Cowboy Oatmeal Cookies

BY FAR THE BEST COOKIES IN THE WORLD!!! I can't believe how well these turned out! I took a commercial baking class in school, and we had a recipe for oatmeal cookies that we would sell to the public, and it was NOWHERE near as good as these cookies! I took some of the suggestions from reviewers and added 1 tsp vanilla and 3 cups of oats instead of 2. They turned out amazing! I didn't freeze them, I just scooped by teaspoonful onto an ungreased cookie sheet and put into the oven for 12 minutes and they turn out perfect! If they dont turn out for you, you must not be doing something right. They are foolproof. As long as you cream together the right ingredients with an electric mixer, they turn out the right consistancy. My mom even agrees that they are the best cookie she's ever had, and thats saying something because she makes hers from my great grandmothers 100 year old family recipe! Thanks so much for posting this recipe! This one is quickly becoming a family fave!!!

Read More