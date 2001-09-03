Doubletree Hotel's Cookies
These are the best cookies that I have ever tasted and I am very fortunate to have had someone share this recipe with me. Now I'll share it with you!
Try this recipe instead. It's MUCH better and closer to the original. After making these cookies for the first time I had 2 requests for the recipe. 1/2 cup rolled oats 2 1/4 cups all-purpose flour 1 1/2 teaspoons baking soda 1 teaspoon salt 1/4 teaspoon cinnamon 1 cup (2 sticks) butter, softened 3/4 cup brown sugar, packed 3/4 cup granulated sugar 1 1/2 teaspoons vanilla 1/2 teaspoon lemon juice 2 eggs 3 cups semi-sweet chocolate chips 1 1/2 cups chopped walnuts 1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. 2. Grind oats in a food processor or blender until fine. Combine the ground oats with the flour, baking soda, salt and cinnamon in a medium bowl. 3. Cream together the butter, sugars, vanilla, and lemon juice in another medium bowl with an electric mixer. Add the eggs and mix until smooth. 4. Stir the dry mixture into the wet mixture and blend well. Add the chocolate chips and nuts to the dough and mix by hand until ingredients are well-incorporated. 5. Spoon rounded 1/4-cup portions onto an ungreased cookie sheet. Place the scoops about 2 inches apart. You don't need to press the dough flat. Bake for 16-18 minutes or until cookies are light brown and soft in the middle. Store in a sealed container when cool to keep soft. For the best results, chill the dough overnight in the refrigerator before baking the cookies. Makes 20 cookies.Read More
Nothing at all like the original. The real ones are dense and chewy; these are light and cakey. The actual recipe isn't that good. For all the money it took to get the ingredients, I would DEFINITELY not make these again.Read More
These were fantastic! I also used the revised recipe and instead of chilling the dough, I froze it. I just used an ice cream scoop, dropped the balls onto a jellyroll pan and stuck them in the freezer. After they hardened I then placed them in a freezer bag and baked them as needed on parchment at 375 degrees for about 12-14 min. I'm sure the Doubletree doesn't have someone mixing cookies all day long, and the freezing I believe helped them hold shape... they were perfect! Plus having them in the freezer allows me to have some on hand for guests... just like the hotel! Thanks so much for this recipe!
I made my second batch of these cookies tonight because my husband wanted something sweet, and we both love them. I didn't have walnuts so I used pecans instead. It's best to chop the nuts before measuring. The recipe was still good. I prefer to flatten the cookie dough into thick round disks so that they have a nice shape and size. When I gave out cookies from the first batch to some friends, I was asked for the recipe; however, this will stay in my secret recipe stash. In my opinion, these are extremely close to the original cookies but without the cute storage tin. As another baker suggested, I was thinking about reducing the eggs to 3 but decided not to. Why mess with something that my husband and I like? I do have one tip for the baker from Indiana with the lemon problem...when lemons are in season and cheap, buy a bunch, juice them, freeze the juice in ice cube trays, and store the juice cubes in the freezer. Whenever a recipe calls for lemon juice, take a cube out and thaw. It's that simple. I also freeze lime juice to use in Mexican food.
Talk about the ULTIMATE CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE!!! Search no longer. These are big, crispy on the outside,and soft chewy on the inside. YUM! As if this recipe wasn't great enough, I must confess I was curious to try reviewer's (CSANDST1 from 3-9-2001) suggestion for a variation. WOW, now we have not only the Ultimate, but we have the MOST ULTIMATE SPECTACULAR CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE OF ALL TIME! Thanks Stephanie and CSANDST1. I may have been tempted to keep this revelation to myself. I'm so glad the two of your aren't like me,and decided to share!
I did just what the directions said to do. My cookies turned out ok, but nothing like the ones at the hotel. I'm not sure I would make these again.
I used CSTANDST1's review recipe...I love this cookie! My family, too. We love Doubletree cookies, and being able to enjoy such a close copy cat from home is great! This will be my regular choco chip cookie now! My 4 stars is because I used a reviewers recipe!
I found this exact recipe on another site and was anxious to try it. I didn't like it at all. The cookies were cakey and too puffy...not substantial like the doubletree cookies. I'll be tried the other suggested recipe next to see how it compares. If it's good, I'll post it as another Doubletree cookie recipe.
This is definitely NOT the Doubletree Cookie. Doesn't taste anything like it or have the same consistency. It makes a "fair" Chocolate Chip cookie, but if you are looking for something along the lines of the Doubletree cookie....this is absolutely NOT it. I definitely won't waste my money on the ingredients for this specific recipe again.
Great recipe. The recipe took a while to prepare but the batch was big enough to give cookies to everyone. These taste just like the Double Tree cookies I ate a month ago! Way to go Stephanie and thanx for sharing. =)
This is an okay recipe. I didn't think they tasted like doubletree's cookies. But they are okay. They are very fluffy. Not dense like doubletree.
I also used the revised recipe, and I will never try another chocolate chip cookie recipe again. They were not quite as chewy and tastey as the Double Tree's cookies but very close. The only things I will do differently next time is not blend the oats so finely to add more chewyness and maybe add more like 3/4 cup like the original recipe. Also I used pretty finely chopped walnuts because that is all I had available, I might just buy the whole ones and chop them myself next time. They might be good with a little coconut too. I chilled the dough overnight with plastic wrap coated in cooking spray right on top of the dough and another piece of plastic wrap over the top of the bowl. I chilled my cookie sheets for about 10 minutes while I let the dough sit on my counter in the sun to soften just enough to shape. I pressed them down just a little to flatten the top. Baked at 350 for 14 minutes until they were golden around the edges and soft and not quite fully cooked yet in the middle. I let them set on the cookie sheet and transferred them to wire rack to finish cooling. Gooey in the middle, fluffy, and delicious.
These were not like the Doubletree Hotel's cookies. These were lighter and puffier. They didn't taste bad they just weren't like the Double Tree's cookies. My husband thought they were good, but agreed they don't compare to the original.
Very nice, but a bit too doughy/cakey for me will have to modify the next time i make these and try to get a "thinner" cookie!
Delicious. Very similar to the real thing.
I made the cookies from CSTANDST1's review as well and they were delicious. Not quite like doubletrees but really close. I made them for Valentine's Day and brought them to my husbands work. They loved them saying these were the beat chocolate chip cookies they have ever had. I would agree. Small change...I blended my oats till they were like flour, next time I'll maybe add a little bit of quick oats as well, or won't blend them as much. If I can remember Doubletrees have a little more chewy oat texture.
These cookies are wonderful and very addictive. I made them for church potluck and was wishing I had kept some at home for myself. I did follow a Doubletree recipe that I found on another website but it was pretty similar to this one. I also used chocolate chunks instead of chocolate chips; thought the chunks went better with the walnuts.But I think what makes these cookies a winner is the cinnamon. Will definitely make this cookie again and again.
As a long time team member at a DoubleTree, I know that the recipe is not shared with ANYONE! This one is close in taste, but isn't quite right... All in all still a good cookie!
I followed CSANDST1's recipe instead of the one listed. They were quite excellent! Definitely a cookie made to be big. Not quite as good as the real one but still excellent. Worth making again!
These were really good! Very close to the nice warm cookies that you get when you check in. Now, if someone just had the recipe for a hottub like the one at the Doubletree....
I also followed the recipe in teh reviews. Didn't like it. The dough didn't taste good, and the cookies spread like no tomorrow (and yes, I did use butter and refrigerate). I don't like these cookies! I think the cinnamon was the killer.
Delicious. Wouldn't change a thing. Yum.
I made these without having tried this hotel's cookie. More like mini cakes rather than a cookie! Personally, I prefer a traditional chewy-flat-type cookie (the baking soda should have tipped me off). But for those that like the cake-type...this is a great recipe!
I never thought I could make the "cookies from the hotel,"these taste just exactly like the ones that are left in your room.The last time I was there I asked if I could get the recipe, they said no. I am so thrilled to have it now, they are fabulous tasting cookies. Mary
Good recipe. I agree with the others the actual cookies are more dense and crumbly. I cooked mine 6 minutes longer then directed and they were still chewy and barely brown around the edges. I did cool on a wire rack. Also, this particular recipe really needs the walnuts to hold it together. Don't make the mistake I did and make a batch with none. The ones with walnuts were shaped correctly but without the cookie melts before it bakes and turns into a giant cookie pancake.
Did not turn out for me. Made them from another recipe, this has too much butter for the amount of flour.
Great recipe. Makes huge cookies that hold together well. Only use 3 eggs. I baked half the dough without walnuts and then added some walnuts in the dough for the last two batches. Lemons in January in Indiana cost about $50 a pieces so I did not add any lemon juice. The three cups of chocolate chips was a great amount, and the little bit of cinnamon added just a depth of flavor without a cinnamon taste. Very good.
I took them to work and they were well-received. very satisfying and tasty.
I'm very pleased with this cookie--soft on the inside/crisp edges--and great flavor. I don't remember cinnamon in the Doubletree cookie, but I like the subtle warmth it provides. Here are the adjustments I made: halved the recipe & used part WW pastry flour, added 2 T wheat germ for part of the flour, cut the nuts to 1/2 cup, subbed 1/4 cup shortening for part of the butter, used 1/2 & 1/2 brown sugar/white sugar, used a combo of the Nestle's semi-sweet/white chocolate swirl, milk chocolate, and semi-sweet chocolate chips, and I added 2 T grated chocolate. My husband liked them but wants me to go back to the old Tollhouse recipe; I enjoyed the change--thanks for sharing, Stephanie.
I found this recipe to be too cakey for my own taste, probably due to using 4 eggs. I think 3 eggs would be plenty.
Very important, don't be cutting back on the nuts and the chocolate. The first batch I baked was only with one bag of chocolate chips (I under estimated) and nuts were measured whole before crushing it - it didn't come out good. I'm not a big fan of nuts but it's the chocolate and nuts that makes a difference.
This recipe was not to my liking.
These cookies turned out very good. I've only had doubletree cookies once but these make me want to stay at one. I sometimes add about 1 tbsp of cocoa with the dry ingredients.
Good, but have had better. We'll see what the reviewers say at the bake sale tomorrow.
This tasted just like the hotel - even the next day - 10 seconds in the microwave made it the best cookie ever!!!
These were very good, my family enjoyed them and I will make they again. I didn't use parchment paper and they came out fine. I have never heard of Doubletree Hotels or their cookies, but I'm glad I found this recipe and can enjoy theses. Thanks for sharing! *****
This is my new go- to chocolate chip cookie recipe. It is so good! Tastes like the hotel's too! I didn't have regular chips so I substituted 2 cups mini chips and 1 cup chunks. I did what another reviewer said and froze rolled balls so that we can just pull them out as wanted and always have fresh, hot baked cookies on hand! Why have I never thought of this?
These cookies taste best when cool. They turned out best when I used an icecream scoop to put them on the baking sheets. They are definitely good, but not our favorte. Thank you for the recipe.
The first batch was very good turned out great, I had dought left over and I froze that. Pulled it out the freezer, unthawed, and baked they were delicous, and moist..They did not get hard at all and the color was a little darker and the texture was better also.
I think these dont taste EXACTLY like to Double Tree Cookies, but they are still very delicious! I've made these twice so far. The 1st time I followed the recipe exactly and they were excellent, but a little on the thin side. The second time I made changes based on recommendations by reviewer CSANDST1. They turned out perfect consistency-wise, but the taste was a little better per recipe. Either way, you get a delicious cookie and I'll be making these for a long time! :-)
Delicious! Doubletree cookies are the best and the advice from CSANDST1 made it pretty close. I froze the remaining dough.
After tasting the cookies the Doubletree Hotel leaves on your pillow, I REALLY wanted to be able to make them myself. When I found this recipe at allrecipes.com I could hardly wait to try them. They are FABULOUS! Well worth the cost of the ingredients.
I followed the altered recipe from the reviewer below, and it was delicious! Thanks!
This is what I make for every bake sale I am asked to bake for. Always turn out great. Dont over bake them...keep an eye on the oven.
DELICIOUS COOKIES..VERY CLOSE TO THE DOUBLETREE COOKIE I HAD LAST WEEKEND. I think next time I will increase the cinnamon to 1tsp. These are great cookies, chewy and delicious.
These were good, but not as great as I expected. I like the Neiman Marcus cookies a lot better.
tonight i finally made these cookies, and they're delicious! i've never been to a Doubletree, but a friend of mine mentioned the cookies, so i saved this recipie from the site. seemed likea lot of work, but i'll make them again for sure.
These are the best cookies I've had in a long time!Just like mom's (wink) ;D
This is a great recipe! I put in 1 tsp of cinnomon and only 2 1/2cups of chocolate chips, and that was plenty! They turned out great, I really enjoyed them as did my co-workers!
I keep making these for the 5th and 6th grade students I teach. Each class asked for the recipe. They love them and their teachers love them as well. Bonnie
I actually just stayed at a Doubletree hotel and tried some of these cookies. They were the BEST I ever had. I am so happy to have the recipe!
This cokie recipe was a HUGE hit with my entire family. They're rich but light. I didn't use nuts and they still turned out fabulous. Next time I'll try them with nuts.
A delicious cookie for when you are craving something sweet!
Excellent!! As good as I remember. Easy. Made perfect shaped round cookies. Family loved it.
I don't have the parchment paper - but these still baked very well. This is by far the best chocolate chip recipe I have ever tried. And I am in my 60's!!
These were okay, nothing like the cookies at the Doubletree. They were a bit dry and lacked moisture. Just ok.
I really liked this sweet cookie. It tasted like it came right from the Doubletree Hotel.
https://newsroom.hilton.com/static-doubletree-reveals-cookie-recipe.htm
Pretty simple...I didn't use the 1/4 size of cookie they recommended, so they weren't as big and fluffy!
This is an easy, great tasting cookie. I had great reviews from my kids and parents. This recipe will replace all my other chocolate chip cookie recipes.
Followed this disappointing recipe taking the title at face-value that it was the DoubleTree recipe, and after wasting 3 cups of chocolate chips, three sticks of butter, and a slew of other ingredients, came to find that this joker made their own version that is unfortunately not good in the least. For those of you who want to take the real recipe, get it straight from the true creators on the Hilton website.
I made the variation from the first comment and they are absolutely delicious! It has been several years since I stayed at a Doubletree so I can’t make a direct comparison. But these cookies are decadent to the extreme. You would be hard pressed to find a more delicious cookie.
