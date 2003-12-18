Melt - In - Your - Mouth Shortbread

1 of 1569

Rating: 5 stars I confess I had my doubts when I saw the cornstarch in the recipe. In my mind, shortbread contains butter, flour and sugar in the proper proportions. However, the good reviews associated with recipe convinced me to try it. I don't write reviews for recipes because, hey, they're only recipes, right? Let me tell you that this cookie recipe is shockingly good. All the reviews are right-- this is a shortbread with a completely unique presentation and taste. Try it, follow the recipe exactly, and your cookies will rock. UPDATE 11/27/2002. Made them again, and they are still quite fine. Correct temperature is 350 degrees F, however, and cooking time is 9 minutes. Watch the edges REALLY CAREFULLY because they burn suddenly. Some reviews claim this recipe can be powdery. That is true IF you eat these cookies hot. For some reason these cookies taste a little better the day after. If you want people to think you fussed, drop the dough from an icing bag onto your ungreased cookie sheet, through a large star icing tip. Helpful (1304)

Rating: 5 stars These are definitely melt in your mouth. They were just what I remembered. One thing to keep in mind. They move off the pan easier when they are almost to completely cool. they tend to fall apart if moved before cool. Helpful (889)

Rating: 4 stars These are oh-so-good! I find with these that in order to achieve the golden brown bottom, I had to remove them from the over just before they were starting to brown, because you need to let them sit on the cookie sheet for a couple of minutes before removing them, so they don't break apart. This achieves your golden brown bottom. Helpful (634)

Rating: 5 stars OH MY GOODNESS!! these cookies are TO DIE FOR!! It is very important that you whip the out of the butter....turn on the mixer, and walk away....let it whip for like 20 minutes...add the rest of the ingredients, and whip it some more... After they are baked....they really do MELT in your mouth....MMMMMMM....by far, the BEST shortbread I have ever made!! Helpful (419)

Rating: 5 stars Excellent!!! I have always wanted to make whipped shortbread and these were great. I ate it warm and it did NOT crumble like some of the reviews said. Here's what I did: WHIP the butter a lot on high. Then beat the other ingredients in on high for several minutes - it should be a whipped white color - almost like a 'coolwhip' type look. I added a little extra sugar for added sweetness (about 1/8 cup more). I put hershey kisses in the center of some, green candied cheries in others and I left some plain! ENJOY!! Yum. Helpful (261)

Rating: 5 stars I wish I could give more than 5 stars. This was by far my favorite of all the cookies we made this year. I topped them with a tiny amount of icing and Christmas sprinkles, just to make them prettier. One thing I learned while making them is: the batches I left in the oven a minute longer were a lot less likely to fall apart. The first batch I made, about half of them crumbled apart while removing them from the cookie sheet, but after that, I just added a minute to the baking time and it seemed to solve that problem. I will be making these bad boys EVERY year!! Helpful (201)

Rating: 5 stars I must admit that I don't care for this recipe. However, I am the minority! Every person that eats these absolutely loves them. I make them all of the time for those 2 reasons too! (This way I don't pig out on cookies.) :) I place the dough for these in a pastry bag and pipe them out using the largest star tip, they turn out really pretty. I have dipped them in chocolate and added sprinkles and they look great. Yesterday I added the rind from an orange for a citrus-y flavor, it was very subtle but well received. These cookies do honestly melt in your mouth, they are a cinch to make and are fairly inexpensive to prepare-what more could you ask for in a recipe? Thanks for sharing it! Helpful (177)

Rating: 5 stars This was a Great Recipie. I Loved it. I only baked it for 8 min and when I made some on the non stick cookie sheets they burned within 5 minutes. I won't use the non stick pans again as they were dark on the bottom and not fully cooked on the top. I will make these again:) Helpful (93)

Rating: 5 stars While surfing this site for ideas for Christmas food gifts, I found this wonderful recipe. It truly is melt-in-you-mouth tastey! The second batch I made by pinching off a piece of the dough about the size of your little fingernail, rolling it into a ball, then baking. When cooled I frosted them with a butter, lemon juice, powdered sugar frosting! Yum Yum Helpful (80)