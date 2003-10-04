Death By Caramel Cookies

Based on an old South American spoon treat.

Recipe by Kevin Ryan

Recipe Summary

Servings:
10
Yield:
20 cookies
Ingredients

Directions

  • To Make Filling: Pour the condensed milk into a heavy saucepan. Cook over medium heat until hot. Stirring constantly, lower the heat to low and continue to cook the milk takes on a golden color, about 20-25 minutes. Remove from heat and add vanilla. Transfer to a bowl and cover directly with plastic wrap. Set aside and let cool to room temperature.

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Combine the flour, 3 tablespoons confectioners' sugar, and the salt in a bowl. Cut in the shortening and the butter until crumbly. Beat in the yolk and the cream. Mix to form a dough, adding more cream if necessary.

  • Roll dough on a floured counter to 1/8 inch thick. Cut into 2-1/2 inch rounds and place on ungreased sheets. Prick the top of the rounds a few times with a fork.

  • Bake for 12-15 minutes or until the edges are light brown. Cool on sheet 1 minute and remove to rack. Spread the filling on one half and sandwich with another round. Dust cookies with confectioners' sugar.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
526 calories; protein 7.2g; carbohydrates 52.4g; fat 32.4g; cholesterol 90.8mg; sodium 119.8mg. Full Nutrition
