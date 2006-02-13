Vanilla Brownies
I like to include the chocolate chips because I love chocolate, but they can be omitted. I have made them without the chips and they still came out great!
After reading the reviews, I was very cautious about the baking time and checked on the blondies after 25 minutes. They were perfect, golden on top, soft and moist, but not undercooked. I did not add any chocolate, although I think white chocolate chips would have been great. The only change I made was to add an extra 1/2 teaspoon vanilla.Read More
good--but far too sweet. the second time i made them i reduced the sugar to 3/4 c each of brown and white sugar, added white chocolate chips and chopped almonds, and reduced the baking time to 25 minutes. those were a huge hit among my friends, even the ones who demanded chocolate chips the first time. i also find they have less of a tendency to stick if baked in a glass pan.Read More
Very good - the batter tasted a lot like chocolate chip cookie dough, but after baking the brown sugar gave them a more caramel-y taste that was fabulous. (Plus my son dumped in extra vanilla which gave them a strong vanilla taste!) I baked them in a 9x13" pan for about 35 minutes or so, and they came out perfectly - a little crisp at the edges and a little softer in the middle, just like bar cookies should be. Fantastic recipe, thanks! :)
These were delicious brownies! I had tried other "blondie" recipes, but none that were just right. This recipe is just that. Perfect. I took these to a party, and they were gone in minutes. This recipe is a keeper! Thanks Stephanie.
don't bake too long!!! the baking on this recipe is way to long, make sure you check at 15-20 minutes....
My 13 year old made these and they were really good. I left her to her own devices, she baked them in an 11 x 8 glass baking dish instead of the jellyroll pan. It took longer for them to bake, but they were chewy with a nice vanilla flavor. She didn't have chocolate chips. I'm not sure I would add them, it might be too rich and sweet, they are sweet without the chips, and would kill the notion of being vanilla. They were great just the way my daughter made them. Thanks!
This is the best blonde brownie recipe. It would be so good with white chocolate chips or just macadamia nuts.
A few edits from reviewers for a FABULOUS blondie: 3/4 cup of each sugar, white chocolate chips, 1 1/2 Tbspn vanilla (and I used Earth Balance in lieu of butter). I think my pan was 8x11 and baked for at least 30 minutes; I started checking at 15 minutes. The batter was very thick - like cookie dough instead of brownie batter - and I was a little concerned. But they're crispy on top and gooey in the middle and I'm in love!!
I made as recipe states (no chocolate chips), though I only had to bake for 25 minutes in my small oven. I hate to say this, as I LOVE sweet, but these were too sweet, even for me! Texture was nice, but regrettably, I won't be making these again.
I didn't have any chocolate,but was craving some brownies so I chose to make these...they were pretty good! I did cut out 1/4 cup of white sugar and increased the vanilla to 1 tblespn. I also used shortening instead of butter, cooked for 25 minutes and viola! perfect!
Okay...I must be the only person in the world that tried this recipe and didn't like it. They were too dry, too hard...too bland. Even made a second batch thinking I had messed up the first one. But that is just my opinion.
Awesome!!!! I love vanilla and these are the vanilla fix i was looking for. I didn't add choc chips. Very cristy on top but very chewy inside. I cooked for 30 min at 340, my oven is hot and they turned out great! will defenitely make again!! thanks stephanie!
Followed the recipe exactly, but opted not to add the chocolate chips, and it just tasted really sweet but bland. The consistency was more like coffee cake. My boyfriend liked these, but not as 'brownies.' Mine baked maybe 5 to 10 minutes quicker, but all bakers know to check and never rely on times, they're only guidelines since ovens vary in temperature. (I'm really surprised how many people don't know that on this site.) Since it was already so sweet, I'm going to try a modification: without white sugar, with butterscotch chips and marshmallows, and only 1 tsp of baking powder. Really wasn't impressed, but I see it as a good starting base.
such simple recipe and yet the outcome is so brownilicious!! i followed the recipe exactly except for a little less brown sugar (was finishing) and an extra egg (the one I had were small sized). I used chocolate rice instead of chocolate chips and baked for 35min. Oh yeah, and I did not use any kind of mixer, just the traditional way which made the dough not so perfectly mixed. But the outcome - crispy right on the edge and it gets chewy as you move on from the edge. The chocolate rice were melted inside so they made it looks vanilla brownie sprinkled with chocolate rains. I bet it will be good with vanilla ice cream on top! Very effortless recipe, so easy!
They turned out well- soft in middle, chewy etc.- but they really didn't have much flavour. It tasted like something was missing; bland. I wouldn't make them again... unless maybe I had a good recipe for maple or chocolate frosting.
As is, I thought the brownies were too sweet and too eggy. The second time around, I reduced the sugar to 3/4 cup each and used 2 eggs instead of 3. The result was fantastic. I've also made them with a layer of caramel in the middle, which makes them that much better.
I had read all reviews- good and bad, and I really wanted to be on the side of all those that rated good...but I cannot. These DID NOT turn out for me. It took forever to cook (using an 8x11 which someone suggested worked good for them)so I had to burn the outside to get it to cook. Then when it did cook, it was like glue on the inside. NEVER making these again. Sorry.
I am sure that these are very good as written, I did however make the following changes: substituted coconut oil for butter, used 2C white flour and 1/4 C graham flour. Awesome!!
Next time try white chocolate chips
OUTSTANDING with the changes suggested by JANE37. I cut the sugars to 3/4 C each and used only 2 eggs -- the dough was a great consistency. With the complaints about the middle being underdone (and because I'm shipping these to friends in the military to share with their buddies), rather than baking as bars, I put 1/4 C of dough in foil muffin cups and baked @ 350' for 25 minutes (there was just enough dough for 18 individual cups). The tops are "bitey" (not crunchy, but not soft...) and the consistency of the middle is a cross between a cookie and a cake. I added 1 C caramel / choco swirl chips and 1 C choco chips, and I used half soy margarine and half butter-flavored shortening, because that's what I had in the pantry. These are now a permanent part of my recipe collection.
I can't imagine having these without the chocolate chips. These were nothing more than a chocolate chip blonde brownie. Good for a change.
These always turn out well! I usually reduce the sugars to 1 cup each and decrease the baking time to about 25 minutes.
The only thing I changed was to ad 1/2 teaspoon vanilla as per the instructions of another commenter. These are REALLY good. Gooey in the middle, crispy on top. I did not add the chocolate chips because I did not have any. I checked mine at 20, 30, and then finally took them out at 35 minutes but they probably could have baked a little longer. Still, they are super good.
Love these! I add mini m&m's.
Yum! These are so good! Sweet tasting treats.
Very good! These did remind me of chess bars in a way. Very moist in center. My favorite part would be the top, (flaky yummy layer). I used 2 tsp of vanilla instead of 1 tsp.
I made these as a treat to take on a plane ride to a wedding. There were several young people in the group. The brownies didn't even make it to the airport! I threw in a bag of peanut butter chips instead of chocolate (didn't want chocolate mess on the airplane). They were fantastic!
AWESOME! I make these all the time and always include the chocolate chips. they're probably also good with walnuts or pecans.
These came out perfect! chewy middles and a crispy crust..just like brownies should be..yummy.
I promised my family vanilla brownies and ended up serving them square-cut sugar cookies... weren't bad, just not what I was expecting :(
These did not come out as well as I had hoped. They were much too sweet. Also, they formed a hard "crust" on the top, and I think the recipe calls for too many chocolate chips. My kids liked them, but they could only eat small pieces, due to them being too sweet. If I decide to make these again, I will definitely cut back on the sugar and the chocolate chips. Thanks for the recipe though!
Wow! I can't say enough great things about this recipe! Awesome! We are an Army family and we have a friend going on a deployment overseas. I made him a batch to take along and munch on the way to the airport! Thanks for such a fabulous recipe!
I really liked this recipe.But I had to change some things first I had to reduce sugar to 1 cup each (brown and white), I added half a teaspoon of vanilla, and I used salted butter so I reduced the salt down to 1/4 of a teaspoon.I loved this recipe but I can only give it 3 stars because I made so many changes that I have no idea how it would have tasted if I made it the way the recipe wanted. Hope this helped!!
When I first took a bite I went right back to my childhood because my mom used to make a waffle cookie that I loved, but she wont give me the recipe. So I was presently surprised to find that this recipe tastes just like them but in brownie form! I left out the chocolate chips and they were still amazing! I also didn't cook them the entire time stated. I will be making these again soon!!!
Not sure what I am doing wrong on these I made them twice and cant get them baked right. They flavor is good but they will not bake evenly. To get them all the way done they were hard as a brick on endges. I am sure its me doing something wrong
I made this when I was babysitting with the girls and we had a lot of fun. The taste really good
I still prefer chocolate brownies, but these were very good.
Very good! Tastes like quite a cakey brownie. I did add choc chips since I was looking for a bar recipe. Turned out awesome! Doesn't need to cook quite as long as recipe calls for, though. Thanks for a keeper!
These were great! I made these yesterday and they are a big hit in my house-from ages 12 to 79! One note:make sure to grease to corners well. I didn't grease the corners of the pan very well and had to pry the corner brownies off! But this is a definite keeper.
I had high hopes for this recipe, but I don't know where I went wrong with this, I made it exactly as the recipe stated, but it was a disaster... a lot of wasted ingredients for us, so sorry, but I would not make this one again.
Hmmmm, I dunno about this one. I followed the recipe exactly as listed and I got a jelly pan of hard bricks! I thought this was a total waste of ingredients and was really dissapointed since it had such great reviews. I don't know what I did wrong but I baked it at 350 for 35 minutes and it was burnt on the edges big time! Thanks anyway Stephanie.
I've made these twice and both times after baking them for the specified time, they were really done on the outside and still completely gooey and undone on the inside. I had to cook them for double the time. I'm not sure what I'm doing wrong. Once they cooled they seemed to harden, so they weren't the easiest to cut.
These were good, but they seemed like they needed chocholate chips of some sort (and I'm not even a chocoholic). This recipe is basically tollhouse cookies without the chocolate chips. I was expecting something wildly different. Still good, though.
These were so good, my boyfriend loves vanilla, and he couldn't get enough of these brownies.
Great!! Always a big hit & easy!
My whole family loves these brownies. I also added milk chocolate chips to the recipe.Very chewy.
I brought these to a potluck of 30-somethings and they were a huge hit. Essentially, they reminded me a lot of chocolate-chip bar cookies... only chewier!
It's good but, entirely too rich. I think the sugar content is overboard. If you like this recipe I would suggest you try the butterscotch brownie recipe from the Toll House site. It's awesome. Even if you're not a butterscotch fan.
These came out pretty much perfect for me. I used a smaller metal pan (8x8 I believe) and baked for 40 minutes using parchment paper in the pan: no burning and perfect brownie consistency! I also used white chocolate chips in the batter and topped with buttercream frosting. I think this is a perfect option for people who are not huge chocolate fans. My boyfriend is one of these people and asked for an entire pan of these just for him, he can't get enough. And since the recipe is so basic your creativity can run wild trying different special ingredients. The only negative thing I noticed was that the middle of the pan sank a bit upon cooling, so I'm not quite sure what happened there... still tasted delicious though!
I needed to make a dessert for a party and didn't have any ingredients for my go-to dishes, so I turned to this. WOW. I cut the sugars down to 3/4 cup each and upped the vanilla to 1 TBSP on the advice of others. I also added some white chocolate chips, which, in my opinion, totally made these brownies. These were fantastic and completely gone at the party. Plus, they were so easy I definitely adding these into my go-to dessert file.
I did not care for this recipe. The temperatures indicted are too high for too long.
Thank you...this was a great recipe! It's even a great breakfast snack with coffee!! :-) However, I did follow some of the other suggestions in regards to the sweetness since this was my first time baking these: 3/4 Cup White Sugar, 3/4 Cup Brown Sugar, 1 Table Spoon Vanilla Extract, 1 Cup White Choc Chips, and 1 Cup Walnuts. It baked pretty quickly in an 8x8 Glass Pan in just 30 mins. Definitely will do this again soon!
super easy and delicious! I cut the baking powder back to 2 teas and increased the vanilla to two teaspoons. It only took about 27 minutes for my oven though. Thanks Stephanie
These taste like regular brownies with the chocolate chips, so if you are not a chocolate fan go for half the chips, and maybe a little more vanilla. My mother really enjoyed them and I am taking them to our church for a picnic. The bottoms and edges didn't burn at all and I would go for about 33-35 minutes.
First of all they were amazing. Instead of chocolate chips I substituted white chocolate chips and added macadamia nuts. Everyone loved them. I will definitely be making them again.
I was hungry for maple, so did 4 Tablespoons if pure maple syrup instead of vanilla (24 svg)
I made these just on a whim and my husband absolutly loved them! I WILL be making this again. Rebecca
I made them three times. The first time I made them I added butterscotch and vanilla chips. The second time I made them I used butterscotch chips. The third time I baked them, I made them plain and brought them to the office. They were a hit each time I made them. But, I prefer the first variation with the butterscotch and vanilla chips.
Made these per the recipe and they were a hit but made a huge batch!! They dried out fast on the counter top, so be sure to have a crowd to feed if you make them!!!
loved it making them now thanks a million
Used 1 Tablespoon vanilla and 1/2 the flour was whole wheat. Sprinkle pecans and milk chocolate chips on top of batter and pressed down lightly. Baked at 350 for about 30 minutes and turned oven to 300 for another 5 to 10 minutes. Every oven is different, but for my oven, I sometimes turn down the heat for the last part of the baking time.
I followed the recipe as is and chose to omit the chocolate chips, They were amazing. My whole family loved them.
very good. Tried for the first time today. Next time I'll cut back on the sugar. Added 1 cup chocolate chips instead of 2. Overall delicious!
Love this recipe! Substituted choco chips for reeces pieces and topped with a layer of shredded coconut! Was fantastic! Found 25 minutes was perfect bake time for soft chewy blondie! Will be making this a regular treat!
This is our go-to blondie recipe.
I would make it again. So would my 96 year old mother.
these came out hard and a little burnt, and i put them in for only 30 min., i don't know if the times are wrong on the recepie or if my oven is really fast. But they weren't bad, i prefer chocolate though...
Next time I think I will add some vanilla or butterscotch chips and macadamia nuts!
Taste very much like a regular chocolate chip cookie.
I would totally make these again they are delicious and super easy I also recommend for another delicious touch is adding ice cream on top when served I highly recommend it
Way too much sugar. They turned out hard and it was a waste of time and ingredients.
It was so good especially when it melts in my mouth. I had to make it for a school project
I used a 13x9 pan to make them thicker, omitted chips and added pecans and a dash of cinnamon. I was out of vanilla so I used lemon extract instead. They are chewy and delicious!
I didn't really follow the recipe, I followed the comments :) I used 3/4 cup white sugar and 3/4 cup brown sugar. I used 1 tsp of Vanilla Bean Paste and 1 tsp of vanilla. I used only 2 eggs. I used Chipits Salted Caramel Chips. The batter was very dry and crumbly, so I added about 1/4 cup milk until the batter looked right and pressed it into a 15x17 pan and baked for 25 minutes. I checked at 20 minutes and it looked good but I added 5 more to be safe. Replace the chips with White Chocolate and add craisins, and you've got an amazing dupe for Starbucks Cranberry Bliss Bars. Soooo good!
Very yummy even though I think I over cooked them the bake time on the recipe was way off. I topped mine with coconut cream, bananas and strawberries!
This turned out really well. I didn’t add chocolate chips, as we really wanted something truly like a non-chocolate brownie. I did sub 1 cup of each of the sugars for 3/4 c maple syrup and 3/4c honey, and doubled the vanilla. Also I used vegetable oil as we were out of butter. Still turned out great. Very tasty!
Added a few chopped walnuts & shredded coconut.
I cook with Splenda only so many don't work out very well but this was excellent. I put butterscotch chips in one half of the pan for my "sugar" people. They loved them even more than the plain. Thank you for a lovely treat :)
Made this last night, but with one modification -- i melted the butter to make the brownies chewier - an old truck i learned. I melted the butter and then whisked the sugars and butter until smooth. Then U added the eggs, one at a time until nice and smooth. Then the vanilla which I doubled. Then, the dry ingredients were stirred in just until incorporated. Finally, the chocolate and white chocolate chips. I spread it all out in a 9x13 pan and backed 25 mins. I browned lightly on top with a crispy outside but chewy and dense inside. Kids chomped them up. Very simple. I might it them in a smaller pan next time, just to get them a little thicker. Good basic recipe that can be easily modified.
these were yummy. i used white choc chips instead of just choc ones. also the cooking time is off. i put it in for 25 mins and would have liked it cooked a little less.
Great recipe. We baked it for 35 minutes and pure perfection. Also used white chocolate chips and put a brown butter rum sauce on it can't explain in words how delicious it was. I am a sweetaholic and let me just say 5 stars is not enough.
Was really tasty
My family can't leave them alone! I don't eat sweets often, but when I do I tend to go over the top. I increased the vanilla to 1 TBS, used white chocolate chips and topped with buttercream frosting. Fabulous! Will make these over and over
I ended up making this with only 1cup of white sugar. I also added maple extract in addition to the vanilla. These turned out wonderful. I made one mistake however of using an 8"x8" pan. It took FOREVER to bake.
I put 1/4 less of brown and white sugar. And I added pecan nuts.
