Dishpan Cookies I

Love these cookies.I have lost count how many times , I have used this recipe for years. My husband and family rather have this cookie over all other cookies. When they say dishpan they mean dishpan. For you young folks this is double the large bowl that come in the stack sets. I have used both butter or the oil. Depends how how much butter I have on hand. I have also used different corn flakes cereal,the corn flake are a better buy. I can make many batch’s just from one box of the plan corn flakes. Plus I load my cookies by adding all kinds of fillers. Like cranberries dry,candy cherries, different nuts, I used the mixed chocolate chips, candy fruit is great at Christmas kind like a fruit cake look. The batch does make a good 75 cookies depends on how big you drop the dough. I like using a small ice cream scoop from P. Chef. So if you need a great cookie for a large group or bake sale this the cookie for the job.