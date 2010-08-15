Beer Nut Cookies

5
2 Ratings
  • 5 2
  • 4 0
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

Also good with honey-roasted and salted nuts.

Recipe by Kevin Ryan

Gallery

Recipe Summary

Servings:
27
Yield:
55 cookies
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

27
Original recipe yields 27 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • Cream the shortening and the sugar until light. Add the eggs (room temperature) and the vanilla and mix well. Combine the flour, salt, and baking soda. Add this to the creamed mixture. Stir in the nuts.

  • Drop about 2 teaspoons per each cookies onto greased cookie sheets. Bake for about 11 minutes, or until firm. Cool for about 3 minutes on the sheet and then remove to cool.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
200 calories; protein 3.4g; carbohydrates 20.8g; fat 12g; cholesterol 13.8mg; sodium 75.1mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022