Rocky Road

4.4
130 Ratings
  • 5 86
  • 4 30
  • 3 9
  • 2 2
  • 1 3

Fast, easy and Delicious!

Recipe by Christine Thompson

Recipe Summary

Servings:
6
Yield:
1 dozen
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
Directions

  • Grease a 9 x 9 inch pan.

  • Heat chocolate chips and peanut butter over low heat in a medium saucepan until chips are completely melted. Remove from heat. Stir in marshmallows.

  • Pour into prepared pan. Cool. Can be put into refrigerator to cool. Cut and Enjoy!

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
627 calories; protein 13.7g; carbohydrates 70.8g; fat 38.5g; sodium 230.2mg. Full Nutrition
