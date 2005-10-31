Cut-Out Cookies in a Flower Pot

Rating: 4.78 stars
268 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 230
  • 4 star values: 25
  • 3 star values: 9
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 3

I received this recipe at a Cake and Candy store when I signed up for a class. We made fall leaves and put them in a clay pot - they looked great! For best flavor results use pure Mexican vanilla the creme de la creme of vanillas. You will need about 6 dozen dowels, cut to approximately 6 inches (with some longer and some shorter) for cookie sticks.

By Laura

Servings:
72
Yield:
6 dozen
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

72
Original recipe yields 72 servings
Directions

  • Cream butter and sugar. Add eggs and flavorings and mix well. Stir flour, baking powder and salt together. Add to batter and mix well.

  • Chill 3-4 hours or overnight before using.

  • Roll cookies out approximately 1/4 inch thick and insert cookie sticks at least 1/3 to 1/2 way into cookie.

  • Bake cookies at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 8-10 minutes. This dough keeps well in a covered container in the refrigerator for a couple of weeks.

  • Decorate as desired. Display 3-7 cookies in a 6 inch clay pot (depending on size of cookie). Weigh pot down with dried beans and cut a circle of Styrofoam to fit snugly into top. Add ribbons and enjoy.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
126 calories; protein 1.7g; carbohydrates 17.7g; fat 5.5g; cholesterol 23.9mg; sodium 86.3mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (291)

Most helpful positive review

KAITCH
Rating: 5 stars
10/31/2005
The BEST sugar cookie recipe I have ever tried. I have a suggestion however...mix your baking powder and salt with only 3 cups of the flour and add that first, then gradually add more flour until you have a proper dough consistency. I only needed 5 cups flour in total - not 7. The flavour of these cookies is outstanding! The dough rolls out nicely and it is so easy to cut out shapes and transfer to the cookie sheet. They have a wonderful texture once baked and cooled, and hold up beautifully while decorating. My intention was to cut out "ghost" shapes for Halloween, and then stick the sticks in some sort of foam graveyard I made, but I couldn't find proper cookie sticks in the time crunch I was in. I just cut out ghost and bat shapes and decorated with frosting and coloured sugars. Can't wait for Christmas now! LOVE this recipe! Thanks so much for sharing it! Read More
Helpful
(328)

Most helpful critical review

Anonymous
Rating: 1 stars
01/14/2011
I did not care for this recipe!!! The dough was dry and hard to roll out. I did not use flour to roll out the dough because it would have made it more dry. I tried this recipe because I thought the butter extract would be great for flavor...I was wrong! Dough and finished cookie lacks taste Read More
Helpful
(9)
Reviews:
Denise
Rating: 5 stars
03/08/2007
I was a bit worried about these cookies on a stick. They felt so heavy and hard. After I had them frosted I counted how many I needed and I had a few extra so I tasted one...they were very good ( I ate the whole thing). The cookie itself is not sweet at all but it is very tender. The frosting or icing makes them sweet. We will make these again. thanks for the idea! Read More
Helpful
(127)
BRYNNE
Rating: 4 stars
11/02/2003
This recipe really stood the kid test. When I decided to make cookies on a stick for children to decorate at a Spring party, I was afraid that the cookies might fall apart as the children decorated them. This recipe was sturdy enough to resist breakage from the toughest little hands. The cookies were not too hard either. They had a great taste. Read More
Helpful
(100)
SUWEE
Rating: 5 stars
12/20/2004
This is the only cookie dough I use for all my holiday cookies. The only change I made was switching the butter flavored extract with vanilla or sometimes almond. Kudos! Read More
Helpful
(59)
Joanna Gwynne
Rating: 5 stars
06/11/2007
I have just used this recipe to make '6' shaped cookies for my sons birthday party. I didn't follow the method given I just threw all the ingredients into my food processor and then put it in a bag in the fridge for a couple of hours. When I got it out I sprinked flour on before I rolled it and it has made wonderful biscuits. They puff up a bit so they shouldn't be put too close together on the baking tray. I have iced then with glace icing and they are lovely. Thanks for the great recipe. Just one thing I am British and have never heard of butter flavoured extract so I just left it out! I used caster sugar for white sugar and plain flour for all-purpose flour. Read More
Helpful
(57)
Sarah Jo
Rating: 5 stars
03/24/2012
Not only did this recipe taste wonderful the cookies stood up to the kids' decorating fun. And this recipe also divides fabulously. EDITED: This is our go-to decorating cookie. This is the dough I make for Bumpa to come over and bake cookies with the kids. They hold up well while rolling out/cutting bake up beautifully and they hold icing well if that makes sense. Plus they taste FANTASTIC. Read More
Helpful
(54)
Laurie/Laura Pokas
Rating: 5 stars
10/08/2006
Thanks for all of your compliments cooks! Andrea - I think maybe you cooked them too long. This cookie definitely should not get hard - they are firm yet soft. All ovens are different. Maybe try a little less flour. It's also easy to overwork your dough if you are rolling it in too much flour. Good luck on your next try! ADDITIONAL COMMENT: I have gone to using the clear Mexican vanilla in my Royal Icing - unbelievable taste and smell -- No one can eat just one!!! Read More
Helpful
(47)
Andrea
Rating: 5 stars
10/04/2006
I didn't do the craft just made the cookies with my 2 1/2 year old daugheter. The only complaint I have is that they were very hard and we tend to like them a touch softer (not too soft though!). Maybe I baked the too long? Anyway I agree with another review that they passed the kid test! My little daughter had a great time cutting animal shapes out of this dough - which was so easy to make. I halfed the recipe due to a lack of enough butter in the fridge but it made MORE than enough cookies! lol Also I didn't have butter extract so I just did additional vanilla. I bet it's good with the butter flavor though....:-) Read More
Helpful
(47)
Khristine
Rating: 5 stars
08/24/2007
This is my standard sugar cookie recipe. I half it often and it turns out perfectly every time. They are delicious and if you roll them out to 1/4 of an inch they are soft inside and crisp on the edges. I don't do the lollypop sticks too much trouble for me! Thanks! Read More
Helpful
(43)
Anonymous
Rating: 1 stars
01/14/2011
I did not care for this recipe!!! The dough was dry and hard to roll out. I did not use flour to roll out the dough because it would have made it more dry. I tried this recipe because I thought the butter extract would be great for flavor...I was wrong! Dough and finished cookie lacks taste Read More
Helpful
(9)
More Reviews
