Apricot-Coconut Squares

The yummiest apricot-coconut squares you've ever tasted!

Recipe Summary

cook:
45 mins
total:
1 hr 5 mins
prep:
20 mins
Servings: 24
24
Yield:
1 - 9x13 inch pan
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C). In a medium bowl, mix together butter, sugar, and 1 cup flour. Press into the bottom of an ungreased 9x13 inch pan.

  • Bake for 25 minutes in preheated oven. In small saucepan, bring apricots and water to a boil, and cook for 10 minutes. Drain, chop, and set aside to cool.

  • In a medium bowl, beat eggs and brown sugar. Stir in 1/3 cup flour, baking powder, salt, vanilla, and lemon juice. Fold in nuts and chopped apricots. Stir in coconut, if desired. Pour over the prepared crust.

  • Bake for an additional 20 minutes in the preheated oven, or until firm. Cool, and dust with confectioners' sugar before cutting into squares.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
166 calories; protein 2.2g; carbohydrates 22.3g; fat 8.2g; cholesterol 25.7mg; sodium 77.2mg. Full Nutrition
