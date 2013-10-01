Chocolate Chip Cheesecake Brownies
Here's a scrumptious recipe that combines a blonde brownie and cheesecake!
superb! its classy! i just improved the procedure.. i placed the half of the dough in the pan then i baked it for 15 mins. after that i poured the cream cheese filling and baked for 10 mins. then i spread the remaining dough and baked again for 15 mins! superb! i used this for my home economics naking presentation. they went crazy over this.. and try using almonds instead of pecan.Read More
I read all the previous reviews, and this recipe seems to be walking a very thin line as far as how long to bake. Some have to bake for more than an hour, and others are less than 45 minutes. In my oven these were done on top in about 35-40 minutes, but were not done in the middle in just one or two very small areas. Next time I will turn my oven down just a tad and keep a close eye on them. For those of you who need to bake more than an hour, personally I think these are worth the wait. Me and my husband fell in love with these. The mix of choc chip cookie and cheesecake is PERFECT. Although not kind to the waistline, these will definately fix any sweet tooth cravings. These should be called "Death by Chocolate and Cheesecake" !!
Everyone loves these brownies - have made this recipe multiple times. I throw in a bag of white chocolate chunks and milk chocolate chunks instead of the chocolate chips. Have made these for birthday parties, potlucks, bake sales and everyone raves and asks for more!
Ohhhhhhh sooooo good! I realized that we didn't have any pecans at the last moment and wasn't willing to drive anywhere to get them so they were omitted. I'll add them next time because we all thought these were excellent! I'm not a brownie fan because I associate brownies with too much chocolate but these were perfect amt! Will satisfy any sweet tooth (my boyfriend) but not too sweet for anti's like myself. Thanks Barb!
This recipe is the BOMB!!! I bake this recipe exactly as it is... I will make a batch without nuts for those who are not adventurous. I will also add chocolate chunks with the chocolate chips... I will upload a picture the next time I bake.. They look beautiful and are a crown favorite... You can't just eat one and they are even good for breakfast!
These were soooo delicious. I followed recipe exactly. Not sure why other reviewers are having uncooked areas of their dish, mine was actually overcooked by about 5 minutes. There was a slight "burn" taste on the bottom. Next time I will bake this at 325 degrees. My boyfriend and his sons at this whole pan in 2 days! Sheesh! I loved the cheesecake layer and am thinking this would be a great filling for cupcakes, etc. It is divine. Thank you for the great recipe. This one is a keeper.
These were very good. I made these for a family get together and they were gone in no time. I found that using a mellon ball scooper made putting the top layer on a lot easier.
I made a half recipe and baked them in an 8x8 pan for 35 minutes. They came out perfect. They were really easy to prepare and looked great after I sliced them up. Now the problem, NO flavor and not sweet enough. I don't know how a brownie and cheesecake could be this tasteless!
These brownies were extremely rich and delicious. I also had to bake them for about an 1 1/4 hours, it took ages for the bottom layer to cook. I covered the pan with foil when it started to brown too much, and tested it with a knife until it was done.
Wow - the pictures on this one sold me before I even started mixing. I followed the recipe exactly and the bars turned out wonderfully! They tasted just as bad for me as they looked. :) I had several ask for the recipe and several that didn't like cheesecake said they loved them too. Definitely an indulgence, but worth the extra time on the treadmill!
I didn't think this recipe had enough flavor. If I try it again, I'll have to modify both the brownie and the cheesecake. Maybe a thin raspberry layer would help. Something to drive flavor.
It is overall of good concept, however, the cookie brownie portion is a little on the dry side. I doubled checked to make sure I followed all ingredients and steps. The cream cheese portion really makes up for the dryness. I was able to take mine out of at oven much earlier than the recommended baking time.
I used a 1/2 cup of butter and a 1/2 of shortening. I really liked these. I was out of brown sugar so I subbed with torbinado(sp) sugar. The top of mine were a little crispy but it was my fault for leaving it in the oven for too long.
I used 1.5 eggs, vanilla, and nearly twice the sugar for the cream cheese portion. Also, I baked it in layers. One more thing was I substituted 1 cup margarine for one of the cups of shortening. I think this gives it more flavor. This is best served cold. When served warm out of the oven it does have an "eggy" taste.
Yum! A delicious twist on cheesecake brownies. I had trouble getting this to bake without burning. I think next time I'll follow one reviewers advice and bake the bottom layer for twenty minutes and then add the cheese layer and the top. I also omitted the nuts for a smoother bar.
This recipe comes very close to being a 5. The question of how long to cook the brownies is my only hesitancy. I tried cooking each layer separately but I still couldn't tell when it was done. It looked over cooked on the outside and raw in the middle. I let it cook a little longer and, I have to admit, they taste delicious. Like other reviewers, I added vanilla and extra sugar (double) to the cream cheese filling and it is delicious. A very good recipe that everyone would love. I just need to perfect the timing.
Good but not quite as decadent as I had hoped.
Not my favorite. The picture looks better than the actual thing.
I am only reviewing the cheesecake part. I used a brownie mix but followed the directions for the cheesecake part. I did not like the texture much, it was too fluffy and didn't taste like cheesecake. My husband loved it though, he thought they were pretty amazing. I know it's not the brownie because I use that mix often. Might try to find another recipe.
Didn't care for these at all. Not enough dough to cover the bottom and top layers well. Not much overall taste. Texture of the cheesecake layer is unappealing.
I made these brownies last Friday for my co-workers, by the way it was the first time I had made them. Well needless to say they loved them. Every Friday we have a ten am meeting. So everyone is there. After the meeting I put them out. And they were a hit. It didn't dawn on me until :45 minutes later to go and take a picture. The pan was empty. Completely empty. I did exactly as the recipe said, with one exception, I used walnuts instead of pecans. Delicious, and I will make again. It went straight to the top of my dessert list. Thanks again.
not bad
It's passable. I was dissapointed that the cookie/brownie layer didn't have more flavor to it. I followed the recipe exactly, though used the method of partially cooking each layer to asure doneness. Likely will not make this again as it was a lot of work for less than mediocre flavor. I do have some co-workers that like it. And maybe I'll hope that it gets better after a few days of sitting on my counter. ?
Seriously, incredible. You really have to exhibit some will power not to eat the whole pan.
awesome!
Average at best. I read all the reviews and did add 1/4 cup extra sugar to the cream cheese mixture and 1/2 cup white chocolate chips in an attempt to give it more flavor as that was a common complaint in the reviews. They still turned out pretty bland. The cookie part was rather dense and it was very hard to spread a top layer as it used a TON of the batter just to cover the bottom of the pan. I ended up just placing stretched out blobs on top which was fine just time consuming. Won't make again. 3 stars - I'm being generous.
As is, I rate this a 3. It was okay but could definitely be better. I had no trouble preparing them or with the baking time...mine came out perfectly done in 45 minutes and they looked really good, however they weren't sweet enough for my tastes. The blonde brownie didn't taste at all like a brownie to me, and the cheesecake center had no taste at all. I would make this again but I would make some changes to the recipe.
It was good but nothing special. My family tried it and enjoyed it. They looked great.
I did not like these at all! My girlfriend seemed to think they were ok, but the ingredients just didn't meld together well for me.
These brownies are DELICIOUS! They are great for anyone who loves brownies and cheesecake! They are absolutely the best!
Not my favorite, but my husband loved them. i thought the cream cheese filling lacked any real flavor.
This is not a brownie recipe it is really a "bar". Note this tastes totally awful the first day, the 2nd day its flavors really come together though and it is very good. Could use a stronger cheesecake flavor and there isnt really enough of the cookie dough topping, will increase next time. Altogether a rich treat!
My son wanted me to give this 5 stars on his behalf. This was to be his first foray into baking. We read through the reviews for tips, and DH and I went out for the afternoon. When we got back we had these absolutely delicious brownies waiting for us. He reported that he left the nuts out for his little brother, covered the brownies part way through so they didn't brown too much, added 1/4 cup extra to the cream cheese mix, and baked it for 60 minutes. He had no problems. They were easy as brownies. My diet did have to look the other way though.
Followed the recipe exactly. Not a lot of flavor.
I ran out of brown sugar, so I added baking cocoa instead. I also substituted walnuts for the pecans and poured the entire cream cheese mixture on top of the chocolate chip layer instead of sandwiching it between two chocolate chip layers. The brownies turned out beautifully and tasted delicious! This recipe is definitely a keeper.
I just made these last night and they are already gone. These are seriously awesome!! They taste even better when they are cut up put in the fridge for about two hours!! I would recommend this recipe to anyone!!
I made these for a Super Bowl party and they were a hit! I followed the recipe exactly and had no problems. The only thing I would recommend would be to serve them immediately after cooled. Once I stored the brownies they because very soft, almost soggy, and lost the crunch they had after I baked them. I'll definitely make these again!
Fabulous!
Too oily, for my taste, I used the modified baking times and the brownies still came out very very mushy. Baked them for an additional 25 minutes and the brownies still came out too soft.
This reciepe is the bomb! Very easy, ingredients I already had on hand, and it looks like I spent all day on it. Very, very good. This would be great to bring to parties or church functions to!
These were absolutely delicious! They are very rich tasting!
These are great! The first time out the gate these are delicious but they have room for further improvement. I ran into the problems that others have seen with the middle being undercooked. The next time I make them I will be backing the temperature off and letting them cook a little longer. In addition the "cheesecake" can be improved. I plan on adding a little almond extract to the cream cheese mixture (1/4 -1/2 tsp.) In the mean time I will be living in the gym to work these off. :P
These were good but are a little time consuming to prepare.
Absolutely mouth wateringly luscious. This is a definite keeper. Did not have any pecans so I added coconut right to the cream cheese mixture and I also added some baking cocoa to the cake part.
Can I say awesome?! My guests told me I should open a bakery!!! Thanks...love them! UPDATE: When you spreads the mixture on top, I wet my hands and pat out the dough to evenly distribute it to the top of the cream cheese mixture. It came out beutifully. I also cooked the layers seperatly like a lot of other people did, first dough:15 min. Cream cheese mixture:10min and then 2nd dough: 15 min.
the best brownie ever made!!!! my friends and family loves it.
This recipe is very very good! However instead of calling it a brownie, it would probably be better suited if it was called chocolate chip cheesecake bars.
We thought the presentation was beautiful but we were not impressed with the flavor. We had the same problem with it being undercooked in the middle. Will try baking the layers as "mariaemmanuella" did and maybe using almonds instead of pecans. Thanks for the submission!
These brownies were wonderful!!! They were a little more time consuming than I planned because the dough was a little tough to press into the pan, especially the second layer. I will definetly make these again!
This recipe was okay. I just made it according to the directions, and will probably end up tossing them - no point in wasting fat/calorie intake on something that is so-so to my taste. First, this is not a brownie, so if you are looking for a brownie recipe with cream cheese, keep looking. Second, I agree with another reviewer - the egg-y taste in the cream cheese mixture is gross, cut the egg down to 1 instead of 2. I would also add more sugar to the cream cheese mixture for more sweetness, that part of this "brownie" isn't sweet. (Which makes sense, because 1/4 cup of sugar to 16 oz of cream cheese is not enough for a sweet cream cheese flavor). Next time when I want a chocolate and cream cheese dessert, I will go with a family favorite and make Black Bottom cupcakes instead.
My husband loved this! I did not like it at all. I thought the pecans were overpowering, and while it was done on top, it was not done in the middle. I took others' suggestions and lowered temp to 325 and precooked the bottom layer for 10 mins. The bottom layer was done just fine. I also did not like the taste of the shortening. If I make this again, I will use butter, and cook for an additional 10-15 mins at 325.
I made these for Thanksgiving and my fiance and I loved these!! The few things I tweaked was that I used 1 block of fat free cream cheese and 1 regular (just to cut down on some of the fat). They still tasted heavenly! I will definitely be making these again!
OK, I ate them. My husband and brother really liked them. I thought the chocolate chip brownie part was ok, but I couldn't get over the egg taste in the cream cheese filling. I didn't have any problem assembling them though. The cheesecake filling whipped up nice and thick, and was very easy to work with. I might try this recipe again if I alter the filling.
A big hit at a recent bake sale. Cut into large rectangles, they look good enough to sell at a high price.
The brownies were wonderful, but I found 45 minutes was way too long in my oven. 30 minutes did me just fine.
This recipe was a big hit. It is sort of a chocolate chip cookie combined with cheesecake. If you love both, you will love this. Not too sweet, and I thought it was quite easy to make. I didn't use the nuts. I feel they had the best texture the first day, since by the second day the moisture from the cheesecake had seeped into the cookie and made it feel more cake-like. But believe me, very few survived until the second day!
All of my friends loved this! It was gone so fast. Even my kids wanted seconds and asked when I would make another one.
While I like to think I can bake, I don't have that much experience, but these didn't give me any trouble at all. I made the heat/time adjustments that some people had suggested. I don't remember exactly how long they took to be all the way done, but as long as you check to make sure the bottom is done with a knife or toothpick, they're great! Though not for those on a low-fat diet, lol.
Good. Didn't knock my socks off, but good.
absolutly loved it will continue to make.
These tasted good, I guess, but I was disappointed. I followed MARIAEMMANUELLA's baking time instructions, which worked perfectly. I couldn't taste the cheesecake part very much, or maybe it was just the combination I didn't care for. The idea was great, but this one's just not for me.
These were delicious!! I took MARIAEMMANUELLA'S advice in her review and baked each section separately. They turned out perfect and the family went crazy for them! Thank you so much for this recipel.
very good. very rich. very, very addictive!
Wish I had read the reviews sooner! Both chocolate chip cookie layers were a little on the rare side so I had to use the outside pieces only for serving. They taste delicious and are pretty so I will play around with the timing to figure out what is best for my oven. Good luck!
A little too sweet and bland for me but hubs really enjoyed them. That's good bc I made them for him. I baked the first cookie crust for about ten minutes then topped w the cream cheese and remaining cookie and baked for dirty minutes which worked well. I used a small cookie scoop to add the top crust as its too hard to spread. Glad hubs enjoys it! update: I like these better cold, which is great, as they should be in the fridge anyway.
These were great! My family loved them.
Tastes like a mediocre chocolate chip cookie in the shape of a bar. I would prefer a cookie over this.
I used a 12 ct muffin tin putting most of the cookie mix on the bottom, the cream cheese in the middle, and the rest of the cookie on top. I DID NOT use any shortening but real salted butter (so I didn't add salt at all), added a little more sugar in both mixes, and cooked them for 15- 20 minutes. They came out perfect!!!! I always taste any batters BEFORE adding my eggs in case I have to adjust the taste.
These were pretty easy to make! Although I baked them for 35 minutes instead of 45 minutes (you may want to check them around 30 minutes of baking). I made them for Christmas gifts and everyone loved them and wanted the recipe. They are naughty!
I upped the sugar to almost a full cup. It was still nauseatingly sour/tangy.
Was great! Took it to work. Could not rate for kid user.
These were okay. I think they tasted better once they had been in the fridge overnight. The baking time on these is a tough one because it seems like the middle never gets done. I baked it in layers like other reviewers suggested but it still took forever!
These brownies were great! I added a drizzle of chocolate sauce on top of the cheesecake layer before baking and served with vanilla icecream...Baked for 40 min @ 325 degrees and they turned out absolutely fabulous!
Very strange!! Will not make again, my husband said it tasted like two recipes were smashed together.
They were so good,I couldn't keep my son away from the pan.
This is a keeper, not really sweet, but it does impress folks
This was a super moist and yummy brownie! I only had 8 ounces of cream cheese, but it was still fabulous! Mine didn't look anything like the picture though! I substituted margarine for the shortening and used one less egg in the brownie batter. I also had to bake the first layer for about 8 minutes before placing the cream cheese layer on top!
Sooo good!
Overall, pretty tasty. Did not add the pecans as one of my family is allergic to nuts. Was a bit of a strange combination of flavors but will possibly make it again since one member of my family really loved it.
Delicious without being too sweet. we drizzled the top with caramel sauce.
These were fabulous!! Make things simple--just put all brownie batter in pan--cover with cheesecake mix--baked for 45 min. couldn't be any better or easier!!
Very good. Made it with sugar free chocolate chip semi-sweet morsels so my diabetic daughter could enjoy them as well and they tasted great!
Made this for a potluck and it was gone!!!
First off the idea of this recipe is wonderful. It just needs a few revisions. I did everything as recipe says except I had white chocolate chips and a tiny bit of chocolate chips. I also added extra sugar to the cream cheese mixture.
Followed the recipe closely with the following three exceptions. Substituted 2 tbsp. of Kahlúa for the 1 tsp. of vanilla, since I had some Kahlúa to use up/vanilla is expensive/it sounded like a tasty substitution because liqueurs are delicious in baked goods. Even with the added liquid, the batter was on the dense side. The second substitution was 1/2 a cup of butterscotch chips and only 1 cup of chocolate chips, because again, I had them to use up and figured they would complement the Kahlúa. Finally, I omitted the nuts because I didn't have any on hand. I used a mixer to combine the ingredients to be sure we didn't experience any lumpiness. I did not bake the layers separately as some suggested. The center was a bit gooey out of the oven, but was fine after chilling in the refrigerator overnight. Having read other reviewers notes, we opted to try it both on the same day and next day. The cream cheese topping transformed from a custardy/flan on the first day to a cheesecake after chilling. I preferred the same day warm gooiness, but my family, all cheesecake lovers, preferred it chilled overnight. I don't think the butterscotch morsels improved the flavor, but the Kahlúa was wonderful. We all agreed that a better name for this recipe would be Chocolate Chip Custard Blondies as written and Chocolate Chip Cheesecake Blondies for the version that chilled overnight.
Absolutely outstanding. However, I liked them even more when I refrigerated the dish after it cooled.
I halved the recipe & made in an 8x8. While they were good, I felt like the "cheesecake" part got lost and was slightly tasteless. I would rather have just made the blondie bar w/ chocolate chips!
These are wonderful! I followed the recipe exactly and they are delicious. I have also made them for a few big functions and everyone loved them - had many requests for the recipe - Thanks for sharing it with us Barb! Suggestion: I don't eat these fresh from the oven. In my opinion, they are not as good that way and may be why a lot of reviewers complain of no flavor. I put these in the refrigerator until firm and cold - and they are absolutely superb.
These are just delicious. I baked these and up and put them in a tin to give to our veterinarian after taking care of my sick puppy. There was also enough to take to work for coffee break treats for everyone. They are a big hit. Not for those watching calories!!!!
I baked as suggested and had zero issues. I did not have enough cream cheese for the the entire batch so I cut the already make brownies/cookie dough and just baked as is. the bars turned out amazing. I've...I mean we almost killed them all off.
This is the best brownies I have ever made. They were fun to make with my kids and they were gone in no time. Next time we will have to make two batches. Thanks for the recipe.
very delicious! Followed the recipe exact. I feel the filling needed a bit more vanilla and a bit less sugar. My method for the top did not spread as described. I may modify in the future.
These brownies were very very good actually they were out of this world...however, I had to give it four stars as it was rather difficult to assemble. Like another reviewer suggested I baked half the brownie batter for 15 minutes...spread on the cheesecake mixture baked for 10 minutes followed by the rest of the brownie batter for 15 minutes...it was difficult to spread on a hot brownie...the top actually broke...If anyone comes up with a different method...please post...I will make this again...maybe I will be able to master it!
Goog one. my husband doesn´t like the sweetness of bownies but with adding the unsweetened chocolate that Limylkaren said it wasn´t sweet at all. but if it wasn´t for my husband I would of stay with the original brownie.
I followed the directions perfectly. The texture was fine, but the flavor was boring to me. Everyone really liked it and I will make it again since it was such a hit, but I was not impressed.
Tried this on a whim. Surprisingly very light! Really good taste! Will make again for sure!
Made per recipe. It looked yummy but was a bit blah. It just didnt have much flavor.
Did not like the cream cheese top. Ended up scraping it off and adding chocolate icing instead!
