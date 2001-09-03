Doubletree Hotel's Cookies

75 Ratings
  • 5 48
  • 4 12
  • 3 7
  • 2 3
  • 1 5

These are the best cookies that I have ever tasted and I am very fortunate to have had someone share this recipe with me. Now I'll share it with you!

By Stephanie

Gallery

Recipe Summary

Servings:
36
Yield:
3 dozen
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

36
Original recipe yields 36 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Cream butter in large bowl. Add both sugars and beat on medium for 2 minutes. Add eggs one at a time, beating well after each addition. Add lemon juice and vanilla; mix well.

    Advertisement

  • In a separate bowl, stir together dry ingredients. Add to creamed mixture and stir well to blend. Add chips and nuts; stir to combine.

  • Drop by 1/4 cup or 2 ounce scoop on parchment-lined baking pans, 2 to 3 inches apart. Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 13 to 15 minutes or until lightly browned around the edges. Cool; remove from paper and cool completely on wire racks.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
270 calories; protein 3.4g; carbohydrates 31.5g; fat 15.8g; cholesterol 41mg; sodium 102.9mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022