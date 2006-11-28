Rocky Road

Although they didn't turn out how I expected them to, they were great! I used what I had on hand: CRUNCHY peanut butter, MINI semi-sweet chocolate chips, and MINI marshmallows. It took about 7 minutes for the c.chips and PB to become smooth and fully melt in the pan (on LOW heat). I recommend stirring very frequently, if not continuously as not to overcook. I was under the impression that the marshmallows were supposed to melt when added to the warm chocolate/PB mixture. They did not. They softened a bit as I stirred them in, but never melted. I thought this was going to be a smoother (more fudge-like)dessert? I spread into pan and then had an idea. I coarsely broke up about 12 pretzel rods and sprinkled them top! I used a spatula to push down the pretzel pieces so they would stick to the top of the bars. I think pretzel pieces would make a great "crust" for these treats as well! I covered my pan with plastic wrap and put in fridge for a few hours. I thought they tasted great (even though the marshmallow texture was way different than I expected) and they were a BIG hit with my family! I will make this again and try adding a pretzel layer on the bottom as well. :) Thanks for a delicious and EASY recipe!