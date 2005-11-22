Dishpan Chocolate Chip Cookies
They have almost everything in them but the kitchen sink.
They have almost everything in them but the kitchen sink.
Oh my goodness - these are the best cookies I've ever made - and I'm really picky! I didn't have any chocolate chips or chocolate bars in the house, but I did have semi-sweet squares of baking chocolate that I chopped & grated. I added 2 teaspoons of cinnamon. Also, I had to cook them for 10 minutes (not 6). Excellent! I'm going to recommend this recipe to my friends & family!Read More
Oh my goodness - these are the best cookies I've ever made - and I'm really picky! I didn't have any chocolate chips or chocolate bars in the house, but I did have semi-sweet squares of baking chocolate that I chopped & grated. I added 2 teaspoons of cinnamon. Also, I had to cook them for 10 minutes (not 6). Excellent! I'm going to recommend this recipe to my friends & family!
I am the world's worst baker and these turned out TERRIFIC. They were a huge hit with adults and children. Don't worry about the huge quantity they make, they'll be gone in no time!
What do you do with the dishpan?
These are similar to the supposedly famous "Neiman Marcus" cookie recipe that circulated years ago. I made them today and left out the golden raisins and coconut. If I made them again, I would cut the sugar a little (I cut the whole recipe in 1/4 so I would do 3/4 cups sugar total). Also, these cookies do not spread out so make them big enough - mine were a little small. Excellent cookie, but I'm always on the quest for "the" perfect cookie!
These are fantastic!! I make these all the time...people love them!!
Makes a huge amount. Grating the chocolate is a pain - I would try something else next time. People like them but they aren't dissapearing as fast as some other cookies here at home.
Delicious! crisp on the outside and chewy inside. I baked them for 10 min. instead of 6. Also, didn't add the raisins, and didn't have any oatmeal so put some Post Cranberry Crisp cereal in my blender instead (any flake cereal would probably do)...really nice with the almond and cranberry bits added to the cookie! Also used half the brown sugar by using Splenda brown sugar...less calories -yeay!)
Made these and cut the recipe in half. Only put in raisins this time to test for sweetness and crispness. They are awesome. Did not spread as others reviewers warned. I flattened each walnut sized ball and each was a big cookie when done. 7 minutes in my oven was perfect. I will make these again for the holidays.
This is a very good cookie recipe! I cut the serving size from 36 to 10 servings and it made between 2 and 3 dozen cookies. I cut both sugars to 1/3 cup each sugar and they were sweet. I would not have like them any sweeter. Cookies do not flatten. And my baking time was 10 minutes.
LARGE Batch
Best cookie recipe ever. I halved the recipe because its a large recipe. Then substituted shortening for half of the butter. Other than that made no other changes. Soft cookies. Thanks for posting this.
best chocolate chip cookies ever!! beware it makes A LOT of cookies. gave the extras out to my customers and they are already wanting more. will now be my go to cookie recipe!
Excellent cookies. I add the chocolate bars to the oatmeal instead of grating it.
Cookie has a lot going on but so very good. I used truvia instead of sugar and 1/2 cup extra dark chips instead of shredding bar - Very sweet filling cookie. Kids giving a big thumbs up!
These cookies taste great, but I found them difficult to form into balls. There was so many additions (raisins, choc chips, coconut, nuts, choc) that I didn't Have enough "filler". Any suggestions.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections