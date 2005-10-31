Cut-Out Cookies in a Flower Pot

1 of 291

Rating: 5 stars The BEST sugar cookie recipe I have ever tried. I have a suggestion however...mix your baking powder and salt with only 3 cups of the flour and add that first, then gradually add more flour until you have a proper dough consistency. I only needed 5 cups flour in total - not 7. The flavour of these cookies is outstanding! The dough rolls out nicely and it is so easy to cut out shapes and transfer to the cookie sheet. They have a wonderful texture once baked and cooled, and hold up beautifully while decorating. My intention was to cut out "ghost" shapes for Halloween, and then stick the sticks in some sort of foam graveyard I made, but I couldn't find proper cookie sticks in the time crunch I was in. I just cut out ghost and bat shapes and decorated with frosting and coloured sugars. Can't wait for Christmas now! LOVE this recipe! Thanks so much for sharing it! Helpful (328)

Rating: 5 stars I was a bit worried about these cookies on a stick. They felt so heavy and hard. After I had them frosted I counted how many I needed and I had a few extra so I tasted one...they were very good ( I ate the whole thing). The cookie itself is not sweet at all but it is very tender. The frosting or icing makes them sweet. We will make these again. thanks for the idea! Helpful (127)

Rating: 4 stars This recipe really stood the kid test. When I decided to make cookies on a stick for children to decorate at a Spring party, I was afraid that the cookies might fall apart as the children decorated them. This recipe was sturdy enough to resist breakage from the toughest little hands. The cookies were not too hard either. They had a great taste. Helpful (100)

Rating: 5 stars This is the only cookie dough I use for all my holiday cookies. The only change I made was switching the butter flavored extract with vanilla or sometimes almond. Kudos! Helpful (59)

Rating: 5 stars I have just used this recipe to make '6' shaped cookies for my sons birthday party. I didn't follow the method given I just threw all the ingredients into my food processor and then put it in a bag in the fridge for a couple of hours. When I got it out I sprinked flour on before I rolled it and it has made wonderful biscuits. They puff up a bit so they shouldn't be put too close together on the baking tray. I have iced then with glace icing and they are lovely. Thanks for the great recipe. Just one thing I am British and have never heard of butter flavoured extract so I just left it out! I used caster sugar for white sugar and plain flour for all-purpose flour. Helpful (57)

Rating: 5 stars Not only did this recipe taste wonderful the cookies stood up to the kids' decorating fun. And this recipe also divides fabulously. EDITED: This is our go-to decorating cookie. This is the dough I make for Bumpa to come over and bake cookies with the kids. They hold up well while rolling out/cutting bake up beautifully and they hold icing well if that makes sense. Plus they taste FANTASTIC. Helpful (54)

Rating: 5 stars Thanks for all of your compliments cooks! Andrea - I think maybe you cooked them too long. This cookie definitely should not get hard - they are firm yet soft. All ovens are different. Maybe try a little less flour. It's also easy to overwork your dough if you are rolling it in too much flour. Good luck on your next try! ADDITIONAL COMMENT: I have gone to using the clear Mexican vanilla in my Royal Icing - unbelievable taste and smell -- No one can eat just one!!! Helpful (47)

Rating: 5 stars I didn't do the craft just made the cookies with my 2 1/2 year old daugheter. The only complaint I have is that they were very hard and we tend to like them a touch softer (not too soft though!). Maybe I baked the too long? Anyway I agree with another review that they passed the kid test! My little daughter had a great time cutting animal shapes out of this dough - which was so easy to make. I halfed the recipe due to a lack of enough butter in the fridge but it made MORE than enough cookies! lol Also I didn't have butter extract so I just did additional vanilla. I bet it's good with the butter flavor though....:-) Helpful (47)

Rating: 5 stars This is my standard sugar cookie recipe. I half it often and it turns out perfectly every time. They are delicious and if you roll them out to 1/4 of an inch they are soft inside and crisp on the edges. I don't do the lollypop sticks too much trouble for me! Thanks! Helpful (43)