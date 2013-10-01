Chocolate Chip Cheesecake Brownies

Here's a scrumptious recipe that combines a blonde brownie and cheesecake!

Recipe by Barb W

Recipe Summary

prep:
25 mins
cook:
45 mins
total:
1 hr 10 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
1 - 9x13 inch pan
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease a 9x13 inch pan.

  • In a large bowl, cream together shortening, brown sugar, and 1/2 cup white sugar. Beat in the 3 eggs one at a time, then stir in the vanilla. Combine the flour, baking soda, and salt; blend into the sugar mixture. Stir in chocolate chips, and set aside.

  • In a separate bowl, mix together the cream cheese and 1/4 cup white sugar. Mix in the 2 remaining eggs.

  • Spread 1/2 of chocolate chip dough in bottom of the prepared pan. Pour cream cheese batter on top of dough. Sprinkle with pecans. Drop pieces of the remaining chocolate chip batter over filling. Don't worry if there are gaps; the batter will spread.

  • Bake for 45 minutes in preheated oven, or until lightly browned on the top. Let the brownies cool in the pan before cutting into bars.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
335 calories; protein 4.7g; carbohydrates 31g; fat 22.6g; cholesterol 59.3mg; sodium 174.7mg. Full Nutrition
