Banana Oat and Bran Cookies

If you double the dry ingredients and make as drop cookies, these are absolutely wonderful. I made a few other changes: traded Splenda for the brown sugar (kept the maple syrup in though), skipped the raisins, and added about 1/3 cup chopped walnuts. The texture was terrific! Dense and moist, very satisfying with a glass of cold milk. Nutrition information for my revised (no sugar) version (24 cookies): 50 calories, 1 g fat, 2 g protein, 1 g fiber.
We tried the recipe and it made a very interesting soup. I decided that the recipe must be missing something. So I added an extra 1/2 cup of wheat flour, 1/4 cup of wheat bran, 1 1/4 cups of rolled oats, 1/2 teaspoon each of salt and baking powder, and 1/2 cup chopped walnuts. I dropped them by the tablespoon onto a parchment paper cookie sheet. I then baked them for appx 20 min. It made 42 cookies. They came out very moist. So I put them into our dehydrator and dryed them. They made the best granola cookie. I will be making these again and again. There great for a quick breakfast or to take alone while traveling and they are high in fiber.
If you double the dry ingredients and make as drop cookies, these are absolutely wonderful. I made a few other changes: traded Splenda for the brown sugar (kept the maple syrup in though), skipped the raisins, and added about 1/3 cup chopped walnuts. The texture was terrific! Dense and moist, very satisfying with a glass of cold milk. Nutrition information for my revised (no sugar) version (24 cookies): 50 calories, 1 g fat, 2 g protein, 1 g fiber.
I rated this recipe 4 out of 5 only after changing the recipe significantly. I hope people read the suggustions before they carry on with a new recipe, I know I always do. As for the changes I made: double all of the dry ingredients, 1/2 cup of Splenda instead of brown sugar,1 tsp of baking powder, 1/4 cup raisins, 1/4 cup walnuts and 1/3 cup shredded coconut. My young children and I love them.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 3 stars
10/30/2004
We tried the recipe and it made a very interesting soup. I decided that the recipe must be missing something. So I added an extra 1/2 cup of wheat flour, 1/4 cup of wheat bran, 1 1/4 cups of rolled oats, 1/2 teaspoon each of salt and baking powder, and 1/2 cup chopped walnuts. I dropped them by the tablespoon onto a parchment paper cookie sheet. I then baked them for appx 20 min. It made 42 cookies. They came out very moist. So I put them into our dehydrator and dryed them. They made the best granola cookie. I will be making these again and again. There great for a quick breakfast or to take alone while traveling and they are high in fiber.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 3 stars
07/06/2001
I wonder if something wasn't left out of this recipe. The mix turns out really soupy and there's no way you can roll it into balls. I added another 1.5 cups of oats just to get it to a "drop" consistancy. The cookies turned out all right, though they're not my favorite. I'd love to hear from the original submitter and know if this indeed the recipe the way they intended to submit it.
Like others, my dough was more like runny batter, and I had to add CUPS of dry ingredients to get a workable consistency. The recipe should probably start with one small banana instead. I won't repeat these, the taste and texture were just not appealing. I threw them out. I'm beginning to resign myself to the idea that a healthy, delicious cookie is an oxy moron.
Pretty tasty! I doubled the baking powder, wheat bran, and oats, and used a total of 1 and a half cups of flour. I also used egg beaters instead of egg whites and substituted walnuts for the raisins. The cookie turned out very firm and dense, with a muffin-like texture. I dropped them on the cookie sheet and they kept their shape in the oven. Next time I will probably only use one cup of flower, and see if I can't get a thinner, crispier cookie. Nice healthy snack, thanks!
these are hardly cookies. theyre more like mini, chewy banana breads. i tried it twice, thinking i had screwed it up the first time b/c they were so runny.... theyre not too bad, really... i had to add extra flour and oats, but never got them anywhere near the consistancy needed to roll them. i dropped some, and used a mini muffin tin for some. i added coconut to my first batch, and chopped peanuts to the next ones. all natural peanut butter + a couple of these things = yummy breakfast. =] quite filling, too. in the future, ill probably just make some banana bread with my too-ripe bananas tho.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 1 stars
05/13/2003
This recipe is awful. After following it, instead of rolling cookies, I had the consistency of soup! It took 6 more cups of oats. needless to say they were gross when they were done.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 3 stars
11/03/2001
this recipie was ok..but it wasn't my favorite! It was way too moist to form into balls...so i added alot more oats and flour! But it didn't taste too bad:)
i doubled the amount of flour,oats, and bran that the recipe called for and used light brown sugar, which has less calories. I also added 1/4 cup flax seed and 1/4 cup raisins. The cookies turned out GREAT!they're like little muffin tops! AND they're healthy!MAKE THEM!especially if you like bananas and/or bran muffins!!
I really liked these cookies, and I made no changes to the recipe. When the dough is first mixed it is really wet, but you need to let it sit for about 15 minutes or so (so the bran, flour, and oats absorb the excess moisture). They turned out delicious.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 1 stars
05/07/2005
This recipe was very runny. Not biscuit consistancy at all. I added an extra 1/2 cup of flour but it didn't help. I poured the mixture into a slice tin and cooked them for 30 mins but they came out very stodgy. I wouldn't try this recipe again.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 1 stars
09/13/2005
I made it as directed and it was a bowl of runny mush. Not a winner in my book and expensive to buy ingredients i may never use again.
Had no yogurt or maple syrup, but substituted 2T peanut butter and 2T honey, cut back sugar to 1/4C, added 2T ground flax, 1 whole egg and 1/2C chocolate chips (no raisins). Waited 15min for dough to thicken as recommended by another reviewer (still a little thin), added 1/4C more oats. Overall... turned out more like banana bread muffin tops. Still tasty, but probably won't make again :-)
Like the other reviewers, I doubled the dry ingredients. I also substituted the 1/2 cup brown sugar with 1/2 cup splenda, and substituted the wheat bran with oat bran. I also used greek yogurt and added two large pinches of flaxseed meal for extra fiber. I used walnuts and left the raisins out. Cakey, delicious and large drop cookies!
I teach a Nutrition and Wellness class and this sounded like a wonderful, healthy cookie to make in class. My mistake was two fold - I did not read the reviews nor did I try to make this before my demonstration! These came out terrible! Way too soupy - so the class turned it into an experiment. We tried various measurements and I must say none of them turned out good. This was certainly a lesson in learning and I will NOT try these again.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 3 stars
05/09/2001
I had a very hard time with this recipe. I found it extremely wet and there is no way I could possibly roll this dough into balls, so I added more flour and oats, baked them for 15 min. and they were very doughy. Would not make them again.
definitely a good cookie after a couple of changes. Doubled the dry ingredients, added vanilla and subbed in 1/4 cup of peanut butter for 1/4 cup of the yogurt. omitted the brown sugar and used 1/3 cup of honey instead. Kids loved them.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 1 stars
08/27/2001
This recipe is a complete waste of time and ingredients. There MUST be something missing in this recipe. It's extremely runny... added much more flour and oats to at least be able to form a cookie... when baked, they tasted horrible!! Do yourself a favorite and try another recipe.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 1 stars
02/21/2010
I did not care for this.
Advertisement
Review this recipe
Success!
Thanks for adding your feedback.
Your photo is being processed. If it doesn't appear after 10 minutes, try refreshing the page.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.