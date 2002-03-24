Polvorones de Canele (Cinnamon Cookies)

A Mexican-style cookie rolled in cinnamon sugar.

Recipe by Cathy

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
20 mins
additional:
20 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
24
Yield:
2 dozen
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease cookie sheets.

  • In a medium bowl, cream together 1/2 cup confectioners' sugar and butter until smooth. Stir in vanilla. Combine flour, salt, and 1/2 teaspoon of cinnamon; stir into the creamed mixture to form a stiff dough. Shape dough into 1 inch balls. Mix together 1 cup confectioners' sugar and 1 teaspoon cinnamon; roll balls in cinnamon mixture.

  • Bake for 15 to 20 minutes in preheated oven, or until nicely browned. Cool cookies on wire racks.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
126 calories; protein 0.9g; carbohydrates 13.6g; fat 7.8g; cholesterol 20.3mg; sodium 79mg. Full Nutrition
