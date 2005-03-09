Mocha Cheesecake Brownie Bars
These treats start with a brownie crust, which gets filled with a mocha cheesecake mixture and then finished off with a sour cream topping. Be sure to bake the crust and filling a day before serving the bars!
These treats start with a brownie crust, which gets filled with a mocha cheesecake mixture and then finished off with a sour cream topping. Be sure to bake the crust and filling a day before serving the bars!
OMG! By far the most successful dessert i have ever tried!! id give this TEN stars. i have made it several times, and its always ALWAYS a hit. ofcourse i never make the sourcream topping, instead i melt some chocolate and drizzle it on the squares makes it look very professional. and i use a teaspoon of coffee powder instead of tbsp. ppl find it hard to believe i didnt buy them from somewhere. im never ever letting go of this recipe!Read More
The chocolate crust is good but the sour cream topping has GOT to go. It's just not a good tast to go with the rest of the bar's ingredients. I don't know if it depends of the coffee brand used but the coffee powder did NOT dissolve in the cream. They're OK only because the chocolate saves them but I don't think I'll be keeping this recipe in my Recipe Box. Sorry :(Read More
OMG! By far the most successful dessert i have ever tried!! id give this TEN stars. i have made it several times, and its always ALWAYS a hit. ofcourse i never make the sourcream topping, instead i melt some chocolate and drizzle it on the squares makes it look very professional. and i use a teaspoon of coffee powder instead of tbsp. ppl find it hard to believe i didnt buy them from somewhere. im never ever letting go of this recipe!
The chocolate crust is good but the sour cream topping has GOT to go. It's just not a good tast to go with the rest of the bar's ingredients. I don't know if it depends of the coffee brand used but the coffee powder did NOT dissolve in the cream. They're OK only because the chocolate saves them but I don't think I'll be keeping this recipe in my Recipe Box. Sorry :(
We found this recipe to be wonderful! Instead of using instant coffee, we used a mocha/cappuccino instant coffee mix, and it was great! We weren't sure why you needed to heat the sour cream topping mixture...the powdered sugar dissolved just fine. And, we also didn't refrigerate overnight...but it was still delicious! Thanks for a keeper recipe!!!
Very good. A little messy with that soft cream cheese on the top, but very yummy!
wow!!!! blow ur mind brownies!
For once, I actually followed ALL the directions, and it came out GREAT. I was going to leave the topping off, as suggested by others, but I found the coffee taste of the filing was overwhelming without the topping to temper it. I drizzled dark chocolate over the top before cutting it into bars and placing the bars in paper muffin cups. The guests at the dinner party I brought this to actually asked if they were from a bakery! One tip: I found it hard to cut up when fresh from the refrigerator, but once it had warmed up it was much easier to handle.
Fantastic. My office was tripping over themselves to get them. I skipped the sour cream topping because I didn't have enough sour cream. Instead, I drizzled some chocolate syrup over the the top before baking.
just make it without the topping simply AMAZING
Wow! This was great - made it for hubby's bday and the 4 yr old loved it, too! I made it exactly as the recipe was written, except I omitted the sour cream topping and used whipped cream and chocolate syrup to top it as others wrote. This is a keeper! Be sure to cut pieces small as this is super rich!
served at meg's grad party. people like and were impressed
The brownies are good but the cream cheese topping is very overwhelming and it has an odd taste to it. Thanks anyway.
tried this recipe, but left off the sour cream topping. Thought it tasted better.
I've made this recipe for years after finding it on this website. I made this recipe always without the coffee part. The sour cream topping when done right is the perfect compliment to the sweetness of the brownies. So I guess without the instant coffee, it's not mocha, but I have still gotten rave reviews with these brownies.