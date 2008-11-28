Pecan Tassies Bars

I just made my first pecan tassies today using this recipe. Oh my, they are just wonderful. I followed the recipe closely. I agree that the crust does not need added sugar. It is a nice contrast to the sweet interior of the tassie. I had never made little crusts like this before but by the time I got to the last ones, I was getting the feel for it (I had to cut my fingernail short on my right index finger so I could shape them without putting my fingernail through the bottoms). I used almost a half cup of chopped nuts in the bottom as suggested by others and a half teaspoon in each crust worked out great. I will be serving them tomorrow in our art gallery for a reception. They should be a hit.