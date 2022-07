Dishpan Cookies I

I decided to make these and I did not pay attention to the fact it makes a small truckload of cookies! Guess my neighbors will be getting some. :-) I did not use the pecans (allergies) or the coconut, I did add some raisins and slightly crushed the cornflakes (measured them out, put them in a bowl and used the measuring cup to crush them up some - didn't want crumbs though) and the cookies turned out fantastic!! They are a very sweet cookie and you would never know there is no butter in these. These would be great with chocolate chips too. I also made them in two different sizes, 2" and a smaller 1 1/2". I used a scoop but this is just as easy to use your hands with as well. They also don't spread out too much. Next time, I'll just pay attention to how many it makes!