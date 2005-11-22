Dishpan Chocolate Chip Cookies

4.6
16 Ratings
  • 5 11
  • 4 5
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

They have almost everything in them but the kitchen sink.

Recipe by Jeannie

Gallery

Recipe Summary

Servings:
36
Yield:
6 dozen
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

36
Original recipe yields 36 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • First find a plastic dishpan (this keeps you from burning up your mixer). Blend oatmeal in blender until a fine powder.

    Advertisement

  • Cream butter and both sugars. Add eggs and vanilla. Mix together with flour, oatmeal, salt, baking powder and baking soda. Add chips, candy, nuts, raisins, and coconut.

  • Roll into balls and place 2 inches apart on cookie sheet. Bake for 6 minutes at 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Makes 6 dozen.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
529 calories; protein 6.9g; carbohydrates 69.5g; fat 27.9g; cholesterol 49.3mg; sodium 262.7mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022