Pecan Tassies Bars
Small pecan pies...very flaky. Made in small muffin tins...like a cookie.
We REALLY enjoyed these. We made two batches. One batch as written and for the second batch, my husband added 3 dark chocolate chips to each tassie before adding the batter and pecan. Both batches were delicious. Also, we used a ½ teaspoon of chopped pecans and ½ tablespoon of batter for each tassie. Using these measures made the assembly process faster. To form the little shells: We just put a plastic sandwich bag over the top of an unopened bottle of marinade. Just invert the bottle and press it into the dough ball. This forms a decent shell rather quickly.Read More
These were tasty but there is too much filling and not enough crust. I may make 1 1/2 times the crust next time for the extra filling. Also, spray the muffin pans with non-stick spray to make them easier to remove from pans. The use of my tart shaper made things go much easier pressing crust into pans, too! This was my first go at these -- will try again to be sure I didn't skip something. :-DRead More
I used refrigerated pie dough cut into cirles, filled them with the filling and baked in mini muffin cups for a true "mini pecan pie". They were fantastic and very portable. I will definately be making again.
This recipe was out of this world! Melt in your mouth good. I made these for a cookie exchange, EVERYONE wanted the recipe. I followed the directions of another member and did half flower half powder sugar for the crust, it was soooooo good. but you will need to add some extra flower. I quadrupled the recipe and used 3 cups flour, 2 cups powder sugar and it was PERFECT!!
Delicious, but watch out-they bubble all over the place-so don't fill the cups too high. Also I used 1/2 cup powdered sugar and 1/2cup flour instead of all flour and it made the crusts sweet and melty-in-your-mouthy.
Not enough chopped nuts in the recipe. Needed alomst a cup, not 1/4. Ended up running out of batter and had to double because there weren't enough nuts. Next time I did them, used 1 cup and put them in the batter first - worked like a charm. However, they are worth the worth!
This is exactly like my Grandmother made when I was a little girl.. Soooo Good.
I made the pecan tassies for Christmas and they were very good, but I agree with "Jan" the dough needs sugar or something for flavor. Any tassie recipes with sugar in the dough?
A buttery crust and brown sugar filling...how can you beat that? The only change I made to this recipe was to use another 1/4 cup chopped pecans on top of the tarts instead of pecan halves.
I just made my first pecan tassies today using this recipe. Oh my, they are just wonderful. I followed the recipe closely. I agree that the crust does not need added sugar. It is a nice contrast to the sweet interior of the tassie. I had never made little crusts like this before but by the time I got to the last ones, I was getting the feel for it (I had to cut my fingernail short on my right index finger so I could shape them without putting my fingernail through the bottoms). I used almost a half cup of chopped nuts in the bottom as suggested by others and a half teaspoon in each crust worked out great. I will be serving them tomorrow in our art gallery for a reception. They should be a hit.
Very good. They have a gooey center for sure. I wasn't certain that they were done at first, and put them in for another 10 mins. I did not do the mini tin, but used the regular, and cooked for 5 extra min. The flavor was definitely there though. Great recipe.
Just like Grandma used to make.
Very Good! Very Easy! Made these for my BF, I don't like Pecan Pie.... I loved these!! So easy to make and delicious!! Thanks for the post. Think I will try to double recipe and make these in regular muffin size for a larger indulgence. ;)
Delicious - moist and a little gooey in the center. I searched high and low for the tart tamper that other reviewer talked about that made these so much easier to make. Finally found it online -- don't bother going to your local home/kitchen retail chain, they have never heard of such a thing. Update - In the end, the tart tamper really did not save me much time, I found it just a quick to do by hand.
My dinner guests raved about these. Thanks for a great recipe!
The dough for the crust is a little flat tasting. Good pecan mixture, makes a lot. Don't make the crust too thick or you will have more crust than filling and the filling will over flow. I would spray a little pam to make removing easier. Easy cookie to make.
Followed this recipe exactly and turned out great. I brought them to a party and everyone liked them. My 3 year old even ate a bunch. Easy recipe to do and the look so fancy. Make sure not to fill the tarts too much with the brown sugar mixture....I had a few that "puffed" up quite a bit. I put the tins on a baking sheet just in case there was any overflow, which wasn't a problem. I will use this recipe often, esp. when I don't feel like making a whole pie. Thanks!!!
if you use mini cupcake pans and a wooden dowel dipped in flour it makes perfect mini pies. the dowel can be purcased at almost at any kitchen store or in pamered chef book. cuts crust prepare time in 1/4 . this is one of our family favs. always end up making min 4 batches
I've been using this recipe for years and have always gotten rave reviews. The filling is so sweet that you need the crust without sugar for contrast. Friends and family always ask for this as my contribution to the dessert table at parties.
Just like we made growing up! Delicious! The only changes I made was to use 3/4 cup of pecans instead of 1/4, and I didn't top the tassies with a whole pecan. I also had to make a second batch of the dough as I had way more filling left and was out of dough! Otherwise these were great!
These are a bit time consuming but pretty easy. I added the chopped pecans to the batter just because I'm lazy and tend to be a bad judge of equally dividing things. I think I should've ignored the directions and divided the dough into smaller portions; I ended up with a bit extra pecan batter so I just baked it without the dough. However, some of the tassies had a bit more dough than needed. They taste a bit eggy according to the bf--I'd agree to some extent, although I wouldn't have noticed if he hadn't said anything. I like them, but I like the pecan pie bars II on here a lot better. Thanks for the recipe!
I made this recipe for Christmas one year and now it is a favorite! I'm asked to bring it back year after year!
These are sort of like mini buttertarts. I did mine in a regular sized muffin tin, and got 12 of them. The crust is not like a regular buttertart; it isn't as sweet. In a way, I like that, but I think you could add sugar to the cream cheese if you wanted something more like a regular buttertart. These are quite good, and I'll make them more for sure. They're easy and look great. Thanks.
Delicious. I will definately be adding this cookie to my Christmas cookie tins every year. They are time consuming to prepare but worth it.
Wonderful treat! Crust is very flaky, and the cream cheese gives it a great flavor. My husband's favorite pie is pecan, so these are always a big hit with him (and everyone else).
Just to say, a BIG THANK YOU, to Christine for sharring this recipe with us.Great Pecan Tassies!!!!
Delicious...too bad I'll have to share them !!!! Thx for this great recipe.
This was pretty delicious, I have to say. BUT... directions need to say that you need to spray the cups before you put the pastry dough into them. Also, I doubled it, and had a heck of a time dividing up the dough into 48 portions. Near as I can tell, it was about a tablespoon of dough per mini-muffin. My first batch was scant, and the filling spilled over and stuck all the tassies to the pan. Not enough curse words in the world for that.... but lessons learned. And if they're helpful to any of you, all the better.
Great!! A bit time consuming, but if making for family or close friends, worth the effort. Measurements were right on. I used a teaspoon of filling on each tassie, and they came out perfect. I only had to bake for 20 minutes--could be my oven. Any longer,and they would have been over cooked.
These are absolutely delicious. I have made them before and everyone raves. I am baking some now to put on the Holiday gift trays that I will give to friends. Thanks!
This is a fantastic recipe! Everyone raves when they taste them. Already sharing the recipe with many of my friends.
The cream-cheese crust is excellent -- I had always made these with purchased pie crust before (which works fine, but the homemade crust is better). Try adding some Heath toffee bits (without chocolate) for a different texture and flavor. An excellent recipe written just as is.
I make these every Christmas to rave reviews. If you like pecan pie, you'll love them and they're so easy to make.
Loved this recipe. Place a pecan half on top to decorate before baking. I use a plastic spoon or knife to loosen the tarets after they cool. Make sure your crusts are not too thin. These were a hit at my son's wedding.
These little pies are wonderful I have a lot of request for them.
Yum! We make tassies every year at Christmas. They are perfect..!
I've made these many times over the years! I've used various additions to the fillings--pecans, walnuts, and coconut. They all are good. I've make them in mini muffin tins, but I've also made them in a sheet pan and just cut them into bars. These are always a welcome treat!