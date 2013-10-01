Apricot-Coconut Squares
The yummiest apricot-coconut squares you've ever tasted!
I made these for Christmas, along with several other cookies. THESE were gone first! I had to leave out the nuts and thought it would look more festive with the coconut sprinkled on top. I cut them into diamond shapes. A friend even wanted some to take home!Read More
Pretty good tasting, except the crust is very thin and crispy. I might recommend using a smaller pan and maybe not baking the crust ahead of time, just baking it with the topping on it already.Read More
Really great, and a nice change from the usual chocolatey stuff I always end up making at Christmastime. I'll be doing these again! I used chopped up raw almonds, and I left them fairly chunky, and we loved it.
This tasted very good. I have made other apricot slices/bars before, but there were more cake-like, this one was denser, but just as good. I especially liked the crust.
These bars come out tender and chewy. I took them to work and they disappeared.
I came home from the market with some dried apricots, and wanted to make a dessert. I tried this receipe. It's easy to make, and tastes great. I love to bake, and am happy to add this recipe to my collection.
I made these with my son for Teacher Appreciation day. They were a big hit with everyone who tasted them. We made a double batch to have for everyone.
I got some very ambivalent reviews for this recipe... Some loved it, others hated it. Personally, I found the flavor of the coconut combined with the apricots and walnuts too sickeningly sweet and unpleasant. Also, the SUPER crunchy crust was in contrast with the soft, mushy filling wasn't pleasant. Will definitely not make this again.
What a lovely square. It was easy to make and tastes terrific. Freezes well also. Thanks for sharing Jo.
Brought to a dinner party. The guests flipped over these delicious bars.
Very good. I liked being able to use up my dried apricots in a delicious recipe. I like thicker squares, so I used an 8x8 pan instead of 9x13. Turned out very well; nice and sweet but not too sweet. I like the mix of coconut and apricots. Since I made it thicker, it probably took another 25-30 minutes to bake.
This is excellent! I did it first just how it said, but I left the walnuts out as my housemate is allergic to nuts. Second time, I spread some apricot jam between the two layers, and soaked the apricots in a coconut-rum liquor overnight instead of boiling them in water for ten minutes. makes it divine!
I thought these were a bit too sweet the first time I made them, so I reduced the brown sugar down to 2/3 cup, and omitted the confectioner's sugar. I also used chopped almonds instead of walnuts as a matter of personal preference. Very good occasional treat!
Very good, loved by the friends that tried them. Excellent crust. I made them in a 12x71/2 in. pan, instead of the 9x13 size.Will continue to use smaller size
I made these last night to take to a small dinner party and they all loved them and had 2nds and 3rds plus I was asked for the recipe. I did bake them in a 9 x 9 pan so had to bake about 12 to 15 minutes longer. They are delicious and I'm going to make more today. Thanks for the recipe Jo.
New neighbors moved in. I shared these bars with them. They now think this is a top notch neighborhood!
This receipe is very good. Made them yesterday to take to a friends house and everyone loved them. Did not have walnuts so I used pecans. They still came out very good. Very nice apricot flavor and the crust is good.
These were very good and easy. I used sliced almonds instead of walnuts. I might try a slightly smaller pan next time so that the shortbread base is thicker.
I am not personally fond of apricots but I wanted give this a shot. Some pieces were more sweet than others but the overall recipe was sweet in itself. I liked it though - it was okay - but my boyfriend and his coworker loved it! Is there any suggestion on how to make it less sweeter than it is and more on top of the crust? It was good though...
These are the best! but I made them in a 9x9 pan & used pecans ISO walnuts. Also, I didn't have lemon juice & used white vinegar & it didn't spoil the taste at all. Do you have any other recipes like this? I'd love to try them
These are fabulous! I chopped up a bar of good quality dark chocolate and sprinkled it over the coconut before the second baking. Adults and kids alike gobbled these up. Kid friendly, but not too sweet.
After reading a couple of reviews I tweaked this one just a smidge. The crust was just fine. I didn't overbake it. I took it out before it was golden. It was not crispy but suited the dessert. With the main ingredients, I cut down on the brown sugar. I used about 2/3 cups only. These were delicious (not too sweet) and different! I'll be making these again for sure!
These are Delicious! I forgot to put on the confectioner's sugar.. but they are still great!
These are heavenly! (and I'm not one who generally loves apricots or coconut). I would reduce the confectioners sugar for decoration to 1/4 cup.
perfect!
This recipe was very easy to prepare and does taste pretty good, but it is not like "to die for" amazing and nothing overly spectacular. What I do like however is that it is moist and holds together quite well. Make sure you add all the sugar it states as the apricots can be quite tart and the walnuts bitter.
These have always been a hit whenever I've made them!
Very easy to make, which is important for a busy mom. They lasted only two hours in my house, that's how good they were.
These got rave reviews! Very easy, everyone who tried them asked for the recipe.
Because of the reviews that said these were too sweet, I made them with 3/4 cup sugar in the filling. They turned out really well. I'll be making them again.
I made these for gifts during the holidays and they were a big hit. I did leave the coconut out but still wonderful! Will make these again!
The only change that I made was that I cooked the crust for only 10 min. After reading previous reviews, I decided to try that. These turned out great! I used fresh apricots from my tree. I would def make these again.
marvellous!!
Instead of boiling the apricots in 1 c of water, I used 1/2 water and 1/4 rum, and used most of the liquid afterwards. I adjusted for the extra wet ingredients by adding 1/4 more of flour to the apricot mixture. I also used walnuts, pecans and the coconut- sweet- but not too much! No added confectioners sugar, I thought it was sweet enough. Increased the heat to 350 to cook the eggs/apricot mixture. My guests loved it!
My daughter-in-law loved this recipe.
This was the best recipe that I tried this year. I love that this bar has a crisp crust on the bottom while the rest is soft, and it isn't super sweet. The only thing I did different is cook the apricots a little longer than 10 min. Everyone loved this recipe at our Christmas party!
I used splenda, but just 3/4 cup. Not too sweet. Delicious!
Didnt feel it needed the sugar ontop but probably will do for aesthetics! Bottom crust is really crumbly but when you press it into dish it works..really tasty!!
i thought the receipe was simple and easy to prepare. it also tasted good.
Easy to make, and looked good. I just felt it was a bit too bland.
Delicious! Tart but sweet, and beautiful to look at. These cookies were a hit!
