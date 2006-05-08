Bodacious Brownies
My kids love them, they all ways want me to make them. I drizzle them with melted chocolate and vanilla-flavored candy coating. Delicious!
These are probably 4 stars as written, since several people found them to be dry, but with the addition of 2 extra tablespoons of butter and chocolate chips instead of walnuts, I think they are 5 star taste--rich fudgy and delicious! We did have to add about 8 minutes to the baking time. Will make again with these changes.Read More
WOW WOW WOW!! I have made many different brownies from various recipes and this is THE BEST by far. My whole family went crazy over these and they did not last the night. Will be making these A LOT. No need to search for that perfect brownie recipe any longer....I've found it. I did add more butter than it called for, though, and I suggest USING PECANS!!!! We ate it still warm with ice cream and....well....they are excellent!!!!
I've never made brownies from scratch before so I went perfectly by the recipe minus the nuts and it turned out GREAT! A little cakier than I prefer but moist and BODACIOUS! And so easy, satisfied my craving for baking and chocolate.
These turned out great for me! Hubby loves them; so do I. They satisfied my craving for chocolate - I didn't have any chocolate baking squares on hand, only cocoa powder -so this recipe was PERFECT! And sooo easy to make - I followed the advice of others and added 2 extra T butter as well as substituting choc. chips for walnuts. Added 8 minutes to the bake time - perfect, moist, light, delicious brownies. I am saving this recipe to use again!
I made these with my kids -- easy and delicious! We substituted mint chips for the walnuts. This recipe is a definite "keeper."
Good. I did put in about 1/4c milk chocolate chips in place of the nuts. Also a little extra butter. I usually always like home-made over box but I still think boxed fudge like brownies are better. I don't think I like unsweetened cocoa all that much. *After my husband ate them he said give them a 5 I love them*!
Wonderful! I made brownies once before and they were awful. These were light and delicious! I loved them. Many Thanks from a very happy English cook.
I LOVE brownies and these are delicious. I'm not a very good baker, but these are so easy to make. But it came out a little crumbly.
Yuck! I doubled this recipe, and it turned out dry and really bland. My siblings, the cookie-and-brownie lovers, don't even ask for any. I'm going to look for another recipe because this one wasn't any good.
Needed a quick desert for a last minute family get-together - these were quick and I had all the ingredients on hand (used chocolate chips instead of nuts). I also added 2Tbs extra butter as recommended by other reviewers. Everyone found these to be more cake-like rather than fudge-like. The flavor was good but I prefer a more fudgy brownie. I will keep looking for a fudgy brownie recipie - gave 4 stars as they were good, just not my preference.
Very disappointed. Definetly not a sweet fudgy brownie.
Fantastic brownies, though I did read the old reviews and add a couple things. I doubled the recipe and uses a 9x11 pan, baked at 350* for 30 minutes. Added 4 Tbsp butter , added 2 Tbsp milk and 1/2 cup chocolate chips and 1 cup of Peanut butter chips. Would be great in a regular batch as well with 2 tbsp butter, 1 tbsp milk, 1/4c choc chips and 1/2c PB chips too! Very moist, not hard at the edges at all ( I HATE that!) and the kids liked them too!
I might be the only person on the planet to prefer cake like brownies to fudge brownies, but that's why I LOVED this recipe!!! I'm only sorry I didn't have walnuts on hand to add....NEXT TIME :)
seems to be lacking something ,maybe chocolate chips
Eh, they were okay. Kinda dry. Wish I had added a little more butter like some others did. I did add chocolate chips. Ghirardelli brownie mix is 100x better.
YUM!! A perfect mix between fudgy and cake like in texture. Simple to make for my first time making brownies from scratch. I had to make some alterations because i was really low on cocoa powder, so I only used 1/3 cup of butter (or 2/3 of the stick of butter) and melted semi-sweet chocolate chips with the butter. I guess because of this it was nice and moist, but I'd recommend using dark chocolate or using less sugar because it came out a bit more sweet than i like my brownies to be. I added pecans and and a dollop of mocha frosting. Mmm. Thanks for sharing this recipe. My family enjoyed these brownies ^-^.
these kids must not eat alot of sweets, I wont do this one again, sorry just not flakey enought for me.
good brownie recipe. I made mini brownies and baked for 15 mins. Great cut in half with peanutbutter icing dollop in the middle (sandwich style)
I started making these and realized I only had about half a cup of sugar, so I replaced the other half with a whole cup of light corn syrup. I also added chopped peppermint patties instead of walnuts. They were a little crumbly but still reeeally good! Btw, definitely do 2 more tbls of butter. Already saved this recipe. (:
Made this recipe with applesauce instead of butter (to cut fat) and it worked great. It's quick and uses ingredients we always keep in the pantry so for me it's a 5-star!
Brownies came out alright.. But wasn't what I was expecting. I believe I was looking for more of a fudge brownie. I just don't think I'll be making these again.
very dry
Not very moist or choclatey enough
Absolutely delicious, gooey, and yet not too sweet, AWESOME!
These brownies are delicious I doubled the recipe to serve my hungry crowd. They were great I have made them twice already.
Excellent brownie recipe and ultra-easy to prepare, too! The pan didn't make it through dinner, I'm ashamed to admit! lol I will definately make this again.
Absolutely wonderful! We usually only like brownies from a mix, but we really liked these. I made them with whole wheat flour and they tasted great. I also added about 1/2 cup of mini chocolate chips since previous reviews had said that kept them moist. They were perfect!
delicious!
Great, I was a little skeptical because of others calling them dry, but these turned out delicious! I just added 2 tablespoons of butter and some German chocolate squares I bought from the store. I did not add the nuts, I sprinkled powdered sugar on the top and my whole family LOVED them. This was my first time baking brownies from scratch and it was great! I would definitely recommend this to a friend.
I don't know what else to say but OMG, these were amazing! I added mint chocolate chips to your mix just because I had some to get rid of and no joke, they were gone in twenty minutes after I said they were cooled enough.
these brownies are ok...in my opinion there was something missing...like the flavor wasnt all there
these were not to my liking. I wanted to make brownies for my sons class and I was so embarressed by these.will never make again
Too dry!!
I have baked these twice in three days! My husband said "why didn't you think to make brownies sooner?". lol I did have to increase the baking time by 8 minutes, for a total baking time of 33 minutes, and they were moist and perfect. What I really like is that you mix all of the ingredients into the pot, so you only need to use one other bowl for mixing the dry ingredients. I bake so often, it's useful to cut down on the mess. Thanks for a terific recipe!
Very good. I agree with the other reviewers. I added two more tablespoons of butter. I wish I had chocolate chips--I would have added that also!!!
These brownies were very dry and cake-like. We did not enjoy them at all.
Easy recipe for kids. We added a half cup of chocolate chips in place of the walnuts. We also added 2 extra tablespoons of butter and the brownies turned out very moist.
excellent! very mosit and my family loves it. thanks elizabeth!
Not good. Grainy and dry. I will never make these again.
In place of walnuts we use chocolate chips. I usually have to triple this recipe because it is so loved!
These are very good and a big hit with my Family. Fabulous with a scoop of ice cream while still hot out of the oven, then top that with chocolate syrup! YUMMMM!
Just made these after a brownie craving sent me looking thru most of the recipes here. No unsweetened chocolate so this was my pick. Followed suggestion and added the extra butter. Toothpick came out clean at 19 minutes and I have a new oven. I find bars cook quickly anyway and they continue to cook after removed from oven. Let sit five minutes and cut as I removed from pan. Bars from side of pan cooked thoroughly, in center very slightly under. It is a dense cakey brownie and I think cooking less time, kept them from drying out. I added an icing as I cut them into small squares - about a third cup total of semi-sweet chips and Heath Bar toffee bits, mixed together and microed until drizzle formed, very rich. If you want a fudgy bar, keep looking.Without frosting brownie only has a mild chocolate flavor.
I made these last night. I've always made brownies from a box and have always been satisfied with the results but was out so I thought I'd try homemade.... I'll never make them from a box again! These are super easy and perfect. I doubled the recipe and added 2 tbsp of instant coffee granules and they were absolutely what I was hoping for and more. Thick and fudgey and TOO good! I can't stay out of them!!
Okay. Nothing to write home about. If you do make them, make sure you GREASE THE PAN WELL!!! They totally stick to the pan.
they were ok. I added some olive oil and they were moist but too cakelike. I prefer a fudgey brownie.
We love these brownies, the perfect blend of fudginess and cake! I add the extra 2 T of butter and they're perfect! I have never needed to add to the cooking time. I also omit the nuts due to personal preference. And I typically double this recipe and use a bigger pan with no problem (remembering to also double the extra butter). I usually add extra vanilla to anything I bake but hubby made them last time and forgot the vanilla altogether and they were still pretty tasty-but I don't recommend that! Enjoy!
Yum! Easy and really good. They were chocolatey, moist and fudgy.
We did not care for this recipe. My three-year-old daughter (who loves to eat sweets) called these 'yucky yucky cakes!' They were dry and bland, not bodacious at all. I will not make these again.
By far the best brownies I've ever made. I omitted the nuts and added 1/2 cup or so of chocolate chips to the batter. I turned these into 'Black & White Brownies' by topping them with white chocoolate buttercream and dark chocolate buttercream icings. (I just added melted white chocolate to 1/2 a batch of buttercream and melted dark chocolate to the other half of the buttercream). They were so decadent. I will definitely make them over and over again!
Awesome brownie recipe! As others suggested I used an extra 2 TBS of butter and also mixed in some chopped pecans and some leftover caramel swirl chocolate chips. Next time I'll mix in regular chocolate chips! This recipe is definitely a keeper.
I made a double batch in a 9x13 pan, cooked it for 26 mins. and they were just alright. Will not be using this recipe again.
These are the quickest and best tasting brownies I've had. I make them at least once a week. Thanks!
These brownies were okay, kind of dry though. I like mine more fudgy and chewy.
Okay at best. Points for being fast and easy. Also, uses common pantry ingredients. Very fluffy, crumbly texture. Not chewy.
very easy to make and quite tasty replaced nuts by chocolate chips
Very easy, very delicious.
good easy recipe. Like some of the other reviewers I added extra butter. Nice brownies.
The best I ever had! I used semi-sweet chocolate chips instead and melted them with the butter, then added it to the mixture. Then I made Chocolate frosting to top it off! It was the kind of brownie you can't stop eating!
I love these and make them all the time. I mix it up by adding random candy i have around the house. The one time I added Toblerone. It turned out DEVINE. Use the mini ones, and place them so there is approximately one in the middle of each brownie before baking them. So easy, but SO good!
I made it with my sister, we did it in a snap. But it was alittle too much sugar and burned easily. a little hard but great! I will make this again.
My 3 YR old wanted to help make brownies and I didn't have the box kind so we found this recipe. So easy and delicious. I don't think we changed anything (unless he snuck something in the bowl without me knowing). We didn't add the walnuts and we frosted them with chocolate icing. Thanks!
This has quickly become my favorite brownie to make. It's so easy for me to throw all the ingredients in my KitchenAid then do other things while they cook. I found that it takes longer than the suggested time and you have to keep an eye on them.
i made this and it really did not turn out! I couldnt finish the whole thing ... :( sorry
Perfect!!! This is now my permenant "from scratch" brownie recipe. Fast, easy, yummy, and a good size for just 2 people. I added 1/4 cup each of peanut butter chips & chocolate chips and it added the perfect amount of sweetness. A definate keeper for me!!
As brownies go, these are the perfect base. The ingredients you could add are endless! Nuts, chocolate chips, etc. Could use a bit more chocolate flavor.
these brownies are gooey and quite good. i had to bake them for longer than it said but it was worth it. i used dark chocolate cocoa and they were awesome! i'll probably make them again
These brownies were good. I took the suggestions of other reviewers and added a little extra butter and substituted chocolate chips for the walnuts (mini chocolate chips). Mine didn't need the extra bake time others needed. They were a little more cake-like than I would like, but still good. I have no idea why some people's turned out dry. Mine are SO moist. I also added about 3 1/2 tbsp of creme de menthe to give them a nice mint flavor.
These brownies were so easy to make; everything goes in one pan and they were delicious. My kids loved them.
This recipe is really great. I made them for a party and it turned out really great. Serve with ice cream and whipped cream with some chocolate chips. Just De-Lish !
Easy to make - they didn't last the day!
Was just a little on the dry side but otherwise very tasty. I used splenda instead of sugar too and added chocolate chips instead of nuts. Next time I might add a banana for flavor and extra moisture.
very quick and easy to make. No dirty beaters...just stirred everything in 1 bowl by hand. I used margarine and based on some reviews of the 'dryness' factor, I added a couple tbsp. of applesauce also. Omitted the nuts. Very good taste but I think without the extra applesauce, they would have been more like a cake. Very economical, as they don't take alot of quantities of ingredients. A snap to make. I still think these are a bit dry after cooling. Would either omit an egg or add more applesauce. Too bad a bit too dry, because the taste is good and not sickening sweet.
Loved these! Thick and fudgy...you can't go wrong there.
Thank you so much for this recipe..It is wonderful..I have 4 kids all ages and they all love this brownie recipe and ask for me to make it every night..I did add some peanut butter chips to it the 2nd time I made it just to add some variety.
I made these with the kids 6 & 10 yr. Now they make them on their own. I don't like brownies to be fudgy, gooey. So I very much liked the texture. It is nice to know that by adjusting the butter or other ingredients suggested in other posts that a person can adjust the texture to their preference
Very good But I did a few changes:1 I added 2 Tablespoons of butter to the 1 cup butter. I also replaced walnuts with pecans I ground up hershey semi sweet choc bits and pecans 1 cup pecans and 1/4 cup choc into small pieces added this to the mixture I also saved a little and sprinkled on top. I made 2 batches for a large thick brownie but one side was plain and the other was what I added. I found the pecans and choc pieces added flavor and my kids and hubby chowed that side first. BUt the plain side was also good not dry like some home made can be. I give this 5 stars!
These were good! Not my favorite brownies ever, but still yummy. I had to cook them a few minutes extra, but that was my only alteration! Give them a try!
I wish there was the option to give this "0" start, that was not good at all, I had to throw it out
these were super easy and i love them. i will never use a box again.
I have tried many brownie from scratch recipes and this one is TERRIBLE!! They are so dry (I even added extra butter!) I ended up just throwing them out.
I can definitely understand why reviewers said this was dry - I should have noticed right away that the flour amount was too much and also too much baking powder. Baking powder would be better reduced to 1/4 tsp and flour to 1/2 cup. Of course this is to make these to our taste. Certainly with these changes they will not be dry.
I just made these with my kids. It was super-easy and they tasted great. We'll definitely be making these again.
This is a great recipe. Like others, I added additional 2 TBS of butter to the recipe. My husband loves it!
Really good recipe. Very easy to make.
Delicious! with an additional two tablespoons of butter. I frosted with a "classic chocolate" store-bought frosting when it was still hot! I used a 9x9 square pyrex dish; they are like eating fudge, very "chocolatey" and chewy. Cut 4x4 squares and froze them for a later "chocolate attack."
I made some mistakes in measuring, but still turned out good. Will try again. We ate them all, so room for error.
bland. did not like and would not recommend.
Love the cake texture and since we ate all the brownies I made yesterday, I'm going to make another batch today. Oh I put walnuts and butterscotch chips in them, the chips sweetened them a little bit.
I added the extra 2 tbsp’s of butter also. My husband loved them! I’ve made them twice this week. So easy!!! Thank you!
Me and my kids can't get enough of them! Perfect with or without the frosting!
Very dry.
Easy! Reminds me of my mom’s brownies when I was a kid.
