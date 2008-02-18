Dishpan Cookies I
A volunteer at a Red Cross Blood Drive gave my sister this recipe years ago. This recipe will literally make a dishpan full of cookies. You will probably want to halve this recipe.
This is a really easy cookie to make. My recommendation is to crush the cornflakes before adding into the mix. I did a 2-cookie test and was able to correct this by crushing the dough before making additional cookies. I adjusted the recipe to make "30" and used a medium scoop to make very uniform cookies. I got about 3 dozen cookies from the recipe adjustment. I found that 10 minutes in my 350* gas oven was perfect for a chewy, soft cookie. I used both a baking stone and lined baking sheet. I found both to be effective for a good final product. I took some cookies over for my mom to test. She said that it tasted like a "professional" cookie. I liked that. I will make this cookie again and add more oats (1 cup) and more shredded coconut (3/4 cup). (This is for a 30 cookie batch.)Read More
This is what I call a very reliable cookie. It very sweet but in a plain Jane kind of way. Excellent for after school snacks or picnics. If you like sweet and extra crunchy this cookie should hit the spot.Read More
These are amazing. I was really skeptical, but I had all the ingredients, so I made a small batch. I need to make more. These are the perfect combination of crunchy and chewy. I used my large cookie scoop which holds a rounded tablespoon. I made some with and some without coconut (DH doesn't like the stuff). Both were delicious. Thanks for a tasty recipe that I will definitely make again!
I loved them!! I used more coconut just because I love it. Also special K instead of cornflakes just because that's all I had, may be healthier too :)
love it (so chewy) even without any nuts and raisins. this one is super easy to make , i done it within 30mins.!!
I was excited to find this recipe for cookies without butter or shortening. I have made it twice now. First time I halved the recipe and used Honey Bunches of Oats cereal. Second time, I quarted to recipe and used Rice Krispies cereal. Both turned out really well. Also added a little cinnamon both times. Everyone loved them.
This was a good recipe. I used Special K instead of corn flakes, and rasins instead of pecans and coconut and they still turned out great. They almost had a flavor reminiscent of funnel cakes. I scaled the recipe down to 15 and they turned out great.
I did halve the recipe and once I made them, realized I was out of oatmeal, so I skipped it and they were still really good! Can't wait to make them with the oatmeal! :)
Great recipe, family .love it
This is more like a round granola bar than a cookie. Kind of turned me off cookies for the rest of my life. Tasted like sweet, gummy vegetable oil. I have never heard of 2 cups of veg oil being used to make cookies and now I know why. Stick with Dishpan Cookies II recipe and use butter than margarine if you don't want a lot of artficial ingredients in your batch. Sometimes a cookie just needs to be a treat, not gummy cardboard.
Love this cookie. My family usually goes nuts for Toll House cookies more than any other (they are "the best cookie" according to them) -- but they love this one just as much (and that's saying something) My husband loves that they have coconut and sometimes wants me to add raisins as well, which they do not necessarily need but they are also very good with them I have to say. I make the full amount (which is a LOT of cookies) and fill my jar then roll rest of dough into wax paper and put rolls in a freezer zip bag to take out and slice and bake as needed. Wonderful cookie!
I make this one every year for the holidays. Instead of pecans or coconut, which I admit sound really good (and will try next time) I put lots of raisins in.
Did not work at all! I am very unpleased with this!!
I decided to make these and I did not pay attention to the fact it makes a small truckload of cookies! Guess my neighbors will be getting some. :-) I did not use the pecans (allergies) or the coconut, I did add some raisins and slightly crushed the cornflakes (measured them out, put them in a bowl and used the measuring cup to crush them up some - didn't want crumbs though) and the cookies turned out fantastic!! They are a very sweet cookie and you would never know there is no butter in these. These would be great with chocolate chips too. I also made them in two different sizes, 2" and a smaller 1 1/2". I used a scoop but this is just as easy to use your hands with as well. They also don't spread out too much. Next time, I'll just pay attention to how many it makes!
This cookie recipe is very simple to make and you can substitute any cereal you want. I used rice krispies instead of corn flakes and they turned out so delicious.I would highly recommend this recipe!Io also substituted quick cooking oats for steel cut oats, which made them extra tasty and crunchy!
This is a REALLY GOOD cookie! I wanted cookies but i noticed i was out of butter so I did a recipe search and stumbled across this recipe :) They bake up beautifully with crisp edges with a chewy yet slightly soft center...I love the face that They are NOT cakey they are PERFECT! Absolutely Delicious!!! I did use rice crispies instead of cornflakes and worked out Awesome!! I for sure will bake these again!!!
These were excellent!!! I had made bran muffins and still had a lot of Bran Flakes with Raisins left over, which worked perfectly. Didn't crush them and the men in my household loved them and didn't taste the flakes. Didn't have coconut but that was fine with me. Thanks so much for the recipe.
Halved the recipe. Dough very dry. Needed to flatten cookie to resemble picture. Not a very sweet cookie. Disappointed.
No changes. They turned out perfectly.
I love this recipe
Love these cookies.I have lost count how many times , I have used this recipe for years. My husband and family rather have this cookie over all other cookies. When they say dishpan they mean dishpan. For you young folks this is double the large bowl that come in the stack sets. I have used both butter or the oil. Depends how how much butter I have on hand. I have also used different corn flakes cereal,the corn flake are a better buy. I can make many batch’s just from one box of the plan corn flakes. Plus I load my cookies by adding all kinds of fillers. Like cranberries dry,candy cherries, different nuts, I used the mixed chocolate chips, candy fruit is great at Christmas kind like a fruit cake look. The batch does make a good 75 cookies depends on how big you drop the dough. I like using a small ice cream scoop from P. Chef. So if you need a great cookie for a large group or bake sale this the cookie for the job.
I have been making these for years. I got the recipe from my mother in law. They are scrumptious and makes a ton of cookies.
