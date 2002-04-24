Biscochitos II

Mexican Cookies...great dunkers for coffee.

Recipe by Christine J Crabtree

Recipe Summary

36
3 dozen
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Mix together shortening, margarine and sugar with a mixture until well blended. Mix in the rest of the ingredients until smooth.

  • Roll out on a floured board to 1/2 or 1/4 inch thickness.

  • Cut into desired shapes and place on baking sheets. Bake until golden brown, about 10 - 12 minutes. Garnish as desired or leave plain.

211 calories; protein 2.6g; carbohydrates 24.5g; fat 11.2g; cholesterol 10.3mg; sodium 168.1mg. Full Nutrition
