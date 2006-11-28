Rocky Road
Fast, easy and Delicious!
This is great and quick. You just have to make sure you heat the peanut butter and chocolate together. or it will turn out hard as a rock. Then mix in the marshmallows. I personally recommend the chucky peanut butter. Also if you spread it out in a larger pan you will have more bars. this such a rich dessert. You can do all this in the microwave as well and that makes that much easier.Read More
This was the most disgusting cake I've ever tasted! I was so surprised when I saw it had five stars... It stuck to the pan, was hard as rock and onlt tasted like burnt peanut butter. I do not recomment to do this recipe, especially if you are doing it last minute because you will be disappointed.Read More
This recipe is decadently messy. I line the bottom of the pan with graham crackers and put it in the freezer for 30 minutes to set. I have been making this practically every other week since it goes within two days. This recipe is so quick and easy, I cannot stop raving about it!
This recipe was easy and FAST, it only took about 5 minutes tops to melt every thing down. Not only did the fudge type gooey goodness NOT stick to the pan but left me with a pan that hardly looked used at all, it just kinda slid out. Excellent and delicious. Thanx for a great recipe.
we put gram crackers on the top, then cut into gram cracker sized pieces! It helped with the mess and also added a great smore like flavor. Next time we are going to prepare in microwave heating and stiring ever 30 seconds.
A great treat. I used super chunk peanut butter and cut down a bit on the chocolate chips . Best if kept in the fridge as they get gooy left out. I wasn't sure whether to cool the melted chips before adding the marshmallows so just waited a minute or two. Some of the marshmallows melted and it looked great.
I took this to my kid's church club, the kid's loved it...make sure you bring wet wipes!!
I tried making this recipe two different ways. The first time I melted the marshmallows completely, and used the chunky peanut butter also. It could be compared to a lighter kind of fudge, it was fantastic. The second I followed the original recipe and enjoyed them just as well.
This made up very quickly and was VERY rich--the guys at work really inhaled these!
I took this to work and it was a big hit! They were delicious! Thanks for a wonderful recipe!
I had to give this recipe 5 stars. It was so simple but everyone loved it so much. I now have people asking me to make them pans of it. I added a little extra touch though. After I put it all in the pan, I melted peanut butter and drzzled it over the top, just to make it look extra-nice. Thanks so much for the great recipe. I've already made it a few times, and will continue to make it.
Delicious! I melted everything in the microwave as I've always had problems melting chocolate on the stove. I wish I had pretzels like a previous reviewer . . . that would be very delicious. Or, maybe some salted peanuts.
Make sure you mix the chocolate and shortening together and if you want to ensure it doesn't get too hard, add a tablespoon of butter flavored shortening. Delicious.
Used chunky peanut butter for texture. Also made a batch without marshmallows for my hubby who hates them. In his I broke up about 10-12 ginger snaps. He really liked it!
This has already become a family favorite. It is also great made with 5 squares of chocolate almond bark in place of the chocolte chips My son can't wait to make it for his friends at school
i made this recipe for my fiance and his family and he loved it! it was sooo easy and i added miniture m&m's on top it was awesome! thank you!!
I questioned this because of the peanut butter but tried it anyways and boy am I glad that I did. This is soooooo easy! And the taste is really good! I don't think that it would be as good with smooth peanut butter though.
i don't know why people say that it's messy and all. because it's not at all!! they turned out really really good! and it took only 10 mins!! Try using equal amounts of peanut butter and chocolate chips, then melt all the marshmallows totally. it'll become fudge like, and i didn't even need to cool it before i could eat it! and because of more peanut butter, it makes it taste like REESES! the peanut butter cups. i melted some marshmallows on top and put sprinkles too. addition of nuts will taste good too.
Quick, easy, and the kids loved it!
This was really easy and yummy - the kids all 'helped' and loved the resulting product. I broke up a bunch of stick pretzels to add crunch and that saltiness. Highly recommended!!! I'm sure the kids would have devoured it without the pretzels but they made all the difference to me. Yum.
Although they didn't turn out how I expected them to, they were great! I used what I had on hand: CRUNCHY peanut butter, MINI semi-sweet chocolate chips, and MINI marshmallows. It took about 7 minutes for the c.chips and PB to become smooth and fully melt in the pan (on LOW heat). I recommend stirring very frequently, if not continuously as not to overcook. I was under the impression that the marshmallows were supposed to melt when added to the warm chocolate/PB mixture. They did not. They softened a bit as I stirred them in, but never melted. I thought this was going to be a smoother (more fudge-like)dessert? I spread into pan and then had an idea. I coarsely broke up about 12 pretzel rods and sprinkled them top! I used a spatula to push down the pretzel pieces so they would stick to the top of the bars. I think pretzel pieces would make a great "crust" for these treats as well! I covered my pan with plastic wrap and put in fridge for a few hours. I thought they tasted great (even though the marshmallow texture was way different than I expected) and they were a BIG hit with my family! I will make this again and try adding a pretzel layer on the bottom as well. :) Thanks for a delicious and EASY recipe!
Mini Marshmallows should be left whole ---stirred in after choc-peanut butter is melted, to give the bumpy, Rocky Road effect. Using Ghirardelli 60% Bittersweet Morsels made this extra good for my tastes!
Good, but reeeeeally sweet for my taste. Maybe half of a bite size per portion?
this was awesome! my whole family loved it, the only thing i might do next time is add nut but this was great!
Thanks for the deliciously easy dessert! My 9 year old daughter loved helping me with this...
I have changed my mind about this treat. I thought they were too gooey, but after they sat in the fridge overnight, they were surprisingly good! Line the pan with tin foil for easy serving and cleanup. Next time I might try chocolate and mint instead of PB. I just thought the PB taste was too strong. Marshmallows get the best texture when cold!
iv tried many Rocky Road recipes and this one is the best out of 20 i tried GREAT JOB
The basic equivalent to marshmallow no-bake cookies. Marshmallows will melt after mixing in the chocolate once taken off the stove, unless the chocolate mixture is cooled before adding marshmallows.
My family enjoyed this recipe very much
I feel fatter already. Quick treat for a sweet tooth but not quite 5 stars. Pretty sweet & I wouldn't give these to little ones unless there was a sink nearby. I added the graham cracker base as other reviewers did. It cut down on the sweetness.
I added a cup of lightly salted peanuts to half of the recipe and it was awesome. no need to cut them up.
Update: made this a second time, and I mixed the marshmallows in while the chocolate/peanut butter was melting because my husband doesn't like marshmallows (didn't want him to know they were there!). I love this recipe and have added it to my permenant recipe file. Thanks! Original review: Wow---this recipe satisfied a chocolate craving! I halved the recipe... I didn't have quite enough choc. chips so I used 1/2 cup choc. chips + 3 squares of semisweet baker's chocolate. I also had to use large marshmallows, so I just used 2 hand fulls of those. Put in a sqaure baking pan covered with wax paper to cool. Thanks for the post!
came out perfect. after pulling this out of the frig they were very hard to cut with a butter knife ( I made them thick) but easy to bite and melt in your mouth also i prefer milk choco chips
Lol.. someone wrote this was a disgusting cake! Not a cake but Rocky Road is a "chocolate mashmallow coated candy"... I really wish I had graham crackers so I can make it like cookie bars but I will try that next time; Just a super easy treat when you are craving something sweet! I added some chopped nuts. Thx.
Perfect! Very rich and yummy. I used dark chocolate chips (all I had on hand) and it was amazing.
I used half semi-sweet chocolate and half dark chocolate because there wasn't enough semi-sweet. It turns out really good! Everyone loves it! Thanks!
I cut the recipe in half since I only had a cup of semisweet chocolate chips. The peanut butter was not overpowering at all. I wasn't sure if the marshmallows were suppose to melt at all but some of them did. It wasn't really messy...didn't stick to the pan at all once I started stirring in the marshmallows. In fact, it kinda cleaned it up. It was too gooey to pour though so I'm not sure if the consistency was right but they tasted great! The only complaint I have is that it was difficult to cut but I think letting it sit a little bit at room temperature or using a different knife will solve that. I need to be careful with this recipe though because it's just so good and will probably result in weight gain...
Pretty yummy and VERY easy no-nonsense fudge, basically! Followed others' suggestion of chunky peanut butter and loved the little bit of peanut crunch without having to chop peanuts (or almonds, which are the traditional nut in rocky road). I was short on mini-marshmallows (we use them as rewards for potty training) so I used 1/3 jar of marshmallow creme to replace the missing minis. Blended in nicely and then most of the marshmallows stayed whole and gooey. Very nice!... Or should I say very naughty?
this is one of my indulgences when satisfied to eat chocolate
A great quick snack when you are dying for a chocolate fix at 10pm!! I also threw in a big handful of slivered almonds! MMM!!! Delicious! Thanks Christi!
I think this was delicious. I added graham crackers to top and bottom, chilled, cut into 4 "strips" and coated strips in chocolate and then sliced. (I was going for Katella Deli's rocky road.) It was messy, but it also added another dimension to this confection. I think next time I will make it in the 9x9 pan with no graham crackers. I might eat too much, though.
Extremely easy to make, but tastes like you worked on it all day! Yummy!!!
Yummy! I added nuts to this too! Very good!
not sure if i did something wrong but it came out very sticky and bland practically no flavor at all I was not impressed thank you for the wonderfuk idea though.
This recipe single-handedly contributed to several pounds gained during my pregnancy. I love it! It does turn out a bit soft and gooey, which I love, but the fridge fixes that issue.
Does anyone know how long these will keep in the freezer or frig?
I gave this 5 stars because it was very very easy to make and it was soooo good!!! Beware, this is also very addicting. Every time I walked by I found myself eating more of it...
This was delicious, HOWEVER it was difficult and very messy to eat because of the gooeyness. It was like a thick fudge frosting. Next time I would try cutting the peanut butter in half to see if that gives it a firmer structure. This is not a recipe to be eaten right away - took about 3 hours to firm up in the fridge, but then I didn't like how the marshmallows got too chewy when cold. So I put it back on the counter but it got too soft again. I also added 1/2 cup of broken walnuts to give it some crunch. I would definitely try it again with less peanut butter. 11/5/03 Tried with less peanut butter and it didn't change a thing regarding the firmness. Will try another recipe as I like the chocolate in my rocky road sort of crunchy.
This was very good. I usually add chopped peanuts to my Rocky Road but I really like the addition of peanut butter instead. I added some raspberry lollies to the mix. Yum!
Yum!! Wanted a quick sweet snack on a rainy afternoon, and this fit the bill!! Didn't even bother to wait for it to cool, enjoyed it with spoons. I stirred Graham cracker pieces into half of it, and that was a different good. Definitely keeping this one!
I give this one 5 stars! I changed it up a little and used Andes mint baking chips and added 1 cup peanuts to the recipe. It was a hit in my house! Thanks for the recipe. =)
Five stars because of how EASY these were! I threw in some pecans just because and everyone loved them. Definitely a messy treat for kids, but SOOOO worth it.
I found this disgusting. Waaay too rich, and the flavor was not redeeming. I made these seeing three delicious ingredients, and thinking "What could go wrong?" Unfortunately, this recipe was my answer. I would have given them one star, except my boyfriend found them edible somehow.
Extremely easy to make. Very quick, too. We liked them alot.
Too simple to be this good! I cut the recipe in half, made sure the marshmallows melted completely and spread it on waxed paper to ensure no sticking. Next time I will use chunky peanut butter or maybe add some nuts to get more texture. This recipe can be played with so much by using different extracts, nuts, and chips.
Id have to admit that were not chocolate lovers but this recipe seemed promising and might change the way I thought about chocolate, since I love rocky road ice cream. I was disapointed in the flavor and texture. My 11 year old didn't like it either. Sorry
I don't really like semi sweet chocolate. My mom and sis liked it tho. I think I'm going to use milk chocolate the next time.
I gave it 4 stars because I put it in the pan and it just looked like it was going to be way too thick and bulky, so I dropped it in mounds on waxed paper instead. For an easy and quick treat, this is great!
"Fabulous Food Sensation!" That's how my sister puts it.
This is fabulously tasty and so easy even though it tastes like you spent a ton of time on it. I mixed part of the marshmallows in and left part of them in the pan so the chocolate got poured directly over them. Heavenly....This is easily the best tasting quick dessert Ive ever made.
NOT FOR SMALL CHILDREN AWAY FROM A SHOWER OR HOSE!!!! These things are great. My two year old and six year old went crazy for them!!! (And taken DIRECTLY to the bath!!) Messy, greatness!!! Easy as can be!! My only thing is mine looked nothing like the pictures, but the taste was great! Next time I may try the top and bottom graham cracker idea to try cut down the mess!
Bored and searching for a simple tasty treat to make, i chose this. I substituted a 9x9 pan for an 8x8, lacking the suggested. Not exactly a good thing, making them thicker, creating more difficulty in eating and more melting in my hand. After much patience, of cooling in both fridge and freezer, i tried one, and was slightly disappointed with the taste, yet the marshmellows added a very intriguing chewiness, keeping me wanting more. If a 16 year old can make these come out, anyone can. All in all: YUM!
Everyone loved this recipe, including me!!! A great quick and easy dessert or snack. I will make this again!
While delicious this recipe is very sweet, and the chocolate melted way to easily. If kept in the freezer they're not bad though.
I love this recipe, so easy and delicious. For variation I add broken pretzel sticks and raisins.
Better than the picture! Super quick, easy & fast! What could go wrong with just 3 ingredients?? I used a 1 lb chocolate rabbit from easter!
These are just plain awesome!! Love em'!!!!
Made this for a open house/dinner I had last night. I did do as a review said and added more peanut butter. I made 2 batches the first I melted the marshmellows on stove with it till swirlled. It looked very elegant...the other batch I topped with marshmellows, chocolate chips and peanuts then broiled till marshmellows were lightly browned. These were the first to go and everyone wanted the recipe.
While these are fast, easy and delicious, they are super sweet. Make sure you cut them into really small squares.
I make these for every potluck at work and everybody goes nuts over them. I recommed freezing them overnight because they will be much easier to cut the next day.
Amazing. Delicious and easy. Everyone loved it. I made it exactly as written here. Next time I'm going to use chunky peanut butter. This was great.
This tasted good but I think when I make it next time I'll make sure the marshmallows get melted more.
It was totally easy to make. I added M&Ms and almonds. My brother added M&Ms and pretzel sticks and matzah. We also used peanut butter chocolate chips instead of plain chocolate chips. It was DELICIOUS! We will DEFINITELY make it again. It's a keeper.
no changes and it was great.
Best when out of the oven. I tried using graham cracker crumbs; use graham crackers instead.
Super easy fun yummy recipe I made with my grandson to give out as Christmas treats. He was so proud and everyone loved them. Will definitely make them again.
I can't say enough how delicious these are. They are so easy to make and come out like they are from a candy store. Everybody loves these.
I've made this several times and it's always delicious. It is so easy to make and everyone loves it. I have made it with white chocolate chips as an alternative and that was great too. I tried using crunchy peanut butter for one batch but the consistency was a little off, definitely will stick with creamy PB.
they are very good
I did not care for these.
this was awsome easy to make my son helped me he loves them i have to watch him cause he keeps grabbing more when im not looking thanks
Love it How can you not have these things on hand? It really hits the spot when you want something quick, easy, and sweet.
These were great - my husband and daughter helped me polish them off in 2 days!
only three stars because, while it was very quick and easy for me to make with my 4 year old, it was not nearly as awesome as some of the other reviews led me to believe. (it was pretty much exactly as you would think melted choc chips and peanut butter would taste together with marshmallows thrown in - good, but nothing spectacular). also, my chocolate/peanut butter mixture started to become quite hard as i was stirring/melting it and at the end i had a really hard time mixing in the marshmallows. i am assuming i cooked it too long. so it would be helpful if the recipe were to state "only cook just until melted".
Fantastically easy and tasty recipe. I also used crunchy peanut butter. I also made another with some other nuts added, then waited for it to set, and added a layer of white chocolate !! Wow tasty and yummy thankyou :)
Easy recipe. I added coconut flakes to the mix since I didn’t have enough marshmallows and I layered the bottom of the pan with graham crackers as another reviewer suggested. It was a great idea!
I make this every Christmas, but I used chunky peanut butter and add sprinkles on top before it sets!
Delicious, easy, and fast. Perfect for the holidays!
Crazy good. Insanely fast. I made a half batch and added a bunch of cheerios to stretch it out, but I am sure it would be wonderful as is. I will make this again.
So easy it's crazy! I wouldn't bother with the stove, I used a glass bowl in the microwave. I mixed the peanut butter and chocolate chips together and used 30 second intervals with mixing. It was thoroughly melted and blended after two rounds. I forgot to grease the pan, but it's just for me anyway. Personally I smashed up some Teddy Grahams (didn't have graham crackers) and sprinkled it over the top for some crunch and a "s'mores" type taste. Yummy!
Love it!! Added almonds to mine, delicious!
This was so simple to make! I am not a big peanut butter fan, but I thought these were pretty good.
these were by far...the BEST! My family pretty much devoured these in a record I didn't know they could eat in!
My daughter and I made this and it is fantastic! The pan is almost gone! Thank you
very good and super easy
fast, easy, delicious says it all!
This recipe was very easy and quite tasty :) I melted the chocolate chips in the microwave, rather than on the stove, then added the peanut butter and stirred until it was all mixed. After it had cooled just a little bit, I added the marshmallows.
Added some caramel to the mix was my only change. Sooooo quick and easy. I'll be making these often.....
Was easy and quick to make. I made a double-batch and used a 9x13" pan greased with butter. I melted the chocolate in a bowl over a a pan of boling water. I turned the burner off and stirred in the peanut butter, then removed the dish from atop the pan of boiling water and stirred in the marshmallows as the mixture began cooling which helped to keep all the marshmallows from melting into the mixture. I quickly scraped the mixture into the buttered pan. Once totally cooled on the counter-top (I did not refrigerate) I cut into one inch squares and placed in a covered plastic storage container. Overnight they hardened somewhat so I covered the candy with dampened paper towels and placed them in the microwave for 30 seconds to soften them, from then on they remained soft. I will definitely make them again and again!
