Chocolate Chip Cheesecake Brownies

Followed the recipe closely with the following three exceptions. Substituted 2 tbsp. of Kahlúa for the 1 tsp. of vanilla, since I had some Kahlúa to use up/vanilla is expensive/it sounded like a tasty substitution because liqueurs are delicious in baked goods. Even with the added liquid, the batter was on the dense side. The second substitution was 1/2 a cup of butterscotch chips and only 1 cup of chocolate chips, because again, I had them to use up and figured they would complement the Kahlúa. Finally, I omitted the nuts because I didn't have any on hand. I used a mixer to combine the ingredients to be sure we didn't experience any lumpiness. I did not bake the layers separately as some suggested. The center was a bit gooey out of the oven, but was fine after chilling in the refrigerator overnight. Having read other reviewers notes, we opted to try it both on the same day and next day. The cream cheese topping transformed from a custardy/flan on the first day to a cheesecake after chilling. I preferred the same day warm gooiness, but my family, all cheesecake lovers, preferred it chilled overnight. I don't think the butterscotch morsels improved the flavor, but the Kahlúa was wonderful. We all agreed that a better name for this recipe would be Chocolate Chip Custard Blondies as written and Chocolate Chip Cheesecake Blondies for the version that chilled overnight.