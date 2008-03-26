Cowboy Oatmeal Cookies
It's a great cookie, one of the kids' favorites. This doesn't call for nuts, but I sometimes add about 1/2 cup of chopped walnuts or pecans.
BY FAR THE BEST COOKIES IN THE WORLD!!! I can't believe how well these turned out! I took a commercial baking class in school, and we had a recipe for oatmeal cookies that we would sell to the public, and it was NOWHERE near as good as these cookies! I took some of the suggestions from reviewers and added 1 tsp vanilla and 3 cups of oats instead of 2. They turned out amazing! I didn't freeze them, I just scooped by teaspoonful onto an ungreased cookie sheet and put into the oven for 12 minutes and they turn out perfect! If they dont turn out for you, you must not be doing something right. They are foolproof. As long as you cream together the right ingredients with an electric mixer, they turn out the right consistancy. My mom even agrees that they are the best cookie she's ever had, and thats saying something because she makes hers from my great grandmothers 100 year old family recipe! Thanks so much for posting this recipe! This one is quickly becoming a family fave!!!Read More
I didn't think this recipe needed anymore reviews, then I actually baked and tasted one of these. I would have given it 5 stars but I did tweak it slightly, I added raisins that had been soaking in hot water and vanilla to plump them back up, I used 1 cup wholemeal flour, 1 cup of brown sugar and a good tsp of honey instead of the white sugar, I added choclate chips, and used butter instead of margerine, I also used a little extra flour and extra cup of oats as the dough seemed wet but it might my adjustments that made it so. The cookies were lovely, not too sweet and they have a lovely texture. I have half of the dough in my freezer so I can always have fresh cookies at hand, nothing better! Thanks for the recipe.Read More
really good cookie, really easy to do. I scoop mine out and freeze them on a cookie sheet, then store them in a zippie freezer bag for ready-to-bake cookies anytime. yes, you can take them out of the freezer and pop them in the oven, just takes a couple minutes longer to bake.
AWESOME!!! This is the recipe I remember from childhood school lunches!! I added 1 tsp vanilla and omitted the chips. Excellent!! The oil is what gives it that special texture.
Hold on and let me put down my second warm, chewy cookie for a second to type this...okay, these were amazing! I was skeptical because the oil, butter and sugar looked odd at first, but as soon as I added the eggs, the dough began to look good. And were these cookies ever good! I guess those cowboys really know what they're doing. My changes: Substitution of butter for margarine and the addition of one teaspoon of vanilla. I highly recommend making these!
Can't stop eating these cookies! I added a tsp. of vanilla, cut the white sugar to 2/3 cup and added 3/4 cup each of semi-sweet and white choc. chips. Always refrigerate the dough for a couple of hours before you bake the cookies. Otherwise they spread out too much.Truly amazing cookies!
Excellent recipe with adjustments of 3 cups oatmeal, 1/2 cup oil, and 1/2 tsp cinnamon. I used Cinnamon chips!OMG YOU GOTTA TRY IT!! RAVES and left them begging for more! My fav oatmeal recipe and a new tradition in my family!
Where's the vanilla extract? Great flavor. Used 1/4 c. oil and 3/4 c. unsalted butter and added 1/2 chopped pecans and 1 tsp vanilla extract.
I added extra quick oats like some others have suggested (almost 3 cups total!)and these came out great. I didn't increase the sugar with the extra oats and I liked that they weren't sickeningly sweet. My boys aren't big chocolate fans, so these are a great find for them.
great cookies! I always get compliments when I make this recipe. I have altered it several times to make cinnamon chip and apple cookies. In this case I would substitute cinnamon chips for butterscotch chips and add about 1/2 Cup (give or take) of a firm cooking apple cut into small chunks. Turns out very yummy.
The cookies are awesome. Best oatmeal cookies I've made. However, I read the reviews before baking and made note of certain ones. So, with their advice, I made some adjustments. I decreased the oil to 1/4 cup, used 3 cups of oatmeal, 1 stick of butter instead of margarine, and of course used vanilla extract. I couldn't understand either why the recipe didn't use vanilla. So, I added 1 1/2 teaspoons pure vanilla extract and 1 tablespoon of cinnamon. Oatmeal cookies without cinnamon? With the adjustments made, will use this recipe again and again. Thank you to the reviewers for sharing their adjustments. It improves the recipes.
The name around our place for these cookies is "Cowboy Catchin' Cookies"...if you're looking for boy bait, this is the recipe! These ain't ya ordinary, run-of-the-mill oatmeal cookies! Everything about them is perfection...try them out on the boy of your choice and you will have a ring on your finger in no time. :)
How can people RATE this or REVIEW it when they tweak the recipe. I swear~Make it just like the recipe THEN Rate and Review it. Maybe your tweaking is what screwed up the recipe... Ok people Make the recipe and then rate. Cookies are good! I have NOW Made these twice JUST as STATED. Don't Tweak the recipe and you will be HAPPY! TY for sharing! :) my Favorite Recipe for Oatmeal cookies... If you don't like Margarine, use butter instead. GREAT Recipe!!!!!
Yummy, yummy, yummy!!!!! These cookies are great. Kid friendly and adult friendly too. They are so buttery tasting. I omitted the butterscotch chips and used 3 cups of oats. They can't stay around long in my house. Thanks for sharing.
Oh. My. Lord. I've been making these for years, and they're hands down my favorite cookie. I like them with chocolate chips, and Hubs likes them with craisins instead of chocolate for a twist on oatmeal raisin. My kids devour them, and everyone I've ever made them for has loved them as well. I make them pretty much as written, and bake them for exactly 9 minutes each batch, or 10 if I've chilled the dough. Chilling for just a half hour or so helps them not to spread, and using margarine and oil instead of butter ensures a moist and chewy cookie that is crispy on the edges. These are just as good the day after as they are straight from the oven.
These were INCREDIBLE! I ended up adding 1 tsp. of vanilla since that seemed to be the general opinion of most of the other reviews, as well as the extra oats, but not a full cup extra- only 1/2 cup more is needed. I also added roughly 1 tsp. of cinnamon and subtracted the butterscotch chips altogether. I replaced them with 1/2 c. cinnamon chips and a generous 1/2 c. raisins and they turned out AMAZING! I also used parchment paper which I would strongly recommend. My bake time was about 9 min. 30 seconds and it was perfect!! I will make these again and again- next time adding peanut butter to the batter and using peanut butter chips. This is going to be a regular in my house!!
We loved this cookie! I substituted raisins for the chips this time around. The recipe actually made 43 cookies and the perfect cooking time for mine was 8 minutes. Thanks for sharing!
For those of you who can get confused/frustrated when reading the reviews of a recipe because of all the proposed changes, I will say that I made NO changes to this recipe AT ALL and they were AMAZING! I made this for myself and 8 of my friends and by then end of the night 35 of the 36 had been eaten! I think that speaks for itself.
really good cookie...a little pale in color, maybe i'll add a bit of cocoa next time....didn't change anything except used butter instead of marg.
To say that this is a good cookie is like saying a Rolls Royce is a nice car. While the statement is true enough, it really doesn't do it justice. These cookies knocked my socks off and every other oatmeal cookie I've ever had is tasteless crud in comparison. P.S. Thanks to other reviewers who came before me, I added a healthy splash of vanilla and an extra cup of oatmeal. I'm glad I did.
Holy mackerel! These are fantastic! I love oatmeal cookies and was looking for a change from the regular variety. Per other reviewers I cut the sugar (2/3 c white and 3/4 c brown), added a splash of vanilla and 3/4 c or so of chopped pecans. Also, I don't have anything but real butter in my house so I used that instead of margarine. I am blown away! Will make again and again!
After reading several reviews, I added 1/2 teaspoon of vanilla and increased the oats by 1/2 cup because my batter was a bit moist. I did not have the butterscotch chips, so I tried Herseys Cinnamon chips instead - OMG. This is the best cooking I have ever made!!! Rave reviews and recipe requests from those who have had the pleasure of satisfying their sweet tooth with this wonderful, wonderful cookie. Thank You. If you took all the 5 star cookie recipes, this would certainly be one of the top prices! Thanks for sharing!
Very good - did half with butterscotch chips and hald with dried cranberries
Got good reviews from all, but personally I didn't like them too much. Something was lacking.
Oh my Lord.. these are, hands down, the BEST oatmeal cookies I have ever put in my mouth! I did a couple very small changes but nothing that would make or break this cookie recipe. I thought the dough looked a little too.. what's the word.. soft? mushy? I thought it needed just a little more oats and flour. Also I didn't have butterscotch or chocolate chips so I left that out. Maybe they wouldn't need more flour/oats if they had raisins or chips in them. Regardless.. these cookies are fantastic!! Nice and crisp on the outside and still soft and chewy in the center (not too chewy like they're raw.. just nice n soft). This will definitely be the recipe I use every time i make oatmeal cookies. I wish I could give more than 5 stars.
I love this recipe! It's so versital. I added an extra cup of oatmeal like other's suggested. I also used 1/4 cup of creamy peanut butter and 1/4 cup of oil instead of just oil. I added 2 tsp of vanilla and about 3/4 cup of chocolate chips in addition to the butterscotch. I also used butter instead of margerine since I never have it on hand. This would be great as a oatmeal raisin cookie w/ cinnamon, a chocolate chip oatmeal cookie....really the sky is the limit. I do lightly "slam" the cookie sheet on the counter to get all the air out of the cookie. The result is a slightly crispy exterior and super chewy on the inside. This is a fantastic recipe that will be used over and over.
Good!! Defiantly not like any oatmeal cookie I have ever tasted! Subbed in olive oil and butter. First batch, I cooked for nine minutes in my convention oven and they turned out great, but the second batch for some reason cooked really fast so I decreased the cooking time to 7 minutes and the rest of the cookies turned out perfect! Got rave reviews all around but they were a lot sweeter than I expected- a little too much for my taste. I will definitely make these again but not for myself. Thanks!!
Very good. I wanted a healthier cookie so I made a few changes: Applesauce instead of oil, whole wheat/ all purpose flour blend, and a sugar/ splenda blend. I also didn't have any butterscotch chips so I used chocolate instead. Will make again.
My coworkers are going NUTS over these! And normally, I just eat cookies the day I make them and I'm not interested the next day since they aren't as amazing as fresh outta the oven. Not with these! Yum! I added some M&Ms and a few fun-size Milky Way bars I chopped up (trying to use up some junk that's sitting around). The Milky Way takes these over the top and pairs nicely with the butterscotch. I was pleasantly surprised by these - I expected flatter, possibly greasy cookies, but they're the perfect balance of chewy with a slight crunch when you bite into it. I'm enjoying one now as I write this! This recipe is a keeper!
Delicious cookie! I read the reviews before making these. The first time I made these I used 3 cups oats like others suggested but I like moister cookies so I used 2 cups oats like stated in the recipe and enjoyed them much better. I used chocolate chips instead of butterscotch. My family is addicted!
Theses cookies are freak'n fantabulouso! I just made them with vanilla and the extra cup of oats and I added 1/2 cup milk chocolate chips. My house smells wonderful and I'm having a hard time not eating more! I've had 3 and they've only been out of the oven for 5 minutes!
sitting here eating the first ones that came out of the oven..woohoooo..these ARE good.
I just made these cookies. they are light and crispy. I'm bringing them to work as a surprise to everyone. I was concerned with the oil in the recipe but honestly they aren't greasy at all. I used healthy oil, olive oil, to counteract my concern. Mmmm gonna make ice cream sandwiches out them in the morning.
My cookies spread to much and seemed oily. I did not care for the butter and oil combo. I had to add more flour to make them less greasy. But, I just feel like its missing something. I added chocolate chips and butterscotch chips to my cookies. It was fun to try something new and they were good, just not great. Thanks for sharing
Perfect; the best oatmeal cookie around. I added an extra 3/4 cup of oats, and added a splash of vanilla extract, as others suggested. These make excellent sandwich cookies with a bit of chunky peanut butter (warmed in the microwave) between them. Lovely.
Very good. Made today for first time. I added a small package of vanilla pudding, just something I've always done with cookies. They were amazing and all the kids (5), and my husband, loved them. I doubled the batch. I didn't run into trouble till towards the end when the dough was at room temp. and the cookies just spread on the hot pan. Next time i will keep the dough in the fridge so its firm. It filled my cookie jar, and I've frozen probably 5 dozen or so. I will keep this and keep making them!
I used old-fashioned (not quick oats) and these were still AWESOME! I used 3 cups of oats and 1 tsp vanilla.
This makes a good cookie base, but I had to add a few things and I changed the marg/oil for 1 c butter. I also added 1/2 c peanut butter and 1/2 c unsweetened coconut flakes. I did like the others suggested and also added 1 tsp of vanilla. We love these cookies and will definately be making them again. Thanks for posting the recipe.
This recipe was just what I was looking for: gooey and soft...not too bready. Although to make sure and achieve my goal, I made a few alterations to the recipe. I put only 1 1/2 cup flour. I put an extra 1/2 cup oatmeal. I put in 3/4 tsp salt instead of the 1/2 called for. I did not use butterscotch chips. Instead I loaded these with tons of raisins and dried cherries. Yummy! tastes like a Starbucks oatmeal raisin.
These were so good! I also liked that you could change it up according to your liking. I decided to add 1/2 cup of butterscotch chips and 1/2 cup of chocolate semi-sweet morsels. Next time I will probably add white chocolate chips and omit the butterscotch (not a big fan of those). I did do as some other reviews suggested and added 1 tsp vanilla extract and 1/2 tsp cinnamon. I also added 3 cups of quick cooking oats. They came out wonderfully delicious! Make sure you keep a close eye while baking so that you don't overcook. There is nothing better than a chewy cookie!! Thanks!
Very simple cookies to make and delicious, too! The only thing I changed was I omitted the butterscotch chips, but only because I didn't have any.
I made the cookies without changes and enjoy the flavor.
Lots of butterscotch flavor. I cut the butterscotch chips to 1/2 cup and added 1/2 cup dark chocolate chips. I like more of a dark brown sugar flavor in cookies, but this one didn't have that. Even so - Yum! Yum!
Yummy! I substituted butter/shortening for the margarine because I don't buy margarine, so I did not make it exactly the same but it came out good. No problems w/the recipe. Made rounded teaspoons. After the first batch, I added vanilla and cranberries for the second batch, then I added walnuts to that for the third batch, and I finally ended up adding ghirardelli double chocolate baking chips to the last batch. So, the recipe grew. Did not have any problems with the 2cups quick oats, But I threw in some old fashioned oats just because I like to see the grains and because I am trying to justify all the fat and sugar. This recipe doesn't need the additions, I just like playing with my food:) almost forgot, I used 1/2 whole wheat just because I always do and don't see any reason why I would use all white, it's very good, still sweet, and extra fiber:) I can almost not feel guilty for eating 1/2 dozen while I bake them!
Crunchy and sweet :0) Added the 1 cup of extra oats and 1 tsp vanilla per suggestions. Update 2014-Made them again without the extra oats and still delish!!! Great when you're out of butter! :)
This recipe is perfect! I used chocolate chips instead of butterscotch. I will never use my old oatmeal cookie recipe again! This one is a winner!
Very delicious. .. I added within the 3 cups of oats (as other reviews suggested) 2 packets of instant apple - cinnamon oatmeal, for more flavor and a tblsp. of flax seed, for a more healthy version. Everything else, as recipe says. Everyone in my household loved them! Thanks for sharing Cowboys
Delicious!!!!!!!! This is my second favorite cookie.... for now. I added 1/2 cup of oatmeal and 1 tsp. vanilla. My brothers and sisters preferred this over chocolate chip cookies!!???
Delicious! I used apple sauce instead of oil, 3 cups of oats, and added a teaspoon of vanilla.
These were GREAT!! I used some of the other reviews and added vanilla and 1/2 cup more oats and some pecans and these were awesome. A new favorite. Thanks for posting this recipe.
YUM! I added 1 tsp vanilla. I did put the batter in the fridge for a while b/c they really spread out for me- these were really thin cookies. After being in the fridge for a while they spread a tad bit less. Thanks Ellie!
These are good, but a bit too sweet for my taste buds. To be honest, I think the butterscotch chips contributed to this. I halved the recipe and subbed coconut oil for the oil & margarine, but otherwise made it as written. Next time, I'll use about a third less sugar if I use the butterscotch or any other sweet addition.
These were excellent! The texture was perfect. My husband doesn't like oatmeal cookies, but he really liked these. I used coconut in place of the chips and also used butter instead of margarine and they turned out great.
Pure delicious! I modified the recipe a little (added coconut, walnuts and chocolate chips). Great texture and flavor.
Five ONLY w/ the following changes, remove the oil & margarine, replace w/ 1 cup of butter. increase the flour to 3 cups, decrease the oats to 1 cup, and increase the baking powder to 1 tsp. These changes make it a 5 Star rating!
I've tried many oatmeal cookies from Allrecipes. first I added one more cup of oatmeal (like most of the reviewers suggested)and the batter was still very loose , then when I baked them the bottom was very dark , also it was so sweet and thin . they tasted like granola bars not like cookies.
After seeing the reviews for this cookie and following the recipe, I thought I would come out with a fantastic cookie. This cookie was awful!! I don't normally bake cookies that call for veggie oil, but I tried this one anyway. I swear you could taste the oil. I couldn't even pawn these cookies off on my 13 year old son and all of his hungry friends!! It was hard and not at all tasty. I consider myself a fairly good cook and baker, but this recipe, along with all of the positive reviews did leave me wondering if I had done something wrong!
Fantastic cookies! And they they make so many. Not too sweet in my opinion. I did add a little extra flour and oats just because a cookie that spreads is not pretty. This will be my cookie recipe from now on!
These were pretty tasty cookies! I did do as other reviews had suggested and added 1 tsp vanilla and upped the oats to 3 cups, also used raisins and pecans instead of the chips. My first batch didn't spread much, just puffed up. So I lightly pressed down the next batch and they were much better. They're a very nice soft cookie, not too sweet. Will be making again.
This recipe is delicious! The only ingredient swap I did was to use butter instead of margarine. I've made them twice already, and also wrote the recipe onto a 3x5 card and stuck it in my recipe box for easy access. The oil works!
My daughter just loved these oatmeal cookies! I only used 3/4 cup butterscotch chip - plenty sweet with the brown sugar. We like chewy cookies in our kitchen, so I started checking them @ 8 minutes. Don't overbake them otherwise they will be crunchy!
I thought these were excellent with the changes made that others suggested. Add 1 tsp of vanilla but I only added 1/2 EXTRA C. of oats for fear the cookies would turn out too dry. Glad I did. Turned out great!
I made three batches of these, with a little tweaking to each. The first I followed almost exactly, except added 1/2 tsp vanilla and 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon, omitted the chips. Yum. Second I added 1 cup of pumpkin, 1/2 tsp nutmeg, & 1 tsp cinnamon to make a yummy oatmeal pumpkin cookie. For the third and final batch, I added 1 cup of chopped and peeled apples, 1 tsp vanilla, and 2 tsp of cinnamon for a yummy apple cinnamon oatmeal cookie. MMMM!
Sadly, I consider myself a chocolate chip snob...I've never gravitated toward a chocolate chip cookie I haven't liked...I came across this recipe and it just sounded good... so I "cowboy'd up" (*groan*) and gave it a shot.... I was nervous the whole time... until I tasted the dough (I know, I know)...and at that point, knew that I had a winner. These were awesome... they were chewy... they were crunchy... they were light...and the butterscotch chips a pleasant change. The only thing is that the first batch got stuck to my cookie sheet... so I had to stop and scrub that off... but then I broke out the parchment... and from then on, it was smooth sailing. This is a keeper! Thank you for this wonderful cookie!!
LOVED these easy to make cookies. The dough was perfect for scooping with my dough scooper and made perfect portion size cookies. I added 1/2 a cup of chopped pecans and 1/2 a cup of sweetened coconut rather than the butterscotch chips. I did follow the other reviewers recom'ds about adding a tsp of vanilla. I can't wait to make these again!!
Better with Chocolate chips by far!
YUMMM! Tastes like those butter crunch cookies from the school cafeteria, only better! I have made these a few times and they are always gone by the end of the day. I've also added chopped pecans and the kids didn't even notice.
A cookie with oil in it, humm, had to try it after reading the reviews. I don't use veg. oil anymore, so I used peanut oil. Don't use maragine either as everything baked burns with it in it, so I used butter. I don't use bleached flour anymore either, but found some selfrising flour that I didn't want to throw away and used it, just did not add the baking powder. Most recommended vanilla so added that in. Just did oatmeal cookies without the chips. Anyway... These cookies are AWESOME! Best I've tasted in forever.Wow... thanks for the recipe :)
These have a great chewy/crisp/buttery texture! Added 1 cup semi-sweet chips, and 1/2 c butterscotch chips, 1/2 cup white chips and about 3/4 cup heath bits (was trying to use up partial baggies of things leftover from Christmas baking) They are DELICIOUS!!
by far the best! I use chocolate chips and add a tsp of vanilla to make the best chocolate chip cookies ever.
I took these on vacation. Brother-in-law finished off the entire batch within days. I managed to grab a few, they are great, and I'll definitely make them again.
It's true- these cookies are amazing!! I am throwing all other oatmeal cookie recipes out of my recipe box and leaving the only one worth having- this cookie! They are also super easy to make and foolproof. I made some of the batch the first night and froze the rest for the next night...not sure how they would turn out. Both batches are perfect! You can't mess them up!
man are these good! we used old-fashioned oats and added dried cranberries, some coconut, vanilla, ground flax seeds and wheat germ. also a tad more butter and oil (just a tad!) to help support all the extras. delicious! the kids love them and they are high in fiber :)
YUM!!! this is by far the best oatmeal cookie recipe I have ever used! I changed a few minor things, I added vanilla for my own preference. Also, I didn't use butterschotch chips (sounds yummy, but I didn't have them) and aded walnuts and raisins. Everybody LOVED these cookies- and I fed them to a lot of people! This is definately a recipe I will use again and again!!
These are wonderful! They were my favorite of all the cookies I made at Christmas this year. Thanks for sharing this recipe.
These were really good. I used butter instead of margerine, brown instead of white sugar, and canola instead of vegetable oil, because that is all I had on hand. I omitted the butterscotch chips as my family does not like them, and added an extra cup of oatmeal, as well as 1/2TBS. of cinnamon for some oompf!. I baked them on parchment paper, which I love( the cookies slide right off and clean up is a breeze). These cookies had a nice shape and appearance and had just the right amount of softness to them. Very nice.
These cookies were very tasty anf chewy. I added some toffee bits because I didnt have enough buttersctoch chips and they turned out perfect! I even made them a second time with choclate chips for a workplace party (the were all gone in a few hours) and they were better than any of the chocolate-chip oatmeal cookie recipes I've tried in the past. This recipe is a great base for a oatmeal cookie, and then you can have fun adding different and fun things to the recipe like m&m's, raisin ect. One of my new favorite cookie recipes
We all enjoyed this cookie in our house. To make it more 'healthy' I did the following with great results: 1. instead of white sugar I added Splenda at the same amount requested. I used brown sugar as normal. 2. the oats were oat bra, wheat bran and flazseed mix 3. I used WW flour for half the flour requested 4. I added 1/4 cup wheat germ and increased the butter/oil a smidge to make up for the extra dry ingredience.
These cookies are to die for! They are perfect.
They taste good, but once cool are too crunchy for me. Wouldn't say it's the best cookie ever.
:-) Very tasty! Substitute coconut oil for the veg. oil -- awesome touch!!! I also used 3 cups oats instead... everything came out great! Thanks for sharing this recipe!!! Happy Baking Everyone!!! :-)
These cookies are great!!! I made them just as stated, no substitutions, and they came out PERFECT! I admit I was skeptical with the vegetable oil but the cookies look and taste like store bought...Thanks for a wonderful recipe that will be in my cookie-making rotation!!
Great cookies, but not what I was expected. These aren't really oatmeal cookies, but cookies with some oatmeal in them. My cookies were done in 8 minutes and actually started to burn a little, so watch them carefully!
I made these for my children's lemonade stand and was asked for the recipe!
Delicious! These are wonderful, everyone loved them and we ate so much as they were coming out of the oven I decided to freeze the rest of the batter to save us from ourselves. I added chopped pecans to a batch and those were to die for!
A great recipe. I thought, though that it was kind of much sugar with 2 cups, so I just added ½ cup white sugar and ½ cup brown sugar and it turned out great, I think they turned out to be sweet enough anyway. Very delicious. If you leave them in the oven for a couple of extra minutes the'll be more crispy, Shorter time in the oven = more chewy, it's up to you..
Great cookie! I added 1cup walnuts for us balso batter was somewhat thin. Will add extra 1/2 cup each of oats and flour and increase baking powder to 1 teaspoon next time. Also used real butter and canola oil
Perfection with a few changes! I added 1 tsp. of vanilla, an additional 1 c. of oats, and used 1/2 cup butter and 1/2 cup applesauce in place of margarine and oil. I reduced the brown and white sugar to 2/3 cup each. I also used chocolate chips because that is what I had on hand. These cookies are 5 stars with these adjustments.
I actually tried this recipe out because of the great reviews. I think it smelled a lot better when I was making them. The taste was not so good. I can't explain it, it wasn't sugary enough. I should have put more sugar. I took people's advice of adding 3 cups of oatmeal instead of 2 and I omitted the chips and added raisins. Maybe the raisins did it but what is an oatmeal cookie without raisins?! Eh, don't think I'll try it again.
Great texture and very easy to make. I added some cinnamon and used raisins instead of the butterscotch bits. My husband loved these too.
I love these! I did change to Butter instead of margarine (stay away from all transfats) along with the oil. And choc. chips instead of butterscotch. I make 1/2 batch for just myself, but make large cookies. If I don't overbake them, they stay chewy til the end!! Love that!!!
These had GREAT flavor! I didn't expect them to be so crunchy and if I make them again, I'll probably reduce the oats by a cup. They are very sweet, which is my preference in a cookie, but my roommate thought they were too sweet and would have preferred them without the butterscotch chips. I definitely recommend giving this recipe a try!
These are so yummy! I used 2 1/2 cups of oats, but otherwise left everything the same. This will be my favorite oatmeal cookie recipe from now on!
great flavor. I used the suggestion of adding 3 cups oatmeal and the vanilla. They are very crisp.
These were really good. I like my cookies cripsy on top and soft in the middle. I did add vanilla, and next time I think I will add another cup of oats. Otherwise, really good. Perhaps a tsp of molasses would be good also.
I had to change things a little because I had to substitute...but they were great. I used 1 cup of butter flavor crisco instead of the 1/2 veg oil and 1/2 margarine. I also added 1 tsp cinnamon. And omitted the butterscotch chips because I didn't have any.
Outstanding! I did follow other reviews and used 3c oats and 1t of vanilla. I also used 1c raisins and real butter instead of margarine. Sooooo delicious! Thanks for the recipe!
I have had great luck with this recipe. I make them small-almost morsel size for the kids'lunches. I also add vanilla and use whole wheat flour. Because of timing, I usally make the dough one day and bake it the next. My kids like them so much that these cookies have found their way into our weekend baking rotation.
These are literally the best cookies I've ever made. They always turn out perfect. They are my 'go-to' cookie!