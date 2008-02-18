Dishpan Cookies I

A volunteer at a Red Cross Blood Drive gave my sister this recipe years ago. This recipe will literally make a dishpan full of cookies. You will probably want to halve this recipe.

By Tammy Elliott

60
10 dozen
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • In a LARGE bowl, cream brown sugar, sugar, vanilla, oil and eggs together. Add flour, soda, salt and oats. Mix well. Stir in corn flakes, coconut and pecans.

  • Drop by rounded tablespoonfuls onto ungreased cookie sheet. Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 8 to 10 minutes.

  • Makes 10 dozen (2 inch) cookies. Caution: Halve this recipe if you don't want a ton of cookies.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
187 calories; protein 1.9g; carbohydrates 24.1g; fat 9.5g; cholesterol 12.4mg; sodium 104.7mg. Full Nutrition
