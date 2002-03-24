Polvorones de Canele (Cinnamon Cookies)
A Mexican-style cookie rolled in cinnamon sugar.
A Mexican-style cookie rolled in cinnamon sugar.
I loved these as posted, then I made some changes to try to duplicate the real Spanish version of these delightful cookies, but many will probably be turned off by the LARD. Substitute lard for the butter, double the cinnamon in the cookie, and roll in sesame seeds instead of the sugar/cinnamon coating. They should come out super soft like fine sand and just hold together. In Spain they are traditionally wrapped after baking and you SQUEEZE the cookie before unwrapping so it holds together. Forget Chocolate Chip or Peanut Butter Cookies, THIS IS WHAT COOKIES ARE ALL ABOUT!Read More
I followed this recipe to the letter and knew I was in trouble when instead of a "stiff dough" I ended up with a powdery, crumbling mess that wouldn't stick together for anything. Can anyone tell me how to fix that?Read More
I loved these as posted, then I made some changes to try to duplicate the real Spanish version of these delightful cookies, but many will probably be turned off by the LARD. Substitute lard for the butter, double the cinnamon in the cookie, and roll in sesame seeds instead of the sugar/cinnamon coating. They should come out super soft like fine sand and just hold together. In Spain they are traditionally wrapped after baking and you SQUEEZE the cookie before unwrapping so it holds together. Forget Chocolate Chip or Peanut Butter Cookies, THIS IS WHAT COOKIES ARE ALL ABOUT!
A not too sweet little cinnamon cookie just perfect for a little something with a cup of coffee. Don't be afraid to coat the cookie well with the sugar/cinnamon mixture and be careful not to overbake. It should be a soft, tender cookie that just melts in your mouth. Not good however, for those who need a heavy sugar kick.
These actually turned out really good...I tasted them when they were warm and I was ready to throw them away. But when my husband got home, he tried them and loved them. I tried them again and these cookies are definitely cookies that need to be cooled down before eaten. After they cooled down, they tasted just what I expected them to taste. Will definitely make again.
Fast, easy, and delicious! I made these late at night for my daughter's Spanish class the next morning.....she said everybody loved them.....the teacher said if she'd make him another batch, he'd give her an A on her final! I made it just like the recipe says and they were perfect....melt in your mouth!
I rated a 4 instead of a 5 because it just doesn't say "WOW" to me but it is still very MARVELOUS! Honestly, I think it's just a personal preference thing....that's why you should read more than one review right? Followed the recipe exactly and turned out great..HOWEVER... like others have said, it is not necessary to make that large of the cinnamon mixture. Just make the balls first..., eye your cookie balls and just guess logically how much sugar you should use...it's pretty obvious not a whole cup. Weird how people complain or like that it's doughy. People shouldn't even mention that! It's obvious that you should've baked it longer or less based your preferences. My first batch turned out dry (baked too long) and so my second batch I baked it shorter. My point is...this cookie CAN be dry. This recipe is worthy of making again in the future! It IS one of those melt-in-your-mouth type cookies.
The recipes did not produce 24 cookies, but they were still very good. I would add a little granulated sugar to the poweredsugar/cinammon mixture that you roll the balls in to make them a bit tastier, but I really liked them. Softening the butter at the beginning of the recipe really helps.
these are very good, will definitely be on my Christmas list next year! I doubled the vanilla and cinnamon in the cookies, next time use 1 tsp cinnamon and 1/2 cup icing sugar for rolling, 1 tbsp scoop made 37 cookies, 15 minutes was perfect, tossed cookies in leftover sugar and cinnamon mixture.
I followed this recipe to the letter and knew I was in trouble when instead of a "stiff dough" I ended up with a powdery, crumbling mess that wouldn't stick together for anything. Can anyone tell me how to fix that?
Anytime I go to Texas I search out these cookies from local Mexican bakeries. I tried this recipe and it was just like those in the Lone Star State. I hate creaming butter, but in this case it's worth it! I"m so glad to finally make these in my own home. Thanks!!
Fantastic, easy cookies. However, I only used 1/2 a cup of confectioners sugar for the coating and still had a lot extra. I also doubled the cinnamon all around and it tastes great.
Very easy to make. The taste is also light and yummy, and the fact that I love cinnamon is a big factor. I used only about 2 tbsp sugar + 1 tsp cinnamon for the topping, and I still have just a bit left.
This is an overall good recipe because it does not require milk or eggs,both of which I don't have in my fridge at the moment. There needs to be a bit more flour in the recipe, and the cinnamon sugar mixture should be cut in half. Other than these two small problems, the cookies are great.
Wow, these cookies really do taste better than they look! I followed the recipe exactly and they turned out perfect. They give new meaning to the phrase "melt in your mouth." Great recipe:)
I also tweaked this recipe slightly, and was very happy with the results: I doubled the recipe amounts for a larger yield, and also added an extra 1/4 cup more powdered sugar, 1/3 cup more flour, and 1/2 tsp more vanilla for the dough, as well as quadrupling the amount of cinnamon for the dough (baking mellows out cinnamon enormously). Cinnamon sugar powder: I only needed about a cup of powdered sugar and I put quadruple amount of cinnamon for that as well, sifting the sugar and cinnamon together. When you bake them, it melts the sugar and cinnamon coating, providing a very thin sweet coating to a light buttery cookie. Be careful if you make small, truly 1 inch diameter balls, the bottoms can caramelize and burn quickly. (caramelization is okay, burning is not, but burning quickly follows caramelization). Please keep in mind that the extra amounts of sugar, flour and cinnamon I added are for a doubled recipe of 48 yield. Delicious! I'm going to make these for christmas gifts when that time of year comes around...
These are delicious! I coated before baking in the confectioner's sugar/cinnamon mixture, but then after baking I coated again in granulated sugar/cinnamon, which is the way they are often served here in Texas. Thanks for sharing.
I love this recipe!!!! I wish I could rate it more than 5 stars. It's AWSOME & VERY EASY TO MAKE. It's added to my recipe collection. The only thing I'll change is to add a little more cinnamon. They're great with coffee. Thanks for the recipe & Happy Holidays.
1 word. AMAZING. It's like shortbread with a kick of cinnamon and spice. It melts in your mouth defenitely one of my favourite recipes. Everyone loves it!
I absolutely love this recipe! Every time I make it for fiestas in my Spanish class every one asks me are those the cinnamon cookies! They love them and they are easy to make. These are one of my favorite cookies and if you need something Mexican to take to a party this is what you should make but don't expect to be taking any home because they will be gone!
A really nice simple coffee break cookie. Added extra spice.
These cookies are so good and authentic, I used the powdered sugar in the cookie mix but i rolled the cookie in regular granulated sugar and cinnamon ..SO GOOD, Im going to make these for my moms anniversary reception :)
Yummy! These cookies were good. I had been looking for a recipe similar to this one. I substituted Anise Seed Extract instead of the vanilla ~ since the cookie I was looking for had Anise Extract in it. I am happy I tried this because they came out perfect. Also I followed another reviewers suggestion and added a full teaspoon vs. the 1/2 tsp. it calls for in the recipe. Just as another reviewer stated, these cookies are meant to be dry. Polvo means dust.
These cookies are so easy and full of wonderful cinnamon flavor. I made the mistake of not rolling the balls in the powder sugar and cinnamon mixture before baking, something that I have never seen in a recipe. I instead rolled them in the sugar mixture after they cooled for a few minutes. The result was still a wonderful tasting cookie. They were crispy on the outside, yet melt in your mouth tender on the inside. They were ready to take out of the oven in about l2 minutes. They will be ready when they are just brown around the edges, watch closely. Thanks so much for sharing!
I agree with others and had lots of the topping left over. I also found the dough not stiff enough to roll into balls, so I added a little extra flour. Good cinnamon taste!
Was told by my son that these have to be made again and again. They melt in your mouth! I would like to try adding a bit more cinnamon in the dough next time but that is personal preference. Great tasting cookie! These don't spread out at all so I was able to fit a lot on a pan.
these were soooo very good. My son's Spanish Teacher loved them. I made some changes on the 2nd batch just for my own taste...1 1/2 tsp cinnamon. when doubling the recipe add 1/3 cup more flour and 1/2 tsp more vanilla. I also added 2 Tblsp granulated sugar to the confectioners sugar before rolling cookies in it.
made these for todays mexican theme dinner at camp. And of course I had to sample them.Let me just say they are melt in your mouth delish....I made as is except in dough I did add more cinn. I also rolled them in sug topping before and after. my dough was kinda sticky but after you roll a few and you get your hands coated with the sug it is not so bad
I have made these twice now and I just love bringing them to parties. They're quick and simple to make and they have so much flavor! I do add a bit more cinnamon. Don't over-bake or they'll be too dry.
Needed a Mexican cookie for a cookout. These were outstanding! I did as others suggested. Doubled the cinnamon and vanilla in the recipe. After I baked them, I rolled them one more time in the powdered sugar and cinnamon mix. They just melt in your mouth. Big thumbs up!
These are awesome. My go to recipe whenever my daughter needs to bring something to Spanish class. I always double the recipe. I also use a small cookie scoop to make sure the size is consistent. Make 1/2 or even 1/4 of the amount of sugar called for to roll the cookies in. I also put the dough in the frig in between batches because the warm butter gets pretty soft.
For those of you (such as me) that haven't had "Polvorones de Canele" before, they are like a tasty cross between shortbread and snickerdoodles. Next time, I'm definately doubling the recipe as it doesn't make many and I'm using more cinnamon (1.5 tsp)in the batter for more flavor. As another reviewer suggested, definately watch the cooking time closely. In my oven, it only takes 12 minutes to perfect doneness.
Initially the consistency of the dough was to moist and sticky, so I added a 1/2 cup of flour and also used 1 tsp. instead of 1/2 tsp. of cinnamon. Next time I would only use 1/2 cup of icing sugar to roll the cookies in instead of 1 cup, as I found it to be wasteful. Turned out to be a great recipe! It reminds me of a cinnamon version of butterball cookies.
These cookies came out great! I made them for a "Western" party at work, and they garnered many compliments, including "If Danielle makes cookies, you KNOW they'll be awesome! She's the cookie lady." I referred people to this recipe. These cookies came out so fluffy, yet moist, they just melted in your mouth. And the slightly hardened sugar coating added to the contrast of the wonderful light cookie below. Now, I have a really wacky oven...it's about 40 years old and needs replaced. :) so i had to set my oven to 250 degrees, otherwise the sugar burned and the cookie was undercooked (i only mention it because who knows how many other wacky ovens are out there!) It was also very humid the day I made them, and super hot, so the dough came out too gooey to be rolled in balls. I added extra powdered sugar and flour (just a little) to compensate for this, and put the dough in the fridge for an hour. I will DEFINITELY be making these again! :) Thanks!
Very easy, tasty cookies! I used margarine instead of butter since that's what I had on hand. I also added 1/4 C more sugar and left out 1/4 C flour to make them sweeter. They spread out a bit more than the ones pictured, but they were very yummy!
Oh these are amazing, i added nutmeg to the mixture though, and brown sugar instead of granulated sugar to the final coating. Just remember, that when you form the balls, dont handle too much, because the butter will melt too fast and when baking, go flat instead of retaining their round shape. Roll between palms!
Very tasty cookies, I'll be making these for a family event next time. I also had a large amount of "topping" left. I would recommend halfing that and adding more cinnamon to the actual cookies themselves.
So yummy! Definitely a crumbly, dry cookie but if that's what you're in the mood for, this is the best recipe out there! I think I've found my new favorite cookie! The recipe is super easy to follow and I didn't need to make any adjustments, except for adding a bit more flour so the dough wouldn't be so sticky. I also baked them for 10 mins and checked on them every 2, and they were done in about 14. I'll definitely be making these again!
These are the best!! I've always made the trip to the Mexican Bakery in downtown Detroit. Thanks to Cathy, I don't have that drive anymore!! Thanks Cathy!
These cookies are so easy to make and so yummy! We had a "snow day" the other day, so the kids and I decided to make cookies. I was out of eggs, and picked this recipe. I'm so glad I did--the kids love them, and my husband (who claims to not like cinnamon) really enjoyed them as well. They just melt in your mouth! I did not have to bake them for 15 minutes, more like 11, but my oven does tend to run a bit hot. I've passed this recipe on to some family members and will certainly make it again!
These are simple, but so melt-in-your mouth delicious.
I made these thinking they would be a good subsitute for snowballs (Mexican wedding cake) cookies. They really aren't like those, though. These are like a shortbread, very melt in the mouth consistency. I would add more cinnamon in the dough next time because I really like cinnamon and as written its pretty subtle. You could use the abundant cinnamon/sugar to roll the cookies in after they are baked.
MOST DEFINITELY THE "BEST" RECIPE FOR POLVORONES. WAS NEEDING RECIPE FOR SONS WEDDING. THESE TOOK 1ST PLACE. HAVE TRIED MANY RECIPES FOR THIS COOKIE BECAUSE I WANTED THE BEST ONE FOR OUR 1ST WEDDING. I SAY A "BIG" THANKS - THEY'RE GREAT!!!
delicious! made these exactly as the recipe stated and they're perfect!
I thought they were Great! but it needed a bit more flour because the dough would stick to my hands but other than that they were great. I also doubled the cinnamon :)
guess it is just not my thing...
different texture than i thought it would be. very light and crisp.
I am very happy with how this cookie turned out. I upped the cinnamon to 1 tsp and used anise instead of vanilla extract. I had no problems with the dough, it was a perfect consistency. I made my balls small, I ended up with 32 cookies. Mine turned out perfectly rounded just like the picture. I baked them exactly 15 minutes and the cookies were melt in your mouth, not under cooked or over dry. I recommend using confectioners' sugar as the recipe states to roll them in, they had a delicous coating.
I love this recipe, it reminds me of the extra pie crusts my mom used to make, she put cinnimon and sugar on them and baked them, they taste just like it. Yum, Yum!!!
These cookies were so easy to make and turned out so good, i could not believe it! The tasted much like the authentic version! i will def. be making this again, and again, and again!
These are the simplest cookies I've ever made. I always have the ingredients on hand so I can whip up a batch without running to the store. The only problem, is that every time I share them, I have to remember to bring the recipe with me because everyone wants it!
Made for an early Cinco de Mayo party & they were delicious! Doubled recipe and stretched to approx. 70 small cookies. Will definitely make again!
Awesome!!! This recipe was so easy and great for high altitude. I had to find something to bake and bring to work for a 'theme' pot-luck and this was a big hit. I did not make any adjustments and the worked perfectly. Had to keep an eye on them to make sure I did not over bake. Thank you!!!
Made these for a Mexican fiesta. Turned out perfect.
Try this recipe it is wonderful, it is a holiday hit!
These are like crisp butter cookies with cinnamon. I took these to work - I work with 4 Argentine immigrants and they devoured them. They loved them and made them feel right at home. This will go in my collection of cookies to repeat.
I absolutely loved these cookies. Contrary to some of the reviews, they were soooooo simple to make. My neighbor and I made these for our multicultural event at school. With both of us being thirteen and beginner cooks, we needed something simple and quick (the party was in 2 hours!). This recipe was fantastic for our purposes. We showed up with two plates of these cookies all were gone in a matter of minutes. Fortunately, I had the opportunity to taste one for myself and I was impressed. Many of the attendants loved them as well. I would definitely recomend them. (;
I made these for a bake sale and people loved them. I found them to be a little buttery for my tastes and they didn't stay round. But if I ever did a bake sale I would make again, they went super fast!
YUM!!! These are great! They really do melt in your mouth and great for when you haven't gone grocery shopping for awhile and are out of milk and eggs!
These tasted just like the ones I had at a party this weekend. I wanted more of a shortbread taste and less cinnamon so I didn't add cinnamon to the mixture you roll the cookies in. It was perfect! The ones I ate at the party were little round balls. I wonder how she got them to stay round?
My daughter wanted to make something to bring to Spanish class. We found this recipe and I may never make another cookie. They are fantastic.
I picked this recipe because it seemed easy in terms of both labor and ingredients. I cooked them an extra 5 minutes and they came up very light, some might find them dry but I think they are meant to be light and crumbly. The one odd thing was that the sugar coating ended up separating and damp. I am not sure how this happened but they are still delicious.
Yum! I just added a little more confectioners sugar and flour to the mix 'cause it didn't look firm enough to make balls out of. Turned out great. Yum!
These cookies taste 'ok', but they're flat (nothing like the ones shown in the picture) and they're very dry and grainy...I followed the instructions exactly so I'm not sure how to make the difference, they probably would taste a lot better with the appropriate revisions.
They were easy to make, but I did not like the final result. My husband didn't like them either and requested a class of water to wash the dryness down. I guess it all depends on your taste.
I made these for a Mexican themed dinner party & everyone LOVED them! They are simple to make, simple taste, but still very yummy!
I am in love with these cookies!! They taste just like the biscochos at the farmer's market. I add cayenne to the coating and re-coat them after they have cooled. Don't try to substitute margarine, they will be chewy. Delicious!!!!
Light and Flaky! We made these for my daughters Fiesta in school. She said her whole class liked them. Thanks for the recipe.
Nice and light cinnamon flavor. Excellent cookie!
Very good! I added more cinnamon in the dough and into the sugar mixture. 15 min is too long but 12 worked out great.
For a churro-like topping, substitute the confectioner's sugar for granulated sugar for the cinnamon mixture.
This is an exceptional cookie! Light and buttery that melts in your mouth. It's the perfect no-fuss, easy and quick cookie. This one will be added to my all time favorite list! Thanks Cathy!
these cookies were so good, they were gone in no time! but when I made the powder to roll them in, I added more cinnamon then told, just to add more flavor, well worth making!
These are fabulous! I did increase the cinnamon in the dough a bit and eyed them instead of cooking them for a specific time (when they were slightly cracked on top, I called them done), and for what it's worth, I did toss them again very gently in cinnamon sugar once they had cooled a few minutes. I think these are excellent and will definitely make them again in the future! This recipe is a keeper!
Very easy to make, makes a delicious, dense cinnamon cookie that would be good with tea or coffee.
Amazing! Followed the recipe and they came out absolutely delicious!
Definitely better the next day, but delicious fresh also! Awesome recipe.
The ONLY thing I changed was that I used 1 & 1/4 cups of flour instead of 1 & 1/2. Baked for 15 minutes........WONDERFUL!!!! My mother in law came over while they were baking and the first thing she said after "wow" was "melts in your mouth".....Just as described!!!!
these were great cookies ^^ Sifting in the flour was probably the hardest part
These were fantastic. I had to take something in for a party in my Spanish class and these were a hit! Everyone loved them.
These are good.
Wow! I thought these were great! I agree that the dough was a little sticky, so I put in the refrigerator before rolling into balls. That worked. I made them into 1 inch balls like recipe calls for (made 28). I think I would make them smaller next time (they do increase in size – not quite double). I decided to powder the cookies after baking with the confectioners sugar/cinnamon also. I still had plenty of the mixture leftover. These were melt in your mouth delicious and extremely easy/quick to make! Wow!
Followed this recipe exactly. The taste of flour was overwhelming. I agree with the other reviewer that said the cinnamon sugar coating could be cut in half. We ended up with way too much left over.
This was a fast and easy recipe. but A little hard to find. I made it for my Spanish Class. I'm sure they'll love it.
Very good and easy to make. Reminds of of snickerdoodle cookies. I must have done something wrong because when they cooked they flattened out instead of staying in a round ball like the picture. But the taste was wonderful!
We had these for dessert at our Mexican Night theme night dinner. We got a five star rating from all our guests!
I decided to make these cookies on a whim... soon after I realized that there were no eggs in the refrigerator! I followed the recipe as printed, except I added more cinnamon in both the cookie and the topping. ( I love it!) They just got out of the oven, and I tasted one as soon as it was cool enough. They were really good! If you are looking for a really sweet cookie than than don't make this. But if you want subtle sweetness, than you've found the right recipe!
These were the hit of the night at my Mexican themed deck party last night. I loved how easy they were to make & they were nice & light which was great after a VERY filling meal. I accidentally cooked one batch longer & so I would say to anyone who makes these, make sure to only bake for 15-16 minutes so that they are still super soft in the middle. Overall, loved the texture and flavor...thank you so much for sharing this delightful recipe! :)
Melt-in-your-mouth WONDERFUL! These come together very quickly and baked into beautiful puffs (they don't flatten much). What a fun, new recipe for me - a nice twist on a snickerdoodle-type recipe. I found that I didn't need all the sugar/cinnamon mixture; lots of extra.
cookies didn't have much flavor....
Absolutely yummy! These remind me of those little powdered donuts you buy in the wrappers. So good. So easy to make. Wish I would have doubled the recipe...but then I would have eaten twice as much! Will definitely make again!
These are sooo good! They just melt in your mouth. I added a little extra cinnamon to the dough, and had to use another 1/2c flour to get the dough firm enough to roll. Also used 3T powdered sugar and 1tsp cinnamon for the topping, and still had a little bit left over. Will definately make these again.
Absolutely fantastic! Where have these been all my life? Update in December 2017 - these are a part of our Christmas cookie trays every year now. They're my favourite!
Wonderful! I followed the directions exactly and was worried they would burn cooking them for 20 minutes. However they turned out brilliantly. Rich, delicate and melt in your mouth!
My husband needed a dessert for the Mexican bar at work but one co-worker is deathly allergic to nuts so we tried these. They were gone in a flash. I didn't care for them but I don't care much for cinnamon and thought they were greasy but I didn't have to eat more than one.
My boys really enjoyed this recipe. Very simple, but quite tasty. I did roll the cookies in granulated sugar with the cinnamon.
These were good but not worth all the butter and sugar you had to put in them.
One of my new favorite cookies! Soooo easy to make, and the batter is so tasty I almost hate baking it. I add more cinnamon and some nuts.
Very airy and crumbly cookie with an overwhelmingly buttery taste. You definitely need something to drink with these. Unlike some other reviewers, I thought the cookie was very sweet and had too much cinnamon. I guess my personal preference is for something more substantive. Mine flattened only very slightly on the bottom and crisped around the edges. I think with the high butter content of the cookie, it isn't really necessary to oil the cookie sheet. I baked the cookies for only 10 minutes. I don't know if I'll make them again because I really prefer something more doughy. However, if you really like cookies that fall apart the second you bite into them, then this might be the cookie for you. Frankly, once it gets into your mouth, though, it's like sucking on powdered sugar.
It is really good
Very good!!And very easy!!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections