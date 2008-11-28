Pecan Tassies Bars

45 Ratings
  • 5 30
  • 4 11
  • 3 4
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

Small pecan pies...very flaky. Made in small muffin tins...like a cookie.

By Christine J. Crabtree

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

Servings:
12
Yield:
2 dozen
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • To Make Crust: Blend softened cream cheese, 1/2 cup butter and flour. Chill 1 hour.

    Advertisement

  • Shape into 24 balls. Press balls into cavity of mini muffin tins, making small cups.

  • To Make Filling: Beat together egg, brown sugar and 1 tablespoon butter. Add vanilla and salt and beat till smooth. In each little crust bottom, sprinkle chopped pecans, add egg mixture to right before top and top with a whole pecan.

  • Bake at 325 degrees F (165 degrees C) for 25 minutes or till filling is set. Cool before removing from tins.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
235 calories; protein 2.7g; carbohydrates 22.4g; fat 15.4g; cholesterol 46.2mg; sodium 140.6mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 02/17/2022