Polvorones de Canele (Cinnamon Cookies)

These cookies came out great! I made them for a "Western" party at work, and they garnered many compliments, including "If Danielle makes cookies, you KNOW they'll be awesome! She's the cookie lady." I referred people to this recipe. These cookies came out so fluffy, yet moist, they just melted in your mouth. And the slightly hardened sugar coating added to the contrast of the wonderful light cookie below. Now, I have a really wacky oven...it's about 40 years old and needs replaced. :) so i had to set my oven to 250 degrees, otherwise the sugar burned and the cookie was undercooked (i only mention it because who knows how many other wacky ovens are out there!) It was also very humid the day I made them, and super hot, so the dough came out too gooey to be rolled in balls. I added extra powdered sugar and flour (just a little) to compensate for this, and put the dough in the fridge for an hour. I will DEFINITELY be making these again! :) Thanks!