Fudge Bars

4.5
26 Ratings
  • 5 18
  • 4 5
  • 3 2
  • 2 1
  • 1 0

This recipe is great for chocolate fans!

Recipe by Sandra E

Gallery
3 more images

Recipe Summary

Servings:
30
Yield:
30 bar cookies
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

30
Original recipe yields 30 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease and flour a 9 x 13 inch pan. In a large bowl, combine mix together the brown sugar, 3/4 cup margarine, eggs and 2 teaspoons of vanilla. Stir in baking mix and oats. Set aside.

    Advertisement

  • To Make Filling: Heat chocolate chips, condensed milk, 2 tablespoons margarine or butter and salt in saucepan over low heat, stirring constantly until smooth. Remove from heat. Stir in pecans and 2 tablespoons vanilla.

  • Press about two-thirds of the oatmeal mixture into the bottom of the pan. Spread evenly. Pour chocolate mixture evenly over oatmeal layer. Drop remaining one-third of oatmeal mixture by tablespoons on top of the chocolate mixture. Bake for 30 minutes. Cool completely before cutting into bars.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
296 calories; protein 4.2g; carbohydrates 42g; fat 13.5g; cholesterol 31.1mg; sodium 296.5mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/21/2022