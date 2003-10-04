Death By Caramel Cookies
Based on an old South American spoon treat.
OH BOY, IF THIS IS DEATH BY CARAMEL, WHAT A WAY TO GO! THIS WAS GREAT! THANKS! :-))))Read More
The cookie were pretty bland. And the caramel was hard to work with. I could not spread it, so I had to heat it up again so I could spread it on the cookies. I made these for Halloween so I cut the cookies with a bat cookie cutter and then sprinkled the top of every other cookie with black sugar before baking them. Then I also added red food coloring to the caramel. They looked great when they were all done.Read More
They take some work, but they are good, if you know what you're biting into! It is a special sort of treat. Reason for the 4 stars: The cookies were very crumbly once baked, and I made about twice as many as the recipe says - any larger and they would have been hard to handle.
These are sooo good, in Peru they are called Alfajores.
The cookies themselves were nice, but who wants to stand there and stir the filling for 25 minutes straight? I actually had to cook mine for 45 minutes on medium heat before it took on any color. The filling also has a sharper taste than caramel, more like strong butterscotch, and I personally didn't like the flavor combined with the vanilla extract. I would make the cookie recipe again, but change the filling to 1 bag of caramels melted with 2 tbsp. water or cream. Easier and probably better-tasting.
Are we the only fortunate ones to have experienced death by caramel cookies and lived to write a review?!
NOPE!!! We didn't care for these at all!!!! Sorry
The dough was not easy to work with, and I think it would be better to make the caramel after the cookies are baked so it stays spreading consistency. The flavor is very mild.
These cookies were OK. Not really caramel though, they were more like labor intensive sugar cookies. We could not get the dough to roll out and ended up making balls and flattening them. The "caramel" sauce (which took 25 min) balanced out the bland cookie, but I would rather make an easy sugar cookie for the same tase.
