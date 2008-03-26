Cowboy Oatmeal Cookies

It's a great cookie, one of the kids' favorites. This doesn't call for nuts, but I sometimes add about 1/2 cup of chopped walnuts or pecans.

prep:
15 mins
cook:
10 mins
additional:
15 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
36
Yield:
3 dozen
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

36
Original recipe yields 36 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Sift together flour, baking powder, baking soda, and salt; set aside.

  • In a medium bowl, cream margarine, oil, brown sugar, and white sugar until smooth. Beat in eggs one at a time. Gradually stir in the sifted ingredients until well blended. Mix in oats and butterscotch chips. Drop from a teaspoon onto ungreased cookie sheets.

  • Bake for 10 to 12 minutes in preheated oven, or until edges are golden. Let set up on the cookie sheets for a few minutes before transferring to wire racks to cool completely.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
167 calories; protein 1.7g; carbohydrates 23g; fat 7.5g; cholesterol 10.3mg; sodium 114.3mg. Full Nutrition
