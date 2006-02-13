Vanilla Brownies

I like to include the chocolate chips because I love chocolate, but they can be omitted. I have made them without the chips and they still came out great!

Recipe by Stephanie

prep:

prep:
15 mins
cook:
45 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
36
Yield:
1 - 10x15 inch pan
Nutrition Facts
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease a 10x15 inch jellyroll pan.

  • In a small bowl, combine flour, baking powder, and salt. Set aside. In a large bowl, cream together the butter, white sugar, brown sugar, and vanilla until smooth. Beat in the eggs, one at a time, then stir in the flour mixture. Mix in chocolate chips, if desired. Spread the batter evenly into the prepared pan.

  • Bake for 35 to 45 minutes in preheated oven. Cool in the pan on a wire rack. When completely cooled, cut into squares.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
169 calories; protein 1.8g; carbohydrates 26.4g; fat 7.1g; cholesterol 25.7mg; sodium 75.8mg. Full Nutrition
