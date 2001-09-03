Doubletree Hotel's Cookies

I also used the revised recipe, and I will never try another chocolate chip cookie recipe again. They were not quite as chewy and tastey as the Double Tree's cookies but very close. The only things I will do differently next time is not blend the oats so finely to add more chewyness and maybe add more like 3/4 cup like the original recipe. Also I used pretty finely chopped walnuts because that is all I had available, I might just buy the whole ones and chop them myself next time. They might be good with a little coconut too. I chilled the dough overnight with plastic wrap coated in cooking spray right on top of the dough and another piece of plastic wrap over the top of the bowl. I chilled my cookie sheets for about 10 minutes while I let the dough sit on my counter in the sun to soften just enough to shape. I pressed them down just a little to flatten the top. Baked at 350 for 14 minutes until they were golden around the edges and soft and not quite fully cooked yet in the middle. I let them set on the cookie sheet and transferred them to wire rack to finish cooling. Gooey in the middle, fluffy, and delicious.