fabulous. The spices smell amazing and fill the house in a most wonderful way while baking. I made this as a part of the thank-you gifts for some out of town cousins I was staying with, and they loved it. Will def be making this often...
I was somewhat disappointed with this recipe as well. We were hoping for more chewy cookies than cakey, as almost everyone else said. I definitely wish that I had read the reviews first, before making the cookies. The batter tasted better than the finished product. All in all, the cookies weren't that flavorful. I also had to double and triple-check the recipe to make sure I had written everything down correctly. They're definitely not sweet enough. At least they were simple to make, and took relatively no time at all, aside from my trip to the grocery store.
This cookie recipe is excellent. I made them today to surprise my husband because he likes a moist & not overly sweet cookie, and this one is just that. I followed the recipe exactly the way it was printed. I wouldn't change a thing. It is definately a keeper.
This was the first time I have made oatmeal cookies, and BOY were they great. Thanks for a great recipe!
I decided to make these cookies as something different for the kids. They absolutely loved them. The cookies stayed moist because of the plump, juicy raisins. Boiling them is a great idea. Thanks for posting the recipe, Paula!
Just like my moms...and I don't say that often. Black walnuts are an option, but not necessary
After reading the reviews I couldn't believe that a cookie could not turn out..... they were right... goopey cookie but at least mine was a practice batch. I made a 2nd batch and omitted the cloves and didn't add the 9tbs of water as suggested. It came out much better ...
This was made for a weekly office get-together. Everyone raved about it and absolutely loved it so much I sent them this page.
I REALLY like this cookie.It was soft and light and no too sweet. I used a little less raisin water.( about 7tblspns) After draining my raisins i blotted them with a paper towel before folding into batter. I am definitely going to try this recipe with apples next time just for something different.
Flavor is good, just make them a bit thinner/smaller for less "cakey" type of cookie
These cookies are so moist and delicious that I will only bake this version from now on. We love them!
These were the first oatmeal-raisin cookies I had ever made, and everyone thought this was a recipe handed down and perfected over the years! Very moist!
no changes and yes will make it again made it a favorite.
These cookies are fabulous! I made a few changes: I used a scant cup of sugar. Not quite a cup. I really think I could get away with 3/4 cup next time. I substituted 2 Tbsp. flax seeds, ground and mixed with 6 Tbsp. water for the eggs. I used 2 cups of rolled oats and I also used whole wheat flour imnstead of white and I added 1/4 cup of chopped walnuts when I added the raisins. I will definitely be making these often. Thank you for this great recipe!
Comes out pale due to lack of cinnamon/brown sugar but taste awesome
I found this the cookies to be too dense. I like them to be a lighter texture.
Very soft light cookie. Recipe didn't say if you were supposed to grease the pan. I sprayed it lightly and they came out fine.
Unfortunately I made the mistake of making this cookie solely after seeing the picture posted and not reading any reviews. Oops. Won’t do that again! I gave this recipe 2 stars because it just didn’t meet my expectations for a classic cookie recipe. This is by far the most cake-like “cookie” I’ve ever made— the consistency resembled more of a muffin or banana bread than a cookie tbh. I adjusted the amount of oats in the recipe (I added more). The time to bake in the instructions is incorrect. I had to add time to every batch (12 minutes did not suffice). These cookies aren’t “bad” per se but I think the name is misleading to anyone that makes the recipe without reading all the reviews prior to baking. Baker beware, this recipe does include raisins but it will not produce a classic “cookie” by any means.
My eight-year-old daughter just made a batch of these. Incredible. (Both my daughter and the cookies!) We didn't have any cloves on hand so we substituted somewhere around 1/2-1 Tbsp fresh-ground star anise we did have. We ground the anise in our coffee grinder; it came out with a coarse consistency not unlike what happens to your pencil eraser when you rub it vigorously over paper. There were a few (less than 1/4 tsp) coffee grounds still in there and I figured it was all good. It sure was! The most flavorful, fragrant and moist oatmeal raisin cookies I've ever had. I think the real key to this recipe is not any fancy substitutions like I made but boiling the raisins at the start in order to make them juicy and delicious. A definite keeper!
I added 1/2 cup flour. They were amazing. This batch disappeared by the next day.
WOW!! This is the best oatmeal raisin cookie I've ever tasted. SOO tender and chewy. I'm throwing out my old recipe, and keeping this one instead!
I tried this recipe but it is more like a biscuit than a cookie. Not moist at all but biscuit like dry/
Excellent Recipe.Family loved them. Super idea to soak the raisins. Didn't change a thing
While they taste great the recipe was a bit confusing. It says you need over 1 cup of water but is this strictly to simmer the raisins in which you just add 8 tablespoons of raisin water later? I did a half recipe which called for a half cup water and ended up adding all of the raisin water to the cookie mixture, ended up using an extra 1/4 cup flour and 1/4 cup oats to compensate for the additional water but still turned out ok.
Yum! Just made these and am having trouble not eating them all. A trick I found to making the dough a little more solid is to let it sit for about 5 minutes before spooning it onto the cookie sheet. Dee-lish!
I doubled the recipe so I could make a bunch of cookies but I read the reviews first and made it in a 9X13 pan and came up with some really good bars
it was delicious so soft and chewy the best kind of cookies for sure
I have to say I felt the same way as SOIAER. This cookie taste more like a spice raisin cookie than an oatmeal cookie. It nearly has that 'diet cookie' taste. The texture was that of a cake. I was really disappointed. I've baked the entire batch but won't send them off to my son in college who requested chewy oatmeal cookies!
