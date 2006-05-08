Bodacious Brownies

4
113 Ratings
  • 5 54
  • 4 30
  • 3 15
  • 2 5
  • 1 9

My kids love them, they all ways want me to make them. I drizzle them with melted chocolate and vanilla-flavored candy coating. Delicious!

Recipe by Elizabeth

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 - 8x8 inch pan
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease an 8x8 inch baking pan.

  • Melt butter in medium sauce pan. Remove from heat, and stir in sugar and cocoa. Beat in the eggs one at a time, then stir in the vanilla. Combine the flour, baking powder, and salt; stir into the chocolate mixture until just blended. Fold in walnuts, if desired. Spread the batter evenly into the prepared pan.

  • Bake for 25 minutes in the preheated oven, or until a wooden pick inserted into the center comes out clean. Cool in pan on a wire rack.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
221 calories; protein 3.4g; carbohydrates 26.8g; fat 12.1g; cholesterol 51.3mg; sodium 145.9mg. Full Nutrition
