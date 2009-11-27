Fudge Bars
This recipe is great for chocolate fans!
These are always a hit with my family and friends. I had promised to bring them to the family Thanksgiving reunion. I am so glad to find this recipe since I had misplaced mine which was called "Fudge Jumble Bars" - a Pillsbury Bakeoff recipe I have used for years. Only changes I made was I put the batter into a 10"x17" pan - makes a whole lot more squares. Also, dropped the vanilla to 2 teaspoons instead of 2 tablespoons in each part. I didn't put pecans in either. Handy hint - you can cut these while they are still hot if you use a plastic knife. This works for brownies, too. It's amazing! Nothing sticks to the plastic.
This recipe used a lot of ingredients (entire box of brown sugar for example). The oatmeal base was good, but we did not like the flavor of the fudge layer AT ALL. I would like to find a replacement chocolate layer to use instead. I Hope this helps as I always read reviews before trying a new recipe and have found some really good ones here, but this one is the first 5 star no repeat I have encountered.
This recipe is easy, and the results were very good. My husband would have liked a more firm chocolate layer, but that didn't stop him from devouring half the pan! My only "complaint" is that I think my chocolate craving is cured for another 6 months, but I WILL be making this again. Thank you for posting this recipe!!
Huge hit. I didn't have any biscuit mix on hand so I used pancake mix and used only 1 1/2 c brown sugar. I also used rolled oats and no nuts. They turned out perfectly. Also baked them in a cookie sheet. Highly recommended!
really simple and delicious. my kid of 4 got hooked...thank you
YUM, YUM!! Very fudgy and very good. Someone I served it to asked "Is this chocolate cobbler?" And that is a great description of what this tastes like. It was perfect served warm with a scoop of vanilla ice cream. They freeze great too. Thanks for sharing this receipe!
Cured my craving for chocolate. Be sure to cool completely like it says, if you want to separate them without making a mess. They're gooey!
These bars are sooo good, and sooo easy to make. I used to have something very similar to this when i was a kid, and had forgotten all about them until i saw this recipe!!! Thanks for an excellent recipe!!
These were pretty good, and very easy to make. They just weren't sweet enough for me. Maybe if I try milk chocolate chips instead of semisweet next time they'll be better. We'll see.
Delicious. As if I needed another reason to get fat.
I left the pecans out because I just didn't feel like having them and it was great. I thought the chocolate layer tasted good, though very rich and fudgy. I did freeze about half the pan and my only complaint about that is that the chocolate layer doesn't taste as good until it completely defrosts again - it needs to be fudgy!
pretty good recipe! I didn't have baking mix in the house, but it's easily made with flour, baking powder, salt and vegetable shortening. Recipe turned out exactly as anticipated. We put mini M&Ms on top, definite kid-pleaser
This is a great recipe. I took it to work and it's been a favorite ever since. Thanks!!
This recipe was terrific, and cooked up exactly as it should have. I decided to make these in muffin tins, so I used one really small and one of the regular sized. They are SO rich, that I'd recommend the small molds. I also put some shredded coconut on top of 1/2 of these, and this cuts the chocolate a bit. RICH!!! YUM!!
We left out the Pecan because not everyone can have them. My husband, boys and I absolutly love these Fudge Bars!! Definatley for the chocolate lovers!!
I'm making these as a surprise for my dad, who was reminicising on this amazing recipe his mom used to make. I plan on making these this weekend. Thanks for offering this recipe to make my dad's day!
Used 1.5 cups of brown sugar and rolled oats (not quick cooking) and milk chocolate chips. It turned out GREAT!
Baked up very nice. But its just too sweet for us.
Good chocolate flavor, healthy oatmeal, used walnuts instead of pecans since that was what I had. We couldn't wait for it to cool and had it warm, which was messy, but very good.
The girls at work started calling these fudge bars "Crack". They cleaned the plate before the day was over (and I cut them small!)
