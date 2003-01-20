Oatmeal Raisin Cookies III

Oatmeal Raisin Cookie that calls for boilng the raisins. This makes a very delicious moist cookie.

Recipe by Paula

Ingredients

Directions

  • Boil raisins for 2 to 3 minutes, reserving raisin water.

  • Cream margarine and sugar. Add eggs, oatmeal and 9 tablespoons raisin water. Add flour, baking soda, spices and salt. Stir in raisins.

  • Drop by a rounded teaspoonful onto cookie sheet. Bake 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 10-12 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
102 calories; protein 1.5g; carbohydrates 15.7g; fat 3.9g; cholesterol 19.4mg; sodium 96.2mg. Full Nutrition
