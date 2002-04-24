Biscochitos II
Mexican Cookies...great dunkers for coffee.
I made these cookies for a Spanish Club party, and all my friends loved them. I thought they kind of tasted like a corn bread cookie. My Spanish teacher thought they tasted the "pan de muertos" or dead bread, the bread traditionally eaten on the day of the dead. They took a little while to make, but I cut them into stars, which probably took longer. I would reccommend these cookies.Read More
This is a wonderful recipe to work with. The dough is a great consistency, rolls well and holds the shape when baked. I used all shortening instead of margarine. And when I make my second batch I will use 2 tsp anise and no vanilla, as the flavor was more mild than I expected after smelling/tasting the dough. Fantastic rolled in sugar/cinnamon. Baked it has a nice crispy without being crunchy texture. I also got 96 cookies with one batch, so more than 3 dozen! I used 2 1/2 inch cookie cutters.
Easy to make and roll out. Good taste! These will be going to the Spanish Club Christmas party!
