Banana Oat and Bran Cookies

The combination of oats and bran make this chunky banana cookie a satisfying low-fat, high-fiber snack.

Recipe by P Weiss

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
2 dozen
Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Beat mashed bananas, egg whites, brown sugar, maple syrup, yogurt, and cinnamon.

  • Combine the remaining dry ingredients: flour, oats, wheat bran, salt and baking powder in a separate bowl. Use an electric mixer to combine dry ingredients with wet mixture.

  • Add in raisins, chopped prunes, and/ or nuts.

  • Roll cookies into balls, place on a cookie sheet coated with cooking spray. Bake for 8-12 minutes until cookies are firm and dry.

Cook's Note:

Try using diced pitted prunes in place of the raisins. Substituting fat free yogurt will work as well.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
59 calories; protein 1.3g; carbohydrates 13.8g; fat 0.3g; cholesterol 0.3mg; sodium 68.9mg. Full Nutrition
